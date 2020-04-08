8 spogivannya el_energii_pobutovimi_priladami

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
“Споживання електроенергії побутовими приладами. Способи економії електроенергії.” “Electricity consumption by household a...
Актуальність теми (Actuality of theme) : В теперішній час майже повсюди спостерігається зростання абсолютних і відносних в...
Мета (Goal): Упевнитися у значущості електричної енергії у нашому житті. Звернути увагу до проблем використання енергії. Д...
Завдання проекту (Рroject objectives) : Навчити школярів аналізувати інформацію; Досліджувати використання електричної е...
Очікувані результати (Expected results): Донести до учнів дану тему. Довести, що споживати електроенергію потрібно в міру,...
Виконання роботи (Performance of work): Для початку нам потрібно знати декілька визначень стосовно теми  Споживання енерг...
Безумовно енергія є головною складовою життя людини, при чому половина цієї енергії – електрична. Енергоконсервація (або...
Питання, які важливо розглянути і дати на них вичерпну відповідь. 1. Що таке енергія? (Енергія – це можливість тіла здійсн...
Які екологічні проблеми створює традиційна енергетика? Проблеми використання енергії Впровадження нових альтернативних вид...
Коефіцієнт корисної дії ТЕС складає в середньому 36-39% і вони споживають дуже багато води. Для прикладу, ТЕС з потужністю...
Не створює викидів вуглекислого газу виробництво електроенергії на АЕС. При роботі цих станцій утворюється невелика частин...
Переходимо до другої частини нашої теми
Сьогодні енергозбереження є дуже важливим для підтримання екологічно чистого середовища для збереження клімату на Землі. Д...
За змістом: - Між предметний; За кількістю учасників : - Індивідуальний; За тривалістю: - Короткочасний ( 6 днів); За кінц...
 http://www.m-translate.com.ua https://www.google.com.ua https://gospodarochka.in.ua https://gdz4you.com http://ecoto...
Дякую за увагу! Thank you for your attention!
8 spogivannya el_energii_pobutovimi_priladami
8 spogivannya el_energii_pobutovimi_priladami
8 spogivannya el_energii_pobutovimi_priladami
8 spogivannya el_energii_pobutovimi_priladami
8 spogivannya el_energii_pobutovimi_priladami
8 spogivannya el_energii_pobutovimi_priladami
8 spogivannya el_energii_pobutovimi_priladami
8 spogivannya el_energii_pobutovimi_priladami
8 spogivannya el_energii_pobutovimi_priladami
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

8 spogivannya el_energii_pobutovimi_priladami

23 views

Published on

spogivannya el_energii_pobutovimi_priladami

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

8 spogivannya el_energii_pobutovimi_priladami

  1. 1. “Споживання електроенергії побутовими приладами. Способи економії електроенергії.” “Electricity consumption by household appliances. Means of saving electricity” Підготувала учениця 8-А класу Г. Владислава Керівник – П. Роман
  2. 2. Актуальність теми (Actuality of theme) : В теперішній час майже повсюди спостерігається зростання абсолютних і відносних втрат електроенергії в електромережах. Електроенергія споживається всюди, як від міського виробництва так і до сільського господарства. Кожна будівля просто заповнена різними приладами. На даний момент, ми повинні розглянути споживання електроенергії побутовими приладами. Також тема економії електроенергії завжди була досить актуальною. А на даний час, коли тарифи на енергоносії стрімко зростають, знати як економити електроенергію повинен кожен думаючий громадянин. Спробувавши відшукати всі відомі (і поки невідомі) способи, як споживати електроенергію ефективніше, хочу узагальнити та запропонувати вам матеріал у вигляді невеликої інструкції щодо економії електроенергії.
  3. 3. Мета (Goal): Упевнитися у значущості електричної енергії у нашому житті. Звернути увагу до проблем використання енергії. Дослідити шляхи збереження та економії електричної енергії.
  4. 4. Завдання проекту (Рroject objectives) : Навчити школярів аналізувати інформацію; Досліджувати використання електричної енергії та знаходити шляхи її економного споживання.
  5. 5. Очікувані результати (Expected results): Донести до учнів дану тему. Довести, що споживати електроенергію потрібно в міру, а за будь якої можливості -її економити. Термін реалізації (The term of implementation): з 17 .04 по 22.04.2018
  6. 6. Виконання роботи (Performance of work): Для початку нам потрібно знати декілька визначень стосовно теми  Споживання енергії (Energy consumption) – важливий показник життєвого рівня людства. В ті часи, коли людина добувала їжу, збираючи лісові ягоди та полюючи на тварин, йому було потрібно за добу приблизно 8МДж енергії: після оволодіння вогнем ця величина зросла до 16МДж. У сучасному розвиненому суспільстві – енергії потрібно 100МДж. Енергія (Energy) – це можливість тіла здійснювати роботу. Електрична ене́ ргія, або електроенергія (Electric energy) — вид енергії,що існує у вигляді потенціальної енергії електричного й магнітного полів та енергії електричного струму.
  7. 7. Безумовно енергія є головною складовою життя людини, при чому половина цієї енергії – електрична. Енергоконсервація (або більш прийняте в Україні поняття — Енергозбереження) (Energy Conservation ) стосується зменшення споживання енергії за рахунок використання меншої кількості енергетичних послуг.
  8. 8. Питання, які важливо розглянути і дати на них вичерпну відповідь. 1. Що таке енергія? (Енергія – це можливість тіла здійснювати роботу) 2. Для чого нам потрібна електрична енергія? (Вона є основою для забезпечення життєдіяльності людини, а також є основою наукового та технічного процесу суспільства) 3. Які переваги електричної енергії перед іншими видами енергії? (Електрична енергія найбільш універсальна, вона легко перетворюється в механічну, теплову, хімічну, світову. Електричну енергію можна досить просто передавати на великі відстані без значних витрат) 4. Чому потрібно зберігати електричну енергію? Чи можна вирішити питання таким чином, що побудувати якомога більше електростанцій та й витрачати енергії скільки заманеться? (На сьогоднішній день структура світового енергогосподарства склалася таким чином, що чотири з п’яти кіловат отримуються завдяки тому що спалюється паливо: вугілля, нафта, газ. А ми знаємо, що запаси палива обмежені, вони не безкінечні і скоро закінчаться.) 5. Які є альтернативні види електричної енергії, тобто енергії які можна переробити на електричну. (Енергія сонця, повітряних мас, вітру, надр Землі, морських хвиль, морських приливів та відливів, енергія вулканічного та геотермального походження, теплова енергія океану. Відтворення на Землі процесів, які протікають у зорях,та мають її колосальні запаси енергії, біоенергетика, енергія різниці в температурах між морською водою і холодним повітрям.)
  9. 9. Які екологічні проблеми створює традиційна енергетика? Проблеми використання енергії Впровадження нових альтернативних видів енергії має великі перспективи, адже відбувається на фоні великих проблем в традиційни технологіях енергозабезпечення людства. Основні з них - екологічні. Основна частина електроенергії виробляється в даний час на теплових електростанціях (ТЕС), гідроелектростанціях (ГЕС) та атомних електростанціях (АЕС). В більшості країн світу на долю ТЕС припадає понад 50% виробництва електроенергії. Як паливо застосовують вугілля, мазут, газ, сланець. Це не відновлювані джерела палива. Згідно багатьох розрахунків вугілля може вистачити на 100-300 років, нафти на 40-80 років, а природного газу на 50-120 років.
  10. 10. Коефіцієнт корисної дії ТЕС складає в середньому 36-39% і вони споживають дуже багато води. Для прикладу, ТЕС з потужністю 2 млн кВт щодоби спалює 18 тисяч тонн вугілля, 2500 т мазуту і 150 тисяч м3 води. На охолодження пари щодоби використовується 7 млн м3 води, що створює забруднення водоймища-охолоджувача. Такі станції дають велике радіаційне і токсичне забруднення для довкілля. Зола вугілля містить мікросуміші урану і деяких токсичних елементів в значно більших концентраціях, ніж земна кора. Перевагами ГЕС є низька собівартість електроенергії, швидка окупність, висока маневровість, що дуже важливо в періоди пікових навантажень, є можливість акумулювання енергії. Але навіть використання потенціалу всіх річок світу забезпечить тільки четверту частину необхідної енергії. Спорудження ГЕС на рівнинах приводить до багатьох екологічних проблем. Водосховища, які потрібні для рівномірної роботи ГЕС, приводять до змін клімату на прилеглих територіях на відстанях до сотень кілометрів. У водосховищах розвиваються синьо-зелені водорості, які прискорюють погіршення якості води, порушують функціонування екосистем. При будівництві водосховищ порушуються природні місця нересту, затоплюються родючі землі, змінюється рівень підземних вод.
  11. 11. Не створює викидів вуглекислого газу виробництво електроенергії на АЕС. При роботі цих станцій утворюється невелика частина радіоактивних речовин. Але процес безпечної експлуатації АЕС ще не вирішено. Чорнобильська катастрофа суттєво змінила відношення населення до АЕС і тому перспектива розвитку атомної енергетики не дуже ясна. Ці станції мають ряд основних проблем: безпека реакторів, зняття з експлуатації старих реакторів, небезпека використання АЕС для розповсюдження атомної зброї.
  12. 12. Переходимо до другої частини нашої теми
  13. 13. Сьогодні енергозбереження є дуже важливим для підтримання екологічно чистого середовища для збереження клімату на Землі. Долучимося і ми до цієї важливої події. Адже маленьке зусилля кожного рятує оточуюче середовище, рятує Землю, рятує всіх. Електричну енергію треба розходувати економно та раціонально. Енергія – це життя. Бережімо енергію.
  14. 14. За змістом: - Між предметний; За кількістю учасників : - Індивідуальний; За тривалістю: - Короткочасний ( 6 днів); За кінцевим результатом: - Теоретичний За характером контактів: - Зовнішній ( за межами школи); За межами реалізації: - місце розробки ( вдома).
  15. 15.  http://www.m-translate.com.ua https://www.google.com.ua https://gospodarochka.in.ua https://gdz4you.com http://ecotown.com.ua
  16. 16. Дякую за увагу! Thank you for your attention!

×