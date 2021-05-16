Spine_ Management of Si Joint Dysfunction

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SI Joint Dysfunction Pengampu: dr. Tjuk Risantoso, Sp. B, Sp. OT (K) Resident: dr. Rizqi Daniar Rosandi (ROD) dr. Ganang D...
Introduction • A degenerative condition of the sacroiliac joint resulting in lower back pain • 15% to 30% of cases of lowe...
Risk factors • previous lumbar spine fusion • pregnancy and vaginal delivery • previous trauma to the pelvis • prior iliac...
Intraarticular mechanism Extraarticular mechanism Idiopathic mechanism Pathophysiology Genetic Associated condition
Idiopathic Mechanism • The most common • Result of repetitive trauma to the SI joint (insidiously or acutely) Ligamentous/...
Intraarticular mechanism arthritis infection metabolic tumors • Inflamation & degeneration of SI joint • Usually with spon...
Extraarticular mechanisms Ethesopathy Post-traumatic Insufficency fractures • Inflamation of the ligamentous attachements ...
Genetics Associated conditions HLA-B27, associated with ankylosing spondylitis Orthopaedic condition: • Lumbar spinal fusi...
Anatomy - articulation of the ilium and the sacrum  largest axial joint in the body (Joint surface area 17.5 cm^2) - Cons...
Biomechanic • SI joint function as a triplanar shock absorber - Dissipates load of the upper trunks and faciliates parturi...
• complex motion at the SI joint: - Gliding - Rotation - Tilting - Nodding (nutation) - Translation • joint motion is limi...
Presentation Symptoms Physical exam Pain  pain usually present just inferior to the posterior superior iliac spine Look ...
Provocative Test • based on a battery of tests, no single test has 100% diagnostic accuracy • >3 positive tests is highly ...
Imaging • Imaging modalities have not proven to be much more beneficial than the physical examination Radiographs Recommen...
Imaging • CT - Has poor diagnostic power compared to SI joint injections - Deformity correction or surgical intervention i...
Diagnosis is based on four major criteria: • Positive patient history • Evaluation of lumbar spine and hip joints • Positi...
Differential diagnosis Top 5: • lumbar spinal stenosis • degenerative disc disease • hip osteoarthritis • hip labral tear ...
Management Nonoperative First line : oral medication, physical therapy, pelvic belt & prolotherapy Second line: SI joint c...
Nonoperative management-First Line • Oral medication - NSAID to reduce inflammatory procces associated with pain - Opiod m...
Nonoperative management-First Line • Prolotherapy (controversy) - phenol or glucose-based solutions injected at the base o...
SI Joint Corticosteroid Injection- 2nd Line Diagnostic Theraupetic • Single diagnostic vs dual diagnostic blocks • Single ...
Radiofrequency ablation- 3rd line • Applying an electrical current generated by radio waves to heat nerve fibers • Targets...
Operative: SI joint arthrodesis Confirmed diagnosis Aberrant SI anatomy, sacral dysmorphism, revision surgery Normal SI jo...
  1. 1. SI Joint Dysfunction Pengampu: dr. Tjuk Risantoso, Sp. B, Sp. OT (K) Resident: dr. Rizqi Daniar Rosandi (ROD) dr. Ganang Dwi Cahyono (GIN) dr. Adytia Andreyta Refa (DIF) Dr. Muammar HB (MAM) Serial BRP Spine Malang, Februari 2021
  2. 2. Introduction • A degenerative condition of the sacroiliac joint resulting in lower back pain • 15% to 30% of cases of lower back pain in the outpatient setting • Treatment is generally conservative • SI joint arthrodesis reserved for patients who fail physical therapy, SI joint injections, and radio frequency nerve ablation
  3. 3. Risk factors • previous lumbar spine fusion • pregnancy and vaginal delivery • previous trauma to the pelvis • prior iliac crest bone graft harvesting
  4. 4. Intraarticular mechanism Extraarticular mechanism Idiopathic mechanism Pathophysiology Genetic Associated condition
  5. 5. Idiopathic Mechanism • The most common • Result of repetitive trauma to the SI joint (insidiously or acutely) Ligamentous/ capsule tension Extraneous compression/ shear forces Hypomobility or hypermobility Abberant joint mechanics Myofascial or kinetic chain imbalance inflamation SI joint pain generators
  6. 6. Intraarticular mechanism arthritis infection metabolic tumors • Inflamation & degeneration of SI joint • Usually with spondyloarthropathies subchondral sclerosis, subchondral cyts, osteopytes, joint space narrowing, and ankylosis • Result of hematogenous spread • Typically unilateral involvement Organisms: staph aureus, pseudomonas, Cryptococcus organism, mycobacterium tb Predisposing factors: immunosuppression, endocarditis, iv drugs abuse Leads to early degeneration of the joint Disease: gout, renal osteodystrophy, acromegaly Primary : very rare Secondary (metastatic): most common
  7. 7. Extraarticular mechanisms Ethesopathy Post-traumatic Insufficency fractures • Inflamation of the ligamentous attachements to the SI joint • frequently occurs with spondyloarthropathies • more frequently the posterior ligaments • Osteoporotic fracture in elderly patients • Repetitive trauma in athletes & military recruitment • More common after lateral compression pelvic ring injuries
  8. 8. Genetics Associated conditions HLA-B27, associated with ankylosing spondylitis Orthopaedic condition: • Lumbar spinal fusion • Post-traumatic arthritis • Metastatic tumors Medical condition & comorbidities: • Ankylosing spondylitis • Gout • Pseudogout • infections
  9. 9. Anatomy - articulation of the ilium and the sacrum  largest axial joint in the body (Joint surface area 17.5 cm^2) - Consist of 2 part: Anterior part  true synovial joint Posterior part  syndesmosis (sacroilliaca ligament)  Ampiarthrodial joint: stable, rigid, relatively immobile & allowing effective load transfer - Articular surface change with age: flat until puberty  ridge by age 30  erode the synovial surface by age 50  ankyloses is common in men by age 50
  10. 10. Biomechanic • SI joint function as a triplanar shock absorber - Dissipates load of the upper trunks and faciliates parturition - Withstand a medial directed load six times greater than the lumbar spine - Fails in 1/20 the axial load of the lumbar spine
  11. 11. • complex motion at the SI joint: - Gliding - Rotation - Tilting - Nodding (nutation) - Translation • joint motion is limited to <4° of rotation and 1.6 mm of translation • motion of the joint progressively decreased with age: age 40-50 for men, greater than 50 for women
  12. 12. Presentation Symptoms Physical exam Pain  pain usually present just inferior to the posterior superior iliac spine Look  may have antalgic gait Motion  evaluate hip & knee for underlying pathologies Feel  identify focal areas of tenderness • Sacral sulcus (most tender location) • PSIS (2nd most tender location)
  13. 13. Provocative Test • based on a battery of tests, no single test has 100% diagnostic accuracy • >3 positive tests is highly suggestive of the diagnosis
  14. 14. Imaging • Imaging modalities have not proven to be much more beneficial than the physical examination Radiographs Recommended view : - Pelvis AP - SI joint view - Lumbosacral AP/lateral  to identify other spinal pain generators Findings: • joint space narrowing • subchondral sclerosis • subchondral cysts • osteophytes • ankylosis
  15. 15. Imaging • CT - Has poor diagnostic power compared to SI joint injections - Deformity correction or surgical intervention is planned • MRI - Done to exclude other diagnoses - Identification of tumors, infectious procces, or soft tissue components
  16. 16. Diagnosis is based on four major criteria: • Positive patient history • Evaluation of lumbar spine and hip joints • Positive SIJ pain provocative tests • Positive SIJ infiltration
  17. 17. Differential diagnosis Top 5: • lumbar spinal stenosis • degenerative disc disease • hip osteoarthritis • hip labral tear • lumbar disc herniation
  18. 18. Management Nonoperative First line : oral medication, physical therapy, pelvic belt & prolotherapy Second line: SI joint corticosteroid injection Third line : Radiofrequency ablation Operative : SI joint arthrodesis
  19. 19. Nonoperative management-First Line • Oral medication - NSAID to reduce inflammatory procces associated with pain - Opiod medication should be used sparingly • Physical therapy - treatment focuses on addressing core muscle strengthening, proprioception, and flexibility to correct lumbopelvic and hip biomechanics • Pelvic belt - applies medial directed force on greater trochanters - limits the motion and shear forces across the SI joint by providing compression
  20. 20. Nonoperative management-First Line • Prolotherapy (controversy) - phenol or glucose-based solutions injected at the base of ligamentous complexes to induce scarring - generates inflammatory response resulting in fibroblastic migration and resultant scar that stabilizes joint • Outcome : - most effective in the acute phase of pain - pelvic belt more effective for SI joint pain following pregnancy - prolotherapy more effective in the setting of ligamentous laxity 4 week of non-operative modalities trial before proceeding with SI joint injection
  21. 21. SI Joint Corticosteroid Injection- 2nd Line Diagnostic Theraupetic • Single diagnostic vs dual diagnostic blocks • Single diagnostic  injected lidocaine, (+) if 70% pain relieved • Dual diagnostic  first injected lidocaine, 2nd injected bupivacaine, (+) if 75% pain relieved • With local anesthetic & steroid • Corticosteroid offer anti-inflammatory mechanism to reduce pain • Fluoroscopy or USG guidance • No more than 3 injections in a 6 month or 4 injection in 1 year
  22. 22. Radiofrequency ablation- 3rd line • Applying an electrical current generated by radio waves to heat nerve fibers • Targets lateral branches of the sacral nerve roots • Succesful criteria : 50% or > pain relief & significant functional improvement in 3 and 6 months after procedure • Outcomes  efficacy is limited due to the inability to denervate the anterior neural structues of the SI joint
  23. 23. Operative: SI joint arthrodesis Confirmed diagnosis Aberrant SI anatomy, sacral dysmorphism, revision surgery Normal SI joint Poor respone to nonoperative Percutaneus SI joint arthrodesis Open SI joint arthrodesis
