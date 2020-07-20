Acid base balance (2).ppt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Acid-Base Balance Dr. Radhwan Hazem Alkhashab Consultant anaesthesia & ICU Aljamhori teaching hospital 2020
 Arterial blood gas analysis is an essential part of diagnosing and managing a patient’s oxygenation status and acid-base...
 Oxygenation (PaO2). The PaO2 is the amount of oxygen dissolved in the blood and therefore provides initial information o...
 The pH is a measurement of the acidity or alkalinity of the blood.  It is inversely proportional to the number of hydro...
 A liquid with a pH of 7, such as water, is neutral (neither acidic nor alkalotic).
 Acids & Bases  An acid is usually defined as a chemical species that can act as a proton (H + ) donor, whereas a base i...
 A strong acid is a substance that readily and almost irreversibly gives up an H + and increases [H + ], whereas a strong...
 In contrast, weak acids reversibly donate H + , whereas weak bases reversibly bind H + ; both weak acids and bases tend ...
 these are compounds that are only partially ionized in solution  Physiologically important acids include:  Carbonic ac...
 Normal pH 7.35-7.45  Narrow normal range  Compatible with life 6.8 - 8.0 ___/______/___/______/___ 6.8 7.35 7.45 8.0 A...
 pH is the negative logarithm of the hydrogen ion concentration ([H]). pH is a convenient descriptor for power of hydroge...
Low pH values = high H+ concentrations Unit changes in pH represent a tenfold change in H+ concentrations  Nature of lo...
 pH = 4 is more acidic than pH = 6  pH = 4 has 10 times more free H+ concentration than pH = 5 and 100 times more free H...
pH SCALE
 Severe acidemia is defined as blood pH <7.20 and is associated with the following major effects: 1) Impairment of cardia...
4) Vasoconstriction of the pulmonary vasculature, leading to increased pulmonary vascular resistance 5) Hyperventilation (...
Severe alkalemia is defined as blood pH >7.60 and is associated with the following major effects: 1. Increased cardiac con...
5. Hypoventilation (which can frustrate efforts to wean patients from mechanical ventilation). 6. Cerebral vasoconstrictio...
 pH changes have dramatic effects on normal cell function  1) Changes in excitability of nerve and muscle cells  2) Inf...
 pH decrease (more acidic) depresses the central nervous system  Can lead to loss of consciousness  pH increase (more b...
 pH increases or decreases can alter the shape of the enzyme rendering it non-functional  Changes in enzyme structure ca...
 When reabsorbing Na+ from the filtrate of the renal tubules K+ or H+ is secreted (exchanged)  Normally K+ is secreted i...
 If H+ concentrations are high (acidosis) than H+ is secreted in greater amounts  This leaves less K+ than usual excrete...
Balance maintained by: Buffering systems Lungs Kidneys Maintenance of Balance
Chemical Buffers  The body uses pH buffers in the blood to guard against sudden changes in acidity  A pH buffer works c...
 Prevent major changes in pH  Act as sponges…  3 main systems 1) Bicarbonate-carbonic acid buffer 2) Phosphate buffer 3...
 Bicarbonate buffer- most important Active in ECF and ICF  Phosphate buffer Active in intracelluar fluid  Protein buffe...
Body’s major buffer Carbonic acid - H2CO3 (Acid) Bicarbonate - HCO3 (Base) 1 20 pH = 7.4 Bicarbonate-Carbonic Acid H2CO...
 Key concept  Carbonic anhydrase equation CO2 +H2O H2CO3 H+ + HCO3 Carbon Carbonic Bicarbonate Dioxide Acid (ACID) (BASE...
 As CO2 increases, carbonic acid increases, H+ ions increase  pH drops….. becomes more acidic CO2 +H2O H2CO3 H+ + HCO3 C...
 As HCO3 increases, H+ decreases  pH rises, becomes more alkaline CO2 +H2O H2CO3 H+ + HCO3 Carbonic Bicarbonate Acid (pH...
Lungs control CO2 Kidneys control HCO3 Respiratory & Renal Regulation
 Respiratory Regulation  When breathing is increased, the blood carbon dioxide level decreases and the blood becomes mor...
Mechanism of control  Excretion or retention of H+ or HCO3 Regulation….. Slow  Hours to days to change pH Renal Regulati...
 Ratio of 20 to 1 out of balance  Acidosis (acidemia)  pH falls below 7.35  Increase in blood carbonic acid or  Decre...
 Alkalosis (alkalemia)  pH greater than 7.45  Increase in bicarbonate or  Decrease in carbonic acid Acid-Base Imbalanc...
 Acidosis and Alkalosis can arise in two fundamentally different ways:  1) Excess or deficit of CO2 (Volatile Acid)  Vo...
Primary cause or origin:  Metabolic Changes brought about by systemic alterations (cellular level)  Respiratory Changes ...
Compensation  Corrective response of kidneys and/or lungs Compensated  Restoration of pH and 20 : 1 ratio Uncompensated ...
 Respiratory Acidosis  Respiratory Alkalosis  Metabolic Acidosis  Metabolic Alkalosis Four Basic Types of Imbalance
 Carbonic acid excess  Exhaling of CO2 inhibited  Carbonic acid builds up  pH falls below 7.35  Cause = Hypoventilati...
 Caused by hypercapnia due to hypoventilation  Characterized by a pH decrease and an increase in CO2 RESPIRATORY ACIDOSI...
 The speed and depth of breathing control the amount of CO2 in the blood  Normally when CO2 builds up, the pH of the blo...
 Normal 1 20 7.4 Acid-Base Imbalances H2CO3 ……………… HCO3 24 mEq/L1.2 mEq/L
1 13 7.21 Respiratory Acidosis
Compensation: How? Opposite regulating mechanism Problem = depressed breathing, build up of CO2 in blood Response - Ki...
RESPIRATORY ACIDOSIS -body’s compensation -kidneys conserve HCO3 - ions to restore the normal 40:2 ratio -kidneys eliminat...
RESPIRATORY ACIDOSIS - therapy required to restore metabolic balance - lactate solution used in therapy is converted to bi...
 The treatment of respiratory acidosis aims to improve the function of the lungs  Drugs to improve breathing may help pe...
 Carbonic acid deficit  Increased exhaling of CO2  Carbonic acid decreases  pH rises above 7.45  Cause = hyperventila...
 Cause is Hyperventilation  Leads to eliminating excessive amounts of CO2  Increased loss of CO2 from the lungs at a ra...
Normal 1 20 7.4 Acid-Base Imbalances H2CO3 ……………… HCO3 24 mEq/L1.2 mEq/L
1 40 7.70 Respiratory Alkalosis
 Compensation:  Problem = excess “blowing off” of CO2  Result = decrease in carbonic acid and increase in HCO3  Respon...
 Usually the only treatment needed is to slow down the rate of breathing  Breathing into a paper bag or holding the brea...
 Kidneys compensate by:  Retaining hydrogen ions  Increasing bicarbonate excretion RESPIRATORY ALKALOSIS H+ HCO3 - HCO3...
RESPIRATORY ALKALOSIS - Body’s compensation - Kidneys conserve H+ ions and eliminate HCO3 - in alkaline urine 0.5 15: HCO3...
 Decreased CO2 in the lungs will eventually slow the rate of breathing  Will permit a normal amount of CO2 to be retaine...
 Base-bicarbonate deficit  Low pH (< 7.35)  Low plasma bicarbonate (base)  Cause = relative gain in H+ (lactic acidosi...
 Any acid-base imbalance not attributable to CO2 is classified as metabolic  Metabolic production of Acids  Or loss of ...
 If an increase in acid overwhelms the body's pH buffering system, the blood can become acidic  As the blood pH drops, b...
 Eventually, the kidneys also try to compensate by excreting more acid in the urine  However, both mechanisms can be ove...
 The causes of metabolic acidosis can be grouped into four major categories  1) Ingesting an acid or a substance that is...
Normal 1 20 7.4 Acid-Base Imbalances H2CO3 ……………… HCO3 24 mEq/L1.2 mEq/L
 Kidney failure (decrease in bicarbonate) 1 10 7.10 Metabolic Acidosis
 Lactic acidosis, keto acidosis (increase acid… no change in bicarbonate) 1 10 7.10 Metabolic Acidosis
 Compensation:  Problem = low HCO3 (base) or high H+ ion (acid)  Response: Lungs hyperventilate  Get rid of CO2 (decre...
METABOLIC ACIDOSIS - body’s compensation - hyperactive breathing to “ blow off ” CO2 - kidneys conserve HCO3 - and elimina...
 Metabolic acidosis may be treated directly  If the acidosis is mild, intravenous fluids and treatment for the underlyin...
 When acidosis is severe, bicarbonate may be given intravenously  Bicarbonate provides only temporary relief and may cau...
METABOLIC ACIDOSIS - therapy required to restore metabolic balance - lactate solution used in therapy is converted to bica...
 Bicarbonate excess  High pH (> 7.45)  Loss of H+ ion or gain of HCO3  Most common causes vomiting, gastric suctioning...
 Reaction of the body to alkalosis is to lower pH by:  Retain CO2 by decreasing breathing rate  Kidneys increase the re...
METABOLIC ALKALOSIS - pH = 7.7 - HCO3 - increases because of loss of chloride ions or excess ingestion of NaHCO3 1 40:
METABOLIC ALKALOSIS - body’s compensation - breathing suppressed to hold CO2 - kidneys conserve H+ ions and eliminate HCO3...
Normal 1 20 7.4 Acid-Base Imbalances H2CO3 ……………… HCO3 24 mEq/L1.2 mEq/L
1 30 7.58 Metabolic Alkalosis
 Compensation:  Problem = too much base  Response: Lungs compensate by hypoventilating  Retain CO2, increase PaCO2  I...
 pH 7.35 - 7.45  PaCO2 35 - 45 mmHg  HCO3 22 - 26 mEq/L  Base Excess -2 - +2 mEq/L  PaO2 75 - 100 mm Hg  O2 saturati...
 pH  Measurement of acidity or alkalinity, based on the hydrogen (H+) ions present.  The normal range is 7.35 to 7.45 ...
 HCO3  The calculated value of the amount of bicarbonate in the bloodstream.  The normal range is 22 to 26 mEq/liter  ...
 The anion gap (AG) estimates the presence of unmeasured anions. Excess inorganic and organic anions that are not readily...
 Nonanion gap metabolic acidosis results from loss of Na and K or accumulation of Cl. The result of these processes is a ...
1. Start with pH  Normal?  Acidosis?  Alkalosis? ___/______/___/______/___ 6.8 7.35 7.45 8.0 Acidosis Alkalosis Interpr...
2. Assess PaCO2 (respiratory value) _____/________/______ 35 45 Respiratory Respiratory Alkalosis Acidosis Interpreting AB...
3. Evaluate metabolic indicators Bicarbonate (HCO3) 22-26 and Base excess (-2 to +2) Interpreting ABGs
HCO3 _______/_______/________ 22 26 BE ______/_______/_________ -2 +2 Metabolic Metabolic acidosis alkalosis Interpreting ...
4. Determine level of compensation Has the body tried to readjust the pH?  Uncompensated  Partly compensated  Compensat...
Uncompensated  pH abnormal (high or low)  One component abnormal (high or low CO2 or HCO3)  The other component is norm...
Partly compensated  pH not normal (but moving toward normal)  Both CO2 and HCO3 are outside normal range  The component...
Compensated  pH normal  Other values abnormal in opposite directions  One is acidotic the other alkaline Interpreting A...
 Determine amount of hypoxemia present  Normal PaO2 (adults - room air)  < 70 years = 75-100 mm Hg 70-79 = 70-100 mm Hg...
 Hypoxemia = < 70 mm Hg (for adult < 70 years old)  Mild = 60-75 mm Hg  Moderate = 40-60 mm Hg  Severe = < 40 mm Hg In...
 Oxygen saturation (pulse oximetry)  93-100%  < 91% confusion  < 70% life threatening Interpreting ABGs
 80 year old female with severe pneumonia, fever  pH = 7.25  PaCO2 = 55 mm Hg  HCO3 = 24 mEq/L  PaO2 = 65 mm Hg  O2 ...
What is the problem? Acidosis or alkalosis? Respiratory or metabolic? Compensated or not? Level of hypoxemia? Diagnoses? I...
ACID NORMAL ALKALINE _pH__________________________ _PaCO2_______________________ HCO3 Problem: _Respiratory acidosis___ Co...
 Level of hypoxemia? mild to normal….  Diagnosis?  Impaired gas exchange  lung congestion Dx pneumonia.
 Assessment of breath sounds and respiratory rate  Maintain patent airway  Oxygen support, ventilation  Positioning/tu...
 Lab values  ABGs - interpretation critical, reported first to nursing staff then to doctor  Electrolytes- coexisting i...
 Ineffective breathing pattern  Impaired gas exchange  Altered tissue perfusion (cerebral)  Activity intolerance  Alt...
 Monitor /interpret ABGs  Correction of underlying problem  Administer O2 as appropriate  Positioning, pulmonary hygie...
 Assessment of breath sounds and respiratory rate  Maintain patent airway  Oxygen support, ventilation  Positioning/tu...
 Teach how to relieve/ prevent anxiety  Calm environment  Positioning for comfort  Assist with relaxation techniques ...
 Frequent assessment of vital signs esp respiratory rate and rhythm (compensatory mechanisms)  Safety precautions for co...
 Monitoring LOC and confusion  Monitor serum electrolytes, ABG’s  Administer K and Cl replacement as ordered  Antiemet...
 Burn patient 70% (2nd & 3rd degree),with respiratory distress on 2nd day arterial blood sampling shows: Case 2
 According to ABG results so decision for mechanical support was made.  CPAP mode was chosen from start then changed to ...
Thank you
  1. 1. Acid-Base Balance Dr. Radhwan Hazem Alkhashab Consultant anaesthesia & ICU Aljamhori teaching hospital 2020
  2. 2.  Arterial blood gas analysis is an essential part of diagnosing and managing a patient’s oxygenation status and acid-base balance. Introduction
  3. 3.  Oxygenation (PaO2). The PaO2 is the amount of oxygen dissolved in the blood and therefore provides initial information on the efficiency of oxygenation.  Ventilation (PaCO2). The adequacy of ventilation is inversely proportional to the PaCO2 .so that, when ventilation increases, PaCO2 decreases, and when ventilation decreases, PaCO2 increases.  Acid-base status (pH, HCO3, and base deficit [BD]). A plasma pH of >7.4 indicates alkalemia, and a pH of <7.35 indicates acidemia. Despite a normal pH, an underlying acidosis or alkalosis may still be present. Arterial blood gas (ABG) provides an assessment of the following:
  4. 4.  The pH is a measurement of the acidity or alkalinity of the blood.  It is inversely proportional to the number of hydrogen ions (H+) in the blood. The more H+ present, the lower the pH will be.  Likewise, the fewer H+ present, the higher the pH will be. The pH of a solution is measured on a scale from 1 (very acidic) to 14 (very alkalotic).
  5. 5.  A liquid with a pH of 7, such as water, is neutral (neither acidic nor alkalotic).
  6. 6.  Acids & Bases  An acid is usually defined as a chemical species that can act as a proton (H + ) donor, whereas a base is a species that can act as a proton acceptor (Brönsted– Lowry definitions). Acids
  7. 7.  A strong acid is a substance that readily and almost irreversibly gives up an H + and increases [H + ], whereas a strong base avidly binds H + and decreases [H + ]. Strong acids& base
  8. 8.  In contrast, weak acids reversibly donate H + , whereas weak bases reversibly bind H + ; both weak acids and bases tend to have less of an effect on [H + ] (for a given concentration of the parent compound) than do strong acids and bases.
  9. 9.  these are compounds that are only partially ionized in solution  Physiologically important acids include:  Carbonic acid (H2CO3)  Phosphoric acid (H3PO4)  Pyruvic acid (C3H4O3)  Lactic acid (C3H6O3)  These acids are dissolved in body fluids.  Physiologically important bases include:  Bicarbonate (HCO3 - )  Biphosphate (HPO4 -2 ) Weak Acids and Bases:
  10. 10.  Normal pH 7.35-7.45  Narrow normal range  Compatible with life 6.8 - 8.0 ___/______/___/______/___ 6.8 7.35 7.45 8.0 Acid Alkaline Normal Acid-Base Balance
  11. 11.  pH is the negative logarithm of the hydrogen ion concentration ([H]). pH is a convenient descriptor for power of hydrogen. Normally the [H] in extacellular fluid is 40 nmol/L, a very small number. By taking the negative log of this value we obtain a pH of 7.4. pH SCALE pH = -log10(H+)
  12. 12. Low pH values = high H+ concentrations Unit changes in pH represent a tenfold change in H+ concentrations  Nature of logarithms pH SCALE
  13. 13.  pH = 4 is more acidic than pH = 6  pH = 4 has 10 times more free H+ concentration than pH = 5 and 100 times more free H+ concentration than pH = 6 pH SCALE ACIDOSIS ALKALOSISNORMAL DEATH DEATH Venous Blood Arterial Blood 7.3 7.57.46.8 8.0
  14. 14. pH SCALE
  15. 15.  Severe acidemia is defined as blood pH <7.20 and is associated with the following major effects: 1) Impairment of cardiac contractility, cardiac output, and the response to catecholamines. 2) Susceptibility to recurrent arrhythmias and lowering the threshold for ventricular fibrillation. 3) Arteriolar vasodilation resulting in hypotension Major consequences of acidemia.
  16. 16. 4) Vasoconstriction of the pulmonary vasculature, leading to increased pulmonary vascular resistance 5) Hyperventilation (a compensatory response) 6) Confusion, and coma 7) Insulin resistance 8) Inhibition of glycolysis and adenosine triphosphate synthesis 9) Hyperkalemia as potassium ions are shifted extracellularly
  17. 17. Severe alkalemia is defined as blood pH >7.60 and is associated with the following major effects: 1. Increased cardiac contractility until pH >7.7, when a decrease is seen. 2. Refractory ventricular arrhythmias. 3. Coronary artery spasm/vasoconstriction. 4. Vasodilation of the pulmonary vasculature, leading to decreased pulmonary vascular resistance Major consequences of alkalemia
  18. 18. 5. Hypoventilation (which can frustrate efforts to wean patients from mechanical ventilation). 6. Cerebral vasoconstriction 7. Neurologic manifestations such as headache, lethargy, delirium, stupor, tetany, and seizures 8. Hypokalemia, hypocalcemia, hypomagnesemia, and hypophosphatemia 9. Stimulation of anaerobic glycolysis and lactate production
  19. 19.  pH changes have dramatic effects on normal cell function  1) Changes in excitability of nerve and muscle cells  2) Influences enzyme activity  3) Influences K+ levels ACIDOSIS / ALKALOSIS
  20. 20.  pH decrease (more acidic) depresses the central nervous system  Can lead to loss of consciousness  pH increase (more basic) can cause over- excitability  Tingling sensations, nervousness, muscle twitches CHANGES IN CELL EXCITABILITY
  21. 21.  pH increases or decreases can alter the shape of the enzyme rendering it non-functional  Changes in enzyme structure can result in accelerated or depressed metabolic actions within the cell INFLUENCES ON ENZYME ACTIVITY
  22. 22.  When reabsorbing Na+ from the filtrate of the renal tubules K+ or H+ is secreted (exchanged)  Normally K+ is secreted in much greater amounts than H+ INFLUENCES ON K+ LEVELS K+ K+K+K+K+K+K+ Na+Na+Na+Na+Na+Na+ H+
  23. 23.  If H+ concentrations are high (acidosis) than H+ is secreted in greater amounts  This leaves less K+ than usual excreted  The resultant K+ retention can affect cardiac function and other systems INFLUENCES ON K+ LEVELS K+K+K+ Na+Na+Na+Na+Na+Na+ H+H+H+H+H+H+H+ K+K+K+K+K+
  24. 24. Balance maintained by: Buffering systems Lungs Kidneys Maintenance of Balance
  25. 25. Chemical Buffers  The body uses pH buffers in the blood to guard against sudden changes in acidity  A pH buffer works chemically to minimize changes in the pH of a solution ACID-BASE REGULATION H+ OH- H+ H+ OH- OH- Buffer
  26. 26.  Prevent major changes in pH  Act as sponges…  3 main systems 1) Bicarbonate-carbonic acid buffer 2) Phosphate buffer 3) Protein buffer Buffer Systems H+ H+ H+
  27. 27.  Bicarbonate buffer- most important Active in ECF and ICF  Phosphate buffer Active in intracelluar fluid  Protein buffer- Largest buffer store Albumins and globulins Hemoglobin Buffer Systems
  28. 28. Body’s major buffer Carbonic acid - H2CO3 (Acid) Bicarbonate - HCO3 (Base) 1 20 pH = 7.4 Bicarbonate-Carbonic Acid H2CO3 ……………… HCO3 24 mEq/L1.2 mEq/L
  29. 29.  Key concept  Carbonic anhydrase equation CO2 +H2O H2CO3 H+ + HCO3 Carbon Carbonic Bicarbonate Dioxide Acid (ACID) (BASE) Regulation
  30. 30.  As CO2 increases, carbonic acid increases, H+ ions increase  pH drops….. becomes more acidic CO2 +H2O H2CO3 H+ + HCO3 Carbonic Bicarbonate Acid CO2 H2CO3 H+ HCO3 (pH Acidic <7.35)
  31. 31.  As HCO3 increases, H+ decreases  pH rises, becomes more alkaline CO2 +H2O H2CO3 H+ + HCO3 Carbonic Bicarbonate Acid (pH Basic >7.45)
  32. 32. Lungs control CO2 Kidneys control HCO3 Respiratory & Renal Regulation
  33. 33.  Respiratory Regulation  When breathing is increased, the blood carbon dioxide level decreases and the blood becomes more basic  When breathing is decreased, the blood carbon dioxide level increases and the blood becomes more acidic  By adjusting the speed and depth of breathing, the respiratory control centers and lungs are able to regulate the blood pH minute by minute Respiratory Regulation
  34. 34. Mechanism of control  Excretion or retention of H+ or HCO3 Regulation….. Slow  Hours to days to change pH Renal Regulation
  35. 35.  Ratio of 20 to 1 out of balance  Acidosis (acidemia)  pH falls below 7.35  Increase in blood carbonic acid or  Decrease in bicarbonate Acid-Base Imbalances
  36. 36.  Alkalosis (alkalemia)  pH greater than 7.45  Increase in bicarbonate or  Decrease in carbonic acid Acid-Base Imbalances
  37. 37.  Acidosis and Alkalosis can arise in two fundamentally different ways:  1) Excess or deficit of CO2 (Volatile Acid)  Volatile Acid can be eliminated by the respiratory system  2) Excess or deficit of Fixed Acid  Fixed Acids cannot be eliminated by the respiratory system ACIDOSIS / ALKALOSIS
  38. 38. Primary cause or origin:  Metabolic Changes brought about by systemic alterations (cellular level)  Respiratory Changes brought about by respiratory alterations Acid-Base Imbalances
  39. 39. Compensation  Corrective response of kidneys and/or lungs Compensated  Restoration of pH and 20 : 1 ratio Uncompensated  Inability to adjust pH or 20 : 1 ratio Acid-Base Imbalances
  40. 40.  Respiratory Acidosis  Respiratory Alkalosis  Metabolic Acidosis  Metabolic Alkalosis Four Basic Types of Imbalance
  41. 41.  Carbonic acid excess  Exhaling of CO2 inhibited  Carbonic acid builds up  pH falls below 7.35  Cause = Hypoventilation Respiratory Acidosis H2CO3
  42. 42.  Caused by hypercapnia due to hypoventilation  Characterized by a pH decrease and an increase in CO2 RESPIRATORY ACIDOSIS CO2 CO2 CO2 CO2 CO2 CO2 CO2 CO2 CO2 CO2 CO2 CO2 CO2 pH pH
  43. 43.  The speed and depth of breathing control the amount of CO2 in the blood  Normally when CO2 builds up, the pH of the blood falls and the blood becomes acidic  High levels of CO2 in the blood stimulate the parts of the brain that regulate breathing, which in turn stimulate faster and deeper breathing RESPIRATORY ACIDOSIS
  44. 44.  Normal 1 20 7.4 Acid-Base Imbalances H2CO3 ……………… HCO3 24 mEq/L1.2 mEq/L
  45. 45. 1 13 7.21 Respiratory Acidosis
  46. 46. Compensation: How? Opposite regulating mechanism Problem = depressed breathing, build up of CO2 in blood Response - Kidney retains HCO3 (Response ….. Slow) Respiratory Acidosis
  47. 47. RESPIRATORY ACIDOSIS -body’s compensation -kidneys conserve HCO3 - ions to restore the normal 40:2 ratio -kidneys eliminate H+ ion in acidic urine 2 30: HCO3 - H2CO3 HCO3 - H+ + acidic urine
  48. 48. RESPIRATORY ACIDOSIS - therapy required to restore metabolic balance - lactate solution used in therapy is converted to bicarbonate ions in the liver H2CO3 HCO3 - 2 40: Lactate Lactate LIVER HCO3 -
  49. 49.  The treatment of respiratory acidosis aims to improve the function of the lungs  Drugs to improve breathing may help people who have lung diseases such as asthma and emphysema RESPIRATORY ACIDOSIS
  50. 50.  Carbonic acid deficit  Increased exhaling of CO2  Carbonic acid decreases  pH rises above 7.45  Cause = hyperventilation. Respiratory Alkalosis H2CO3
  51. 51.  Cause is Hyperventilation  Leads to eliminating excessive amounts of CO2  Increased loss of CO2 from the lungs at a rate faster than it is produced  Decrease in H+ RESPIRATORY ALKALOSIS CO2 CO2 CO2 CO2 CO2 CO2 CO2 CO2 CO2 CO2 CO2 CO2
  52. 52. Normal 1 20 7.4 Acid-Base Imbalances H2CO3 ……………… HCO3 24 mEq/L1.2 mEq/L
  53. 53. 1 40 7.70 Respiratory Alkalosis
  54. 54.  Compensation:  Problem = excess “blowing off” of CO2  Result = decrease in carbonic acid and increase in HCO3  Response: Kidney excretes excess bicarbonate Respiratory Alkalosis
  55. 55.  Usually the only treatment needed is to slow down the rate of breathing  Breathing into a paper bag or holding the breath as long as possible may help raise the blood CO2 content as the person breathes carbon dioxide back in after breathing it out RESPIRATORY ALKALOSIS
  56. 56.  Kidneys compensate by:  Retaining hydrogen ions  Increasing bicarbonate excretion RESPIRATORY ALKALOSIS H+ HCO3 - HCO3 - HCO3 - HCO3 - HCO3 - HCO3 - HCO3 - HCO3 - HCO3 - HCO3 - H+ H+ H+ H+ H+ H+ H+ H+ H+ H+
  57. 57. RESPIRATORY ALKALOSIS - Body’s compensation - Kidneys conserve H+ ions and eliminate HCO3 - in alkaline urine 0.5 15: HCO3 - Alkaline Urine
  58. 58.  Decreased CO2 in the lungs will eventually slow the rate of breathing  Will permit a normal amount of CO2 to be retained in the lung RESPIRATORY ALKALOSIS
  59. 59.  Base-bicarbonate deficit  Low pH (< 7.35)  Low plasma bicarbonate (base)  Cause = relative gain in H+ (lactic acidosis, ketoacidosis) or actual loss of HCO3 (renal failure, diarrhea) Metabolic Acidosis
  60. 60.  Any acid-base imbalance not attributable to CO2 is classified as metabolic  Metabolic production of Acids  Or loss of Bases METABOLIC ACIDOSIS
  61. 61.  If an increase in acid overwhelms the body's pH buffering system, the blood can become acidic  As the blood pH drops, breathing becomes deeper and faster as the body attempts to rid the blood of excess acid by decreasing the amount of carbon dioxide METABOLIC ACIDOSIS
  62. 62.  Eventually, the kidneys also try to compensate by excreting more acid in the urine  However, both mechanisms can be overwhelmed if the body continues to produce too much acid, leading to severe acidosis and eventually a coma METABOLIC ACIDOSIS
  63. 63.  The causes of metabolic acidosis can be grouped into four major categories  1) Ingesting an acid or a substance that is metabolized to acid  2) Abnormal Metabolism  3) Kidney Insufficiencies  4) Severe Diarrhea METABOLIC ACIDOSIS
  64. 64. Normal 1 20 7.4 Acid-Base Imbalances H2CO3 ……………… HCO3 24 mEq/L1.2 mEq/L
  65. 65.  Kidney failure (decrease in bicarbonate) 1 10 7.10 Metabolic Acidosis
  66. 66.  Lactic acidosis, keto acidosis (increase acid… no change in bicarbonate) 1 10 7.10 Metabolic Acidosis
  67. 67.  Compensation:  Problem = low HCO3 (base) or high H+ ion (acid)  Response: Lungs hyperventilate  Get rid of CO2 (decrease PaCO2 and therefore raise level of HCO3) Metabolic Acidosis
  68. 68. METABOLIC ACIDOSIS - body’s compensation - hyperactive breathing to “ blow off ” CO2 - kidneys conserve HCO3 - and eliminate H+ ions in acidic urine 0.75 10: CO2 CO2 + H2O HCO3 - + H+ HCO3 - + H+ Acidic urine
  69. 69.  Metabolic acidosis may be treated directly  If the acidosis is mild, intravenous fluids and treatment for the underlying disorder may be all that's needed METABOLIC ACIDOSIS
  70. 70.  When acidosis is severe, bicarbonate may be given intravenously  Bicarbonate provides only temporary relief and may cause harm METABOLIC ACIDOSIS
  71. 71. METABOLIC ACIDOSIS - therapy required to restore metabolic balance - lactate solution used in therapy is converted to bicarbonate ions in the liver H2CO3 HCO3 - 0.5 10: Lactate Lactate containing solution
  72. 72.  Bicarbonate excess  High pH (> 7.45)  Loss of H+ ion or gain of HCO3  Most common causes vomiting, gastric suctioning (NG tube)  Other: Abuse of antacids, K+ wasting diuretics Metabolic Alkalosis
  73. 73.  Reaction of the body to alkalosis is to lower pH by:  Retain CO2 by decreasing breathing rate  Kidneys increase the retention of H+ METABOLIC ALKALOSIS CO2 CO2 H+ H+ H+ H+
  74. 74. METABOLIC ALKALOSIS - pH = 7.7 - HCO3 - increases because of loss of chloride ions or excess ingestion of NaHCO3 1 40:
  75. 75. METABOLIC ALKALOSIS - body’s compensation - breathing suppressed to hold CO2 - kidneys conserve H+ ions and eliminate HCO3 - in alkaline urine 1.25 30 CO2 + H2O HCO3 - + H+ HCO3 - H+ + Alkaline urine :
  76. 76. Normal 1 20 7.4 Acid-Base Imbalances H2CO3 ……………… HCO3 24 mEq/L1.2 mEq/L
  77. 77. 1 30 7.58 Metabolic Alkalosis
  78. 78.  Compensation:  Problem = too much base  Response: Lungs compensate by hypoventilating  Retain CO2, increase PaCO2  Increase acid level in blood Metabolic Alkalosis
  79. 79.  pH 7.35 - 7.45  PaCO2 35 - 45 mmHg  HCO3 22 - 26 mEq/L  Base Excess -2 - +2 mEq/L  PaO2 75 - 100 mm Hg  O2 saturation 93 - 100 % Assessing ABGs
  80. 80.  pH  Measurement of acidity or alkalinity, based on the hydrogen (H+) ions present.  The normal range is 7.35 to 7.45   PaO2  The partial pressure of oxygen that is dissolved in arterial blood.  The normal range is 75 to 100 mm Hg.   SaO2  The arterial oxygen saturation.  The normal range is 93% to 100%.   PaCO2  The amount of carbon dioxide dissolved in arterial blood.  The normal range is 35 to 45 mm Hg.  Components of the Arterial Blood Gas
  81. 81.  HCO3  The calculated value of the amount of bicarbonate in the bloodstream.  The normal range is 22 to 26 mEq/liter   B.E.  The base excess indicates the amount of excess or insufficient level of bicarbonate in the system.  The normal range is –2 to +2 mEq/liter.  (A negative base excess indicates a base deficit in the blood.)
  82. 82.  The anion gap (AG) estimates the presence of unmeasured anions. Excess inorganic and organic anions that are not readily measured by standard assays are termed unmeasured anions. The AG is a tool used to further classify a metabolic acidosis as an AG metabolic acidosis (elevated AG) or a non-AG metabolic acidosis (normal AG). This distinction narrows the differential diagnosis.  The AG is the difference between the major serum cations and anions  that are routinely measured:  AG = Na-(HCO3+CL)  A normal value is 12 mEq/L 4 mEq/L. The anion gap
  83. 83.  Nonanion gap metabolic acidosis results from loss of Na and K or accumulation of Cl. The result of these processes is a decrease in HCO3:  Iatrogenic administration of hyperchloremic solutions (hyperchloremic metabolic acidosis)  Alkaline gastrointestinal losses  Renal tubular acidosis  Ureteric diversion through ileal conduit  Endocrine abnormalities MAJOR CAUSES OF A NONANION GAP METABOLIC ACIDOSIS
  84. 84. 1. Start with pH  Normal?  Acidosis?  Alkalosis? ___/______/___/______/___ 6.8 7.35 7.45 8.0 Acidosis Alkalosis Interpreting ABGs
  85. 85. 2. Assess PaCO2 (respiratory value) _____/________/______ 35 45 Respiratory Respiratory Alkalosis Acidosis Interpreting ABGs
  86. 86. 3. Evaluate metabolic indicators Bicarbonate (HCO3) 22-26 and Base excess (-2 to +2) Interpreting ABGs
  87. 87. HCO3 _______/_______/________ 22 26 BE ______/_______/_________ -2 +2 Metabolic Metabolic acidosis alkalosis Interpreting ABGs
  88. 88. 4. Determine level of compensation Has the body tried to readjust the pH?  Uncompensated  Partly compensated  Compensated Interpreting ABGs
  89. 89. Uncompensated  pH abnormal (high or low)  One component abnormal (high or low CO2 or HCO3)  The other component is normal (The component not causing the acid-base imbalance is still normal) Interpreting ABGs
  90. 90. Partly compensated  pH not normal (but moving toward normal)  Both CO2 and HCO3 are outside normal range  The component that was normal is changing in order to compensate
  91. 91. Compensated  pH normal  Other values abnormal in opposite directions  One is acidotic the other alkaline Interpreting ABGs
  92. 92.  Determine amount of hypoxemia present  Normal PaO2 (adults - room air)  < 70 years = 75-100 mm Hg 70-79 = 70-100 mm Hg  Drops 10 mm Hg for each decade Interpreting ABGs
  93. 93.  Hypoxemia = < 70 mm Hg (for adult < 70 years old)  Mild = 60-75 mm Hg  Moderate = 40-60 mm Hg  Severe = < 40 mm Hg Interpreting ABGs
  94. 94.  Oxygen saturation (pulse oximetry)  93-100%  < 91% confusion  < 70% life threatening Interpreting ABGs
  95. 95.  80 year old female with severe pneumonia, fever  pH = 7.25  PaCO2 = 55 mm Hg  HCO3 = 24 mEq/L  PaO2 = 65 mm Hg  O2 sat = 80% Case 1
  96. 96. What is the problem? Acidosis or alkalosis? Respiratory or metabolic? Compensated or not? Level of hypoxemia? Diagnoses? Interventions? Practice Problems
  97. 97. ACID NORMAL ALKALINE _pH__________________________ _PaCO2_______________________ HCO3 Problem: _Respiratory acidosis___ Compensated? _Uncompensated_____
  98. 98.  Level of hypoxemia? mild to normal….  Diagnosis?  Impaired gas exchange  lung congestion Dx pneumonia.
  99. 99.  Assessment of breath sounds and respiratory rate  Maintain patent airway  Oxygen support, ventilation  Positioning/turning 2 hrs  Pulmonary hygiene  IV antibiotic Nursing Management
  100. 100.  Lab values  ABGs - interpretation critical, reported first to nursing staff then to doctor  Electrolytes- coexisting imbalance almost always present (Na, K+, Ca+)  BUN, Creatinine, serum lactate Assessment (cont.)
  101. 101.  Ineffective breathing pattern  Impaired gas exchange  Altered tissue perfusion (cerebral)  Activity intolerance  Altered thought processes  Risk for injury Diagnoses
  102. 102.  Monitor /interpret ABGs  Correction of underlying problem  Administer O2 as appropriate  Positioning, pulmonary hygiene  Hydration, appropriate IV solutions, electrolytes (bicarbonate, KCl)  Medications (antibiotics, bronchodilators, mucolytics, diuretics). Interventions
  103. 103.  Assessment of breath sounds and respiratory rate  Maintain patent airway  Oxygen support, ventilation  Positioning/turning q 2 hrs  Pulmonary hygiene (postural drainage, chest clapping) Nursing Management Respiratory Acidosis
  104. 104.  Teach how to relieve/ prevent anxiety  Calm environment  Positioning for comfort  Assist with relaxation techniques  Protection from injury  Education re: drug overdose, esp aspirin Nursing Management Respiratory Alkalosis
  105. 105.  Frequent assessment of vital signs esp respiratory rate and rhythm (compensatory mechanisms)  Safety precautions for confusion  For ketoacidosis, sodium bicarbonate IV  Education about diabetes Nursing Management Metabolic Acidosis
  106. 106.  Monitoring LOC and confusion  Monitor serum electrolytes, ABG’s  Administer K and Cl replacement as ordered  Antiemetics to relieve vomiting  Seizure precautions  Teaching/monitoring of diuretic therapy  Referrals re: eating disorders Nursing Management Metabolic Alkalosis
  107. 107.  Burn patient 70% (2nd & 3rd degree),with respiratory distress on 2nd day arterial blood sampling shows: Case 2
  108. 108.  According to ABG results so decision for mechanical support was made.  CPAP mode was chosen from start then changed to fully assisted mode (APRV).  Another sample was drawn from patient`s radial artery & showed:
  109. 109. Thank you

