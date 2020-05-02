Ujed zmije i ubodi insekata

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Наставне јединице:63.Ујед змије 64.Убоди инсеката Фармацеутски техничар ,I5разред Медицинска школа Бања Лука Професор стру...
Циљ часа:  Усвајање основних знања из биолошких повреда(изазваних дејством живих организама)  Стицање знања из прве помо...
 У нашој земљи постоје двије врсте змија отровница:шарка и поскок.  Сви уједи змије не морају потицати од отровница,а ос...
ШАРКА ПОСКОК
 Змије су посебно опасне у сезони парења или док његују младе.  Змије нападају човјека само из страха или ако се нагази ...
 Чим отровница зарије своје зубе у тијело жртве из кесице се изручи извјесна количина отрова у рану.  Змије отровнице се...
 Најчешће мјесто уједа су руке и ноге( у висини скочног зглоба),а најопаснији уједи змије су на врату и глави,јер змија о...
 На мјесту уједа змије уочавају се двије мале убодне ранице на одстојању 6- 10мм,које крваре и око којих се појављује прв...
 Оток убрзо захвата читав уједени екстремитет,који може да удвостручи свој обим.  Регионални лимфни чворови ,у препонама...
 Повријеђену особу треба смирити,и обезбједити строго мировање(кретањем се убрзава крвоток и разношење змијског отрова по...
 Исисавати отров из ране ( постојање ранице на устима или кваран зуб ,омогућавају да отров уђе у крвоток спасиоца.)  Узи...
Буди опрезан при уласку у високу траву или жбуње,поготово у јутарњим часовима (током љетних дана),јер се тада змије сунчај...
 Ујед домаћих и дивљих животиња може да изазове тешку инфекцију ране и болест бјеснило,уколико је животиња заражена вирус...
 Рану треба одмах испрати сапуницом или антисептичним средством(повидон јодид).  Зауставити крварење и превити рану  Ук...
Опасни су убоди сљедећих инсеката:  Паук црна удовица  Шкорпион  Пчела и оса  Стршљен  Крпељ Убоди црне удовице и шко...
 Пчела је корисна за људе,јер производи мед,али њен убод за неке људе може бити опасан.  У њеном отрову опасна супстанци...
 Убоди стршљена су опаснији од убода пчела и оса.  Стршљен има већу жаоку и њом у тијело убризгава отров,не остаје жалац...
 Код већине људи на мјесту убода настаје :бол,пецкање, црвенило и благ оток.  Убод је опасан код људи који су склони але...
 Алергијска реакција може да се манифестује појавом уртика по читавом тијелу,које сврбе(копривњача), отоком у предјелу ли...
 На убодено мјесто ставити хладне облоге.  Особе које су склоне алергијским реакцијама одмах се морају јавити у Хитну по...
 Крпељ је зглавкар из групе паукова ,који се упије у кожу и сише крв.  Среће се у шуми,високој трави ,жбуњу и појављује ...
 Крпељи су опасни,јер могу преносити тешке заразне болести,као што је Лајмска болест(код нас) или вирусни менингоенцефали...
 Ову болест изазива бактерија Borelia burgdorferi,крпељи су преносиоци.  Уколико је крпељ заражен након 3-32 дана ,на мј...
 Уколико примјетиш крпеља,било би најбоље да одеш у здравствену установу и да крпеља извади љекар или медицинска сестра. ...
1.Наведи симптоме уједа змије? 2.Објасни прву помоћ у случају уједа змије? 3.Објасни прву помоћ у случају уједа домаће или...
Ujed zmije i ubodi insekata
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ujed zmije i ubodi insekata

35 views

Published on

Ujed zmije i ubodi insekata

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ujed zmije i ubodi insekata

  1. 1. Наставне јединице:63.Ујед змије 64.Убоди инсеката Фармацеутски техничар ,I5разред Медицинска школа Бања Лука Професор стручних предмета:Славојка Божић
  2. 2. Циљ часа:  Усвајање основних знања из биолошких повреда(изазваних дејством живих организама)  Стицање знања из прве помоћи код уједа змије и убода инсеката Очекивани исход учења:  Ученик ће бити способан да препозна повреде изазване уједом змије ,као и промјене изазване убодом различитих инсеката и да зна прву помоћ код ових повреда
  3. 3.  У нашој земљи постоје двије врсте змија отровница:шарка и поскок.  Сви уједи змије не морају потицати од отровница,а осим тога отровница може да уједе а да не убризга отров кроз рану.  Oko 25% змијских уједа су тзв.суви уједи,када не долази до убризгавања отрова на мјесту уједа.  Без обзира на то,постоји правило, сваки ујед змије се третира као ујед отровнице!
  4. 4. ШАРКА ПОСКОК
  5. 5.  Змије су посебно опасне у сезони парења или док његују младе.  Змије нападају човјека само из страха или ако се нагази на њу.  Отровне змије имају два шупља зуба повезана са кесицом у којој се налази отров.
  6. 6.  Чим отровница зарије своје зубе у тијело жртве из кесице се изручи извјесна количина отрова у рану.  Змије отровнице се препознају по уском врату и троугластој глави.
  7. 7.  Најчешће мјесто уједа су руке и ноге( у висини скочног зглоба),а најопаснији уједи змије су на врату и глави,јер змија отров убризгава директно у крвни суд.
  8. 8.  На мјесту уједа змије уочавају се двије мале убодне ранице на одстојању 6- 10мм,које крваре и око којих се појављује прво црвен,па плавичаст прстен,оток,јак бол и помодрелост коже.
  9. 9.  Оток убрзо захвата читав уједени екстремитет,који може да удвостручи свој обим.  Регионални лимфни чворови ,у препонама или пазуху ,су увећани.  Врло брзо се јављају и општи симптоми тровања: вртоглавица,дрхтавица, пролив,убрзан пулс,отежано дисање,повраћање,грч еви,поремећај вида(дупле слике),поремећај свијести и кома.
  10. 10.  Повријеђену особу треба смирити,и обезбједити строго мировање(кретањем се убрзава крвоток и разношење змијског отрова по организму)  Угрижени екстремитет подвезати средње јаким стиском5-10 cm изнад мјеста угриза и имобилисати га .(тиме се успорава ширења отрова)  На мјесто уједа може се ставити хладна облога  Што прије превести повријеђену особу у здравствену установу,гдје ће примити антивиперични серум
  11. 11.  Исисавати отров из ране ( постојање ранице на устима или кваран зуб ,омогућавају да отров уђе у крвоток спасиоца.)  Узимање алкохола,кафе,енергетских пића ,јер могу довести до ширења крвних судова и повећане пропустљивости, и бржег продирања отрова даље од ране.
  12. 12. Буди опрезан при уласку у високу траву или жбуње,поготово у јутарњим часовима (током љетних дана),јер се тада змије сунчају. При кретању кроз природу :  носи чврсту и дубоку обућу,дуге хлаче,мајице дугих рукава и мобилни телефон.  треба галамити:пјевај,причај,лупај штапом ,крши грање,то ће удаљити змије.  ако се нађеш у близини змије,лагано се одмичи уназад!
  13. 13.  Ујед домаћих и дивљих животиња може да изазове тешку инфекцију ране и болест бјеснило,уколико је животиња заражена вирусом бјеснила.  Најчешћи су уједи паса,мачака,у рјеђим случајевима уједи зеца,пацова,вукова и лисица.
  14. 14.  Рану треба одмах испрати сапуницом или антисептичним средством(повидон јодид).  Зауставити крварење и превити рану  Уколико је повреда на екстремитету,потребна је и имобилизација.  Превести повријеђену особу у здравствену установу( ради се обрада ране,провјера антитетанусног статуса,давање антибиотика и процјена о примјени антирабичног серума и вакцине( против бјеснила).
  15. 15. Опасни су убоди сљедећих инсеката:  Паук црна удовица  Шкорпион  Пчела и оса  Стршљен  Крпељ Убоди црне удовице и шкорпиона нису чести у нашој земљи.
  16. 16.  Пчела је корисна за људе,јер производи мед,али њен убод за неке људе може бити опасан.  У њеном отрову опасна супстанција је мелитин,који покреће алергијску реакцију.
  17. 17.  Убоди стршљена су опаснији од убода пчела и оса.  Стршљен има већу жаоку и њом у тијело убризгава отров,не остаје жалац у кожи па може убости више пута.
  18. 18.  Код већине људи на мјесту убода настаје :бол,пецкање, црвенило и благ оток.  Убод је опасан код људи који су склони алергијским реакцијама( те особе често и болују од бронхијалне астме,екцема,поленске кијавице,уртикарије и сл.)
  19. 19.  Алергијска реакција може да се манифестује појавом уртика по читавом тијелу,које сврбе(копривњача), отоком у предјелу лица и врата,отежаним дисањем,повраћање и пролив,пад крвног притиска и гушењем. Уртикарија
  20. 20.  На убодено мјесто ставити хладне облоге.  Особе које су склоне алергијским реакцијама одмах се морају јавити у Хитну помоћ.,а поготово ако су се већ појавили знаци алергијске реакције:отежано дисање,задебљан језик,главобоља,мучнина и повраћање,малаксалост,несвјестица,отицање, свраб по тијелу,уртике и др.  Ако је особа у анафилактичном шоку(низак крвни притисак и гушење)може и да умре .У том случају се дају лијекови:адреналин.антихистаминици и кортикостероиди.
  21. 21.  Крпељ је зглавкар из групе паукова ,који се упије у кожу и сише крв.  Среће се у шуми,високој трави ,жбуњу и појављује се почетком маја.  Убод крпеља је безболан,што му омогућава да остане на кожи и више дана.
  22. 22.  Крпељи су опасни,јер могу преносити тешке заразне болести,као што је Лајмска болест(код нас) или вирусни менингоенцефалитис ( у неким земљама).  Нису сви крпељи заражени.
  23. 23.  Ову болест изазива бактерија Borelia burgdorferi,крпељи су преносиоци.  Уколико је крпељ заражен након 3-32 дана ,на мјесту убода појављује се црвена кружна промјена,koја се шири.  Уколико се не лијечи касније се појављују и други симптоми Лајмске болести(болови у зглобовима,увећање жлијезда и др.) Eritema migrans
  24. 24.  Уколико примјетиш крпеља,било би најбоље да одеш у здравствену установу и да крпеља извади љекар или медицинска сестра.  Уколико не постоји та могућност,покушати са наквашеним комадићем сапуна трљати по кожи око крпеља ,крпељ би требао сам да изађе или пажљиво ухватити главу крпеља пинцетом и покретом супротним од казаљке на сату извадити крпеља.  При вађењу крпеља не смије да се користи бензин,алкохол и не смије се притискати тијело крпеља.
  25. 25. 1.Наведи симптоме уједа змије? 2.Објасни прву помоћ у случају уједа змије? 3.Објасни прву помоћ у случају уједа домаће или дивље животиње? 4.Наведи симптоме алергијске реакције послије убода инсекта(пчеле,осе или стршљена)? 5.Зашто су крпељи опасни? 6.Која промјена указује да је крпељ био заражен? 7.Објасни прву помоћ код убода крпеља?

×