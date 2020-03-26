Rheumatoid arthritis management

Successfully reported this slideshow.
RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS DR. ROHIT RAJEEVAN
MANAGEMEN T
TREATMENT GOALS • Suppress inflammation • Control symptoms • Prevent joint damage
PHARMACOLOGICAL THERAPY
• First diagnosis – Initiate Prednisolone 30mg daily • Gradually reduce in 5mg increments every 2 weeks • Withdrawn after ...
SULFASALAZINE • Oral preparation • 1.5 to 3gm daily in twice daily doses • Time to therapeutic effect – 12 weeks • S/E – L...
HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE • Dose – 200mg twice daily • Time to therapeutic effect – 12 weeks • S/E – Retinal toxicity , maculopat...
LEFLUNOMIDE • Therapeutic dose – 20mg daily • Time to therapeutic effect 12 weeks • Long half life : 2 weeks! • Dose 10-20...
AZATHIOPRINE • Dose – 2-2.5mg/kg/day twice or thrice daily • Time to therapeutic effect – 12 weeks • S/E – leucopenia, pan...
GLUCOCORTICOIDS • Oral /IM/IV/Intra-articular • Time to therapeutic effect depends on route of administration • IM / Oral ...
ANTI TNF ALPHA • Given s/c ( etanercept, adalimumab) or IV (Rituximab) • Time to effect – 2 to 24 weeks or 12-24 wk(Rituxa...
ANTI IL-6 BLOCKER (TOCILIZUMAB) • S/C (162mg weekly) or IV (8mg/kg every 4 weeks) • Time to effect : 12 – 24 weeks • Binds...
CAUTION • All DMARDS ( except HCQs ) to be stopped during any serious infection • Risk vs benefit to be reviewed before co...
NON – PHARMACOLOGICAL THERAPY • Physical and occupational therapy such as physiotherapy.
SURGERY • Synovectomy – joints that fail to respond to systemic therapy and intra-articular injections • Joint replacement...
THANK YOU
