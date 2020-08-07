Assignment 03

Successfully reported this slideshow.
“ Financial Accounting ” Submitted By : Submitted To: Mehwish Khan(078) Sir RanaTanveer Hussain Minahil Saleem (079) Class...
Sector : Food and personal care Companies: Nestle Unliever
Table Of Content: Chapter 1: Introduction of the company  (Brief overview/introduction of the company) Chapter 2: Integri...
Chapter No. 1 Introduction: We at Nestlé touch billions of lives worldwide; from the farmers we work with to the individua...
several years, Nestlé Pakistan has been consistently placed among the top companies of the Pakistan Stock Exchange. Nestlé...
Nestlé Pakistan today is the leading Food & Beverages Company in Pakistan with key focus on Nutrition, Health and Wellness...
OUR PURPOSE: Nestlé‟s purpose is enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future. We want to help shape a...
Vission Statement: To be a leading, competitive, Nutrition, Health and Wellness Company delivering improved shareholder va...
Chapter No. 2 Integrity of the Accounting Information
Accounting Standards:  Changes in accounting policies The Company has adopted IFRS 9 “Financial Instruments”, IFRS 15 “Re...
based on core principle that an entity should recognize revenue when a customer obtains control of the goods or services u...
Auditor Of The Company: KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co. (Auditor) Chartered Accountant Review Report on the Statement of Compliance...
As a part of our audit of the financial statements we are required to obtain an understanding of the accounting and intern...
Opinion: We have audited the annexed financial statements of Nestlé Pakistan Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the s...
Audit Certificate:
Chapter # 03 Management Structure Of the Company Management Structure Of Nestle
Organizational Structure of Nestle
Hierarchy Of Nestle
Chapter # 04 Board Of Director Number of directors in Pakistan.
Syed Yawar Ali. Chairman 308-Upper Mall, Lahore, Pakistan. Samer Edmond Chedid. Chief Executive Officer. Syed Babar Ali. D...
Lahore, Pakistan. Syed Hyder Ali. Director Packages Limited, Shahrah-e-Roomi, Lahore, Pakistan. Syed Saiful Islam. Directo...
Amr Rehan. Director 308-Upper Mall, Lahore, Pakistan. Bernhard Stefan. Director 55 Avenue Nestle, 1800, Vevey, Switzerland.
Osman Khalid Waheed. Director Ferozsons Laboratories Limited, 5 km, Sunder Raiwind Road, Raiwind, Lahore, Pakistan. David ...
1221 Avenue of the Americas New York, NY 10020 U.S.A. Rabia Sultan. Director 18 Allaudin Road, Lahore Cantt. Share Holders...
business continuity to meet consumer needs and supporting communities with relief efforts. In order to meet the nutritiona...
Future Outlook: In view of the very exceptional situation caused by COVID-19, we will continue to prioritize health and we...
Pattern Of Share-holders
Categories Of Share-holders
Key Shareholding and Shares Traded
Chapter # 01. Introduction Of Unilever
What is Unilever? Unilever is a British-Dutch multinational consumer goods company, headquartered in London, England. Its ...
Unilever divested its specialty chemicals businesses to ICI in 1997. In the 2010s, under the leadership of Paul Polman, th...
1. Commonplace sustainable living 2. Best long-term way 3. Business growth Unilever‟s Mission Statement Unilever's mission...
Chapter # 2 Integrity of the Accounting balance Business Integrity We have strong values and clear policies and standards ...
Our ambitions do not stop there. We aim to have a positive influence across our value chain, working with suppliers, distr...
 Response – We have the tools to investigate and if necessary sanction confirmed breaches, and use what we learn to conti...
Auditor of Unilever The Auditors, KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co., Chartered Accountants, were appointed for the year ended Decembe...
iii) Audit Certificate
Chapter # 3 Management structure of the company i)What is the management structure or hierarchy of unilever?? Unilever has...
Chapter # 4 Board of directors i)Numbers of Directors There are almost 14 board of dirctors in Pakistan unilever ii)Name a...
2)Aly Yusuf - Chief Financial Officer Aly joined the Board on October 01, 2019 and is currently Director & Chief Financial...
UPFL Board of Directors 5)Kamran Y. Mirza - Chairman Kamran joined the Board in 2014 as Chairman of Unilever Pakistan Food...
with disruptive business models and has championed inclusion across the Unilever ecosystem in Pakistan.Amir began his care...
10)Zulfikar H. Monnoo Zulfikar joined the Board when the Company was formed. He is also the Chairman of the Audit Committe...
13)Sarfaraz A. Rehman Sarfaraz, a chartered accountant by qualification, has contributed his management expertise to sever...
awareness Sarfaraz is deeply interested in playing his part in giving back to society and has worked on an online interact...
iii) Shareholder pattern
  1. 1. “ Financial Accounting ” Submitted By : Submitted To: Mehwish Khan(078) Sir RanaTanveer Hussain Minahil Saleem (079) Class: BBA (B) Samina Khan (082)
  2. 2. Sector : Food and personal care Companies: Nestle Unliever
  3. 3. Table Of Content: Chapter 1: Introduction of the company  (Brief overview/introduction of the company) Chapter 2: Integrity of the Accounting Information:  Accounting Standards:  (The accounting standards these companies are following E.g. GAAP/IFRS/IAS)  Professional Organization:  (The auditor of the companies. Is he chartered accountant?)  Audit Certificate  Give audit certificate Chapter 3: Management Structure of the Company  The management structure or hierarchy Chapter 4: Board of directors  Number of directors:  Name and Designation of the directors  Share-holdings pattern: (give the list of the board directors and share holdings pattern from the annual report)
  4. 4. Chapter No. 1 Introduction: We at Nestlé touch billions of lives worldwide; from the farmers we work with to the individuals and families who enjoy our products, the communities where we live and work, and the natural environment upon which we all depend. At Nestlé Pakistan, the global ideology of Nutrition, Health and Wellness is inspired by the scientific breakthrough of our founder, Henri Nestlé, and it runs in our DNA ever since. Guided by our values and with nutrition at our core, we enhance quality of life and contribute to a healthier future. We are the leading Food & Beverages company in Pakistan, reaching out to the remotest areas, offering products and services for all stages of life, every moment of the day. Nestlé Pakistan is headquartered in Lahore, with four production facilities across the country. Factories in Sheikhupura and Kabirwala are multi-product, whereas the ones in Islamabad and Karachi are water factories. Nestlé Pakistan Ltd. is a subsidiary of Nestlé S.A., a company based in Vevey, Switzerland. Today, millions of consumers across Pakistan mirror our emphasis on nutrition, realizing that food choices impact their health and quality of life. Our food processing company has been operating in Pakistan since 1988 under a joint venture with Milk Pak Ltd, whose management we took over in 1992. For the last
  5. 5. several years, Nestlé Pakistan has been consistently placed among the top companies of the Pakistan Stock Exchange. Nestlé Pakistan is proud of its commitment to excellence in product safety and quality and to providing value and aims to be the leading Nutrition, Health and Wellness Company. As a socially responsible corporate, we always focus on environment friendly operations, ethical business practices and our responsibility towards the communities. Nestlé in Pakistan is operating since 1988 under a joint venture with Milk Pak ltd and took over management in 1992. The company‟s strategy is guided by Nestlé‟s Corporate Business Principles which are in line with internationally accepted best practices and ethical performance culture. Nestlé‟s existing products grow through innovation and renovation while maintaining a balance in geographic activities and product lines. Long-term potential is never sacrificed for short-term performance. The Company‟s priority is to bring the best and most relevant products to people, wherever they are, whatever their needs are, and for all age groups.
  6. 6. Nestlé Pakistan today is the leading Food & Beverages Company in Pakistan with key focus on Nutrition, Health and Wellness and reaching the remotest of locations throughout Pakistan to serve the consumers. Nestlé Pakistan also prides itself in being the leaders in Nutrition, Health & Wellness. Ever since 1867, when Henri Nestlé invented the first infant food, nutrition has been in our DNA. Today more and more consumers mirror our emphasis on nutrition, as they realize that food choices affect their health and quality of life. Nestlé Pakistan operates in many ways but people, products and brands are the main flag bearers of the Company‟s image, and we continue to enhance the quality of life of Pakistanis.
  7. 7. OUR PURPOSE: Nestlé‟s purpose is enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future. We want to help shape a better and healthier world. We also want to inspire people to live healthier lives. This is how we contribute to society while ensuring the long-term success of our company. OUR AMBITION: Through enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future, we aim to deliver sustainable, industry-leading financial performance and earn trust. Globally, we have defined three overarching ambitions for 2030 which guide our work and support the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Mission Statement: Nestlé is... ...the world's leading nutrition, health and wellness company. Our mission of "Good Food, Good Life" is to provide consumers with the best tasting, most nutritious choices in a wide range of food and beverage categories and eating occasions, from morning to night.
  8. 8. Vission Statement: To be a leading, competitive, Nutrition, Health and Wellness Company delivering improved shareholder value by being a preferred corporate citizen, preferred employer, preferred supplier selling preferred products. Core Values: Nestle core values are “full legal compliance, honesty, fair dealings, integrity, and respect.” It is not a wonder that Nestle has managed to cultivate positive practices among all its staffers in all corners of the globe. These guiding principles encourage doing things right while adhering to the approved processes. It also emphasizes on the presence of proper interrelationships between different parties as well.
  9. 9. Chapter No. 2 Integrity of the Accounting Information
  10. 10. Accounting Standards:  Changes in accounting policies The Company has adopted IFRS 9 “Financial Instruments”, IFRS 15 “Revenue from Contracts with Customers” and IFRS 16 “Leases” from January 01, 2019 which is effective from the annual periods beginning on or after July 01, 2018, period ending on or after June 30, 2019 and periods beginning on or after January 01, 2019 respectively. The details of new significant accounting policies adopted and the nature and effect of the changes from previous accounting policies are set out below and also explained in note 2.3.1, 2.3.13 and 2.3.6 respectively. IFRS 9 “Financial Instruments” IFRS 9 replaced the provisions of IAS 39 “Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement” that relates to the recognition, classification and measurement of financial assets and financial liabilities, derecognition of financial instruments, impairment of financial assets and hedge accounting. There is however, no effect of the application of IFRS 9 on these financial statements. IFRS 15 “Revenue from Contracts with Customers” IFRS 15 establishes a comprehensive framework for determining whether, how much and when revenue is recognized. It replaces IAS 18 “Revenue”, IAS 11 “Construction Contracts” and related interpretations. The standard introduces a single five-step model for revenue recognition with a comprehensive framework
  11. 11. based on core principle that an entity should recognize revenue when a customer obtains control of the goods or services under the contract at an amount that reflects the consideration to which the entity expects to be entitled against those goods or services. However, the adoption of IFRS 15, did not have a material impact on the amounts of revenue recognized in these financial statements except for reclassification of certain payments/ rebates/allowances to customers that were previously classified under “Distribution and Selling expenses” and are now set off against sales. The corresponding figures have been represented to reflect this change. Accordingly, selling and distribution expense of Rs. 3,700.427 million (December 31, 2018: Rs. 3,913.747 million) has been reclassified to sales. This reclassification has no impact on the reported Earning per Share (EPS) of the corresponding year. Moreover “Advances from Customers” (presented within “Trade and other payables”) are now renamed as “Contract Liabilities”. IFRS 16 “Leases” IFRS 16 replaces IAS 17 “Accounting for Leases” and related interpretations and sets out the principles for the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of leases. The standard introduces a single, on-balance sheet lease accounting model for lessees. A lessee recognizes a right-of-use asset representing its right to use the underlying asset and a lease liability representing its obligation to make lease payments. There are recognition exemptions for short- term leases and leases of low-value items. The Company has adopted IFRS 16 under the full retrospective approach, utilizing the practical expedient and this has resulted in Company recognizing lease liabilities and corresponding right-of-use assets for all leases qualifying under the criteria laid down by the standard.
  12. 12. Auditor Of The Company: KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co. (Auditor) Chartered Accountant Review Report on the Statement of Compliance contained in Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019 We have reviewed the enclosed Statement of Compliance with the Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019 (the Regulations) prepared by the Board of Directors of Nestlé Pakistan Limited for the year ended 31 December 2019 in accordance with the requirements of regulation 40 of the Regulations. The responsibility for compliance with the Regulations is that of the Board of Directors of the Company. Our responsibility is to review whether the Statement of Compliance reflects the status of the Company‟s compliance with the provisions of the Regulations and report if it does not and to highlight any non- compliance with the requirements of the Regulations. A review is limited primarily to inquiries of the Company‟s personnel and review of various documents prepared by the Company to comply with the Regulations.
  13. 13. As a part of our audit of the financial statements we are required to obtain an understanding of the accounting and internal control systems sufficient to plan the audit and develop an effective audit approach. We are not required to consider whether the Board of Directors‟ statement on internal control covers all risks and controls or to form an opinion on the effectiveness of such internal controls, the Company‟s corporate governance procedures and risks. The Regulations require the Company to place before the Audit Committee, and upon recommendation of the Audit Committee, place before the Board of Directors for their review and approval, its related party transactions and also ensure compliance with the requirements of section 208 of the Companies Act, 2017. We are only required and have ensured compliance of this requirement to the extent of the approval of the related party transactions by the Board of Directors upon recommendation of the Audit Committee. We have not carried out procedures to assess and determine the Company‟s process for identification of related parties and that whether the related party transactions were undertaken at arm‟s length price or not. Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention which causes us to believe that the Statement of Compliance does not appropriately reflect the Company‟s compliance, in all material respects, with the requirements contained in the Regulations as applicable to the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019.
  14. 14. Opinion: We have audited the annexed financial statements of Nestlé Pakistan Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the statement of financial position as at 31 December 2019, and the statement of profit or loss, the statement of comprehensive income, the statement of changes in equity, the statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information, and we state that we have obtained all the information and explanations which, to the best of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the purposes of the audit. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the statement of financial position, statement of profit or loss, the statement of comprehensive income, the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows together with the notes forming part thereof conform with the accounting and reporting standards as applicable in Pakistan and give the information required by the Companies Act, 2017 (XIX of 2017), in the manner so required and respectively give a true and fair view of the state of the Company‟s affairs as at 31 December 2019 and of the profit, other comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended.
  15. 15. Audit Certificate:
  16. 16. Chapter # 03 Management Structure Of the Company Management Structure Of Nestle
  17. 17. Organizational Structure of Nestle
  18. 18. Hierarchy Of Nestle
  19. 19. Chapter # 04 Board Of Director Number of directors in Pakistan.
  20. 20. Syed Yawar Ali. Chairman 308-Upper Mall, Lahore, Pakistan. Samer Edmond Chedid. Chief Executive Officer. Syed Babar Ali. Director Packages Limited, Shahrah-e-Roomi,
  21. 21. Lahore, Pakistan. Syed Hyder Ali. Director Packages Limited, Shahrah-e-Roomi, Lahore, Pakistan. Syed Saiful Islam. Director 308-Upper Mall, Lahore, Pakistan.
  22. 22. Amr Rehan. Director 308-Upper Mall, Lahore, Pakistan. Bernhard Stefan. Director 55 Avenue Nestle, 1800, Vevey, Switzerland.
  23. 23. Osman Khalid Waheed. Director Ferozsons Laboratories Limited, 5 km, Sunder Raiwind Road, Raiwind, Lahore, Pakistan. David A. Carpenter. Director Mayer Brown LLP
  24. 24. 1221 Avenue of the Americas New York, NY 10020 U.S.A. Rabia Sultan. Director 18 Allaudin Road, Lahore Cantt. Share Holders Pattern DIRECTORS‟ REVIEW REPORT TO THE SHAREHOLDERS The Directors of the Company are pleased to submit the first quarter report along with the condensed interim financial statements of the company for the three months period ended March 31, 2020. The COVID-19 crisis is having an extraordinary and far-reaching impact on all our lives. Since the earliest stages of the pandemic, we have been working closely with local authorities and business partners to respond to the challenge. We have three key priorities: safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our employees, ensuring
  25. 25. business continuity to meet consumer needs and supporting communities with relief efforts. In order to meet the nutritional needs of both affected and frontline heroes during these times, Nestlé Pakistan has committed PKR 100 million in the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the pledge, the company is providing product and cash donations, which includes 4 million servings of milk, iron fortified dairy products, baby cereals, water and juices. Nestlé Pakistan has also partnered with Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and will benefit from its unmatched presence and expertise in providing first-aid, emergency response and epidemic control. Cash donation provided by Nestlé Pakistan will be utilized for installation of hand hygiene stations at public places, quarantine and health facilities across Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In addition to the above, the company will also match voluntary cash contributions made by its employees and the total amount will be given away as a cash donation. Business Performance Review: During the period, the company recorded a revenue of PKR 29.8 billion, an increase of 2.6% compared to same period despite many difficulties emanating from COVID-19 crisis. Impulse products such as juices and water as well as products for out-of-home channel were severely impacted by the lockdown. In addition, Afghanistan border closure had a major impact on the exports. Net profit for the same period has declined mainly due to higher financing cost and currency devaluation impact. The financial performance for the three months period is summarized below:
  26. 26. Future Outlook: In view of the very exceptional situation caused by COVID-19, we will continue to prioritize health and wellbeing of our employees, business continuity and supporting communities with our relief efforts. The management remains fully committed to manage the ongoing challenges and will makeall out efforts to deliver promise of providing nutrition, health and wellness to consumers in these testing times and ensure sustainable business growth. For and on behalf of the Board of Directors Samer Chedid Chief Executive Director Lahore: April 30, 2019
  27. 27. Pattern Of Share-holders
  28. 28. Categories Of Share-holders
  29. 29. Key Shareholding and Shares Traded
  30. 30. Chapter # 01. Introduction Of Unilever
  31. 31. What is Unilever? Unilever is a British-Dutch multinational consumer goods company, headquartered in London, England. Its products include food, energy drink, ice cream, tea, cleaning agents, beauty products, and personal care products. Unilever is the largest producer of soap in the world. Unilever is one of the oldest multinational companies and its products are available in around 190 countries. Introduction: Unilever owns over 400 brands, with a turnover in 2017 of 53.7 billion euros, and thirteen brands with sales of over one billion euros:Axe/Lynx, Dove, Omo, Heartbrand ice creams, Hellmann's, Knorr, Lipton, Lux, Magnum, Rexona/Degree, Sunsilk and Surf. It is a dual-listed company consisting of Unilever N.V., based in Rotterdam, and Unilever plc, based in London. The two companies operate as a single business, with a common board of directors. Unilever is organised into four main divisions – Foods, Refreshment (beverages and ice cream), Home Care, and Beauty & Personal Care. It has research and development facilities in China, India, the Netherlands, United Kingdom and United States. History: Unilever was founded on 2 September 1929, by the merger of the Dutch margarine producer Margarine Unie and the British soapmaker Lever Brothers. During the second half of the 20th century, the company increasingly diversified from being a maker of products made of oils and fats, and expanded its operations worldwide. It has made numerous corporate acquisitions, including Lipton (1971), Brooke Bond (1984), Chesebrough-Ponds (1987), Best Foods (2000), Ben & Jerry's (2000), Alberto-Culver (2010), Dollar Shave Club (2016) and Pukka Herbs (2017).
  32. 32. Unilever divested its specialty chemicals businesses to ICI in 1997. In the 2010s, under the leadership of Paul Polman, the company gradually shifted its focus towards health and beauty brands and away from food brands showing slow growth. Unilever plc has a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index. Unilever N.V. has a primary listing on Euronext Amsterdam and is a constituent of the AEX index. The company is also a component of the Euro Stoxx 50 stock market index. Unilever N.V. also has a primary listing in NYSE. Unilever‟s Vision Statement Unilever‟s corporate vision is “to make sustainable living commonplace. We believe this is the best long-term way for our business to grow.” This vision statement puts emphasis on sustainability, especially among consumers. The following components are notable in Unilever‟s vision statement:
  33. 33. 1. Commonplace sustainable living 2. Best long-term way 3. Business growth Unilever‟s Mission Statement Unilever's mission is to add vitality to life. We meet everyday needs for nutrition, hygiene and personal care with brands that help people feel good, look good and get more out of life.”
  34. 34. Chapter # 2 Integrity of the Accounting balance Business Integrity We have strong values and clear policies and standards to ensure our employees not only do things right but also do the right thing We expect everyone at Unilever to be an ambassador for our high ethical standards – what we call „business integrity‟. We want to create an environment where employees not only live our values in their own work – integrity, respect, responsibility and pioneering– but are vigilant in identifying potential concerns, and confident about speaking up in such situations.
  35. 35. Our ambitions do not stop there. We aim to have a positive influence across our value chain, working with suppliers, distributors and all third parties to raise the bar on issues such as human rights and anti-bribery and corruption. Unilever‟s Business Integrity programme brings our values to life for all employees, and helps them apply our ethical standards day-to-day. In addition to our Code of Business Principles, it includes clear policies, guidelines and related learning materials, as well as robust procedures and controls to help us prevent, detect and respond to any inappropriate behaviour. Our focus on business integrity makes Unilever stronger. It helps us to attract, retain and engage the best employees, and better able to select the right suppliers and business partners. It protects our people, our assets, our reputation and our relationships with stakeholders. It supports the conditions to work collaboratively, both internally and with our partners. And ultimately it helps us grow sustainably and deliver on the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan (USLP). A) Accounting standard Setting out our standards of behaviour . Our Business Integrity framework ensures that how we do business is fully aligned with our values and applicable laws and regulations in countries where we operate. It has three pillars:  Prevention – we seek to embed a culture of integrity at all levels, in all geographies  Detection – we encourage employees to speak up and give voice to their values
  36. 36.  Response – We have the tools to investigate and if necessary sanction confirmed breaches, and use what we learn to continually improve Our Code of Business Principles (launched in 1995) and 24 related Code Policies (updated and also published externally in 2016 and subsequently updated in 2020) are at the heart of our Business Integrity framework. They help us put our values of integrity, respect, responsibility and pioneering into practice. They play a key role in setting out how we seek to ensure compliance with laws and regulations, protect our brands and reputation, and prevent harm to people or the environment. The Code and Code Policies provide a framework of simple „Musts‟ and „Must Nots‟ designed to be readily applied by employees in their day-to- day work. They are mandatory for all employees and others working for Unilever, including our Board of Directors, and apply to all Unilever companies, subsidiaries and organisations over which Unilever has management control. ii) Professional Organization We know that ultimately, to achieve our huge ambition, it is our people who will make the big difference. If you are interested in becoming part of a leading-edge company, driving your own career and working with outstanding brands and outstanding people to deliver sustainable business growth with us, then you‟ve come to the right place. 1) Who is the auditor of the companies ?is he chartered accountant ?
  37. 37. Auditor of Unilever The Auditors, KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co., Chartered Accountants, were appointed for the year ended December 31, 2018. The Board has recommended the appointment of The Auditors, KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co., Chartered Accountants, were appointed for the year ended December 31, 2018. The Board has recommended the appointment of KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co. as the Auditors of the Company for the year 2019, subject to Shareholders‟ approval at the next AGM to be held on April 09, 2019. Control Union is one of Unilever's preferred auditing companies for conducting responsible sourcing audits of its suppliers. Chartered accountant Rehman. Sarfaraz, a chartered accountant by qualification, has contributed his management expertise to several multinational companies such as Unilever, SB (GSK), Jardine Matheson/Olayan JV and PepsiCo during his varied career. In 2005, Sarfaraz established Engro Foods as its CEO.
  38. 38. iii) Audit Certificate
  39. 39. Chapter # 3 Management structure of the company i)What is the management structure or hierarchy of unilever?? Unilever has a product type divisional organizational structure. The organization is divided into components based on their product focus. For example, the company has a division for personal care products and another division for home care products. The following are the main characteristics of Unilever‟s organizational structure:  Product type divisions (most significant feature)  Corporate executive teams  Geographic divisions (least significant feature)
  40. 40. Chapter # 4 Board of directors i)Numbers of Directors There are almost 14 board of dirctors in Pakistan unilever ii)Name and Designation of the diectors UPL Board of Directors 1)Amir Paracha – CEO Alan Jope Amir Paracha is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Unilever Pakistan Limited. He joined the Board on 1st February 2020. He joined Unilever Pakistan in 2000 and has held various senior management positions in Pakistan and North Africa Middle East cluster over his 20 years with the Company. Prior to taking over as the CEO, in his role as VP Customer Development, he helped deliver solid results and maintained a strong growth mindset, successfully inspiring a transformative vision for the future Amir continues to actively experiment with disruptive business models and has championed inclusion across the Unilever ecosystem in Pakistan. Amir began his career at the Royal Dutch Shell Oil company in July 1996 and has done his Masters in Business Administration from the Institute of Business Administration.
  41. 41. 2)Aly Yusuf - Chief Financial Officer Aly joined the Board on October 01, 2019 and is currently Director & Chief Financial Officer of Unilever Pakistan Limited and Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited. Over his 12 years career he has held diverse roles across the Finance function, both in Pakistan and abroad. 3)Asima Haq Asima joined the board on 27th February 2020 and is currently Director, Beauty & Personal Care and part of the local Management Committee.She has been with Unilever since 2001 and has worked across various categories in Beauty & Personal care and Foods & Refreshments. Her previous senior positions in Unilever Pakistan include Marketing Director- New Initiatives and Marketing Director- Foods & Beverages . In 2015, she was expatriated to PT. Unilever Indonesia and was responsible for their hair business till she moved back to Pakistan in June, 2018 . 4)Aman Ghanchi Aman joined the Board in January 2018 and has been with Unilever for the past 11 years. He has diverse experience both in legal and tax matters. Based on his past experience he is recognized by the industry and within Unilever Pakistan as an expert in his field.He has several accomplishments that span over his career some of which include successfully lobbying tax reforms for the government…
  42. 42. UPFL Board of Directors 5)Kamran Y. Mirza - Chairman Kamran joined the Board in 2014 as Chairman of Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited. He qualified as a Chartered Accountant from the UK. He joined Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited in 1970, where he was one of the youngest ever Managing Director and served in that position for 29 years till 2006. He was also the Chairman of the Export Processing Zones Authority before taking over his present position as CEO at the Pakistan Business Council. Kamran is also the Chairman of Philip Morris (Pakistan) Ltd and Education Fund for Sindh (EFS) as well as serving on the Boards of Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan), International Steel (ISL), Karwan-e-Hayat and Safari Club Limited. Previously he served as Chairman of Karachi Stock Exchange, and as a President of Overseas Chamber of Commerce & Industry, American Business Council; as Director of State Bank of Pakistan and Pakistan State Oil. He lectures regularly at the Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance (PICG). 6)Amir Paracha – CEO Amir Paracha joined the board and was appointed as CEO of Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited on 1st February 2020. He is also the Chairman of Unilever Pakistan Limited. He joined Unilever Pakistan in 2000 and has held various senior management positions in Pakistan and North Africa Middle East cluster over his 20 years with the Company. Prior to taking over as the CEO, in his role as VP Customer Development, he helped deliver solid results and maintained a strong growth mindset, successfully inspiring a transformative vision for the future. Amir continues to actively experiment
  43. 43. with disruptive business models and has championed inclusion across the Unilever ecosystem in Pakistan.Amir began his career at the Royal Dutch Shell Oil company in July 1996 and has done his Masters in Business Administration from the Institute of Business Administration. 7)Aly Yusuf - Chief Financial Officer Aly joined the Board on October 01, 2019 and is currently Director & Chief Financial Officer of Unilever Pakistan Limited and Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited. Over his 12 years career he has held diverse roles across the Finance function, both in Pakistan and abroad. 8)Farheen Salman Amir Farheen joined the Board on March 7, 2016 and is currently the Director Foods & Refreshments. Farheen joined Unilever as a Management Trainee in 1998. In her 17 years‟ career with the company, Farheen has worked in a number of categories across both Food & Refreshment and HPC. In her last two years as BD Director Ice Cream NAMET, Farheen worked for Unilever Turkey and crafted an innovation & communication program for the portfolio that was instrumental in bringing the Euro 450 million ice cream business back to sustained double-digit growth. 9)Noman Amjad Lutfi Noman again joined the Board on November 01, 2015. He has a long association with Unilever and has headed the Supply Chain function in Unilever Pakistan. Currently, he is working as Supply Chain Director of Unilever Sri Lanka.
  44. 44. 10)Zulfikar H. Monnoo Zulfikar joined the Board when the Company was formed. He is also the Chairman of the Audit Committee and the Human Resource & Remuneration Committee of Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited. He is an alumni of The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania and Aitchison College, Lahore. He is a Director and audit member in Rafhan Maize Products Limited and is also the Chief Executive of Pakwest Industries (Private) Ltd., Lahore. 11)Mian M. Adil Monnoo Adil joined the Board on May 5, 2002 as a Non-Executive Director. He is also the Member of the Audit Committee of Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited. He holds directorship in Rafhan Maize Products Limited and is in the business of textile trade as the sole proprietor of HN Enterprises 12)Kamal Monnoo Kamal joined the Board on December 19, 2006 as a Non-Executive Director. Having done his schooling from Aitchison College and graduation from Syracuse University and Yale University, USA, he is also the Member of the Human Resource & Remuneration Committee of Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited. He holds directorships in Samira Fabrics (Pvt) Limited, Pakland Chemical Industries (Pvt) Limited, Kaarvan Crafts Foundation, Institute of Public Policy and Islamabad Policy Research Institute.
  45. 45. 13)Sarfaraz A. Rehman Sarfaraz, a chartered accountant by qualification, has contributed his management expertise to several multinational companies such as Unilever, SB (GSK), Jardine Matheson/Olayan JV and PepsiCo during his varied career.In 2005, Sarfaraz established Engro Foods as its CEO. The company grew from a green-field to become the leading liquid dairy company in Pakistan. Engro Foods became the only Pakistani company to receive the „G20 Top 15 Company‟ award. In 2012, he took a sabbatical from Engro Foods to establish the Karachi School for Business and Leadership. Sarfaraz rejoined Engro Foods as CEO in 2013, where he remained till 2015. Engro Foods sold 50% of its shares to Royal Friesland Campina for half a billion dollars in 2015. At the time this was the biggest private foreign investment in Pakistan‟s history. Since Oct 2015, he has been involved in consultancy projects, among others with ICI, IBL, JSPE, Shan Foods, Al-Shaheer, Soya Supreme, Burque Corp, CCL and ITL. Sarfaraz was contracted to Grant Thornton for 2016-17 as an executive coach during a culture change project at UBL. He conducts a well-established coaching/mentoring role, with business executives and university graduates. Sarfaraz has coached for Careem, Gatron-Novatex, Engro, ICI, Descon, PPL, UBL and City School. Sarfaraz was Chairman of the Broadcasters/Advertisers Council 2015-18 (joint body controlling advertising in Pakistan). Further, he was the Chairman of the 1st Effie Awards in Pakistan, in 2019. He is also on the Board of MAP and Patient Aid Foundation. Additionally, Sarfaraz speaks at various forums. He has given motivational talks at Lays, Mondelez, Nutrico, RB, Engro, Octara, ICI, Shell and MAP. At universities, colleges, schools and on media occasions he holds climate change talks/sessions to create
  46. 46. awareness Sarfaraz is deeply interested in playing his part in giving back to society and has worked on an online interactive education model for mass education, to resolve the issue of literacy in Pakistan over the next decade. In the past he was associated with Shaukat Khanum Hospital as a Board of Governor and with WWF as a Director. He is also associated with Hisaar Foundation and its work on water/environmental issues in Pakistan. 14)Ali Tariq Ali joined the Board in April 2017 and Unilever in 2003. He has since held several Global, Regional and Country leadership roles in Singapore, UK and Pakistan. He is currently based at Unilever‟s headquarters in the UK in a global role. Prior to Unilever, Ali held business advisory roles with PricewaterhouseCoopers UK where he also trained as a Chartered Accountant. Ali is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales.
  47. 47. iii) Shareholder pattern

×