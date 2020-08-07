Successfully reported this slideshow.
GROUP ASSIGNMENT OF FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING" GROUP MEMBERS: Mehwish khan (078) Minahil saleem (079) Samina khan (082)
1) Financial Statements a) Balance sheet and Income statement of the company  Balance sheet 2018 and 2019
 Income statement 2018 and 2019
b)Cash flow statement
c) d) e) f) Known items
knowns items give the list of those items you think you have studied and you know them only from balance sheet Following a...
Goodwill net: It is the cost to purchase the business minus the fair market value of tangible assets, the intangible asset...
Esop debt: Debt of an ESOP should be recorded as a liability in the financial statements of the employer when debt is cove...
Short term investments 37% Total receiveable 4% A/R 3% Total inventory 2% Prepaid expenses -6% Other assets 66% Total Asse...
Notes payable 12% Capital leases 8.6% Other current liabilities 22% Total Liabilities Long-term debt -9.9% Long term -10% ...
Total Revenues Revenues 1.2% Cost of revenues 1.2% Gross profit 1.2% Total Operating Equipment Selling equipment 0.6% Rese...
Dilution net income 24% Dilution weighted average 2.8% Dilution EPS excluding extraordinary items DPS 10% Diluted normaliz...
Comparison Of Financial Information of 2018 and 2019 NESTLE FinancialInformation2018 FinancialInformation2019 Current-Asse...
c) Known items knowns items give the list of those items you think you have studied and you know them only from balance sh...
Chapter 7: Comparison of Performance of the Companies for 2018 and 2019 a. Calculate % change of each item of Balance Shee...
Trade deposits & short term prepayments 56% Other recieveable 1.4% Sales tax refundable 0% Taxation net 4.5% Cash and bank...
Short term borrowings 60.8% Income statements Sales 10.7% Cost of sales 10% Gross profit 10.8% Distribution cost 91.7% Adm...
UNILEVER UNILEVER FinancialInformation2018 FinancialInformation2019 Current-Assets= 3056526 Current-Assets= 4437669 Non-Cu...
Comparison of NESTLE and UNILEVER Nestle vs Unilever Nestle corporation and Unilever are multinational companies that were...
shampoos, deodorants, petroleum jelly (Vaseline), edible oils and fats, soaps, tea, skin and hair care products and other ...
aggressively in their companies. This can be exemplified by the ice-cream market share that the two compete for at a globa...
refrigeration due to their small sizes. The market aggressiveness of both Unilever and Nestle is almost uniform given the ...
Conclusion: Both of companies are growth due to their increasing time and profits increase as their decrement of loss. Bot...
  1. 1. GROUP ASSIGNMENT OF FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING” GROUP MEMBERS: Mehwish khan (078) Minahil saleem (079) Samina khan (082) SUBMITTED To: Mr. Rana Tanveer CLASS: BBA-2nd “MINHAJ UNIVERSITY LAHORE”
  2. 2. 1) Financial Statements a) Balance sheet and Income statement of the company  Balance sheet 2018 and 2019
  3. 3.  Income statement 2018 and 2019
  4. 4. b)Cash flow statement
  5. 5. c) d) e) f) Known items
  6. 6. knowns items give the list of those items you think you have studied and you know them only from balance sheet Following are the list Typical line items included in the balance sheet (by general category) are: Assets: Cash, marketable securities, prepaid expenses, accounts receivable, inventory, and fixed assets. Liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, customer prepayments, taxes payable, short-term debt, and long-term debt g)Unknown items: Total Assets; Cash and equivalents, Accumulated depreciation, goodwill net, Total liabilities; minority interest, capital lease obligations, Total equity; preffered stock, redeemable stock, treasury stock, esop debt gurrantee, unrealized gain. h)Definitions of Un-known items Cash and equivalent: These are investments securities that are meant for short-term investing; they have high credit quality and are highly liquid. Accumulated depreciation: It is the cumulative depreciation of an asset up to a single point in its life. It’s a contra asset account which means its natural balance is a credit that reduces the overall asset value.
  7. 7. Goodwill net: It is the cost to purchase the business minus the fair market value of tangible assets, the intangible assets that can be identified, and the liabilities obtained in purchase. Minority interest: It ia the portion of a subsidiary corporation’s stock that is not owed by the parent corporation. Capital lease obligations: Obligations to pay rent or other payment amounts under a lease of real or personal property of such person which is required to be classified or accounted as a capital lease. Preffered stock: It is aform of stock which may have any combination of features not possessed by common stock including properties of both an equity and a debt instrument. Redeemable Stock: It is a type of preffered stock that allows the issuer to buy back the stock at a certain price and retire it. Treasury stock: It is also known as treasury share or reacquired stock refers to previously outstanding stock that is bought back from stockholders by the issued company.
  8. 8. Esop debt: Debt of an ESOP should be recorded as a liability in the financial statements of the employer when debt is covered by either a guarantee of the employer or commitment by the employer to make the contributions to meet the debt service requirements. Unrealized gain: It is a potential profit that exists on paper, resulting from an investments. It is an increase in the value of an asset that has yet to be sold for cash, such as a stock position. A gain becomes realized once the position is sold for a profit. : Comparison of Performance of the Companies for 2018 and 2019 a. Calculate % change of each item of Balance Sheet and Income Statement of Both Companies Total current asset Cash and equvailent -36% Cash 13%
  9. 9. Short term investments 37% Total receiveable 4% A/R 3% Total inventory 2% Prepaid expenses -6% Other assets 66% Total Assets Plant equipment net -3% Gross net -2% Accumulated depreciation -76% Goodwill net 88% Intangible -4% Long term investments 5% Notes receivable 5% Long term assets 13.9% Total current liabilities A/P 7% Payable/ accured 100% Accured expense 6%
  10. 10. Notes payable 12% Capital leases 8.6% Other current liabilities 22% Total Liabilities Long-term debt -9.9% Long term -10% Capital lease obligation -7.6% Defered income tax 1.9% Minority interest -20% Other liabilities 5% Total Equity Common stock -2.6% Retained earnings -1.7% Treasury stock 0% Other equity -4.9% Income Statements
  11. 11. Total Revenues Revenues 1.2% Cost of revenues 1.2% Gross profit 1.2% Total Operating Equipment Selling equipment 0.6% Research& development -0.8% Unusual Expense 0.9% Operating expense 0.6% Operating income Interest income 0.4% Other net 0.1% Provisions for income tax 8.1% Net income after tax Minority interest 0.1% Equity in affialetes 9.2% Net income 24% Income available to common excluding extraordinary items Dilution adjustment 100%
  12. 12. Dilution net income 24% Dilution weighted average 2.8% Dilution EPS excluding extraordinary items DPS 10% Diluted normalized EPS 14%
  13. 13. Comparison Of Financial Information of 2018 and 2019 NESTLE FinancialInformation2018 FinancialInformation2019 Current-Assets= 41003 Current-Assets=35663 Non-CurrentAssets= 96012 Non-CurrentAssets=92277 TotalAssets=137015 TotalAssets=127940 CurrentLiabilities=43030 CurrentLiabilities=41615 Non-currentliabilities= 35582 Non-currentLiabilities=33463 Totalliabilities=78612 TotalLiabilities=75078 AuthorizedCapital= 57363 AuthorizedCapital= 52035 Issued,subscribedandpaidupcapital=58403 Issued,subscribedandpaidupcapital=52862 Totalnumberofsharesoustanding=64590 Totalnumberofsharesoutstanding=60943 Totalrevenuesales= 91439 Totalrevenuesales=92568 Totalexpenses=77687 Totalexpenses=76490 Grossprofit=45369 Grossprofit=45921 Operatingprofit=13752 Operatingprofit=16078 Taxes= 3439 Taxes=3159 Netincome=9552 Netincome=11903
  14. 14. 1)Financial Statements
  15. 15. a) Balance sheet and income statement of the company  Balance sheet 2018
  16. 16.  Income statement 2018
  17. 17. b)Cash flowh statement
  18. 18.  Balance sheet 2019
  19. 19.  Income statement 2019
  20. 20. b)cash flow statement
  21. 21. c) Known items knowns items give the list of those items you think you have studied and you know them only from balance sheet Typical line items included in the balance sheet (by general category) are: Assets: Cash, marketable securities, prepaid expenses, accounts receivable, inventory, and fixed assets. Liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, customer prepayments, taxes payable, short-term debt, and long-term debt b)Unknown Items: Taxation net, unclaimed dividend, provisions , accured interest, Taxation net: The net of tax is simply the amount left after taxes have been substacted. Unclaimed dividend: It is recorded when a shareholder fails to claim an already paid dividend while an unpaid dividend is the failure of a company to distribute dividends to shareholders after it has been announced. Provisions: An amount set aside to cover a probable future expense, or reduction in the value of an asset. It is recorded as a current liability in balance sheet. Accured interest: It refers to the amount of interest that has been incurred, as of a specific date, on a loan or other financial obligation but has not yet been paid out.
  22. 22. Chapter 7: Comparison of Performance of the Companies for 2018 and 2019 a. Calculate % change of each item of Balance Sheet and Income Statement of Both Companies b.Balance statement Non-current asset Property equipment 39.6% Inventory 0% Long term deposit & prepayment 1% Long term deposit & advances 14% Current asset Stores and spares 38% Stock investments 4.4% Trade debts 16% Loans & advances 7.5%
  23. 23. Trade deposits & short term prepayments 56% Other recieveable 1.4% Sales tax refundable 0% Taxation net 4.5% Cash and bank balance 22% Share capital expense Share capital 3.4% Reserves 14.3% Liabilities Non-current liabilities Staff requirements 49% Deffered taxation 30.5% Current liabilities Trade and other payables 2.2% Unpaid dividend 87.6% Unclaimed dividend 85% Provisions 11.7% Accured interest 48% Sales tax payment 0.1%
  24. 24. Short term borrowings 60.8% Income statements Sales 10.7% Cost of sales 10% Gross profit 10.8% Distribution cost 91.7% Administration expense 4.1% Other operating expense 3.2% Other income 68.7% Finance costs 167% Profit before taxation 29% Taxation 34% Profit after taxation 27.7%
  25. 25. UNILEVER UNILEVER FinancialInformation2018 FinancialInformation2019 Current-Assets= 3056526 Current-Assets= 4437669 Non-CurrentAssets= 2914357 Non-CurrentAssets=3630138 TotalAssets=5970883 TotalAssets= 8067807 CurrentLiabilities=3903785 CurrentLiabilities=5806790 Non-currentliabilities= 1180409 Non-currentLiabilities=272160 Totalliabilities=5970883 TotalLiabilities=8067807 AuthorizedCapital= 63699 AuthorizedCapital= 63699 Issued,subscribedandpaidupcapital=1886689 Issued,subscribedandpaidupcapital=1988857 Totalnumberofsharesoutstanding=1822990 Totalnumberofsharesoutstanding=1886689 Totalrevenuesales= 4801476 Totalrevenuesales=5680852 Totalexpenses=1835723 Totalexpenses=1981083 Grossprofit=4136575 Grossprofit=3874445 Operatingprofit=1786414 Operatingprofit=1827318 Taxes= 588212 Taxes=166890 Netincome=1235396 Netincome=1548138
  26. 26. Comparison of NESTLE and UNILEVER Nestle vs Unilever Nestle corporation and Unilever are multinational companies that were establishes in 1866 and 1930. The longevity and continues success of these two companies has been seen over the years with their expanding customer base on a global scale. Continued rebranding, improvement and advertisement of their products have made them a household name in almost every country in the world. Indiscriminate investment including their operation in both socialist and communist countries including Russia has been instrumental to their expanding networks across the globe. Nestle has staff of about 283,000 individuals whilst Unilever has 163,000 employees as of 2010.Nestle corporation is a company that specializes in foods and nutrition products. The company has diversified in the food processing industry by producing a cornucopia of products. Their products include baby food, bottled water, dairy products, ice cream, confectionery, breakfast cereals, coffee and pet foods. Nestle is however a 26.4 % stakeholder in the world largest producer of beauty and cosmetic products known as L’Oreal. Nestle is involved in joint ventures with other companies in Cereals with General Mills, beverages with Coca-cola, , dairy products with Fonterra dermatology with Galderma and finally Laboratories with L’Oreal. It is therefore indirectly involved in the production of non food products.(Nestle, 2010). On the Converse, Unilever is a more diversified corporation that has an array of consumer products. The company produces more than food products and beverages hence its products include cleaning agents, as well as products for personal care purposes. These products include nail polish,
  27. 27. shampoos, deodorants, petroleum jelly (Vaseline), edible oils and fats, soaps, tea, skin and hair care products and other cosmetics. Unilever is directly involved in the production of both food and non-food products from the raw materials as with some products, and through all the stages of the production line(Unilever, 2010).Unilever Corporation is a multinational company that boasts of factories as well as laboratories on all the continents apart from Antarctica The company posted a net income of ˆ3,659 million and an operating income of ˆ5,020 million in the year 2009(Unilever, 2009). On the other hand, the Nestle Corporation draws its customer base from 86 countries. The company register a net income of CHF 10.43 billion (Swiss Francs) and an operating income of 15.70 billion in 2009 (Nestle, 2009). Both Unilever and Nestle use a the strategy of buying already established and household brands. They then expand these brand and market them more
  28. 28. aggressively in their companies. This can be exemplified by the ice-cream market share that the two compete for at a global scale. Unilever bought both Ben & Jerry’s and Breyers Ice Cream to extend its tentacles. Nestle responded by buying both Movenpick and Haagen-Dazs, Dreyer’s. In the end, these brands made the two companies the largest ice-cream sellers in the world with Unilever boasting of 16% a close second to Nestle which has 17.5 % of the global market share. They therefore have a lot of semblance in the marketing strategy. They employ avoid introducing a totally new product under a different company’s name. In lieu of that, the two companies introduce these products/ flavors through the established companies which the populace is familiar with these are the companies they have bought (Career Journal,2007). Both companies are aware of the global rise of economies and increase awareness of healthy food consumption. It is in this light that the two companies have shifted their axis of their paradigms into a marketing strategy that targets this growing class of people in north America and Western Europe. They have therefore given precedence to products with low fat and calorie levels to entice this market. This is how these two companies compete as they roll out nouveau product with descriptions fitting what the health conscious and fairly opulent consumer wants (Benady, 2005). A financial projection of the purchasing power in Asia predicts and two fold increase in the purchasing power of the opulent populace in five years time. The two companies have a lot of prospects in Asia especially in the ice cream business. The only impediment they are faced with is that the market penetration is at minimal in these countries where owning a domestic freezer is a luxury. .The marketing strategy they employ in the case of ice cream sale is employing street vendors who would dispense the ice cream in serving that do not require
  29. 29. refrigeration due to their small sizes. The market aggressiveness of both Unilever and Nestle is almost uniform given the current trends in ice cream sales in the Asian countries (Career Journal, 2007). However, Nestle has demonstrated slightly more aggressiveness and innovative characteristics when it comes to venturing into the Asian market than Unilever. Neslte does this by holistically bestowing certain responsibilities to its subsidiaries. This facilitates the seamless blending of its products in such a market by being in tandem with the taste profile in the that foreign market. The company has business units numbering to severe. These are charged with the responsibility of laying out global marketing strategies as well as research and development , systems control and production expertise. This perspective is instrumental in fashioning a regional strategy that automatically avails a business strategy that will serve the local market. The business aspect is therefore intricately interwoven with the marketing facet of the corporation(The times 100, 2010).As mentioned above, the two companies have unequivocally prodigious budgets which are generously allotted for marketing that has a synergistic effect with their well ramified and extensive marketing networks. These factors are instrumental to the acquisitions that they are planning to make in Asia which is the next new hot spot for marketing their products. It is imperative to note that the market penetration strategy of both Unilever and Nestle begins with acquisition of local companies in their target region. his definitely comes after identification of the next product that would yield growth for the company. In this case, nutritional products- foods that have medical benefits are the focus of the two companies.
  30. 30. Conclusion: Both of companies are growth due to their increasing time and profits increase as their decrement of loss. Both companies have international standard company so their shareholders increase day by day. Annual repot define the company financial position so that’s both companies financially strong day by day.

×