Lmcp 1532 pembangunan bandar mapan.pptx tgasan8

LMCP 1532 PEMBANGUNAN BANDAR MAPANNAMA : SANGHEETHA A/P RAVI CHANDRAN NO.MATRIK: A165255
JANAKUASA HIDRO MINI Amat sesuai digunakan di kawasan tinggi atau kawasan pergunungan. Semakin deras air yang mengalir, se...
JANAKUASA BAHAN BAKAR BIOJISIM Bahan organik - tumbuhan dan haiwan. Antara bahan bakar biojisim seperti kayu, tanaman, baj...
JANAKUASA HABA/WAP Bahan api – minyak, gas dan arang batu digunakan untuk memanaskan air seterusnya menghasilkan wap. Sema...
BANDAR MAPAN

  1. 1. LMCP 1532 PEMBANGUNAN BANDAR MAPANNAMA : SANGHEETHA A/P RAVI CHANDRAN NO.MATRIK: A165255
  2. 2. JANAKUASA HIDRO MINI Amat sesuai digunakan di kawasan tinggi atau kawasan pergunungan. Semakin deras air yang mengalir, semakin banyak tenaga elektrik yang boleh dihasilkan.Tidak melibatkan kos pemasangan yang tinggi kerana cara pemasangan dan penyediaan janakuasa ini mudah dihasilkan berbanding dengan janakuasa yang lain. Sesuai digunakan dengan jumlah penduduk yang sedikit.Yang paling penting, janakuasa ini mengurangkan pengeluaran bahan bakar minyak dan digantikan dengan derasan air yang mengalir dari semasa ke semasa.
  3. 3. JANAKUASA BAHAN BAKAR BIOJISIM Bahan organik - tumbuhan dan haiwan. Antara bahan bakar biojisim seperti kayu, tanaman, baja dan bahan buangan pepejal – sampah. Segala sisa makanan atau sampah boleh dibakar untuk menghasilkan tenaga elektrik atau membekalkan haba kepada industri dan rumah. Satu kaedah yang sesuai untuk jangka masa panjang kerana setiap apa yang dihasilkan seperti tanaman akan memberikan satu bahan buangan yang boleh menyumbang kepada penghasilan beberapa tenaga utama yang diperlukan.
  4. 4. JANAKUASA HABA/WAP Bahan api – minyak, gas dan arang batu digunakan untuk memanaskan air seterusnya menghasilkan wap. Semakin banyak wap terhasil, semakin banyak tenaga elektrik dihasilkan. Satu kaedah yang menjimatkan kos kerana wap yang telah digunakan mengandungi air dan masih panas seterusnya mengambil masa yang lebih cepat untuk memanaskan air semula. Melibatkan kos yang murah dalam pemasangan janakuasa ini. Satu kaedah yang praktikal dan mampu diwujudkan.

