Aug. 28, 2022
_Modern_India_Battles_of_Plassey_+_Buxar_Company_Rule_in_Bengal.pptx

Aug. 28, 2022
Education

it is a brief introduction about battle of plassey

it is a brief introduction about battle of plassey

Education

_Modern_India_Battles_of_Plassey_+_Buxar_Company_Rule_in_Bengal.pptx

  1. 1. MAJOR RULING KINGDOMS DURING THE BATTLE OF PLASSEY AND BUXAR IN THE 18TH CENTURY
  2. 2. • In the first half of the 18th Century, the East India Company was establishing itself firmly in Bengal. • Bengal was rich and fertile province, with a lot of riverine ports. EIC trade was especially profitable • in Bengal.
  3. 3. 1696 – Sutanati fortified, after conflict with the local zamindar. 1698 – EIC buys zamindari of the 3 villages of Sutanuti, Gobindpur, and Kalikata (Kalighat), for ₹1200. – These three villages later became modern Calcutta. 1700 to 1701 – Fort William built at Sutanuti. – Named after King William III of England.
  4. 4. 1717 – Mughal Emperor Farrukhsiyar gives farmans to the British mission led by John Surman. Called Magna Carta of the East India Company. IMPACT: In Bengal – exemption of customs duties for the East India Company’s imports and exports. – Only an annual payment of ₹3000 to the Mughal Emperor. – EIC permitted to issue dastaks (passes) for the transport of goods. – EIC allowed to rent more lands around Calcutta.
  5. 5. The Nawabs of Bengal 1717 – Farrukhsiyar replaced the system of imperial Mughal viceroys, with hereditary Nawabs in Bengal. The Nawab of Bengal ruled as the de facto independent ruler of Bengal, Bihar, and Orissa. Issued coins in the name of the Mughal Emperor. 1740s – Orissa de facto lost to Marathas.
  6. 6. Bengal now extended from the frontier of Awadh to Arakan in Burma.
  7. 7. 1740 to 1756 – Nawab Alivardi Khan. – Support from the rich and influential Jagat Seth bankers. 1756 – Teenager Siraj ud-Daula became Nawab. – Many enemies in family. – Enemies among nobles and merchants, probably because of his own vices.
  8. 8. The Many Enemies of Siraj • Faujdar of Purnea – Shaukat Jang (cousin) • Ghasiti Begum (aunt) • Bengal army’s commander – Mir Jafar (Alivardi Khan’s brother-in- law) • Jagat Seth • Raj Ballabh • Rai Durlabh • Omnichand Court nobles
  9. 9. To tackle the situation, Nawab Siraj ud-Daula: Defeated and killed Shaukat Jang in battle. Appointed Mohan Lal (a Kashmiri pandit) as administrator, who held powers of the prime minister.
  10. 10. The East India Company’s position • The EIC had been misusing its trade privileges. • Company employees used dastaks to smuggle goods and evade taxes even in their private trade . Revenue losses for the Nawab. 1756 – Seven Year’s War began in Europe. – Tensions between EIC and the French in India. – EIC enhanced military fortifications at Fort William, Calcutta.
  11. 11. • Siraj ordered both – the French and the EIC – to halt their military fortifications. The French complied, but the EIC did not. EIC dug a moat around Fort William. EIC gave asylum to a political refugee – Krishna Das (son of Raj Ballabh), whom Siraj wanted to capture and arrest. Siraj developed deep distrust against the British.
  12. 12. June 1756 – Siraj sends troops to Calcutta, to punish the British for constructing fortifications without permission. – Siraj’s troops capture English factory at Kasimbazar. – Black Hole of Calcutta. – Colonial accounts say 123/146 died.
  13. 13. • In retaliation, EIC sent a force under Lieutenant Governor Robert Clive and Admiral Charles Watson. • The force recaptured Calcutta. (January 1757) • Set up a Council there. • Siraj brought his army to Alinagar*
  14. 14. Treaty of Alinagar February 1757 –all old privileges confirmed again. –Moat around Fort William allowed. •Now Clive’s forces looked to eliminate French influence in Bengal.
  15. 15. 1757 – Clive and Watson’s forces capture Chandernagore from the French. – Siraj had sent reinforcements to Chandernagore, but EIC had bought the governor of Hooghly, in order to prevent the help from Siraj reaching the French.
  16. 16. • Clive expelled all French from their factories in Bengal (3rd Carnatic War ongoing). • Clive now conspired with the rivals of Siraj, to replace him. Who sided with Clive? Mir Jafar • - Mir Bakshi (Military commander). • Manikchand - Officer in charge of Calcutta. • Omichand - Rich merchant. Jagat Seths • - Biggest bankers of Bengal. • Khandim Khan - Commanded a large number of Siraj’s troops.
  17. 17. Who sided with Siraj? • Mir Madan – disgraced army commander. • Mohan Lal – administrator.
  18. 18. EIC and Nawab of Bengal prepared for battle at a field called Plassey in Bengal’s Murshidabad district. Murshidabad was the capital of the Bengal nawabs. Siraj had a numerically superior force.
  19. 19. Battle of Plassey • On 23 June 1757. • Owing to the conspiracy, the commanders of Siraj refused to attack the EIC. • Siraj was defeated and killed. • Mir Jafar was made the new Nawab according to his deal with Clive. • Clive became the Governor of Fort William/Bengal (1757-60).
  20. 20. 1757 to 1760 – Mir Jafar – Nawab of Bengal. The EIC was granted free trade rights in Bengal, Bihar and Orissa. Personal trade restrictions removed too. EIC received the Zamindari of 24 Parganas district near Calcutta. ₹2.2 crore paid as war indemnity to EIC. All French factories handed to EIC.
  21. 21. Mir Jafar soon found his treasury empty and realised he had struck a bad deal. He protested by inviting the Dutch to attack EIC and was forced to abdicate in favour of his son-in-law Mir Qasim.
  22. 22. 1760 to 1763 – Mir Qasim. ceded Burdwan, Midnapore and Chittagong He to EIC. Shifted his capital from Murshidabad to Munger (Bihar), in order to escape EIC influence on court. Mir Qasim removed duties for internal trade thus bringing Indian traders at par with EIC (which was already exempt from taxes)
  23. 23. He wanted to be independent while company wanted a puppet 1763 – Fought with company, defeated and fled to Awadh. 1763 to 1765 – Mir Jafar made Nawab again.
  24. 24. Battle of Buxar October 1764 In Awadh, a confederacy was formed with – 1. Shuja-ud-daulah, Nawab of Awadh 2. Shah Alam II, Mughal emperor 3. Mir Qasim , Nawab of Bengal*
  25. 25. • Their combined forces of 40,000 were defeated at Buxar by Hector Munroe, leading only 7000 troops. • This victory made EIC a great power in North India.
  26. 26. Robert Clive was sent for and arrived from England to negotiate a treaty with the mighty Nawabs of Gangetic plains.
  27. 27. Treaty of Allahabad (August 1765) With Shuja ud daulah of Awadh • Surrender Kara and Allahabad to Mughal emperor ₹50 lakh war indemnity • to EIC • Offensive and defensive alliance • Free trade rights in Awadh With Shah Alam II of Delhi • Allahabad and Kara given to emperor • Reside in Allahabad fort – prisoner • Diwani rights of Bengal Bihar and Orissa given to EIC in lieu of ₹26 lakh pension
  28. 28. • Treaty of Allahabad was “a master stroke by Robert Clive.’’ • Awadh was made a buffer state against future Maratha invasions. • Mughal authority was not outright uprooted – to prevent public reaction.
  29. 29. The Dual System in Bengal (1765 to 1772) • Nizamat = Civil administration + criminal justice (law & order) • Diwani = Revenue British took over Diwani rights from Mughal but gave the Nizamat (Civil administration) duties to Nawab of Bengal. Military defence and foreign affairs of Bengal now lay with the EIC.
  30. 30. • For Revenue collection, EIC appointed 2 deputy Nawabs. EIC got ALL the revenue but paid: only ₹56 Lakhs annually for Public works and running administration of ENTIRE Bengal to the Nawab’s administration. Later reduced to ₹33 lakh.
  31. 31. Rationale behind the dual system • Power without responsibilities. Open annexation • may have resulted joint war from princely states. Evading Parliamentary oversight • from Britain. Other European powers • may not have recognized the authority of English in India. • EIC was more interested in financial & commercial gains rather than territorial acquisitions at that time.
  32. 32. The fallout • This system ruined Bengal and brought its people utter misery. Indian traders paid up to 40% tax competing with EIC paying 0%. • Farmers were taxed into misery as no one cared about their welfare –neither the deputy Nawabs nor the company. • Great famine in 1769-72 killed nearly 30% population of Bengal. EIC directors back in London were not happy • either as their own officials became highly corrupt – scandal in Parliament. • In 1772 Warren Hastings, the newly appointed Governor General abolished the dual system and EIC took Diwani in its own hands.

