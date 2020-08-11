SHSU TRIO SSS New student orientation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Welcome to TRIO SSS Orientation | Fall 2020
Perks of TRIO • Priority Registration • Assigned Personal Academic Coach • Assigned TRIO Ambassador/mentor • Tutorial/Comp...
1. KEEP IN TOUCH 2. LET US KNOW IF YOU NO LONGER NEED SERVICES 3. RETURN TRIO SSS PROPERTY 4. ATTEND TICKETED EVENTS 5. MI...
ACADEMIC SERVICES
Let’s Talk About Academic Advising• Pre-Registration Advisement • Balanced Schedule Help and Resources • Degree Works Eval...
Benefits of an Academi • Time Management Skills • Learning Strategies & Skills Development • Communication Skills • Coping...
MEET THE COACHES Kelly Stuckey Program Director TEC 309 Derrick Tate Events Coordinator TEC 316 Stella Vay Service Coordin...
Kelly Stuckey Houston, Texas Fun Fact: On my bucket list is to travel to Australia and meet some of my family I have never...
Derrick Tate Houston, Texas Fun Fact: I own a (probably fake) Astros World Series Championship Ring
Stella Vay Cottage Grove, MN Fun Fact: On my bucket list, I’d like to spend a month in Japan traveling and eating my way t...
Jazmine RiveraHouston, Texas Fun Fact: “I want to go to all the Disney World’s in the WORLD”
MEET THE PROGRAM Jasmin Maradiaga Assistant to the Coordinator Ruby Trujillo Assistant to the Director Sia Loeza Public Re...
Tutoring 101 • Tutoring & Paper Editing • Learning Strategies & Skills • Subject Study Groups • Group Study Nights • Priva...
MEET THE TUTORS Zulema Lopez Math/Science/Paper Editing Tutor/ Plano, Texas Fun Fact: I am always listening to podcasts Jo...
Schedule Your Appointments for Coaching/Tut oring
Campus Connect 1. Go to MySam and select the Students Tab 2. Click on the link “Go to CAMPUS CONNECT”
Campus Connect 3. Click on “Need to make an appointment? Start here!” 4. Select “TRIO SSS” from the drop-down menu.
Campus Connect 5. Select who you would like to see “TRIO – Academic Coaching” or “TRIO – Tutoring”
Campus Connect 6. Select the type of appointment you would like: Academic Consultation; Personal Consultation; Subject Tut...
Campus Connect 7. Select the location “TRIO SSS Center” 8. Select your academic coach or any tutor that you’d like to meet
Campus Connect 9. Select a date/time for your appointment. Be sure to select next after making your time selection.
Campus Connect 10. Be sure to read the instructions and confirm your appointment.
LASSI Learning And Study Strategies Inventory The LASSI is a Self Assessment covering 10 Strategies/Skills backed by resea...
Tutorial/Computer LabAt the TRIO SSS Center, Room 306 we have a tutorial/computer lab available to TRIO SSS participants o...
Financial Services
Financial Literacy • How to fund college • Creating a Budget • Setting Savings Goals • Student Loan Repayment • Planning f...
Financia l Counsel ing
CashCourse Utilize the Free online personal finance course administered by the National Endowment for Financial Education ...
Career Services
Career Counseling
Focus 2How to set up your account and log in to FOCUS 2 New Users: •Create your account by registering for FOCUS 2. •The F...
TRIO SSS Workshop s
Leadership and Mentor • Meet the Mentors/Kat Konnection • Cultural Etiquette Dinner • TRIO Banquet • TRIO Day 1. Connect w...
MEET THE TRIO AMBASSA
MEET THE TRIO AMBASSA
MEET THE TRIO AMBASSA
MEET THE TRIO AMBASSA
Participation Incentives TRIO Swag for Social Media Campaigns/participation at events Graduation Regalia Etiquette Dinner-...
Stay Connected on Bla
@shsutri osss @shsutriosss“TRIOSSS1964” “TRIO SSS GROUP” Keep up with our bi-weekly newsletter to
WELCOME TO THE TRIO FAMILY!
SHSU TRIO SSS New student orientation
