MADE BY : PSYCHOLOGIST SHAHEEN KHAN
One Big Question : What Is Positive Thinking  Positive thinking means that you approach unpleasantness in a more positive...
HEALTH BENEFITS OF POSITIVE THINKING  Increased life span  Lower rates of depression  Lower levels of distress  Greate...
Identification of :WHAT IS NEGATIVE THINKING  Personalizing. When something bad occurs, you automatically blame yourself....
Now Time To Focus On Positive Thinking  Be open to humor.  Follow a healthy lifestyle.  Surround yourself with positive...
CONVERT NEGATIVE THOUGHT TO POSITIVE ONE NEGATIVE TALK POSITIVE TALK I've never done it before. It's an opportunity to lea...
NEGATIVE THINKING OUTCOME  Headache  Body aches  Nausea  Fatigue  Difficulty sleeping  Heart disease  Heart attack ...
×