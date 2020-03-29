8 suchasni priladi_ekonomiyi

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Сучасні кухонні прилади,що дозволяють економити. Modern kitchen devises that allowing you to save Підготували учениці 8-Б ...
Дізнатись про сучасні кухонні прилади Як за допомогою них можна економити Зробити висновки Мета:
Сучасний – modern Кухонні прилади - kitchen devises Економія – saving Основні терміни
 Сушарка - Dryer  Зелена скороварка - Green pressure cooker(від 900-5000грн.)  Електроплити – Electric stove  Скляний ...
 Переваги тих чи інших моделей. Круглі займають мало місця, майже як каструля середнього розміру, але сита в процесі суші...
 Готуйте їжу в скороварках (паровар- ках) економлячи до 50% енергії та часу.  Не наливайте в них надто багато води. Карт...
 Трубчаті нагрівальні елементи електроплит мають більшу корисну дію від звичайних штампованих конфорок.  При приготуванн...
 Скло береже енергію  При купівлі посуди віддавайте перевагу каструлям та сковорідкам із скляними кришками, щоб можна бу...
 Посудомийні машини мають особливу категорією економічності, працюють в дещо іншому режимі, ніж звичайні машини. Вони мию...
 Ми , дізналися про сучасні кухонні прилади, Які дозволяють економити час, простір, електроенергію, та воду. А також їхню...
ДЯКУЄМО ЗА УВАГУ!
  1. 1. Сучасні кухонні прилади,що дозволяють економити. Modern kitchen devises that allowing you to save Підготували учениці 8-Б класу Я. Наталя і Г. Софія
  2. 2. Дізнатись про сучасні кухонні прилади Як за допомогою них можна економити Зробити висновки Мета:
  3. 3. Сучасний – modern Кухонні прилади - kitchen devises Економія – saving Основні терміни
  4. 4.  Сушарка - Dryer  Зелена скороварка - Green pressure cooker(від 900-5000грн.)  Електроплити – Electric stove  Скляний посуд - Glassware  Посудомийна машина - Dishwashers Сучасні прилади
  5. 5.  Переваги тих чи інших моделей. Круглі займають мало місця, майже як каструля середнього розміру, але сита в процесі сушіння необхідно міняти місцями час від часу. Прямокутні не потребують представлення, але противні може знадобитися перевертати, щоб плоди на різних кінцях просушилися рівномірно. Такі моделі мають великі габарити, але зате їх можна доукомплектовувати додатковими листами до 5, що йдуть в комплекті. Всі інфрачервоні моделі виконані у вигляді шафок.  Необхідну потужність визначити нескладно: якщо у вас великий город чи сад, вам потрібна модель потужністю від 1000Вт, якщо ви всього лише сушите кілька яблук з супермаркету – досить мініатюрного апарату на 250Вт. Більшість моделей середнього цінового діапазону мають потужність 700-800 Вт, що цілком достатньо для сушіння овочів та фруктів. Потужні моделі можуть стати в нагоді і тим, хто збирається сушити рибу і м’ясо. Сушарка
  6. 6.  Готуйте їжу в скороварках (паровар- ках) економлячи до 50% енергії та часу.  Не наливайте в них надто багато води. Картопля чи інші овочі не мусять плавати у воді, вистачає декілька сантиметрів води. Зелена скороварка
  7. 7.  Трубчаті нагрівальні елементи електроплит мають більшу корисну дію від звичайних штампованих конфорок.  При приготуванні їжі на електроплиті використовуйте залишкове тепло конфорок: вимикайте їх за 3-5 хвилин до завершення приготування страви.  Плита повинна бути чиста. Дуже забруднені нагрівальні елементи є причиною додаткових витрат струму.  Використовуйте каструлі і сковорідки з рівним дном, що щільно лягає на нагрівальний елемент. Це дозволяє економити близько 5% енергії. Якщо при помішуванні посуд сковзає з нагрівального елемента, то цей елемент не придатний для використовування (у сенсі енергозбереження).  Використовуйте посуд для приготування їжі з діаметром дна, рівному діаметру конфорок електроплит. В середньому, кожен сантиметр діаметру каструлі, меншого від конфорки, означає близько 20% лишніх витрат електроструму, які йдуть на нагрів повітря. Електроплити
  8. 8.  Скло береже енергію  При купівлі посуди віддавайте перевагу каструлям та сковорідкам із скляними кришками, щоб можна було спостерігати за приготуванням їжі без їх знімання та марнування енергії. Скляний посуд
  9. 9.  Посудомийні машини мають особливу категорією економічності, працюють в дещо іншому режимі, ніж звичайні машини. Вони миють посуд, розпорошуючи на неї дрібні крапельки з великою швидкістю. В інших типах посудомийних машин застосовуються струменя води під великим тиском.  Використання крапельної технології і дозволяє економити до 6-ти літрів води за один цикл мийки.  Також вважається, що крапельна технологія дозволяє також зменшити час мийки без втрати якості, що, в свою чергу, дозволяє заощадити і на витраті електричної енергії. Деякі домогосподарки пробують знизити витрату деякими хитрощами. Посудомийна машина
  10. 10.  Ми , дізналися про сучасні кухонні прилади, Які дозволяють економити час, простір, електроенергію, та воду. А також їхню користь у приготуванні їжі, чи допомоги на кухні. Вибирайте прилади які мають рівень А, це Також дозволяє економити.  We learned about modern kitchen devises, Which saves time, space, electricity, and water. And also their benefit in cooking, or help in the kitchen. Choose devices that have Level A, that's It also allows you to save. Висновки
  12. 12. ДЯКУЄМО ЗА УВАГУ!

