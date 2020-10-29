【AI実装4】TensorFlowのプログラムを読む2　非線形回帰

Successfully reported this slideshow.
モデル 予測値Y’ 真の予測値Y 損失関数 損失率 オプティマイザー ①モデルは何か？ ②損失関数は何を使っているか？ ③オプティマイザーは何を使っているか？
15num_coeffs = 6 16trY_coeffs = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6] 17trY = 0 18for i in range(num_coeffs): 19 #print(i) 20 trY += trY_coef...
41w = tf.Variable([0.] * num_coeffs, name="parameters") 42y_model = model(X, w) 43 44cost = tf.reduce_sum(tf.square(Y-y_mo...
34def model(X, w): 35 terms = [] 36 for i in range(num_coeffs): 37 term = tf.multiply(w[i], tf.pow(X, i)) 38 terms.append(...
60plt.scatter(trX, trY) 61trY2 = 0 62for i in range(num_coeffs): 63 trY2 += w_val[i] * np.power(trX, i) 64plt.plot(trX, tr...
  1. 1. モデル 予測値Y’ 真の予測値Y 損失関数 損失率 オプティマイザー ①モデルは何か？ ②損失関数は何を使っているか？ ③オプティマイザーは何を使っているか？
  2. 2. 15num_coeffs = 6 16trY_coeffs = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6] 17trY = 0 18for i in range(num_coeffs): 19 #print(i) 20 trY += trY_coeffs[i] * np.power(trX, i) 21 #print(trX) 22 #print(trY) 23 24trY += np.random.randn(*trX.shape) * 1.5 25 26#print(trX) 27#print(trY) 28plt.scatter(trX, trY) 29plt.show() F(x) = Wn*X^n + … + W1*x + W0 https://github.com/RuoAndo/seminar/blob/master/jt/7-nonlinear.py
  3. 3. 41w = tf.Variable([0.] * num_coeffs, name="parameters") 42y_model = model(X, w) 43 44cost = tf.reduce_sum(tf.square(Y-y_model)) 45train_op = tf.train.GradientDescentOptimizer(learning_rate).minimize(cost) 46 47sess = tf.Session() 48init = tf.global_variables_initializer() 49sess.run(init) 50 51for epoch in range(training_epochs): 52 for (x, y) in zip(trX, trY): 53 sess.run(train_op, feed_dict={X: x, Y: y}) 54 55w_val = sess.run(w) 56print(w_val) [1.0518903 1.7557341 4.2570124 5.756541 3.2840345 5.1628995] session.runの引数 train_opを探す。
  4. 4. 41w = tf.Variable([0.] * num_coeffs, name="parameters") 42y_model = model(X, w) 43 44cost = tf.reduce_sum(tf.square(Y-y_model)) 45train_op = tf.train.GradientDescentOptimizer(learning_rate).minimize(cost) 46 47sess = tf.Session() 48init = tf.global_variables_initializer() 49sess.run(init) 50 51for epoch in range(training_epochs): 52 for (x, y) in zip(trX, trY): 53 sess.run(train_op, feed_dict={X: x, Y: y}) 54 55w_val = sess.run(w) 56print(w_val) [1.0518903 1.7557341 4.2570124 5.756541 3.2840345 5.1628995] 損失関数は 何か？
  5. 5. 41w = tf.Variable([0.] * num_coeffs, name="parameters") 42y_model = model(X, w) 43 44cost = tf.reduce_sum(tf.square(Y-y_model)) 45train_op = tf.train.GradientDescentOptimizer(learning_rate).minimize(cost) 46 47sess = tf.Session() 48init = tf.global_variables_initializer() 49sess.run(init) 50 51for epoch in range(training_epochs): 52 for (x, y) in zip(trX, trY): 53 sess.run(train_op, feed_dict={X: x, Y: y}) 54 55w_val = sess.run(w) 56print(w_val) [1.0518903 1.7557341 4.2570124 5.756541 3.2840345 5.1628995] モデルを探す。
  6. 6. 41w = tf.Variable([0.] * num_coeffs, name="parameters") 42y_model = model(X, w) 43 44cost = tf.reduce_sum(tf.square(Y-y_model)) 45train_op = tf.train.GradientDescentOptimizer(learning_rate).minimize(cost) 46 47sess = tf.Session() 48init = tf.global_variables_initializer() 49sess.run(init) 50 51for epoch in range(training_epochs): 52 for (x, y) in zip(trX, trY): 53 sess.run(train_op, feed_dict={X: x, Y: y}) 54 55w_val = sess.run(w) 56print(w_val) [1.0518903 1.7557341 4.2570124 5.756541 3.2840345 5.1628995] 34def model(X, w): 35 terms = [] 36 for i in range(num_coeffs): 37 term = tf.multiply(w[i], tf.pow(X, i)) 38 terms.append(term) 39 return tf.add_n(terms) モデル
  7. 7. 34def model(X, w): 35 terms = [] 36 for i in range(num_coeffs): 37 term = tf.multiply(w[i], tf.pow(X, i)) 38 terms.append(term) 39 return tf.add_n(terms) モデル 15num_coeffs = 6 16trY_coeffs = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6] 17trY = 0 18for i in range(num_coeffs): 19 #print(i) 20 trY += trY_coeffs[i] * np.power(trX, i) 生成器
  8. 8. 60plt.scatter(trX, trY) 61trY2 = 0 62for i in range(num_coeffs): 63 trY2 += w_val[i] * np.power(trX, i) 64plt.plot(trX, trY2, 'r') 65plt.show() 15num_coeffs = 6 16trY_coeffs = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6] 17trY = 0 18for i in range(num_coeffs): 19 #print(i) 20 trY += trY_coeffs[i] * np.power(trX, i) 生成器

