Eim slide sharing

Teacher as Collaborator Schorette Emerich EIM 504
Education Collaboration : Requires active participation Brings different strengths and interests to the relationship Every...
Students need to feel assured that they are free to express their own opinions and viewpoints without fear of being critic...
Creating a Culture of Collaboration Teacher Modeling Think aloud problematic situations Share successful and unsuccessful ...
Peer Interactions & Discussions Encourage classroom discussion that allows students to share ideas, points of view, and to...
Culturally Responsive Teachers 6 A culturally responsive teacher is one who understands and capitalizes on the unique cult...
6 Key behaviors of Culturally Responsive Teachers Socially Conscious Understands that a student’s understanding is inﬂuenc...
If collaborative learning is to make the most of the rich cultural diversity that is represented among learners, then we m...
Strategies for Culturally Responsive Teaching Communicate high expectations Actively engage students in learning. Facilita...
Increase Global Understand through Technology 1. Find a grade level lesson plan or topic for increasing global understandi...
Works Cited Cennamo, K., Ross, J. D., &amp; Ertmer, P. A. (2019). Technology integration for meaningful classroom use: a s...
