LMCP 1532 PEMBANGUNAN BANDAR MAMPAN TUGASAN 8: BEKALAN TENAGA INTAN SAFIENA BT AB. GHAFAR A153816 PROF. DATO' IR. DR RIZAA...
SOALAN Sebuah bandar kecil yang terpencil amat memerlukan bekalan tenaga untuk memajukan agro-industrinya. Penduduk bandar...
PENYELESAIAN MASALAH  Menggunakan tenaga yang sedia ada seperti sungai-sungai kecil dan mata air panas yang mengeluarkan ...
KEGUNAAN SUMBERYANG DAPAT DIPERBAHARUI a) Sumber/tenaga yang dapat diperbaharui adalah tenaga yang boleh digantikan apabil...
Sumber – sumber tenaga yang boleh diperbaharui ialah tenaga suria atau solar, tenaga angin, tenaga air atau kuasa hidro da...
TENAGASOLAR
TENAGAANGIN
TENAGAAIR
SEKIAN, TERIMA KASIH
