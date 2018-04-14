Successfully reported this slideshow.
Φύλλο Εργασίας

Δραστηριότητες

Φύλλο Εργασίας

  1. 1. Φύλλο Εργασίας Quelles sont tes activités quotidiennes ? Όνομα Ομάδας: ......................................... Ημερομηνία:..............................................
  2. 2. Bonjour! Good morning! Comment ça va? How are you? Σήμερα, παιδιά, θα γίνετε 5 ομάδες πειρατών και θα πραγματοποιήσετε μια σειρά αποστολών με στόχο να ανακαλύψετε τον κρυμμένο θησαυρό! Τι λέτε; Ποια ομάδα θα καταφέρει να τον βρει; Ακούστε τα ονόματά σας και ανά 4 σχηματίστε την ομάδα σας. Αποφασίστε για τους ρόλους σας μέσα στην ομάδα π.χ. ποιος θα σας εκπροσωπεί στην τάξη (όχι ο ίδιος κάθε φορά)
  3. 3. 1η Αποστολή: Μπείτε στο wiki της τάξης και ακολουθείστε το σύνδεσμο https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HW_mCb11SV4. Παρακολουθείστε ένα βίντεο στα γαλλικά και αγγλικά σχετικό με τις καθημερινές μας συνήθειες. Προσπαθήστε να συγκρατήσετε όσες περισσότερες εκφράσεις μπορείτε χωρίς να κρατήσετε σημειώσεις. Θα σας χρειαστούν για την επόμενη αποστολή!
  4. 4. Επιστρέψτε στο wiki της τάξης και ακολουθείστε το σύνδεσμο https://www.mindomo.com Φτιάξτε την Αράχνη των καθημερινών συνηθειών. Κεντρική ιδέα/θέμα είναι οι καθημερινές μας συνήθειες. Η ημέρα μπορεί να χωριστεί σε 4 περιόδους: το πρωί, το μεσημέρι, το απόγευμα και το βράδυ. Δημιουργήστε λοιπόν 4 κόμβους. Στη συνέχεια διαλέξτε 8 συνήθειες από αυτές που κάνετε σε μία ημέρα και συγκεκριμένα 2 από κάθε περίοδο της ημέρας και γράψτε τις προτάσεις σας στα γαλλικά και στα αγγλικά όπως στην παρακάτω εικόνα. Ανεβάστε το χάρτη σας στο wiki της τάξης, ώστε να μπορούν να τον δουν και οι συμμαθητές σας. Θα τον χρησιμοποιήσετε στην επόμενη αποστολή! Προσοχή!! Έχετε 25' γι' αυτή την αποστολή Στη συνέχεια, παρουσιάστε τον εννοιολογικό χάρτη που ετοιμάσατε στους συμμαθητές σας! Είναι όλα σωστά; Έχετε να προτείνετε κάποια αλλαγή; 2η & 3η Αποστολή:
  5. 5. 4η Αποστολή: Τώρα θα παρακολουθήσετε ένα βίντεο με καρτούν από το Φωτόδεντρο σχετικά με τις καθημερινές δραστηριότητες. Για κάθε δραστηριότητα που ακούτε στα αγγλικά θα γράφετε την αντίστοιχη στα γαλλικά. English Français Get up early Je me lève tôt Take a shower Je prends … Exercise …
  6. 6. 5η & 6η Αποστολή: Ήρθε η σειρά σας να φτιάξετε ένα comic στο γνωστό μας toondoo. Στο κόμικ αυτό πρέπει να φτιάξετε διαλόγους μεταξύ ενός παιδιού από την Αγγλία και ενός παιδιού από τη Γαλλία που μιλάνε για τις καθημερινές τους συνήθειες στο α΄ πρόσωπο ενικού αριθμού χωρίς να γνωρίζουν ο ένας τη γλώσσα του άλλου. Για να βγει νόημα στη συζήτηση αυτή πρέπει να προσθέσετε κι έναν διερμηνέα που θα ξέρει και τις δύο γλώσσες και θα εξηγεί στο κάθε παιδί τι λέει το άλλο χρησιμοποιώντας το γ΄ πρόσωπο ενικού αριθμού. Μπορείτε να δημιουργήσετε το κόμικ όπως εσείς θέλετε. Προσοχή! Να έχει 4 στιγμιότυπα! Το κόμικ που θα φτιάξετε θα σας οδηγήσει στην επόμενη αποστολή. Για την αποστολή αυτή έχετε 20' Στη συνέχεια, μοιραστείτε το κόμικ σας με τους συμμαθητές σας στο wiki της τάξης σας. Σας άρεσε το κόμικ των άλλων ομάδων; Θα θέλατε να αλλάξετε κάτι; Ποιες είναι οι προτάσεις σας;
  7. 7. Οι επόμενες αποστολές θα συνεχιστούν στο επόμενο μάθημα !! Φύλλο Εργασίας

