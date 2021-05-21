Somaclonal Variation and Its Crop Improvement

Somaclonal Variation in Plant tissue culture - Variation in somaclones (somatic cells of plants)

Somaclonal variation # Basis of somaclonal variation # General feature of Somaclonal variations # Types and causes of somaclonal variation # Isolation procedure of somaclones via without in-vitro method and with in-vitro method with their limitations and advantages # Detection of isolated somaclonal variation # Application (with examples respectively related to crop improvement) # Advantages and disadvantages of somaclonal variations.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IZwrkgADM3I

Also watch, Gametoclonal variation slides to understand, how to changes occur in gametoclones of plants.

https://www.slideshare.net/SharmasClasses/gametoclonal-variation