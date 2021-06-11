Katlyn Smith Collaboration EIM 504

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Collaboration Katlyn Smith EIM 504 6/11/2021
What is Collaboration ? Ture Collaboration requires attention and action from all parties involved. All parties should ben...
Ways to collaborate together as Educators With Other Educators A great place to start collaboration is with other teachers...
Ways for Teacher to Collaborate with Students -Quality Questioning One way to create a quality environment for students is...
Quality Questioning Collaboration Continued Walsh Continues “Next Ask students to problem solve -How we can collectively e...
Ways for Tech Teachers to Collaborate with Students Troubleshooting with Students While you have tech in schools you will ...
Technology as a Learning Tool With COVID in the year 2020 many teachers learned on their feet about how technology could h...
Culturally Responsive Communications As a part of collaboration we need to also collaborate with our friends and colleges ...
Culturally Responsive Communications You must understand your culture and the culture of others. This requires self examin...
Communications There are different types of communication that come out of classroom and while most classrooms may use the...
Cultural Diversity in the Classroom As America is the melting pot of the world the classrooms of American become micro mel...
Work Cited Cennamo, K., Ross, J. D., & Ertmer, P. A. (2019). Chapter 10 Teachers as Collaborators. In Technology integrati...
×