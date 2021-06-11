Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jun. 11, 2021

Chapter 10 teacher as collaborator

Collaboration in the Technological Classroom

Chapter 10 teacher as collaborator

  1. 1. Teacher as Collaborator Chapter 10 Summerization
  2. 2. Collaboration Collaborative Group Success Needs to occur with peers, experts, and students Requires active participation of ALL members of the group If truly collaborative, ALL parties benefit Members of the group bring bring various strengths and interest to collaboration
  3. 3. Collaboration and Controversy In today’s classroom, the controversial issues we want our students to contribute in collaboratively need an atmosphere that is free of judgement. Barrell (2007) referenced this as an invitational environment. In order to do this, the following are essential to incorporate in the classroom. Teacher Modeling Questioning Quality Responding Peer Interactions and Discussion Reﬂective Journals
  4. 4. Planning Together ISTE Standard 4a requires “dedicated planning time to collaborate with colleagues to create authentic learning experiences that leverage technology.” Many schools have created professional learning communities (PLC’s) to allow educators to collaborate helping students in a speciﬁc group or grade level.
  5. 5. Collaboration with Students EXPLORE Teachers are expected to collaborate and co-learn with students to discover and use new digital resources TROUBLESHOOT Technology troubleshooting is another area teachers are expected to collaborate with students when they arise.
  6. 6. Troubleshooting Technology Guidelines 1. Isolate the Problem ● What are the symptoms? ● Where do they occur? ● When do they occur? What circumstances do they occur? ● How often do they occur? ● Can you make them disapper? 2. Best Possible Solutions ● Explore software and hardware manuals, online support sites, and discussion forms to ﬁnd potential solutions. ● Talk to colleagues and students ● Call troubleshooting hotline 3. Apply Solution and Check Results ● Select solution and make one logical change at a time ● If it works - Great! ● It not, revert the changes. ● Is there another propsed solution? 4. Repeat ● If solution is not found after trying all possibilities, seek outside assistance.
  7. 7. Technology as a Collaborative Learning Tool Engaging with experts, teams and students, locally and globally. This can be achieved with web conferencing tools such as Skype, Zoom, and Google Hangouts to name a few.
  8. 8. Individuals of today’s generation are connecting across the globe to communicate. Teachers and students technology to video and web conference, go on virtual ﬁeld trips, and communicate with electronic pen pals. Culturally Responsive Communications
  9. 9. Culturally Responsive Teacher A culturally responsive teacher is one that understands and uses the students cultural diversity, experiences, and knowledge to promote academic excellence in the classroom. There are six common behaviors that a culturally responsive teachers share. 1. They are socially conscious 2. View diversity as assess rather than limitations 3. Feel personally responsible for preparing the school to provide for the students 4. Understand how students build knowledge 5. Know about the lives of their students 6. Designs lessons that stretches students to go beyond their current knowledge and experiences.
  10. 10. Understanding Cultures Self Examination Understand you and your families cultural history. What differences do you bring to the classroom? School Examination Does your school engage in topic-centered learning or is communal communication acceptable? Culture Examination As a culture, do we promote individualist or collectivist ideas?
  11. 11. -Kathryn Roots Lewis “As librarians, we’re the people who see every student in the school, so we’re in a pretty unique and important position as far as being advocates for kids” Zalaznick, M. (2019). How school librarians make space for LGBTQ+ students. District Administration, 55(7), 14–15.

