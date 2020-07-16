Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MS.B.SHYLA MERCY M. SC (N) , MEDICAL SURGICAL NURSING LECTURER GANGA COLLEGE OF NURSING COIMBATORE
MYOCARDITIS
INTRODUCTION • Myocarditis is an inflammatory disease of the myocardium caused by different infectious and noninfectious t...
HISTORICALASPECTS ❖1837 - J.F.Soberenheim first used the term “ Myocarditis”. ❖1897 - M.O.Abramov described pathological c...
DEFINITION Myocarditis is defined as the inflammation of myocardium, can cause heart dilation, thrombi on the heart wall a...
EPIDEMIOLOGY 1-9 % of all patients had evidence of myocardial inflammation. In young adults , up to 20% of all cases of su...
TYPES OF MYOCARDITIS • ACUTE MYOCARDITIS • SUBACUTE MYOCARDITIS • CHRONIC MYOCARDITIS
1) ACUTE MYOCARDITIS • Acute myocarditis is commonly caused by a viral infection that produces myocardial necrosis and tri...
STAGES OF VIRAL MYOCARDIUM INFECTION
2) SUBACUTE MYOCARDITIS • Subacute phase, which covers few weeks to several months, is defined by activated virus-specific...
3) CHRONIC MYOCARDITIS • Structural and functional damage of the myocardium, activates the innate and adaptive immune resp...
ETIOLOGICAL FACTORS OF MYOCARDITIS 1.Infectious 2.Non-Infectious
INFECTIOUS MYOCARDITIS 1-Viral: Coxsackievirus B, parvovirus B19 (common),Human Herpes virus 6, HFVs and others. 2-Bacteri...
NON-INFECTIOUS MYOCARDITIS 1)Autoimmune reaction due to infection or systemic disorder: • A-Exogenous Antigen: • Post-Stre...
PATHOPHYSIOLOGY
CLINICAL MANIFESTATIONS EARLY SYSTEMIC MANIFESTATION Fatigue Malaise Myalgia Pharyngitis Dyspnea Lymphadenopathy Nausea an...
EARLY CARDIAC SIGNS ➢Pleuritic chest pain ➢Pericardial friction rub ➢Pericardial effusion LATE CARDIAC SIGNS ➢S3 heart sou...
PLEURITIC CHEST PAINPERICARDIAL FRICTION RUB
PERIPHERAL EDEMA JUGULAR VEIN DISTENTION
DIAGNOSTIC EVALAUTION 1. HISTORY COLLECTION History of Rheumatic fever . 2. PHYSICAL EXAMINATION • Peripheral Edema • Ausc...
4) ELECTROCARDIOGRAM Diffuse ST Segment Changes
5) ENDOMYOCARDIAL BIOPSY • Histologic confirmation of myocarditis is through an Endomyocardial biopsy. • A biopsy done dur...
8) MRI
MANAGEMENT • PHARMACOLOGICAL MANAGEMENT • SUPPORTIVE THERAPY • DIETARY&LIFESTYLE • NURSING MANAGEMENT
Myocarditis resolves in about 50% of cases in the first 2–4 weeks, but about 25% will develop persistent cardiac dysfuncti...
PHARMACOLOGICAL MANAGEMENT 1) ANGIOTENSIN - CONVERTING ENZYME INHIBITORS Captopril , Lisinopril and Ramipril relax the blo...
DIGOXIN It improves myocardial contractility and reduces the heart rate. It is used cautiously in a patients with myocardi...
TREATMENT GUIDELINES
SUPPORTIVE THERAPY • Oxygen therapy • Bed rest • Restricted activity
IN CASES OF SEVERE HEART FAILURE INTRAAORTIC BALLOON THERAPY VENTRICULAR ASSIST DEVICES
DIETARY& LIFESTYLE MANAGEMENT 1) Restrict salt intake to 2-3 gm of sodium per day. 2) Restrict the amount of fluids you dr...
• Assess complaints of chest pain, observe the factors that aggravate. Notice the nonverbal cues of discomfort. • Assess v...
NURSING DIAGNOSIS ❖Acute chest pain related to myocardial inflammation as evidenced by pain score. ❖Decreased cardiac outp...
COMPLICATIONS
CONCLUSION Myocarditis is an inflammatory disease of the heart frequently resulting from viral infections or post-viral im...
BIBLIOGRAPHY ➢Bare,G.Brenda, Smelter and Suzanne (2014).Brunner and suddarth’s “Text Book of Medical Surgical Nursing”10th...
MYOCARDITIS
MYOCARDITIS
MYOCARDITIS
MYOCARDITIS
MYOCARDITIS
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

MYOCARDITIS

15 views

Published on

Myocarditis is an inflammatory disease of the myocardium caused by different infectious and noninfectious triggers .

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

MYOCARDITIS

  1. 1. MS.B.SHYLA MERCY M. SC (N) , MEDICAL SURGICAL NURSING LECTURER GANGA COLLEGE OF NURSING COIMBATORE
  2. 2. MYOCARDITIS
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION • Myocarditis is an inflammatory disease of the myocardium caused by different infectious and noninfectious triggers . • In 1995, myocarditis was defined by the World Health Organization (WHO)/International Society and Federation of Cardiology (ISFC) as an inflammatory disease of the heart muscle, diagnosed by established histological, immunological, and immunohistochemical criteria • Cases of Myocarditis have been documented as early as the 1600s, but the term "Myocarditis", implying an inflammatory process of the myocardium, was introduced by German physician Joseph Friedrich Sobernheim in 1837.
  4. 4. HISTORICALASPECTS ❖1837 - J.F.Soberenheim first used the term “ Myocarditis”. ❖1897 - M.O.Abramov described pathological changes in myocarditis. ❖1990 - F.Fidler described primary idiopathic myocarditis. ❖1920s - There was overdiagnosis of myocarditis. ❖1920-50s - The term myocarditis replaced the term “Degeneration of the myocardium” ❖1949 - I. Gore ., O.Sapfir described viral and rikettsial myocarditis. ❖1980s - There was an introduction of transvenous myocardial biopsy into clinical practice. ❖ 1992 - M .Paleev define the term “myocarditis” is a heart muscle lesion mainly of inflammatory nature caused by influence of infection, parasitic , physical agents or when develop in autoimmune diseases.
  5. 5. DEFINITION Myocarditis is defined as the inflammation of myocardium, can cause heart dilation, thrombi on the heart wall and infiltration of circulatory blood cells around the coronary vessels and resulted in degeneration of muscle fibres.
  6. 6. EPIDEMIOLOGY 1-9 % of all patients had evidence of myocardial inflammation. In young adults , up to 20% of all cases of sudden death are due to myocarditis. The incidence of myocarditis is approximately 1.5 million cases worldwide per year.
  7. 7. TYPES OF MYOCARDITIS • ACUTE MYOCARDITIS • SUBACUTE MYOCARDITIS • CHRONIC MYOCARDITIS
  8. 8. 1) ACUTE MYOCARDITIS • Acute myocarditis is commonly caused by a viral infection that produces myocardial necrosis and triggers an immune response to eliminate the infectious agent .
  9. 9. STAGES OF VIRAL MYOCARDIUM INFECTION
  10. 10. 2) SUBACUTE MYOCARDITIS • Subacute phase, which covers few weeks to several months, is defined by activated virus-specific T lymphocytes, which may target the host’s organs by molecular mimicry. • Cytokine activation (tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin [IL] and antibodies to viral and cardiac proteins may aggravate cardiac damage and cause impairment of the contractile function.
  11. 11. 3) CHRONIC MYOCARDITIS • Structural and functional damage of the myocardium, activates the innate and adaptive immune response, which can lead to severe inflammation . • The immune response is eventually downregulated, and myocardial inflammation can also persist. • Persistent inflammation is characterized by an ongoing damage to the cardiomyocytes and ultimately results in dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM)
  12. 12. ETIOLOGICAL FACTORS OF MYOCARDITIS 1.Infectious 2.Non-Infectious
  13. 13. INFECTIOUS MYOCARDITIS 1-Viral: Coxsackievirus B, parvovirus B19 (common),Human Herpes virus 6, HFVs and others. 2-Bacterial: Treponema palladium (Syphilis) and Borrelia burgdorferi (Lyme disease) and Rickettsia. 3-Protozoal: Chagas disease (common), Toxoplasmosis. 4-Helminthes: Trichinella spiralis, Ascaris, Echinococcus granulosus, Schistosoma, Taenia solium, and Wuchereria bancrofti. 5-Fungal: Blastomycosis, Coccidiomycosis,Cryptococcosis, and Aspergillosis.
  14. 14. NON-INFECTIOUS MYOCARDITIS 1)Autoimmune reaction due to infection or systemic disorder: • A-Exogenous Antigen: • Post-Streptococcus pyogenes autoimmune reaction.(Acute rheumatic fever). • B-Endogenous Antigen: • systemic lupus erythematosus , and systemic vasculitis. • 2)Cardiotoxins(Drug-induced Myocarditis): • A-Toxins associated with hypersensitivity reaction: • Toxic shock syndrome toxin, Snake venom, antibiotics. • B-Toxic Myocarditis: Carbon monoxide, Heavy metals& Ethanol.
  15. 15. PATHOPHYSIOLOGY
  16. 16. CLINICAL MANIFESTATIONS EARLY SYSTEMIC MANIFESTATION Fatigue Malaise Myalgia Pharyngitis Dyspnea Lymphadenopathy Nausea and vomiting. Fever
  17. 17. EARLY CARDIAC SIGNS ➢Pleuritic chest pain ➢Pericardial friction rub ➢Pericardial effusion LATE CARDIAC SIGNS ➢S3 heart sound ➢Crackles ➢Syncope ➢Angina
  18. 18. PLEURITIC CHEST PAINPERICARDIAL FRICTION RUB
  19. 19. PERIPHERAL EDEMA JUGULAR VEIN DISTENTION
  20. 20. DIAGNOSTIC EVALAUTION 1. HISTORY COLLECTION History of Rheumatic fever . 2. PHYSICAL EXAMINATION • Peripheral Edema • Auscultation of Heart and Lung Sounds • Jugular vein distension. 3. BLOOD TESTS • Leukocytosis • Elevated ESR and CRP level • Elevated levels of Myocardial markers such as troponin • Elevated Viral titers
  21. 21. 4) ELECTROCARDIOGRAM Diffuse ST Segment Changes
  22. 22. 5) ENDOMYOCARDIAL BIOPSY • Histologic confirmation of myocarditis is through an Endomyocardial biopsy. • A biopsy done during the first 6 weeks of acute illness . 6) NUCLEAR SCANS 7) ECHOCARDIOGRAPHY
  23. 23. 8) MRI
  24. 24. MANAGEMENT • PHARMACOLOGICAL MANAGEMENT • SUPPORTIVE THERAPY • DIETARY&LIFESTYLE • NURSING MANAGEMENT
  25. 25. Myocarditis resolves in about 50% of cases in the first 2–4 weeks, but about 25% will develop persistent cardiac dysfunction and 12–25% may acutely deteriorate and either die or progress to end-stage DCM with a need for heart transplantation. The core principles of treatment in myocarditis are optimal care of Arrhythmia and Heart failure
  26. 26. PHARMACOLOGICAL MANAGEMENT 1) ANGIOTENSIN - CONVERTING ENZYME INHIBITORS Captopril , Lisinopril and Ramipril relax the blood vessels in heart and help blood flow more easily. 2) ꞵ - ADRENERGIC BLOCKERS Metoprolol ,Bisoprolol and Carvedilol to treat heart failure and control arrhythmias. 3) DIURETICS Furosemide to relieve sodium and fluid retention. 4) IMMUNOSUPPRESSIVE THERAPY 5) ANTICOAGULATION THERAPY
  27. 27. DIGOXIN It improves myocardial contractility and reduces the heart rate. It is used cautiously in a patients with myocarditis , since the condition predisposes patients to drug related dysrhythmias and toxicity.
  28. 28. TREATMENT GUIDELINES
  29. 29. SUPPORTIVE THERAPY • Oxygen therapy • Bed rest • Restricted activity
  30. 30. IN CASES OF SEVERE HEART FAILURE INTRAAORTIC BALLOON THERAPY VENTRICULAR ASSIST DEVICES
  31. 31. DIETARY& LIFESTYLE MANAGEMENT 1) Restrict salt intake to 2-3 gm of sodium per day. 2) Restrict the amount of fluids you drink and avoid smoking. 3) Rest and reducing the workload on your heart . 4) Exercise especially during the acute phase of virus myocarditis enhances viral replication rate, enhances immune mechanisms and increases inflammatory lesions and necrosis. 5) Resumption of physical activity can take place within 2 months of the acute disease.
  32. 32. • Assess complaints of chest pain, observe the factors that aggravate. Notice the nonverbal cues of discomfort. • Assess vital signs and cardiovascular assessment. • Evaluate patients' pulse and apical rate for signs of tachycardia and gallop rhythm indications that heart failure is recurring. • Ensure measures to decrease cardiac workload. • Passive and active exercises , Elastic compression stockings to prevent venous thrombosis. NURSING MANAGEMENT
  33. 33. NURSING DIAGNOSIS ❖Acute chest pain related to myocardial inflammation as evidenced by pain score. ❖Decreased cardiac output related to degeneration of heart muscle as evidenced by tachycardia. ❖Impaired peripheral tissue perfusion related to reduced cardiac output.
  34. 34. COMPLICATIONS
  35. 35. CONCLUSION Myocarditis is an inflammatory disease of the heart frequently resulting from viral infections or post-viral immune-mediated responses. It is one of the important causes of dilated cardiomyopathy worldwide. Endomyocardial biopsy remains the gold standard for in vivo diagnosis of myocarditis. Treatment for myocarditis consists of managing associated heart symptoms.
  36. 36. BIBLIOGRAPHY ➢Bare,G.Brenda, Smelter and Suzanne (2014).Brunner and suddarth’s “Text Book of Medical Surgical Nursing”10th edition .Philadelphia .Lippincott publications. ➢Meg Gulanick (2018). “Nursing Care Plan, Diagnoses, Interventions and Outcomes” 9th edition .St. Louis united states .Elsevier publications. ➢April hazard ,Judith (2018), “ Davis's Drug Guide for Nurses” 16th edition Philadelphia .F.A. Davis company publication.

×