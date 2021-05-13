Successfully reported this slideshow.
Submit TIPP 10 Results CIT-102 Dr. DuPont
May. 13, 2021

Downloading and Submitting Results

Walkthrough of downloading TIPP 10 typing results to submit to Blackboard LMS

Downloading and Submitting Results

  1. 1. Submit TIPP 10 Results CIT-102 Dr. DuPont
  2. 2. Agenda 01. Viewing Results Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit, sed diam nonummy nibh. 02. Downloading Results Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit, sed diam nonummy nibh. 03. Submitting Results Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit, sed diam nonummy nibh. 2 CIT-102 Updated: SP2021
  3. 3. Viewing Results Updated: SP2021 CIT-102 3 When you are ready to download the results: • Double check the lesson under Completed – Make sure that it shows a completed amount (not zero) • Click on the Results tab at the top of the page to navigate to the results output area
  4. 4. Downloading Results Updated: SP2021 CIT-102 4 On the Results page, there will be a list of completed lessons (as the semester goes on, you will have more): • Locate the small icon that looks like a window with a bullet list. When hovered over it should say ‘View report’ • Click on the icon to expand out the report to see the results • In the upper right corner, click on the PDF icon to export and save the report. This will download it to the computer.
  5. 5. Submitting Results Updated: SP2021 CIT-102 5 Once downloaded, locate where the PDF document was saved with the results. • Navigate back to the Blackboard class site and locate the activity/project you want to submit for • Click on the title text to open the submission area • Scroll down to the Assignment Submission and click ‘Browse Local Files’ to locate the PDF document • Once completed – Make sure to click the Submit button in the lower right corner! Do NOT just close out the browser window as it will not submit.

