Dr. Divya Sharma Assistant Professor Somaclonal Variation and Its Crop Improvement A Biodiction (A Unit of Dr. Divya Sharm...
SOMACLONAL VARIATION Soma -----→ Somatic cells Clonal -----→ Clones -----→ Generations Variation -----→ Changes SOMACLONAL...
SOMACLONAL VARIATION ➢ “Somaclonal variation” term was first coined by Larkin and Scowcroft (1981). According to Larkin an...
➢ The phenomenon of high variability in individuals from plant cell cultures or adventitious shoots is called Somaclonal v...
➢ The recovery of genetic changes in plants generated from somatic cells thus offers an opportunity to unravel natural var...
Gametoclonal Variation ➢ If the somatic-issue derived variants have a gametophytic origin such as pollen or egg cell, then...
Basis of Somaclonal Variation Somaclonal variation ---→ occur as a result of genetic heterogeneity in plant tissue culture...
General Features of Somaclonal Variation ➢ Variation in karyotype, isozyme characteristics and morphology (number and stru...
Types of Somaclonal Variation •Preexisting variations in the somatic cells of explant •Caused by mutations and other DNA c...
Variation occurs in types of cells Gametoclonal variation [variation observed the plants regenerated from gametic cultures...
Causes of Somaclonal Variation Physiological cause Genetic cause Biochemical cause
Physiological Cause • Exposure of culture to plant growth regulators • Culture media conditions Physiological cause Evan e...
Genetic cause Change in chromosome number • Aneuploidy (gain or loss set of chromosomes) • Polyploidy (organism with more ...
Genetic cause Change in chromosome number • Aneuploidy (gain or loss set of chromosomes) • Polyploidy (organism with more ...
Genetic cause Change in chromosome number • Aneuploidy (gain or loss set of chromosomes) • Polyploidy (organism with more ...
Plasma gene mutation • Changes in genetic material which present inside mitochondria and chloroplast • Mutant character sh...
Biochemical Cause • Lack of photosynthetic ability due to alteration in carbon metabolism • Biosynthesis of starch via car...
Callus tissue Organogenesis Regenerated plants Hardening and selfing Somaclonal variants
Factors Affecting Variation ➢ Selection agents (toxin, herbicide, amino acid analogue) ➢ Selection propagule (cells, proto...
Isolation of Somaclonal Variation (via two schemes) Without in-vitro selection With in-vitro selection
Generation of somaclonal Without in- vitro selection Satyanarayana, 2015
➢ Unorganized callus and cells, grown in cultures for various periods on a medium that contain no selective agents, are in...
Limitation of Without in-vitro Selection ➢ No specific approach for isolation of somaclones ➢ Appearance of desired traits...
Generation of somaclonal With in-vitro selection Satyanarayana, 2015 ➢Chaleff, 1981 has labeled: Plant regenerated from ti...
➢ Cell lines are analyzed from plant cultures for their capability to survive in the presence of a toxic substance in medi...
Advantages of With in-vitro Selection ➢ Specific approach for isolation of desired trait ➢ Less time consuming procedure a...
Detection and Isolation of Somaclonal Variants Analysis of morphological characters • Qualitative characters: Plant height...
Variants detection by DNA contents • Cytophotometer detection of feulgen stained nuclei can be used to measure the DNA con...
Detection of herbicide resistance variant • Plantlets generated by the addition of herbicide to the cell culture system ca...
Occurrence of Somaclonal Variation ➢ Avoiding long term cultures ➢ Using axillary shoot induction systems where possible ➢...
Applications of Somaclonal Variations ➢ Production of agronomically useful plants ➢ Resistance to disease ➢ Resistance to ...
Production of agronomically useful plants [different crop species with their morphological characters] Crop Character (s) ...
Resistance to disease ➢ Development of disease resistance in many crops : Rice, Wheat, Maize, Sugarcane, Tobacco, Apple, T...
Crop Pathogenic organism(s) Rice Helminthosporium oryzae Maize Helminthosporium maydis Barley Rhynchosporium secalis Sugar...
Resistance to abiotic stresses ➢ Freezing tolerance [Eg. Wheat] ➢ Salt tolerance [Eg. Rice, Maize, Tobacco] ➢ Aluminium to...
Herbicide resistance ➢ Tobacco resistant to Glyphosate, Sulfonyl urea and Picloram. ➢ Carrot resistant to Glyphosate ➢ Lot...
Improved seed quality New variety of Lathyrus sativa seeds [Lathyrus Bio L212] with low content of neurotoxin has been dev...
Advantages and Disadvantages of Somaclonal Variations Advantages Disadvantages Help in crop improvement Require extensive ...
▪ Evans D.A., Sharp W .R ., Medina H. “Somaclonal and Gametoclonal Variation” Am J Botany (1984 ) 759-774. ▪ Satanarayana ...
A Biodiction (A Unit of Dr. Divya Sharma) Thank-you A Biodiction (A Unit of Dr. Divya Sharma)
Somaclonal Variation and Its Crop Improvement

  1. 1. Dr. Divya Sharma Assistant Professor Somaclonal Variation and Its Crop Improvement A Biodiction (A Unit of Dr. Divya Sharma)
  2. 2. SOMACLONAL VARIATION Soma -----→ Somatic cells Clonal -----→ Clones -----→ Generations Variation -----→ Changes SOMACLONAL VARIATION ------→ SOMACLONES (variation in somaclones)
  3. 3. SOMACLONAL VARIATION ➢ “Somaclonal variation” term was first coined by Larkin and Scowcroft (1981). According to Larkin and Scowcroft (1981), “Somaclonal variation is the genetic variability which is regenerated during tissue culture” or plant variants derived from any form of cell or tissue cultures. Larkin and Scowcroft. 1981
  4. 4. ➢ The phenomenon of high variability in individuals from plant cell cultures or adventitious shoots is called Somaclonal variation. ➢ Somaclonal variation is the variation seen in plants that have been produced by plant tissue culture. ➢ Genetic variation (genetic mutation) in plants that have been produced by plant tissue culture and can be used detected as genetic or phenotypic traits (caused by in-vitro conditions or by chimeral separation). ➢ Genetic variations are inherited by the clones of the treated plant. ➢ Somaclonal variations may lead to desirable characteristics like increased pest resistance etc. This work performed to achieve some of beneficial properties of plants like disease resistance, fruit quality, stress resistance, nutritional quality improvement, yield improvement, etc. Larkin, 1981
  5. 5. ➢ The recovery of genetic changes in plants generated from somatic cells thus offers an opportunity to unravel natural variability and to use this variation for development of new varieties for plenty of good purpose (Larkin, 1981). ➢ Plant tissue culture cycle is a process that involves establishment of a differentiated cells/tissue culture under defined conditions of proliferation for a number of generation and subsequent regeneration of plant. Larkin, 1981 Somaclonal variation in Sugarcane [Saccharum officinarum]
  6. 6. Gametoclonal Variation ➢ If the somatic-issue derived variants have a gametophytic origin such as pollen or egg cell, then its known as “Gametophytic variation”. ➢ It introduced for variation observed among plants regenerated from cultured gametic cells. Larkin, 1981
  7. 7. Basis of Somaclonal Variation Somaclonal variation ---→ occur as a result of genetic heterogeneity in plant tissue culture (inside the plant or explant) that changes can passes from one generation to another. This maybe due to: ❑ Expression of chromosomal mosaicism or Genetic disorders ❑ Spontaneous mutations due to culture conditions or Physiological cause
  8. 8. General Features of Somaclonal Variation ➢ Variation in karyotype, isozyme characteristics and morphology (number and structure of chromosomes) in somaclones may be observed. ➢ Regenerated plants with altered chromosomal changes often show changes in leaf shapes and color, growth rate and habit, and sexual fertility. ➢ Generally heritable mutations and persist in plant population even after plantation into the field. ➢ Variations occur in both Qualitative and Quantitative traits (Larkin, 1981). Larkin, 1981
  9. 9. Types of Somaclonal Variation •Preexisting variations in the somatic cells of explant •Caused by mutations and other DNA changes •Occur at high frequency Genetic (heritable) variations •Variations generated during tissue culture •Caused by temporary phenotypic changes •Due to culture conditions, varied nutrients, etc •Occur at low frequency Epigenetic (non-heritable) variations Satyanarayana, 2015
  10. 10. Variation occurs in types of cells Gametoclonal variation [variation observed the plants regenerated from gametic cultures] (clones of gametes) Protoclonal variation [variation observed among the plants protoplast cultures] (clones of protoplast) Calliclonal variation [variation observed among the plants callus] (clones of callus) Mericlonal variation [variation observed among the plants meristem] (clones of mericlones)
  11. 11. Causes of Somaclonal Variation Physiological cause Genetic cause Biochemical cause
  12. 12. Physiological Cause • Exposure of culture to plant growth regulators • Culture media conditions Physiological cause Evan et al., 1984
  13. 13. Genetic cause Change in chromosome number • Aneuploidy (gain or loss set of chromosomes) • Polyploidy (organism with more than 2 chromosomes set) • Monoploidy (organism with one chromosomes set) Change in chromosome structure • Deletion (a segment of base is deleted) • Inversion (a segment of chromosomes is reversed) • Duplication (addition of chromosomes) • Translocation (arms of chromosomes switched) Gene mutation • Transition • Transversion • Insertion • Deletion Lee and Ronald, 1988
  14. 14. Genetic cause Change in chromosome number • Aneuploidy (gain or loss set of chromosomes) • Polyploidy (organism with more than 2 chromosomes set) • Monoploidy (organism with one chromosomes set) Change in chromosome structure • Deletion (a segment of base is deleted) • Inversion (a segment of chromosomes is reversed) • Duplication (addition of chromosomes) • Translocation (arms of chromosomes switched) Gene mutation • Transition • Transversion • Insertion • Deletion Lee and Ronald, 1988
  15. 15. Genetic cause Change in chromosome number • Aneuploidy (gain or loss set of chromosomes) • Polyploidy (organism with more than 2 chromosomes set) • Monoploidy (organism with one chromosomes set) Change in chromosome structure • Deletion (a segment of base is deleted) • Inversion (a segment of chromosomes is reversed) • Duplication (addition of chromosomes) • Translocation (arms of chromosomes switched) Gene mutation • Transition • Transversion • Insertion • Deletion Lee and Ronald, 1988
  16. 16. Plasma gene mutation • Changes in genetic material which present inside mitochondria and chloroplast • Mutant character shows cytoplasmic inheritance Transposable element activation • Transposable element / jumping genes cause mutation via replication, recombination and repair DNA sequence • Changes in DNA – Detection of altered fragment size by using Restriction enzyme • Change in protein – Loss or gain in protein band; and Alteration in level of specific protein • Methylation of DNA – Methylation inactivates transcription process [Base mutation] Lee and Ronald, 1988
  17. 17. Biochemical Cause • Lack of photosynthetic ability due to alteration in carbon metabolism • Biosynthesis of starch via carotenoid pathway • Nitrogen metabolism • Antibiotic resistance Biochemical cause
  18. 18. Callus tissue Organogenesis Regenerated plants Hardening and selfing Somaclonal variants
  19. 19. Factors Affecting Variation ➢ Selection agents (toxin, herbicide, amino acid analogue) ➢ Selection propagule (cells, protoplasts, calli) ➢ Duration of cell culture ➢ Growth hormone effects ➢ Technique used for selection ➢ Stability of resistant substance ➢ In-vivo testing procedure ➢ Genotype and explants source ➢ Ability for regeneration of plants
  20. 20. Isolation of Somaclonal Variation (via two schemes) Without in-vitro selection With in-vitro selection
  21. 21. Generation of somaclonal Without in- vitro selection Satyanarayana, 2015
  22. 22. ➢ Unorganized callus and cells, grown in cultures for various periods on a medium that contain no selective agents, are induced to differentiate whole plants. ➢ An explant is cultivated on a suitable medium, supplemented with grown regulators ➢ The unorganized callus and cells do not contain any selective agent (toxic or inhibitory substance) ➢ These cultures are normally sub-cultured and transferred to shoot induction medium for regeneration of plants ➢ The so produced plants are grown in pots, transferred to field, and analyzed for somaclonal variants Without in-vitro technique
  23. 23. Limitation of Without in-vitro Selection ➢ No specific approach for isolation of somaclones ➢ Appearance of desired traits are purely by chance ➢ Time consuming procedure ➢ Require screening in many plants
  24. 24. Generation of somaclonal With in-vitro selection Satyanarayana, 2015 ➢Chaleff, 1981 has labeled: Plant regenerated from tissue culture (R or R0) Self fertilized progeny of R0 plant as R1 ➢Larkin and Scowcroft, 1981 have referred: Regenerated plants as SC1 (=R0) Self fertilized generations as SC2, SC3, SC4 etc.
  25. 25. ➢ Cell lines are analyzed from plant cultures for their capability to survive in the presence of a toxic substance in medium or under environmental stress conditions ➢ The differentiated callus obtained from an explant (any cells, protoplast or calli) is exposed in the medium to inhibitors like toxins, antibiotics, amino acid analogs. ➢ Selection cycles are carried out to isolate the tolerant callus cultures and these calli are regenerated into plants ➢ The plants so obtained are in-vitro screened against the toxin (or pathogen or any other inhibitor) ➢ The plants resistant to the toxin are selected and grown further by vegetative propagation or self-pollination ➢ The subsequent generations are analyzed for disease resistant plants against the specific pathogenic organism. With in-vitro technique
  26. 26. Advantages of With in-vitro Selection ➢ Specific approach for isolation of desired trait ➢ Less time consuming procedure as compare without in- vitro approach
  27. 27. Detection and Isolation of Somaclonal Variants Analysis of morphological characters • Qualitative characters: Plant height, maturity date, flowering date and leaf size • Quantitative characters: Yield of flower, seeds and wax contents in different plants parts Variants detection by cytological studies • Staining of meristematic tissues like root tip, leaf tip with feulgen and acetocarmine provide the number and morphology of chromosomes Skirvin et al., 1994
  28. 28. Variants detection by DNA contents • Cytophotometer detection of feulgen stained nuclei can be used to measure the DNA contents Variants detection by gel electrophoresis • Change in concentration of enzymes, proteins and chemical products like pigments, alkaloids and amino acids can be detected by their electrophoretic pattern Detection of disease resistance variant • Pathogen or toxin responsible for disease resistance can be used as selection agent during culture Skirvin et al., 1994
  29. 29. Detection of herbicide resistance variant • Plantlets generated by the addition of herbicide to the cell culture system can be used as herbicide resistance plant Detection of environmental stress tolerant variant • Selection of high tolerant cell lines in tobacco • Selection of water-logging and drought resistance cell lines in tomato • Selection of temperature stress tolerant in cell lines in pear • Selection of mineral toxicities tolerant in sorghum plant (mainly for aluminum toxicity) Skirvin et al., 1994
  30. 30. Occurrence of Somaclonal Variation ➢ Avoiding long term cultures ➢ Using axillary shoot induction systems where possible ➢ Propagating chimeras by other clonal systems ➢ Well known that, Increasing numbers of subcultures increase the likelihood of somaclonal variation, so the number of subcultures in micropropagation protocols should be kept to a minimum ➢ Regularly reinitiating clones from new explants, which might reduce variability over time ➢ Avoiding 2,4-D in the culture medium, as this hormone (Introduce variation).
  31. 31. Applications of Somaclonal Variations ➢ Production of agronomically useful plants ➢ Resistance to disease ➢ Resistance to abiotic stresses ➢ Resistance to herbicides ➢ Improved seed quality and geraniums (esp. scented varieties) ➢ Woody ornamentals E x a m p l e s : S u g a r c a n e – s e l e c t i o n s f o r h i g h e r y i e l d & d i s e a s e r e s i s t a n c e ; P o t a t o e s – y i e l d & d i s e a s e r e s i s t a n c e ; P a u l o w n i a – s e l e c t i o n f o r l e a f v a r i e g a t i o n .
  32. 32. Production of agronomically useful plants [different crop species with their morphological characters] Crop Character (s) Rice Flowering period, panicle size; like number plant height; leaf length, shape and color; frequency of fertile seed; sterility mutants Wheat Plant height; tiller number; grain color; seed storage protein Maize Reduced pollen fertility and male sterility; twin stalks from a single node Sugarcane High sugar yield; increasing stalk length, diameter, weight and density Barley Increased grain yield; leaf shape; heading date; ash content Oats Plant height; heading date; morphology and fertility Soybean Variable height; maturity; seed protein and oil content Potato Higher yield; growth habit, maturity and morphology Tomato Dwarf habit; early flowering; orange fruit color Carrot Higher carotene content Pineapple Foliage density; leaf color, width and spine formation Brassica Multiple branching stem; altered leaf; slow growth; failure to flower or delay in flowering; large pollen grains Tobacco Increased yield; plant height; leaf number, shape, width and yield; type of inflorescence and yield
  33. 33. Resistance to disease ➢ Development of disease resistance in many crops : Rice, Wheat, Maize, Sugarcane, Tobacco, Apple, Tomato, etc ➢ Selected crops somaclonal variants, with increasing disease resistance developed, without in-vitro selection are respectively . Resistance first reported in Sugarcane for eye spot disease (Heminthosporium sacchari), downy mildew (Sclerospora sacchari) and Fiji virus disease by regenerating plants from the callus of susceptible clones and screening the somaclones.
  34. 34. Crop Pathogenic organism(s) Rice Helminthosporium oryzae Maize Helminthosporium maydis Barley Rhynchosporium secalis Sugarcane Puccinia melanocephala, Sclerospora saccharii, Helminthosporium sacchari Potato Streptomyces scabie, Alternaria solani, Phytophthora infestans, Potato virus X and Y Tomato Pseudomonas solanacearum, Fusarium oxysporum Tobacco Phytophthora parasitica Apple Phytophthora cactorum Banana Fusarium oxysporum Lettuce Lettuce mosaic virus Alfalfa Fusarium solanii, Verticillium albo-atrum Crop Pathogenic organism(s) Selection agent Rice Helminthosporium oryzae, Xanthomonas oryzae Crude toxin Bacterial cells Maize Helminthosporium maydis Hm T toxin Wheat Helminthosporium sativum, Pseudomonas syringae Crude toxin Syringomycin Barley Helminthosporium sativum, Fusarium spp. Crude toxin Fusaric acid Sugar- cane Helminthosporium sacchari Toxin Potato Phytophthora infestans, Fusarium oxysporum, Erwinia carotovora Crude filtrate Crude filtrate Pathogen Tomato Pseudomonas solanacearum, tobacco mosaic virus X Crude filtrate Virus Tobacco Phytophthora syringae, Pseudomonas syrinae Toxin Methionine sulfoximine Alfalfa Fusarium oxysporum Crude filtrate A list of disease resistant crop plants obtained by somaclones at the plant level without in-vitro selection A list of disease resistant crop plants obtained by with in-vitro selection
  35. 35. Resistance to abiotic stresses ➢ Freezing tolerance [Eg. Wheat] ➢ Salt tolerance [Eg. Rice, Maize, Tobacco] ➢ Aluminium tolerance [Eg. Carrot, Sorghum, Tomato] ➢ Drought tolerance
  36. 36. Herbicide resistance ➢ Tobacco resistant to Glyphosate, Sulfonyl urea and Picloram. ➢ Carrot resistant to Glyphosate ➢ Lotus resistant to 2,4-dichlorophenoxy acetic acid (2,4-D) Crop Common name Herbicide Glycine max Soybean Imazethapyr Nicotina tabacum Tobacco Glyphosate Gossypium hirsutum Cotton Sulfonylurea, Imidazolinone Zea mays Maize Sethoxydim, Cycloxydim Zea mays Maize Glyphosate Triticum aestivum Wheat Difenzoquat Beta vulgaris Beet Imidazolinone Datura innoxia Sacred datura Chlorosulfuron
  37. 37. Improved seed quality New variety of Lathyrus sativa seeds [Lathyrus Bio L212] with low content of neurotoxin has been developed through somaclonal variations.
  38. 38. Advantages and Disadvantages of Somaclonal Variations Advantages Disadvantages Help in crop improvement Require extensive and extended field trails Provides additional genetic variability (under in- vitro conditions) Sometime lead to undesirable results such as reduced fertility, growth rate and overall performance of plant Increased and improved production of secondary metabolites Selected variants are random and genetically unstable and non-heritable Selection of plants resistant to various toxins, herbicides, abiotic stress, high salt concentration, mineral toxicity; and plant improved quality of seeds (a new variety Lathyrus sativus) A series advantage occur in operations which require clonal uniformity, as in the horticulture and forestry industries where tissue culture is employed for rapid propagation of elite genotypes Suitable for breeding of higher plants Not suitable for complex agronomic traits like yield, quality etc Simpler and easier as compared to recombinant DNA technology May develop variants with pleiotropic effects which are not true Stable cell line can be preserved by cryopreservation Plants often lost the power of regeneration Examples: Bio-13, a somaclonal variant of Citronella java (with 37% more oil an 39% more citronellon) a medicinal plant
  39. 39. ▪ Evans D.A., Sharp W .R ., Medina H. “Somaclonal and Gametoclonal Variation” Am J Botany (1984 ) 759-774. ▪ Satanarayana U. “Somaclonal Variation, Biotechnology, 9th Ed, (2015 ) 855 : 546-549. ▪ Skirvin R .M ., M argaret N. “Sources and Frequency of Somaclonal Variation” Hor tSci 29.11 (1994 ) 1232-1237 . ▪ Larkin P .J., Scowcroft R . “Somaclonal Variation -A Novel Source o f Variability from Cel l Cultures for Plant Improvement” Theor Appl Genet 60.4 (1981 ) 197-214 . References A Biodiction (A Unit of Dr. Divya Sharma)
  40. 40. A Biodiction (A Unit of Dr. Divya Sharma) Thank-you A Biodiction (A Unit of Dr. Divya Sharma)

