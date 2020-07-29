COGNITIVE DISTORTION AND BIASES

Successfully reported this slideshow.
COGNITIVE DISTORTION AND COGNITIVE BIASES MADE BY: SHAHEEN KHAN
WHAT IS COGNITIVE DISTORTION AND COGNITIVE BIASES Cognitive distortions are simply ways that our mind convinces us of some...
Cognitive distortion Cognitive biases Cognitive distortions are the thoughts that leads to misrepresentation of the realit...
Types of Distortion Magnification and Minimization: Exaggerating or minimizing the importance of events. One might believe...
Continue……..  Magical Thinking: The belief that acts will influence unrelated situations. “I am a good person—bad things ...
Continue……  Emotional Reasoning: The assumption that emotions reflect the way things really are. “I feel like a bad frien...
TYPES OF BIASES
Psychological biases Biases are normal processes designed to make decisions quickly.They are unconscious, automatic and no...
SOCIAL BIAS Social biases are a result of our interactions with other people. The way we are processing and analysing info...
PROCESS BIAS Process bias is our tendency to process information based on cognitive factors rather than evidence. When we ...
Thank you
