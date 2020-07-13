Successfully reported this slideshow.
‫ﺭﺳﻮﺏ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳﯽ‬ ‫ﺁﻣﺎﺩﮔ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﮐﺎﺭﺷﻨﺎﺱ‬ ‫ﺁﺯﻣﻮﻥ‬‫ﺍ‬‫ﺩﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺭﺷﺪ‬‫ﻱ‬‫ﺯﻣ‬‫ﻴﻦ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺁﺯﻣﻮﻥ‬ ‫ﺯﻣﻴﻦ‬ ‫ﭘﮋﻭﻫﺸﻲ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺁﻣﻮﺯﺷﻲ‬ ‫ﮔﺮﻭ...
‫رﺳﻮب‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳﯽ‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳﯽ‬ ‫آزﻣﻮن‬ ‫آﻣﺎدﮔﯽ‬‫زﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳﯽ‬ :‫ﺗﺬﮐﺮ‬‫اﻓﺮاد‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫اﺳﻼﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﺷﻮراي‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺘﺮم‬ ‫ﻣﺠﻠﺲ‬ ‫ﻣ...
‫ﻪ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﯽ‬ )‫ا‬‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﺻ‬‫ﯽ‬‫اﷲ‬‫ﻋ‬‫و‬‫ﻪ‬(‫ﻢ‬ ّ‫ﺳ‬‫و‬ ‫آ‬‫ﻮدﺪ‬: ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺆ‬ ‫ﺎه‬‫ﮔ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ر‬،‫رد‬‫ا‬‫ﺬ‬ ‫ﺎی‬‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻮد‬ ‫از‬‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﺎ...
جزوه رسوب شناسی گروه زمین آزمون

جزوه رسوب شناسی گروه زمین آزمون
آمادگی آزمون کارشناسی ارشد و دکتری زمین شناسی

Published in: Education
جزوه رسوب شناسی گروه زمین آزمون

  1. 1. ‫ﺭﺳﻮﺏ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳﯽ‬ ‫ﺁﻣﺎﺩﮔ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﮐﺎﺭﺷﻨﺎﺱ‬ ‫ﺁﺯﻣﻮﻥ‬‫ﺍ‬‫ﺩﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺭﺷﺪ‬‫ﻱ‬‫ﺯﻣ‬‫ﻴﻦ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺁﺯﻣﻮﻥ‬ ‫ﺯﻣﻴﻦ‬ ‫ﭘﮋﻭﻫﺸﻲ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺁﻣﻮﺯﺷﻲ‬ ‫ﮔﺮﻭﻩ‬ Zamin Azmoon Group Dr. Ramin Samadi www.zaminazmoon.com
  2. 2. ‫رﺳﻮب‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳﯽ‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳﯽ‬ ‫آزﻣﻮن‬ ‫آﻣﺎدﮔﯽ‬‫زﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳﯽ‬ :‫ﺗﺬﮐﺮ‬‫اﻓﺮاد‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫اﺳﻼﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﺷﻮراي‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺘﺮم‬ ‫ﻣﺠﻠﺲ‬ ‫ﻣﺼﻮب‬ ‫ﻣﺼﻨﻔﺎن‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣﺆﻟﻔﺎن‬ ‫ﺣﻘﻮق‬ ‫ﻣﻄﺎﺑﻖ‬ ‫آزﻣﻮن‬ ‫زﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻟﻔﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬ ‫ﻧﺎم‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺣﻘﻮﻗﯽ‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ ‫ﺣﻘﯿﻘﯽ‬‫آزﻣﻮن‬ ‫زﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬ ‫ﺗﺄﻟﯿﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺘﻮاي‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﺻﻮرت‬‫ﺟﻬﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﺠﻮز‬ ‫ﺑﺪون‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻏﯿﺮﻗﺎﻧﻮﻧﯽ‬ ‫ﺷﺒﮑﻪ‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬ ‫ﻓﺮوش‬ ‫ﻗﺎﺑﻞ‬ ‫ﻏﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ ‫و‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻔﺎده‬ ‫ﻓﺮوش‬‫از‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺳﺎﻧﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻓﺮوش‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺳﺴﺎت‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣﺠﺎزي‬ ‫ﻫﺎي‬ ‫آزﻣﻮن‬ ‫آﻣﺎدﮔﯽ‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬ ‫ﮐﻠﯿﻪ‬ ‫ﻓﺮوش‬ .‫ﻧﻤﻮد‬ ‫ﺧﻮاﻫﺪ‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺘﻀﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺧﻮرد‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻧﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﺮاﺟﻊ‬ ‫ﻃﺮﯾﻖ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫و‬ ‫زﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬‫آﻣﻮ‬ ‫ﻣﺆﺳﺴﺎت‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺣﻘﻮﻗﯽ‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ ‫ﺣﻘﯿﻘﯽ‬ ‫اﻓﺮاد‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺳﻂ‬ ‫آزﻣﻮن‬ ‫زﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫آﻣﻮزﺷﯽ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬ ‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳﯽ‬‫و‬ ‫ﻣﻤﻨﻮع‬ ‫زﺷﯽ‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬ ‫اﯾﻦ‬.‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻋﺎم‬ ‫وﻗﻒ‬
  3. 3. ‫ﻪ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﯽ‬ )‫ا‬‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﺻ‬‫ﯽ‬‫اﷲ‬‫ﻋ‬‫و‬‫ﻪ‬(‫ﻢ‬ ّ‫ﺳ‬‫و‬ ‫آ‬‫ﻮدﺪ‬: ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺆ‬ ‫ﺎه‬‫ﮔ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ر‬،‫رد‬‫ا‬‫ﺬ‬ ‫ﺎی‬‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻮد‬ ‫از‬‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺪه‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻮ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﻋ‬‫ن‬‫آ‬‫روی‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫وز‬‫ﯿ‬‫ده‬ ‫ن‬‫آ‬‫ﺖ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﺶ‬‫آ‬‫و‬‫او‬‫ﺎن‬‫وﺪ‬‫ا‬‫ﺪ‬ ‫و‬‫ﻮد‬‫ﺎرک‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻌ‬‫و‬‫ﯽ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﺖ‬ ‫ی‬ ،‫ﺪه‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻮ‬‫ن‬‫آ‬‫روی‬ ‫ﯽ‬ ‫ی‬‫ا‬‫ز‬‫ا‬ ‫د‬‫از‬ ‫ﺎور‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫او‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﺪ‬‫د‬. ‫ﻢ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻼم‬‫ﺳ‬‫؛‬ ‫ا‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﺎس‬‫ﭙ‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬ ‫ا‬‫د‬‫د‬‫ﺎن‬‫ﻣ‬‫ر‬‫آ‬‫ﻖ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺎری‬‫ﯾ‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻮ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﻋ‬‫ی‬‫د‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﮔ‬،‫ﺶ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﯾ‬.‫ﻢ‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫د‬»‫ﻮن‬ ‫آز‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ز‬«‫ﺪف‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎد‬‫ﺠ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻼ‬‫ﻃ‬‫ا‬‫ﺎﻧﮏ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻮن‬ ‫آز‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺎد‬‫ﻣ‬‫آ‬‫ت‬‫ا‬‫و‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎر‬‫ﮐ‬‫ﺪ‬ ‫ار‬‫ی‬‫ﺮ‬ ‫د‬‫و‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ز‬‫ﺰ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﻪ‬ ‫ر‬‫ﻦ‬‫ا‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫و‬‫ﺎن‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬‫د‬‫ﺎل‬‫ﺳ‬۱۳۸۶ ‫ﺎز‬‫ﻏ‬‫آ‬‫ﺖ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻮد‬‫ﺎن‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬‫د‬‫و‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ﺎد‬‫ﺘ‬‫ا‬‫ه‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ﻦ‬‫ا‬ .‫ن‬‫ا‬ ‫ﺸ‬‫و‬ ‫و‬‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﺎﺪه‬‫ﺳ‬‫ر‬‫ﺎری‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻮد‬ ‫ی‬ ‫ﻓ‬‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫اﺪ‬‫و‬‫ی‬ ‫ﻓ‬‫ﻮد‬ ‫ﺎﯾﺪ‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ا‬‫ﻢ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﺎم‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎﺪ‬‫ﻣ‬. ‫ﻮن‬ ‫ا‬‫ﺎس‬‫ﭘ‬۱۰‫ﺎ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ه‬‫ا‬ ‫ﺎری‬‫ﯿ‬ ‫ﺎن‬‫ﮕ‬ ‫و‬‫ﺖ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻼش‬‫ﺗ‬‫و‬‫ﯿﺪ‬ ‫ا‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ا‬ ،‫ﻮن‬ ‫آز‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ز‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫و‬ ‫و‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﻮز‬ ‫آ‬‫وه‬ ‫ﺎد‬‫ﺻ‬‫ﻼش‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﺎل‬‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺖ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﺑ‬‫دوره‬‫ار‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎر‬‫ﮐ‬‫ی‬‫ی‬‫ﺮ‬ ‫د‬‫ﺪو‬‫ز‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻮده‬‫اﺪ‬‫ﻘﺪس‬ ‫ﻢ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﺞ‬ ‫و‬ ‫و‬‫ﻢ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﺖ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﭘ‬‫ی‬‫ا‬ .‫ز‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ز‬‫وه‬ ،‫ﯽ‬ ‫ی‬‫ﺮ‬ ‫د‬‫و‬‫ﺪ‬ ‫ار‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎر‬‫ﮐ‬‫ﻮن‬ ‫آز‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺎد‬‫ﻣ‬‫آ‬‫ت‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﮐ‬‫ﻮن‬ ‫آز‬‫ز‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ﻮد‬ ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻮرت‬‫ﺎم‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻒ‬‫و‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﻋ‬‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﺟ‬‫ﺎن‬‫ﮕ‬ ‫ﻪ‬‫ز‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﻢ‬‫ﻘﺪ‬‫ان‬ ‫ا‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ز‬‫از‬‫ﺖ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﺷ‬.‫ﺎت‬‫ﻤ‬‫ی‬ ‫آ‬‫ی‬ ‫آ‬،‫اده‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺮا‬ ‫ﻨﺪس‬ ‫ﻢ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺧ‬،‫ده‬‫ا‬‫ز‬‫ﺖ‬ ‫ﺮد‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫د‬‫ﻢ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺧ‬،‫ﯽ‬ ‫ر‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﻨﺪس‬ ‫و‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺎد‬‫ﺻ‬‫ﻮل‬‫ر‬‫ﻨﺪس‬.‫دد‬ ‫ﻘﺪ‬ ‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫ﻮ‬‫ر‬ ‫ﯾ‬‫د‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﮐ‬‫از‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ا‬‫ن‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﯽ‬‫و‬‫ﺖ‬ ‫ی‬‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﯽ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻤ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﺺ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻮ‬ ‫و‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫رو‬‫ی‬‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺪ‬‫ا‬‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺎن‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﻃ‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫د‬‫ﻮن‬ ‫ﺮا‬‫ن‬‫ا‬ ‫ﺸ‬‫و‬ ‫و‬‫ﺮم‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ا‬.‫ﺎﯾﺪ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺮ‬‫وز‬‫ﻮ‬ ‫و‬‫ی‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻤ‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻮن‬ ‫آز‬‫ی‬‫زﺪ‬‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﻨﺪ‬ ‫آرزو‬‫ﯽ‬. ‫ﺪ‬‫ﺆ‬ ‫وه‬‫ز‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﻮن‬ ‫آز‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﻤﺪی‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ﺮ‬ ‫د‬
  4. 4. ‫ﺷﻨــﺎﺳـ‬ ‫رﺳـﻮب‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﺆﻟﻔ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬‫ﯿ‬‫زﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫آزﻣﻮن‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM ١ ‫ﺳﻨﮕﻬﺎ‬‫ي‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺣﺪود‬ ‫در‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬ ‫و‬75%‫زﻣ‬ ‫ﺳﻄﺢ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺗﺸﮑ‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯽ‬‫دﻫﻨﺪ‬‫؛‬‫ﺣﺠﻤـ‬ ‫ﻧﻈـﺮ‬ ‫از‬ ‫اﻣـﺎ‬‫ﯽ‬‫در‬ ‫ﺣﺪود‬5%‫زﻣ‬ ‫ﺟﺎﻣﺪ‬ ‫ﭘﻮﺳﺘﻪ‬ ‫از‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺗﺸﮑ‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯽ‬.‫دﻫﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﻮاد‬ ‫ﭼﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫رﺳﻮب‬‫ي‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔﻮ‬‫ﯾ‬:‫ﻨﺪ‬ 1-‫ﺗﺨﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫زﻣ‬ ‫ﭘﻮﺳﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﺟﺎﻣﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﻮاد‬ ‫ﺐ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬ 2-‫ﺑﻮﺳ‬ ‫آﻧﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻧﻘﻞ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺣﻤﻞ‬‫ﯿ‬‫و‬ ‫ﺑﺎد‬ ‫و‬ ‫آب‬ ‫ﻠﻪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺦ‬ 3-‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﻣﻮاد‬ ‫ﺷﺪن‬ ‫اﺷﺒﺎع‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫آب‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻣﺤﻠﻮل‬ 4-‫ﺗﺮﺷﺢ‬ ‫از‬‫زﻧﺪه‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺟﻮدات‬ ‫رﺳﻮب‬ ‫ﮐﻠﻤﻪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬Sediment‫ﻻﺗ‬ ‫ﮐﻠﻤﻪ‬ ‫از‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬Sedimentum‫ﻣﻌﻨ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫ﻣﺸﺘﻖ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رو‬‫ي‬‫ﻫﻢ‬ ‫ﮔﺮﻓﺘﻦ‬ ‫ﻗﺮار‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮐﺮدن‬ ‫رﺳﻮب‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯽ‬.‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﻌﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣﻮاد‬ ‫ﺗﻤﺎم‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫رﺳﻮب‬ :‫رﺳﻮب‬ ‫ﻒ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫اﻃﻼق‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺗﺨﺮ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﻮد‬‫ﯾ‬‫زﻣ‬ ‫ﭘﻮﺳﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﺟﺎﻣﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﻮاد‬ ‫ﺐ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺣﻤـﻞ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﻮﺳ‬ ‫آﻧﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻧﻘﻞ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯿ‬‫آب‬ ‫ﻠﻪ‬،‫و‬ ‫ﺑﺎد‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻧﺘ‬ ‫ﺦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫ﻪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺷـ‬ ‫ﻣﻮاد‬ ‫ﺷﺪن‬ ‫اﺷﺒﺎع‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫و‬ ‫آب‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻣﺤﻠـﻮل‬‫ﯾـ‬‫از‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻧﻬﺎ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫اﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﮔﺮﻓﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﺳﺮﭼﺸﻤﻪ‬ ‫زﻧﺪه‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺟﻮدات‬ ‫ﺗﺮﺷﺢ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺑﺼﻮرت‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﻪ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﺟﺎﻣـﺪ‬ ‫ﭘﻮﺳـﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﺳـﻄﺢ‬ ‫در‬ ‫زﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮐﻠ‬ ‫ﺑﻄﻮر‬ .‫اﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﮐﺮده‬ ‫رﺳﻮب‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻃﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﻤﮑﻦ‬ ‫رﺳﻮب‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﻘﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺰ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷ‬ ،‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫و‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻮﺷـ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬ ‫ﺗﺸﮑ‬‫ﯿ‬.‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫رﺳﻮب‬ ‫واژه‬‫ﯽ‬)Sedimentology‫ﺳـﺎل‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ (1932‫ﺑـﻪ‬ ‫اﺳـﺖ‬ ‫ﺷـﺪه‬ ‫ﻋﻨـﻮان‬ ‫ودل‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺳـﻂ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻤ‬ ‫ﻣﻄﺎﻟﻌﻪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﻮاد‬‫ي‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫اﻃﻼق‬‫ﯽ‬‫زﻣ‬ ‫ﺟﺎﻣﺪ‬ ‫ﭘﻮﺳﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﺳﻄﺢ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﻮد‬‫ﯿ‬.‫اﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﮐﺮده‬ ‫رﺳﻮب‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫در‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺗﻌﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻨﺠﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺑﺮﺧ‬ ‫ﻒ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ا‬ ‫اﺷﺎره‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫واژه‬ ‫از‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬:‫ﺷﻮد‬
  5. 5. ‫ﺷﻨــﺎﺳـ‬ ‫رﺳـﻮب‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﺆﻟﻔ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬‫ﯿ‬‫زﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫آزﻣﻮن‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM ٢ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﮕﺬار‬‫ي‬)Sedimentation‫ﻋﻠﻤ‬ ‫ﻣﻄﺎﻟﻌﻪ‬ :(‫ﯽ‬‫ﻓﺮآ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻨﺪﻫﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫رﺳـﻮﺑﮕﺬار‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻋﺚ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬‫ي‬‫اﻣـ‬ ‫ﺷـﺪه‬‫ﺎ‬ ‫د‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻧﻤ‬ ‫ﺷﺎﻣﻞ‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﺎژﻧﺰ‬‫ﯽ‬.‫ﺷﻮد‬ ‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬)Sedimentary Petrology‫ﻣﮕﺎﺳﮑﻮﭘ‬ ‫ﻣﻄﺎﻟﻌﻪ‬ :(‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮑﺮوﺳﮑﻮﭘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫و‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮕﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﻌﺒ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺗﻔﺴ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﭼﮕﻮﻧﮕ‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺗﺸﮑ‬‫ﯿ‬.‫آﻧﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﭼ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﻨﻪ‬‫ﯽ‬)Stratigraphy‫ﻋﻠﻤ‬ ‫ﻣﻄﺎﻟﻌﻪ‬ :(‫ﯽ‬‫ﺗﻌﺒ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻃﺒﻘﺎت‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺗﻔﺴ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯿ‬‫وﺿﻌ‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺟﻐﺮاﻓ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﮔﺬﺷﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﯾ‬‫ﭘﺎﻟﺌﻮژﺋﻮﮔﺮاﻓ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯽ‬)Paleogeography‫اﺳﺖ‬ (‫ﭼ‬ .‫ﯿ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﻨﻪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺑﺨﺶ‬ ‫دو‬ ‫ﺷﺎﻣﻞ‬ ‫ﺧﻮد‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘﻮاﺳﺘﺮاﺗ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮕﺮاﻓ‬‫ﯽ‬ )Lithostratigraphy‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫و‬ (‫ﯾ‬‫ﻮاﺳﺘﺮاﺗ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮕﺮاﻓ‬‫ﯽ‬)Biostratigraphy‫ﺗﺮﺗ‬ ‫ﺑـﻪ‬ ‫ﮐـﻪ‬ ‫اﺳـﺖ‬ (‫ﯿـ‬‫ﺷـﺎﻣﻞ‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ ‫اﺧﺘﺼﺎﺻﺎت‬ ‫ﻣﻄﺎﻟﻌﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺰ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻓﺴ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠﻬﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻃﺒﻘﺎت‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺟﻮد‬‫ﯽ‬.‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﮕﺎﺳﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻤﻨﺘﻮﻟﻮژ‬‫ي‬)Megasedimentology‫ﺑﺮرﺳـ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣﻄﺎﻟﻌﻪ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻋﺒﺎرت‬ :(‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳـ‬ ‫رﺳـﻮب‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﯾـ‬‫ﮏ‬ ‫ﻣ‬‫وﺳ‬ ‫ﻨﻄﻘﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬.‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺿ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺟﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻓﻮق‬ ‫ﺤﺎت‬،‫ﻓﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺳﻨﺪرز‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺪﻣﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺗﻌﺮ‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﻠ‬ ‫ﻒ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﺮا‬‫ي‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫رﺳﻮب‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐـﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﺮدﻧـﺪ‬ ‫اراﺋـﻪ‬ ‫زﻣ‬ ‫ﻣﻄﺎﻟﻌﻪ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻋﺒﺎرت‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺳﻨﮕﻬﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻧﺸﺴﺘﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﻪ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ي‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺗﻌﺮ‬ ‫ﺑـﺎ‬ ‫راﺑﻄـﻪ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﺣـﺎل‬ .‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬‫ﯾـ‬‫ﻒ‬ ‫ﻓﻮق‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺷﻨﺎس‬ ‫رﺳﻮب‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫رﺧﺴﺎره‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﻗﺎدر‬ ‫ﺪ‬‫ي‬‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﻣﺨﺘﻠﻒ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺗﻮاﻟ‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻋﻤﻮد‬‫ي‬)Vertical Sequence‫ﻫﻤﭽﻨ‬ ‫و‬ (‫ﯿ‬‫ﺗﻐ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿﯿ‬‫ﺟﺎﻧﺒ‬ ‫ﺮات‬‫ﯽ‬)Lateral change‫ﺑﺮرﺳ‬ ‫ﻣﻮرد‬ (‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﺤـ‬ ‫و‬ ‫دﻫـﺪ‬ ‫ﻗـﺮار‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻂ‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﮕﺬار‬‫ي‬‫ﺗﻌﺒ‬ ‫را‬ ‫آﻧﻬﺎ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺗﻔﺴ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻧﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬.‫ﺪ‬ ‫ازﺗﻌﺎر‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻔﺎده‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻻ‬ ‫ﻒ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻧﺘ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺠﻪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫رﺳﻮب‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﻢ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﺮرﺳ‬ ‫از‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻋﺒﺎرت‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﻄﺎﻟﻌـﻪ‬ ‫و‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬ ‫ﻣﻮاد‬‫ﯽ‬»‫ﺳ‬‫ﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﺳﺨﺖ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻧﺸﺪه‬ ‫ﺨﺖ‬‫ه‬«‫ﻓﺮآ‬ ‫ﺗﻤﺎم‬ ‫و‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻨﺪﻫﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﺗﺸـﮑ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻋﺚ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮔﺮد‬ ‫آﻧﻬـﺎ‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯾـ‬‫ﺪه‬ .‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻗـــﺮن‬ ‫اواﺧـــﺮ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻫـــﺎﺗﻦ‬ ‫ﻤـــﺰ‬18‫ﭼـــﺎرﻟﺰﻟ‬ ‫ﺳـــﭙﺲ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﯾـــ‬‫اﺻـــﻞ‬ ‫ﺎل‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻮﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻔﺮﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘﺮ‬‫ﯾـــ‬‫ﺎﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺰم‬ )Uniformitarianism‫ﻓﺮآ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﺘﻘﺪﻧﺪ‬ ‫آﻧﻬﺎ‬ .‫ﮐﺮدﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﻋﻨﻮان‬ ‫را‬ (‫ﯾ‬‫ﻨﺪﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫زﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ادوار‬ ‫ﺗﻤﺎم‬ ‫در‬ ‫زﻣ‬ ‫ﺣﺎل‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﮔﺬﺷﺘﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑﻄﻮر‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﮐﺮده‬ ‫ﻋﻤﻞ‬ ‫ﮑﻨﻮاﺧﺖ‬‫؛‬‫ﺑﻨﺎﺑﺮا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺗﻮان‬‫ﺳﻨﮕﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻤﺎم‬‫ي‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻗﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻤﻪ‬ ‫ﻓﺮآ‬ ‫اﺳﺎس‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫را‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻨﺪﻫﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﻣﺤ‬ ‫در‬ ‫اﻣﺮوزه‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻄﻬﺎ‬‫ي‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﺨﺘﻠﻒ‬‫ﯽ‬‫و‬ ‫ﮐﻨﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺑﺼـﻮرﺗ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯽ‬‫در‬ ‫ﮐـﻪ‬ ‫آزﻣﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻣﺸﺎﻫﺪه‬ ‫ﺸﮕﺎه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺗﻌﺒ‬ ‫ﺷﻮد‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺗﻔﺴ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮐﺮد‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﻟﺬا‬ ‫؛‬‫ﻣـ‬ ‫ﺣﺎﺿﺮ‬ ‫ﻋﻬﺪ‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬ ‫ﻣﻄﺎﻟﻌﻪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﻠ‬ ‫ﺗﻮاﻧـﺪ‬‫ﯿـ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ي‬ ‫ﺑﺮا‬‫ي‬‫ﺳﻨﮕﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﻬﺘﺮ‬ ‫درك‬‫ي‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻗﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬.‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﻤﻪ‬ ‫ﺳﺎل‬ ‫در‬1905،‫د‬ ‫ﺷﺨﺺ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮕﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﺑﻨ‬‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺎم‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐ‬‫ﯽ‬)Geikie‫اﺻﻞ‬ (»‫ا‬‫ﮐﻠ‬ ‫ﻣﺮوزه‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ي‬‫اﺳ‬ ‫ﮔﺬﺷﺘﻪ‬ ‫ادوار‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬‫ﺖ‬« )The present key to the past‫ا‬ ‫در‬ .‫ﮐﺮد‬ ‫ﻋﻨﻮان‬ ‫را‬ (‫ﯾ‬‫ﻓﺮآ‬ ‫اﺻﻞ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻨـﺪﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫رﺳـﻮﺑﮕﺬار‬‫ي‬‫در‬ ‫ﮐـﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻄﻬﺎ‬‫ي‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﻞ‬ ‫ﺣﺎﺿﺮ‬ ‫ﻋﻬﺪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﺮا‬ ‫ﮐﻨﻨﺪ‬‫ي‬‫ﺗﻌﺒ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺗﻔﺴ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻗﺪ‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻔﺎده‬ ‫ﻤﻪ‬‫ﯽ‬.‫ﺷـﻮد‬ ‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺑﻌ‬ ‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳـﺎن‬ ‫رﺳـﻮب‬ ‫ﻧﻈﺮ‬ ‫از‬ ‫اﻣﺮوزه‬ ‫اﺻﻞ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﺣﻘ‬ ‫اﺻـﻞ‬ ‫ﻨـﻮا‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻘـ‬‫ﯽ‬‫)ﺣﻘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮔﺮا‬ ‫ﻘـﺖ‬‫ﯾـﯽ‬) (Principal of Actualism‫ﻧﺎﻣ‬ (‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺪه‬‫ﯽ‬.‫ﺷﻮد‬
  6. 6. ‫ﺷﻨــﺎﺳـ‬ ‫رﺳـﻮب‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﺆﻟﻔ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬‫ﯿ‬‫زﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫آزﻣﻮن‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM ٣ ‫ﺑﻨﺎﺑﺮا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﭼﻨ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻻ‬ ‫اﺻﻞ‬ ‫دو‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣـ‬ ‫ﺑـﺮ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯽ‬‫آ‬‫ﯾـ‬‫ﺳـﻨﮕﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﮐـﻪ‬ ‫ﺪ‬‫ي‬‫رﺳـﻮﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻗﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣـ‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﻤـﻪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫اﺳـﺎس‬ ‫ﺑـﺮ‬ ‫ﺗـﻮان‬ ‫ﻓﺮآ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻨﺪﻫﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﻣﺤ‬ ‫در‬ ‫اﻣﺮوزه‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻄﻬﺎ‬‫ي‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬ ‫ﻣﺨﺘﻠﻒ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﻞ‬‫ﯽ‬‫و‬ ‫ﮐﻨﻨﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫آزﻣﺎ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺗﻬ‬ ‫ﺸﮕﺎه‬‫ﯿـ‬‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺗﻌﺒ‬ ‫ﺷﻮﻧﺪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺗﻔﺴ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬ ‫ﻣﺪل‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﮐﺮد‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﺮا‬‫ي‬.‫ﻧﻤﻮد‬ ‫اراﺋﻪ‬ ‫آﻧﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫رﺳﻮب‬ ‫ﮐﺎرﺑﺮد‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﺎرﺑﺮدﻫﺎ‬ ‫از‬‫ي‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫رﺳﻮب‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ز‬ ‫ﻣﻮارد‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺗﻮان‬‫ﯾ‬:‫ﮐﺮد‬ ‫اﺷﺎره‬ ‫ﺮ‬ -‫آﻧﺠﺎ‬ ‫از‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫رﺳـﻮﺑ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫داﺧﻞ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﮔﺎز‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻧﻔﺖ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﺪه‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫آﺷـﻨﺎ‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫ﻗـﺮار‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫رﺳـﻮب‬ ‫ﻋﻠـﻢ‬ ‫ﺑـﺎ‬ ‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫اﻫﻤ‬ ‫ﺣﺎﺋﺰ‬‫ﯿ‬.‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺖ‬ -‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﺳﻔﺮه‬‫ي‬‫ز‬ ‫آب‬‫ﯾ‬‫زﻣ‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬ ‫در‬‫ﺳﻨﮕﻬﺎ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺎت‬‫ي‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫و‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫وﺟـﻮد‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮑـ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺑﺮدﻫـﺎ‬ ‫از‬‫ي‬ ‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫رﺳﻮب‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﭘ‬ ‫در‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﮐﺮدن‬ ‫ﺪا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﻪ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫آﺑﺪار‬‫ﯽ‬.‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬ -‫ﺑﺮﺧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﻌﺪﻧ‬ ‫ﻣﻮاد‬ ‫از‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﭘﻼﺗ‬ ،‫ﻃﻼ‬ ،‫ﻧﻤﮏ‬ ،‫ﮔﭻ‬ ،‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫زﻏﺎل‬ ‫ﻣﺜﻞ‬ ‫ارزش‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬‫ﯿ‬‫رو‬ ،‫ﺳﺮب‬ ،‫ﻦ‬‫ي‬‫ﺑﺎر‬ ،‫ﯾ‬‫ﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻮﮐﺴ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻓﺮآ‬ ‫اﺛﺮ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻨﺪﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺗﺸﮑ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﺎﻧﺴﺎرﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﺟﺰء‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺷﻮﻧﺪ‬‫ي‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﺤﺴـﻮب‬ ‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬.‫ﺷﻮﻧﺪ‬‫درﻧﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑﺮا‬ ‫ﺠﻪ‬‫ي‬‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫آﻧﻬﺎ‬ ‫اﮐﺘﺸﺎف‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺴﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫رﺳﻮب‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻢ‬ ‫از‬‫ﯽ‬.‫ﮔﺮﻓﺖ‬ ‫ﮐﻤﮏ‬ -‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺗﻌﺪاد‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎرش‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﻪ‬‫ي‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺳ‬ ‫اﺛﺮ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫رودﺧﺎﻧﻪ‬ ‫درﺷﺖ‬ ‫داﻧﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺗﺸـﮑ‬ ‫ﻼب‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺷـﺪه‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﺳﻦ‬ ‫و‬ ‫اﻧﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻻ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻃﺮ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﻪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺮﺑﻦ‬ ‫ﻖ‬14‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺳـ‬ ‫ﻗـﻮع‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺗﻨـﺎوب‬ ‫دوره‬ ‫ﺗـﻮان‬‫ﯿ‬‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﻫـﺎ‬ ‫ﻼب‬ ‫ﭘ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻄﻘﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺶ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺳ‬ ‫وﻗﻮع‬ ‫زﻣﺎن‬ ‫از‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻧﻤﻮد‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻼﺑ‬‫ﻬﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬‫ي‬‫آ‬ ‫در‬‫ﯾ‬.‫ﺷﺪ‬ ‫آﮔﺎه‬ ‫ﻨﺪه‬ ‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫رﺳﻮب‬ ،‫ﺑﺎﻻ‬ ‫ﻣﻮارد‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫ﻋﻼوه‬‫ﯽ‬‫زﻣ‬ ‫در‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﻨﻪ‬‫ي‬‫زﻧﺪﮔ‬ ‫ﻣﺨﺘﻠﻒ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬‫ﯿ‬‫دار‬ ‫ﻧﻘـﺶ‬ ‫ﺰ‬‫ﺑـﺮا‬ .‫د‬‫ي‬‫در‬ ‫ﻣﺜـﺎل‬ ‫ﺻﻨﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫دارو‬ ‫ﻊ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﻏ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯿ‬.‫ﺮه‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮕﻬﺎ‬ ‫و‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬ ‫ﻣﻄﺎﻟﻌﻪ‬ ‫روش‬‫ي‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﺤ‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬ ‫ﻣﻄﺎﻟﻌﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻄﻬﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺑﺮا‬ ‫ﺣﺎﺿﺮ‬ ‫ﻋﻬﺪ‬‫ي‬‫ﺗﻌﺒ‬‫ﯿـ‬‫ﺗﻔﺴـ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺳـﻨﮕﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬‫رﺳـﻮﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﺤ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﮐـﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻄﻬـﺎ‬‫ي‬ ‫ﺗﺸﮑ‬ ‫ﻣﺨﺘﻠﻒ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻗﺮار‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻔﺎده‬ ‫ﻣﻮرد‬ ،‫اﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮐﻠ‬ ‫ﺑﻄﻮر‬ .‫ﺮد‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳـﻮﺑﮕﺬار‬ ‫ﻋﻤـﻞ‬ ‫اﻧﺠـﺎم‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﭘـﺲ‬‫ي‬، ‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬ ‫ذرات‬‫ﯽ‬‫د‬ ‫ﻋﻤﻞ‬ ‫اﺛﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺗﺒﺪ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺎژﻧﺰ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﻮﻧﺪ‬‫؛‬‫ﺑﻨﺎﺑﺮا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺗﻌﺒ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺗﻔﺴ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣﺤ‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻄﻬﺎ‬‫ي‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﻗﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫رﺳﻮب‬ ‫ﻣﻄﺎﻟﻌﺎت‬ ‫ﺑﺘﻮﺳﻂ‬ ‫ﻤﻪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣـ‬ ‫ﺻـﻮرت‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔ‬‫ﯿـ‬‫ا‬ ‫در‬ .‫ﺮد‬‫ﯾ‬‫روش‬ ‫ﻨﺠـﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﻠ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬ ‫ﻣﻄﺎﻟﻌﻪ‬‫ﺳﻨﮕﻬﺎ‬ ‫و‬‫ي‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻣﺨﺘﺼﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﻄﻮر‬ ‫را‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎن‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﻨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺳﻨﮕﻬﺎ‬ .‫ﻢ‬‫ي‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫و‬ ‫ﺻﺤﺮا‬ ‫در‬ ‫آزﻣﺎ‬ ‫در‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺑﺮرﺳ‬ ‫ﻣﻮرد‬ ‫ﺸﮕﺎه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻗﺮار‬ ‫ﻣﻄﺎﻟﻌﻪ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑﻌﻀ‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﻤﮑﻦ‬ ‫ﭼﻮن‬ .‫ﺮد‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫ﻓﻘﻂ‬ ‫ﻣﻄﺎﻟﻌﺎت‬ ‫ﻣﻮاﻗﻊ‬ ‫رو‬‫ي‬‫ز‬ ‫از‬ ‫آﻣﺪه‬ ‫ﺑﺪﺳﺖ‬ ‫اﻃﻼﻋﺎت‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺮزﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ا‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻟﺬا‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﻨﺠﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻧ‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﻣﺮﺣﻠﻪ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﺑﻄﻮر‬ ‫ﺰ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺧﻼﺻﻪ‬‫ﯿـ‬‫ﺎن‬ ‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﻨ‬‫ﯿ‬ً‫ﺎ‬‫ﺿﻤﻨ‬ .‫ﻢ‬‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﻠ‬ ‫روش‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﺮا‬‫ي‬‫ﺳﻨﮕﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﻤﺎم‬ ‫ﻣﻄﺎﻟﻌﻪ‬‫ي‬‫رﺳـﻮﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫آوار‬ ‫از‬ ‫اﻋـﻢ‬‫ي‬‫ﺷـ‬ ،‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯿـ‬‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺷ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬.‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺻ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺧﻼﺻﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﻄﻮر‬ ‫اﮐﻨﻮن‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻫﺮ‬ ‫ﻒ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ا‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﺣﻠﻪ‬ ‫ﺳﻪ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﭘﺮداز‬‫ﯾ‬:‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﺻﺤﺮا‬ ‫ﻣﻄﺎﻟﻌﺎت‬ :‫اﻟﻒ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﯾ‬‫اﻻرﺿ‬ ‫ﺳﻄﺢ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯽ‬‫زﻣ‬ ‫ﻧﻘﺸﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﺒﻮد‬ ‫ﺻﻮرت‬ ‫در‬ :‫ﯿ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫اﺑﺘﺪا‬ ،‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣﻨﻄﻘﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﻘﺸﻪ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﻬ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺳﭙﺲ‬ .‫ﮔﺮدد‬ ‫ﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬) ‫ﻤﺮخ‬‫ﭘﺮوﻓ‬‫ﯿ‬(‫ﻞ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺷﻤﺎﺗ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺗﻮﭘﻮﮔﺮاﻓ‬ ‫از‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﭼ‬ ‫ﻣﻘﻄـﻊ‬ ‫ﮐـﺮده‬ ‫رﺳـﻢ‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻄﻘـﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻨـﻪ‬
  7. 7. ‫ﺷﻨــﺎﺳـ‬ ‫رﺳـﻮب‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﺆﻟﻔ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬‫ﯿ‬‫زﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫آزﻣﻮن‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM ٤ ‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺟﻬﺖ‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮔ‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬ ‫ﻤﺮخ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﮔ‬ ‫ﻣﻘﻄﻊ‬ ‫ﻫﻨﮕﺎم‬ ‫در‬ .‫ﻧﻤﻮد‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﺗﻮﺻ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ز‬ ‫ﺷـﺮح‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬ ‫ﻒ‬‫ﯾـ‬‫ﺮ‬ :‫اﺳﺖ‬ 1-‫ﺗﻌ‬‫ﯿﯿ‬‫ﺟﺪوﻟﻬﺎ‬ ‫از‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻔﺎده‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬ ‫رﻧﮓ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ي‬‫)ﺑـﺮا‬ ‫اﺳﺘﺎﻧﺪارد‬‫ي‬‫ﺗـﺎزه‬ ‫ﺳـﻄﺢ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻫـﻮازده‬ ‫ﺳـﻄﺢ‬ .(‫ﺟﺪاﮔﺎﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﻄﻮر‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ 2-‫ﻃﺒﻘ‬ ‫اﺧﺘﺼﺎﺻﺎت‬‫ﻗﺒ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺎت‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻻﻣ‬ ،‫ﺑﻮدن‬ ‫دار‬ ‫اداﻣﻪ‬ ،‫ﺿﺨﺎﻣﺖ‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻏ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻮن‬‫ﯿ‬.‫ﺮه‬ 3-‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﺘﺎﮐﺖ‬‫ﯿ‬‫)ﻣﺸﺨﺺ‬ ‫ﻃﺒﻘﺎت‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺗﺪر‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﯽ‬.( 4-‫ﺑﺮدار‬ ‫ﻧﻤﻮﻧﻪ‬‫ي‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬ ‫از‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣﺸـﺨﺺ‬ ‫ﻓﻮاﺻـﻞ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮕﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾـ‬‫ﻣﺤﻠﻬـﺎ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﺗﻐ‬ ‫ﮐـﻪ‬‫ﯿﯿـ‬‫ﺳـﻨﮓ‬ ‫ﺮات‬ ‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺑﺎﻓﺘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رو‬ ‫ﻗﺎﺑﻞ‬ ‫واﺿﺢ‬ ‫ﺑﻄﻮر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫)ﻧﻤﻮﻧﻪ‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﺷـﻮد‬ ‫ﺑﺮاداﺷـﺖ‬ ‫ﭘﺮاﮐﻨﺪه‬ ‫ﺑﻄﻮر‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺮا‬‫ي‬‫ﺗﻌﺒ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺗﻔﺴ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ز‬ ‫ارزش‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎد‬‫ي‬.(‫داﺷﺖ‬ ‫ﻧﺨﻮاﻫﺪ‬ 5-‫ﺑﺎﻓﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﻄﺎﻟﻌﻪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻗﺴﻤﺘﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﺷﺎﻣﻞ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺗﮑﺴﺘﻮر‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ز‬‫ﯾ‬:‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ -‫ﺗﻐ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ذرات‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬‫ﯿﯿ‬.‫ﻃﺒﻘﺎت‬ ‫در‬ ‫آﻧﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﺮات‬ -‫ﮔﺮدﺷﺪﮔ‬ ‫ﻣﻄﺎﻟﻌﻪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﺮو‬ ‫و‬‫ﯾ‬.‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫داﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﺖ‬ -‫ﺟﻮرﺷﺪﮔ‬‫ﯽ‬. -‫ﺑﺮرﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﻈ‬ ،‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫داﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﺳﻄﺢ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻓﺖ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎرﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﭘﺒﻠﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﺳﻄﺢ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺟﻮد‬‫ي‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺨﭽﺎﻟ‬‫ﯽ‬. -‫ﺟﻬﺖ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎﻓﺘﮕ‬‫ﯽ‬‫)ﭘﺒﻠﻬﺎ‬ ‫درﺷﺖ‬ ‫داﻧﻪ‬ ‫ذرات‬‫ﮔ‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬ ‫اﻣﮑﺎن‬ ‫ﺻﻮرت‬ ‫در‬ ‫و‬ (‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﺟﻬـﺖ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺐ‬‫ﯾـ‬‫ﻦ‬ .‫ذرات‬ -‫ﺗﻮﺻ‬ ‫اﻣﮑﺎن‬ ‫ﺻﻮرت‬ ‫در‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑﺎﻓﺘ‬ ‫ﺑﻠﻮغ‬ ‫ﻒ‬‫ﯽ‬ 6-‫ﺗﻮﺻ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺳﺎﺧﺘﻤﺎﻧﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻒ‬‫ي‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫)ﻓ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺰ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑ‬ ،‫ﯿ‬‫ﻮﻟﻮژ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﻗﺒ‬ ‫از‬ (‫ﯿ‬‫ر‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺗـﺮك‬ ،‫ﻣـﺎرك‬ ‫ﭙﻞ‬ ‫ـﺎ‬‫ـ‬‫ﻫ‬‫ي‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ﮔﻠ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ﺷ‬ ،‫ﯿ‬‫ﻏ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ـﺖ‬‫ـ‬‫ﮐﺴ‬ ‫ـﻮت‬‫ـ‬‫ﻓﻠ‬ ،‫ﺎر‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮔ‬ ‫ـﺪازه‬‫ـ‬‫اﻧ‬ .‫ﺮه‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﯿ‬‫از‬ ‫ـﺘﻪ‬‫ـ‬‫دﺳ‬ ‫آن‬ ‫در‬ ‫ـﺖ‬‫ـ‬‫ﺟﻬ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﺧﺘﻤﺎﻧﻬﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﺑﺮا‬ ً‫ا‬‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬‫ي‬‫ﺗﻌﺒ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﺗﻔﺴ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻗﺮار‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻔﺎده‬ ‫ﻣﻮرد‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔ‬‫ﯿ‬.‫ﺮد‬ 7-‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣﺎﺗﺮ‬ ،‫ﻤﺎن‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻓﺴ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﮑﺲ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠﻬﺎ‬‫ي‬.‫ﺳﻨﮕﻬﺎ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺟﻮد‬ 8-‫ﻧﺎﻣﮕﺬار‬‫ي‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺗﻌ‬ ‫اﻣﮑﺎن‬ ‫ﺻﻮرت‬ ‫در‬ ‫و‬‫ﯿﯿ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻨﺮاﻟﻮژ‬‫ي‬.‫ﻟﻮپ‬ ‫از‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻔﺎده‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮕﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬ 9-‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬ ‫ﻃﺒﻘﺎت‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺎوﻣﺖ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻓﺮﺳﺎ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺎﺑﻞ‬ ‫در‬‫ﯾ‬.‫ﺶ‬ ‫اﻻرﺿ‬ ‫ﺗﺤﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﻄﺎﻟﻌﺎت‬ :‫ب‬‫ﯽ‬) ‫ﻫـﺎ‬ ‫ﺧـﺮده‬ :Cutting) ‫ﻫـﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻐـﺰه‬ ،(Cores‫ﻧﻤﻮ‬ ‫و‬ (‫دارﻫـﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ژﺋـﻮﻓ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺰ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮑ‬‫ﯽ‬ )Logs‫اﻻرﺿ‬ ‫ﺗﺤﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﻄﺎﻟﻌﺎت‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﭼﺎﻫﻬﺎ‬ ‫از‬ ‫آﻣﺪه‬ ‫ﺑﺪﺳﺖ‬ (‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﺮرﺳـ‬ ‫ﻣﻮرد‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣـ‬ ‫ﻗـﺮار‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔ‬‫ﯿـ‬‫در‬ ً‫ﺎ‬‫ﺿـﻤﻨ‬ .‫ﺮد‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻟﺮزه‬ ‫ﺧﻄﻮط‬ ‫وﺟﻮد‬ ‫ﺻﻮرت‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺰ‬‫ﯽ‬‫وﺿﻌ‬ ‫ﺗﻮان‬‫ﯿ‬‫ز‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯾ‬‫زﻣ‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑﺪ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬.‫ﻧﻤﻮد‬ ‫ﻣﺸﺨﺺ‬ ‫روش‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫آزﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻄﺎﻟﻌﺎت‬ :‫ج‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺸﮕﺎﻫ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ا‬ :‫ﯾ‬‫ز‬ ‫ﺑﻄﺮق‬ ‫ﻣﻄﺎﻟﻌﺎت‬ ‫ﮔﻮﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺻﻮرت‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔ‬‫ﯿ‬:‫ﺮد‬ -‫ﮔ‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﻗﻄﺮ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫روش‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮕﻬﺎ‬ ‫و‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬ ‫در‬ ‫ذرات‬‫ي‬‫ﺑﺮا‬ ،‫ﻣﻨﺎﺳﺐ‬‫ي‬،‫ﮐـﺮدن‬ ‫اﻟـﮏ‬ ‫ﻣﺜﺎل‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﻟﻮﻟﻪ‬‫ي‬‫آزﻣﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬... ‫و‬ ‫ﺶ‬
  8. 8. ‫ﺷﻨــﺎﺳـ‬ ‫رﺳـﻮب‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﺆﻟﻔ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬‫ﯿ‬‫زﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫آزﻣﻮن‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM ٥ -‫ﻣﻨﺤﻨ‬ ‫رﺳﻢ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﮔ‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬‫ﯿـ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬‫آﻣـﺎر‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺎﺳـﺒﺎت‬ ‫و‬ ‫ذرات‬‫ي‬‫ﺑـﺮا‬‫ي‬‫ﺗﻌﺒ‬‫ﯿـ‬‫ﺗﻔﺴـ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺷـﺮا‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻂ‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﮕﺬار‬‫ي‬. -‫د‬ ‫رﺳﻢ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎﮔﺮاﻣﻬﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺳﺮﺧ‬ ‫ﮔﻞ‬‫ﯽ‬)Rose Diagram‫ﺷ‬ ‫از‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻔﺎده‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ (‫ﯿ‬‫ﺳﺎﺧﺘﻤﺎﻧﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﺟﻬﺖ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺐ‬‫ي‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔ‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﻋﻤﻠ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﺷﺪه‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺻﺤﺮا‬ ‫ﺎت‬‫ﯾﯽ‬. -‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﻧﻘﺸﻪ‬ ‫رﺳﻢ‬‫ي‬‫ﻫﻤﺴﻨﮕ‬ ،‫ﺿﺨﺎﻣﺖ‬ ‫ﻫﻢ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺳﺎﺧﺘﻤﺎﻧ‬ ،‫ﯽ‬‫ﻏ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑﺪﺳـﺖ‬ ‫اﻃﻼﻋـﺎت‬ ‫از‬ ‫اﺳـﺘﻔﺎده‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺮه‬ .‫آﻣﺪه‬ -‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫داﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﻄﺎﻟﻌﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫دوﭼﺸﻤ‬ ‫ﮑﺮوﺳﮑﻮپ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﺮا‬‫ي‬‫ﺑﺮرﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬.‫آﻧﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﺷﮑﻞ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫داﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﺳﻄﺢ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻓﺖ‬ -‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺑﺘﻮﺳﻂ‬ ‫ﻧﺎزك‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺎﻃﻊ‬ ‫ﻣﻄﺎﻟﻌﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﭘﻼر‬ ‫ﮑﺮوﺳﮑﻮپ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺑﺮا‬ ‫ﺰان‬‫ي‬‫ﺗﻌ‬‫ﯿـﯿ‬‫ﺗﺮﮐ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮐـﺎﻧ‬ ‫ﺒـﺎت‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳـ‬‫ﯽ‬، ‫د‬ ،‫ﺑﺎﻓﺖ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻧﺎﻣﮕﺬار‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺎژﻧﺰ‬‫ي‬‫دﻗ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑﻮﺳ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫ﻖ‬‫ﯿ‬.‫ﺷﻤﺎرش‬ ‫ﻠﻪ‬ -‫ﮐﺎﻧ‬ ‫ﮐﺮدن‬ ‫ﺟﺪا‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺳﻨﮕ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺳﻨﮕﻬﺎ‬ ‫و‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﺳﺒﮏ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ي‬‫آوار‬‫ي‬‫ﺑﺘﻮﺳـﻂ‬ ‫آﻧﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻄﺎﻟﻌﻪ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑﺮا‬ ‫ﮑﺮوﺳﮑﻮپ‬‫ي‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﭘ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯽ‬.‫آﻧﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺸﺄ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺮدن‬ -‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﻓﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬.‫ﻠﻬﺎ‬ -‫ﻣ‬ ‫از‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻔﺎده‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﻟﮑﺘﺮوﻧ‬ ‫ﮑﺮوﺳﮑﻮپ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺻﻮرت‬ ‫در‬‫ﯿ‬.‫ﺎز‬ -‫ﻣ‬ ‫از‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻔﺎده‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮐﺎﺗﻮدوﻟﻮ‬ ‫ﮑﺮوﺳﮑﻮپ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬) ‫ﻨﺎﺳﺎﻧﺲ‬cathodoluminessence‫ﺑﺮا‬ (‫ي‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳـﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﻧ‬ ‫ﺑﻬﺘﺮ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻬﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺗﺸﮑ‬‫ﯿ‬‫د‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫دﻫﻨﺪه‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯾ‬.‫ﺎژﻧﺰ‬ -‫اﺷﻌﻪ‬ ‫از‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻔﺎده‬x‫ﺑﻮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺑﺮا‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ي‬‫ﺗﺸﺨ‬‫ﯿ‬.‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫در‬ ‫رس‬ ‫ﻧﻮع‬ ‫ﺺ‬ ‫ﺗﻠﻔ‬ ،‫ﺧﺎﺗﻤﻪ‬ ‫در‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻋﻤﻠ‬ ‫از‬ ‫آﻣـﺪه‬ ‫ﺑﺪﺳﺖ‬ ‫اﻃﻼﻋﺎت‬ ‫ﻖ‬‫ﯿـ‬‫ﺻـﺤﺮا‬ ‫ﺎت‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫اﻻرﺿـ‬ ‫ﺗﺤـﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﻄﺎﻟﻌـﺎت‬ ،‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﻄﺎﻟﻌـﺎت‬ ، ‫آزﻣﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺸﮕﺎﻫ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺗﻌﺒ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺗﻔﺴ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣﺤ‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻄﻬﺎ‬‫ي‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫و‬‫ﻣﺪﻟﻬﺎ‬ ‫اراﺋﻪ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺠﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﺑﻮط‬‫ﯽ‬.‫ﮔﺮدد‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻓﺖ‬‫ﯾ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬ ‫ﺗﮑﺴﺘﻮر‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯽ‬)Sedimentary Texture( ‫ﺗﺸﮑ‬ ‫ﻋﻨﺎﺻﺮ‬ ‫ﮔﺮﻓﺘﻦ‬ ‫ﻗﺮار‬ ‫ﻃﺮز‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺷﮑﻞ‬ ،‫اﻧﺪازه‬‫ﯿ‬‫)ﻓﺎﺑﺮ‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬ ‫دﻫﻨﺪه‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯾـ‬‫ﺑﺎﻓـﺖ‬ ‫را‬ (‫ﮏ‬‫ﯾـ‬‫ﻣـ‬ ‫ﺗﮑﺴـﺘﻮر‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﮔﻮ‬‫ﯾ‬= ‫)ﺑﺎﻓﺖ‬ .‫ﻨﺪ‬Grain Size+Grain Shape+Fabric.( ‫ا‬ ‫در‬‫ﯾ‬‫آوار‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻓﺖ‬ ‫ﻨﺠﺎ‬‫ي‬‫آﻫﮑ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺑﻄﻮر‬ ‫را‬‫ﺑﺮرﺳ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺑﺤﺚ‬ ‫ﻣﻮرد‬ ‫ﺪاﮔﺎﻧﻪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻗﺮار‬‫ﯽ‬‫دﻫ‬‫ﯿ‬.‫ﻢ‬ ‫آوار‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻓﺖ‬‫ي‬ ‫آوار‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻓﺖ‬‫ي‬‫)ﻓﺎﺑﺮ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫داﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﮔﺮﻓﺘﻦ‬ ‫ﻗﺮار‬ ‫ﻃﺮز‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺷﮑﻞ‬ ،‫اﻧﺪازه‬ ‫ﺷﺎﻣﻞ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ (‫ﮏ‬‫ﯽ‬.‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬ 1-) ‫داﻧﻪ‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬)Grain size: ‫ﺑﺮا‬‫ي‬‫ﮔ‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣﻘ‬ ‫دو‬ ‫از‬ ‫ذرات‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻔﺎده‬ ‫ﺎس‬‫ﯽ‬.‫ﺷـﻮد‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮑـ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﻘ‬‫ﯿـ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎس‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠـ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﺘـﺮ‬‫ي‬Udden & Wentworth‫د‬ ‫و‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮕﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣﻘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻟﮕﺎر‬ ‫ﺎس‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺘﻤ‬‫ﯽ‬»‫ﻓ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ي‬)Ø(«‫ﻣﻘ‬ ‫ﺑﻨﺎم‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮐﺮوﻣﺒﺎ‬ ‫ﺎس‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯽ‬:‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬ 2/LndLn-d =2log-Ø =
  9. 9. ‫ﺷﻨــﺎﺳـ‬ ‫رﺳـﻮب‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﺆﻟﻔ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬‫ﯿ‬‫زﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫آزﻣﻮن‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM ٦ d‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺣﺴﺐ‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫ذره‬ ‫ﻗﻄﺮ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﺘﺮ‬،Ø‫ﻓﺎ‬ ‫ﺣﺴﺐ‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫ذره‬ ‫ﻗﻄﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬‫؛‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻌﻨ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ا‬ ‫ذره‬ ‫اﮔﺮ‬‫ي‬‫دارا‬‫ي‬‫ﻗﻄﺮ‬2 ‫ﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣﻘ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻤﺘﺮ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣﻘ‬ ‫در‬ ،‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬ ‫وﻧﺘﻮرث‬ ‫و‬ ‫ادون‬ ‫ﺎس‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮐﺮوﻣﺒﺎ‬ ‫ﺎس‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬1-‫ﻓﺎ‬‫ي‬.‫ﺑﻮد‬ ‫ﺧﻮاﻫﺪ‬ ‫ﻫ‬ :‫ﻧﮑﺘﻪ‬‫ﻓﺎ‬ ‫ﺷﻮﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﺮ‬ ‫درﺷﺖ‬ ‫ذرات‬ ‫ﭼﻘﺪر‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ر‬ ‫ذرات‬ ‫ﻫﺮﭼﻘﺪر‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﮐﻮﭼﮑﺘﺮ‬ ‫آﻧﻬﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻓﺎ‬ ‫ﺷﻮﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﺰﺗﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﺑﺰرﮔﺘﺮ‬ ‫آﻧﻬﺎ‬ .‫ﺑﻮد‬ ‫ﺧﻮاﻫﺪ‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬ ‫ذرات‬‫ﯽ‬‫)ﻣ‬ ‫ﺷﺎن‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬ ‫ﺣﺴﺐ‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﺘﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﺎﻣﮕﺬار‬ (‫ي‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ز‬ ‫ﺟﺪول‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﻮﻧﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣﺸـﺎﻫﺪه‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬.‫ﺷﻮد‬ ‫ﺑﺮا‬‫ي‬‫ﺗﻌ‬‫ﯿﯿ‬‫ﺑﻨﺪ‬ ‫رده‬ ‫و‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ي‬‫از‬ ،‫ذرات‬‫ﺑﻠﻨﺪﺗﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ذرات‬ ‫ﻗﻄﺮ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ا‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺳﺘﻔﺎده‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﻘ‬ ‫از‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻔﺎده‬ .‫ﺷﻮد‬‫ﯿـ‬‫ﺎس‬ ‫ﻓﺎ‬‫ي‬‫دارا‬‫ي‬‫ﭼﻨﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣﺰ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯽ‬:‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬ -‫ﻣﻘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻓﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺻﺤ‬ ‫اﻋﺪاد‬ ‫ﺑﺼﻮرت‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺢ‬‫ﯽ‬‫وﻟـ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﻘ‬‫ﯿـ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎس‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤﺘـﺮ‬‫ي‬‫دارا‬‫ي‬‫اﻋـﺪاد‬ ‫اﻋﺸﺎر‬‫ي‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺰ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺻﺤ‬ ‫اﻋﺪاد‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﺎر‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫)ﻣﻘ‬ ‫ﺢ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻓﺎ‬‫ي‬.‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫راﺣﺘﺘﺮ‬ ( -‫ﻣﻨﺤﻨ‬ ‫رﺳﻢ‬ ‫در‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺑﻨﺪ‬ ‫داﻧﻪ‬‫ي‬،‫ﻣﺤﻮر‬ ‫ﭼﭗ‬ ‫ﺳﻤﺖ‬ ‫در‬ ‫درﺷﺖ‬ ‫اﻋﺪاد‬x‫ﻫـ‬‫اﻋـﺪا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫د‬ ‫ر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣﺤﻮر‬ ‫راﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺳﻤﺖ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﺰ‬x‫ﻫ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻗﺮار‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣﻘ‬ ‫از‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻔﺎده‬ ‫ﺻﻮرت‬ ‫در‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺮﻧﺪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻓﺎ‬ ‫ﺎس‬‫ي‬‫از‬ ‫اﻋﺪاد‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﻢ‬‫ﯾ‬‫رو‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﺎد‬‫ي‬‫ﻣﺤﻮر‬x‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻗﺮار‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔ‬‫ﯿ‬‫د‬ ‫)ﺑﻌﺒﺎرت‬ ‫ﺮد‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮕﺮ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﻘ‬ ‫ﮐـﻪ‬ ‫ﮔﻔﺖ‬ ‫ﺗﻮان‬‫ﯿـ‬‫ﻓـﺎ‬ ‫ﺎس‬‫ي‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﮑﻮس‬ ‫ﺑﺼﻮرت‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﻤﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬.(‫ﺪ‬ -‫ﺑﺮا‬‫ي‬‫ﻣﻨﺤﻨ‬ ‫رﺳﻢ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﻘ‬ ‫ﺣﺴﺐ‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻓﺎ‬ ‫ﺎس‬‫ي‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﺎﻏﺬﻫﺎ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺗﻮان‬‫ي‬‫ﺣﺴﺎﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫اﺳـﺘﻔﺎده‬ ‫ﮐﺮد‬‫وﻟ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﻘ‬ ‫در‬‫ﯿـ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎس‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤﺘـﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﮐﺎﻏـﺬﻫﺎ‬ ‫از‬‫ي‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻟﮕـﺎر‬ ‫ﻤـﻪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺘﻤ‬‫ﯽ‬)Semi-Logarithmic( ‫ﻣ‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻔﺎده‬‫ﯽ‬.‫ﺷﻮد‬
  10. 10. ‫ﺷﻨــﺎﺳـ‬ ‫رﺳـﻮب‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﺆﻟﻔ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬‫ﯿ‬‫زﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫آزﻣﻮن‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM ٧ ‫ﮔ‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬ ‫روش‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬ ‫ذرات‬ ‫ﻗﻄﺮ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﮔ‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬ ‫ﻃﺮز‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﺑﺴﺘﮕ‬ ‫ذرات‬ ‫ﻗﻄﺮ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑـﺮا‬ .‫دارد‬ ‫آﻧﻬـﺎ‬ ‫اﻧـﺪازه‬ ‫ﺑـﻪ‬‫ي‬‫ﮔﺮاوﻟـ‬ ‫ذرات‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﺘـﺮ‬ ‫از‬‫ﯾـ‬‫ﮐـﻮﻟ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯿ‬،‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺑﻠﻨﺪﺗﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮔ‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬ ‫را‬ ‫آﻧﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻗﻄﺮ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﻨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑﺮا‬ .‫ﻢ‬‫ي‬‫اﻧﺪازه‬‫ﮔ‬‫ﯿـ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬‫اﻟـﮏ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺳـﻪ‬ ‫ذرات‬ ‫ﻗﻄـﺮ‬‫ﯾـ‬‫آﻧـﺎﻟ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺰ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ،‫ﻏﺮﺑﺎل‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎﻧﮕ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮔ‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬ ‫را‬ ‫ذرات‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﻨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑﺮا‬ .‫ﻢ‬‫ي‬‫ﺳ‬ ‫ذرات‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﭘ‬ ‫روش‬ ‫از‬ ‫رس‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻠﺖ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﭘﺖ‬ ‫)ﻣﺘﺤﺮك‬‫ﯾ‬‫و‬ (‫ﺛﺎﺑﺖ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮔ‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﻣﻌﺎدل‬ ‫ﮐﺮه‬ ‫ﻗﻄﺮ‬ ،‫ﺪروﻣﺘﺮ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﻨ‬‫ﯿ‬.‫ﻢ‬ :‫ﺳﻨﮕﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻗﻠﻮه‬ ‫ﻣﻄﺎﻟﻌﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﻮﻟ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺳﻂ‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮕﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻗﻠﻮه‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺗﻌ‬ ‫ﺲ‬‫ﯿﯿ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮕﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻗﻠﻮه‬ ‫در‬ .‫ﮐﻨﻨﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺴﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫اﻧﺪازه‬3‫ﺑﺪﺳﺖ‬ ‫آﻧﺮا‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬ ‫آور‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺑﻠﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﻮر‬ .‫ﻢ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻃﻮﻟ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻋﻼﻣﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫را‬a‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬L،‫ﻣﺘﻮﺳﻂ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﻮر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻋﺮﺿ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻋﻼﻣﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫را‬b‫ﯾـ‬‫ﺎ‬l‫ﻣﺤـﻮر‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﮐﻮﭼﮏ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻋﻼﻣﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﺿﺨﺎﻣﺖ‬ ‫ﺎ‬c‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬e‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻧﺸﺎن‬‫ﯽ‬.‫دﻫﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮔﺮﻓﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﻈﺮ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﺟﻨﺒﻪ‬ ‫دو‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮕﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻗﻠﻮه‬ ‫ﻣﻄﺎﻟﻌﻪ‬ ‫در‬‫ﯽ‬:‫ﺷﻮد‬ 1-‫ﻧﺤ‬ ‫ﻣﻄﺎﻟﻌﻪ‬‫ﮔ‬ ‫ﻗﺮار‬ ‫ﻮه‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﺟﻬﺖ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎﻓﺘﮕ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫ﻗﻠﻮه‬ 2-‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫ﻗﻠﻮه‬ ‫ﺷﮑﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﻄﺎﻟﻌﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺧ‬ ،‫ﺳﻨﮕﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻗﻠﻮه‬ ‫ﮔﺮﻓﺘﻦ‬ ‫ﻗﺮار‬ ‫ﻧﺤﻮه‬ ‫ﻣﻮرد‬ ‫در‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺗﺼﺎدﻓ‬ ‫ﺑﺼﻮرت‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫ﻗﻠﻮه‬ ‫از‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺟﻬﺘـ‬ ‫ﻫـﺮ‬ ‫در‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻗـﺮار‬ ‫وﻟ‬ ‫ﮔﺮﻓﺘﻪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﺮﺧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫د‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫دار‬ ‫ﺟﻬﺖ‬ ً‫ﻼ‬‫ﮐﺎﻣ‬ ‫ﮕﺮ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ز‬ ‫)ﺷﮑﻞ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺷﻨﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬.(‫ﺮ‬ ‫ا‬‫اﻧﺮژ‬ ‫ﮔﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﺟﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺧ‬ ‫آب‬ ‫ﺎن‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ز‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺣﺪ‬ ‫در‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺎد‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻗﻠﻮه‬ ،‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﻼب‬‫ﺗﺼﺎدﻓ‬ ‫ﺑﺼﻮرت‬ ‫ﻨﮕﻬﺎ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺟﻬﺘـ‬ ‫ﻫـﺮ‬ ‫در‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻗﺮار‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔ‬‫ﯿ‬‫وﻟ‬ ‫ﺮﻧﺪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺟﺮ‬ ‫اﮔﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣﻼ‬ ‫آب‬ ‫ﺎن‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺟﻬﺖ‬ ‫ﻓﺮﺻﺖ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮕﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻗﻠﻮه‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﻢ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎﻓﺘﮕ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺟﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﺮاﺑـﺮ‬‫ﯾـ‬‫را‬ ‫آب‬ ‫ﺎن‬ ‫ﭘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺪا‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﻤﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺟﺮ‬ ‫ﺟﻬﺖ‬ .‫ﻨﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺟﻬﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﻮد‬ ‫آب‬ ‫ﺎن‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﺳ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮕﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻗﻠﻮه‬ ‫ﺐ‬‫ﺖ‬‫ز‬ ‫)ﺷﮑﻞ‬‫ﯾ‬.(‫ﺮ‬
  11. 11. ‫ﺷﻨــﺎﺳـ‬ ‫رﺳـﻮب‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﺆﻟﻔ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬‫ﯿ‬‫زﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫آزﻣﻮن‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM ٨ ‫ا‬ ‫از‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻔﺎده‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺟﻬﺖ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎﻓﺘﮕ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺗﻮاﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺟﺮ‬ ‫ﺟﻬﺖ‬ ‫ﻢ‬‫ﯾ‬‫رﺳﻮ‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫آب‬ ‫ﺎن‬‫ﻗﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎت‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯽ‬‫آور‬ ‫ﺑﺪﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺗﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬.‫ﻢ‬ ‫اﻓﺰا‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺷ‬ ‫آب‬ ‫ﺳﺮﻋﺖ‬ ‫ﺶ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮔ‬ ‫ﻗﺮار‬ ‫ﺐ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮕﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻗﻠﻮه‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺰ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺸﺘﺮ‬‫ﯽ‬.‫ﺷﻮد‬ ‫ﺟﻬــﺖ‬‫ﯾــ‬‫ﺎﻓﺘﮕ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رو‬ ‫و‬‫ي‬‫رو‬ ‫ﺑــﺮ‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﺳــﻨﮕﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻗﻠــﻮه‬ ‫ﮔــﺮﻓﺘﻦ‬ ‫ﻗــﺮار‬ ‫ﻫــﻢ‬‫ي‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮑــﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ا‬ ،‫ﮕﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻤﺒﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮑﺎﺳــ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻮن‬ )Imbrication‫ﻣ‬ (‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔﻮ‬‫ﯾ‬.‫ﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻻزم‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎدآور‬‫ي‬‫ﻏﻠﺘ‬ ‫روش‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮕﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻗﻠﻮه‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬‫ﯿ‬) ‫ﺪن‬rolling‫و‬ (‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯿ‬) ‫ﺷـﺪن‬ ‫ﺪه‬traction‫و‬ ( ) ‫ﺳﺮﺧﻮردن‬sliding‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺣﺮﮐﺖ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫رودﺧﺎﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﻒ‬ ‫در‬ (‫ﯽ‬‫در‬ ‫ﺳـﺎﺣﻞ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﺳـﻨﮕﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻗﻠﻮه‬ .‫ﮐﻨﻨﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺗﻮﺳـﻂ‬ ‫ﺎﻫـﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﺸ‬ ‫آب‬ ‫اﻣﻮاج‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺪه‬‫ﯽ‬‫دارا‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮕﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻗﻠﻮه‬ .‫ﺷﻮﻧﺪ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣﺘﻨﻮﻋ‬ ‫اﺷﮑﺎل‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﺤ‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬ ‫در‬ .‫ﻫﺴﺘﻨﺪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬ ‫ﻂ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﺮﺧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫از‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮕﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻗﻠﻮه‬ ‫اﺷﮑﺎل‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺸﺘﺮ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺳﻨﮕﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻗﻠﻮه‬ ‫درﺻﺪ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫رودﺧﺎﻧﻪ‬ ‫در‬ ً‫ﻼ‬‫ﻣﺜ‬ .‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬‫ي‬‫ﮐﺮو‬‫ي‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﻠﻪ‬‫ي‬‫ﺷﮑﻞ‬ ‫)ﮐﺸ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑ‬ (‫ﺪه‬‫ﯿ‬‫وﻟ‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺸﺘﺮ‬‫ﯽ‬‫در‬ ‫ﺳﻮاﺣﻞ‬ ‫در‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺳﻨﮕﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻗﻠﻮه‬ ‫ﺎﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫د‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺴﮑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ز‬ ‫ﭘﻬﻦ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯾـ‬‫ﻣـ‬ ‫ﺎد‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﻌﺒـﺎرت‬ .‫ﺑﺎﺷـﺪ‬ ‫د‬‫ﯾ‬‫دﻫ‬ ‫ﺷﮑﻞ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻣﻬﻢ‬ ‫ﻋﻮاﻣﻞ‬ ‫از‬ ‫وﻧﻘﻞ‬ ‫ﺣﻤﻞ‬ ‫ﻃﺮز‬ ‫ﮕﺮ‬‫ﯽ‬‫د‬ ‫ﻣﻬﻢ‬ ‫ﻋﻮاﻣﻞ‬ ‫از‬ .‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮕﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻗﻠﻮه‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮕﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﺷﮑﻞ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﺘﺮل‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮕﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻗﻠﻮه‬‫ﯽ‬‫اوﻟ‬ ‫ﺷﮑﻞ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﺪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺟﺪا‬ ‫ﻫﻨﮕﺎم‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫ﺧﺮده‬ ‫ﻪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺶ‬‫اﺳ‬ ‫ﺎدر‬‫ﺖ‬)‫ﺷـﮑﻞ‬ ‫ﺣﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫ﻗﻠﻮه‬‫ي‬‫ﻣﻮروﺛ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬.(‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﻄﺎﻟﻌﻪ‬ ‫ذﮐﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬:‫ﻧﮑﺘﮫ‬ ‫ﮏ‬ ‫واﮐ‬‫ﺮ‬)1984‫ﮐﻨﮕﻠﻮﻣﺮاﻫﺎ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﺘﻘﺪ‬ (‫ي‬‫ا‬ ‫رودﺧﺎﻧﻪ‬‫ي‬‫ﭘﺒﻠﻬ‬‫ﻏﻠﺘ‬ ‫ﺑﺼﻮرت‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﺑﻠﻬﺎ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺣﺮﮐـﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﺴـﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﮐﻒ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﺪن‬ ‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﮕﺬار‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﭘﺲ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﻨﺪ‬‫ي‬‫ﮐﺸ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﻮر‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪه‬‫ﯾ‬‫اﺻﻠ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺟﺮ‬ ‫ﺟﻬـﺖ‬ ‫ﺑـﺮ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﻮد‬ ‫ﺑﺼﻮرت‬ ‫آﻧﻬﺎ‬‫ﯾـ‬‫ﻣﺤـﻮر‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﮔﺮﻓﺘـﻪ‬ ‫ﻗـﺮار‬ ‫آب‬ ‫ﺎن‬ ‫ﺟﺮ‬ ‫ﺟﻬﺖ‬ ‫در‬ ‫آﻧﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﺘﻮﺳﻂ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﺑﺼﻮرت‬ ‫آب‬ ‫ﺎن‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻤﺒﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮑﺎﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻗﺮار‬ ‫ﻮن‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔ‬‫ﯿ‬‫وﻟ‬ .‫ﺮد‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﻨﮕﻠﻮﻣﺮاﻫﺎ‬ ‫در‬‫ي‬‫ﻋﻤ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺎﻃﻖ‬‫ﯿ‬‫در‬ ‫ﻖ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐـﻪ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺗﻮده‬ ‫ﺑﺼﻮرت‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫داﻧﻪ‬‫ي‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺟﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺳﻂ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺴﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﮐﻒ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻻﺗﺮ‬ ‫و‬ ‫آب‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﭘﺮاﮐﻨﺪه‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎﻧﻬﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺗﻮرﺑ‬‫ﯿـ‬‫ﺪا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣـ‬ ‫ﺣﺮﮐـﺖ‬‫ﯽ‬،‫ﮐﻨﻨـﺪ‬ ‫ﻓﺎﺑﺮ‬ ‫وﺿﻊ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫داﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫ي‬‫ا‬ ‫رودﺧﺎﻧﻪ‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫درﺷﺖ‬‫ي‬‫اﺻﻠ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﻮر‬ ‫و‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫ﻓﺮق‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺟﺮ‬ ‫ﻣـﻮازات‬ ‫ﺑـﻪ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫داﻧﻪ‬‫ﯾـ‬‫ﻗـﺮار‬ ‫آب‬ ‫ﺎن‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫و‬ ‫داﺷﺘﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺟﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﺨﺎﻟﻒ‬ ‫ﺟﻬﺖ‬ ‫در‬ ‫آن‬ ‫ﺐ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫آب‬ ‫ﺎن‬‫ﯽ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﺑﻨﺎﺑﺮ‬ .‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻓﺎﺑﺮ‬ ‫ﻧﻮع‬ ‫از‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻔﺎده‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻫـﺎ‬ ‫داﻧـﻪ‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣـ‬ ‫درﺷـﺖ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺗﻮان‬‫ﯾ‬‫از‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮕﻠﻮﻣﺮا‬ ‫ﻧﻮع‬ ‫دو‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮑﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺗﻔﮑ‬ ‫ﮕﺮ‬‫ﯿ‬.‫ﮐﺮد‬ ‫ﮏ‬
  12. 12. ‫ﺷﻨــﺎﺳـ‬ ‫رﺳـﻮب‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﺆﻟﻔ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬‫ﯿ‬‫زﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫آزﻣﻮن‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM ٩ ‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫داﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﻗﻄﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣﺨﺘﻠﻔ‬ ‫ﻃﺮق‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬ ‫ﺣﺪ‬ ‫در‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔ‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﻌﻤﻮﻟﺘﺮ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﻨﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫اﻧﺪازه‬ ‫ﺟﻬﺖ‬ ‫روش‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﮔ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎﺗ‬‫ﯽ‬‫آﻧﺎﻟ‬ ‫روش‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬ ‫در‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻏﺮﺑﺎل‬ ‫ﺰ‬‫ﯽ‬‫آن‬ ‫ﺑـﻪ‬ ‫راﺟـﻊ‬ ‫ﻣﻔﺼـﻞ‬ ‫ﺑﻄـﻮر‬ ‫اداﻣﻪ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺻﺤﺒﺖ‬‫ﯽ‬.‫ﺷﻮد‬ ‫د‬ ‫روش‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮕﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﺑﺮا‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬‫ي‬‫ﮔ‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫داﻧﻪ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﻤﻮل‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔ‬ ‫اﻧـﺪازه‬ ،‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬‫ﯿـ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﺑﻮﺳـ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣﻘـﺎﻃﻊ‬ ‫ﻠﻪ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻧﺎزك‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮑﺮوﺳﮑﻮﭘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫درا‬ .‫اﺳﺖ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬ ‫روش‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ي‬‫ﺑﺮا‬ ‫آﻣﺪه‬ ‫ﺑﺪﺳﺖ‬‫ي‬‫آﻣﺎر‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺎﺳﺒﺎت‬‫ي‬‫ﻣﻔ‬‫ﯿـ‬‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺪ‬‫ﯿ‬،‫ﺴـﺖ‬ ‫ز‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫داﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺨﺘﻠﻒ‬ ‫ﺟﻬﺎت‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺎﻃﻊ‬ ‫ﮔﺮﻓﺘﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺮا‬‫ي‬‫ﻣﺘﻔﺎوﺗ‬‫ﯽ‬‫وﻟ‬ ،‫داﺷﺖ‬ ‫ﺧﻮاﻫﻨﺪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺳﻂ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺗﻮان‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎﻧﮕ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫داﻧﻪ‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ي‬‫اﻧﺮژ‬ ‫آﻣﺪه‬ ‫ﺑﺪﺳﺖ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣﺤـ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺗﻌﺒ‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﻂ‬‫ﯿـ‬‫ﺗﻔﺴـ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﻧـﺪازه‬ .‫ﻧﻤـﻮد‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﮔ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫داﻧﻪ‬‫ي‬‫ﻃﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﻟﻮﻟﻪ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﮐﺮدن‬ ‫ﻏﺮﺑﺎل‬ ‫ﻖ‬‫ي‬‫رﺳـﻮﺑﮕﺬار‬‫ي‬‫دﻗ‬ ،‫ﯿ‬‫ﮔ‬ ‫اﻧـﺪازه‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻘﺘـﺮ‬‫ﯿـ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﺑـﻪ‬ ‫ﻃﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻘﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮑﺮوﺳﮑﻮﭘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬ ‫روش‬ .‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬‫ي‬‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﻟﻮﻟﻪ‬ ،‫ي‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﮕﺬار‬‫ي‬‫رو‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﮐـﻪ‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬‫ي‬‫ﺳـﻘﻮط‬ ‫ﺳـﺮﻋﺖ‬ ‫د‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺎﺳﺒﻪ‬ ‫آﻧﻬﺎ‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬ ،‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫اﻧﻪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔﺎﻟ‬ .‫ﮔﺮدد‬‫ﯽ‬) ‫ﻫﺎوس‬1971‫ﻫـﺎ‬ ‫روش‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﮐـﻪ‬ ‫اﺳـﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﺘﻘﺪ‬ (‫ي‬‫ﻏﺮﺑـﺎل‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﮐﺮدن‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮑﺮوﺳﮑﻮﭘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻓ‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬ ‫ﻓﻘﻂ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺰ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺑﺪﺳﺖ‬ ‫داﻧﻪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫آ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺻﻮرﺗ‬ ‫در‬ .‫ﺪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫زﻣﺎن‬ ‫در‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬ ‫اﻏﻠﺐ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺸﺨﺼ‬ ‫ﻣﮑﺎن‬ ‫و‬‫ﯽ‬‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫اﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﮐﺮده‬ ‫رﺳﻮب‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫داﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﺳﻘﻮط‬ ‫اﺳﺎس‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺗﺎﺑﻌ‬ ‫ﺧﻮد‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻓ‬ ‫اﻧـﺪازه‬ ‫از‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺰ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮑـ‬‫ﯽ‬‫داﻧـﻪ‬ ‫ﻧ‬‫ﺗﺎﺑﻌ‬ ‫ﺑﻠﮑﻪ‬ ‫ﺒﻮده‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔﺮدﺷﺪﮔ‬ ،‫ﺣﺠﻢ‬ ‫از‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﺮو‬ ،‫ﯾ‬‫ﭼﮕﺎﻟ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫داﻧﻪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬‫ﻟﺬا‬ ‫؛‬‫آﻧﺎﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﮕﺬار‬ ‫روش‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺰ‬‫ي‬ ‫ﻃﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﻨﻬﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﻘﻪ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻧﻈﺮ‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫ﮔﻔﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﻓﺎﮐﺘﻮر‬ ‫ﭼﻬﺎر‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔ‬‫ﯿ‬.‫ﺮد‬ -‫آﻧﺎﻟ‬ ‫روش‬‫ﯿ‬) ‫ﻏﺮﺑﺎل‬ ‫ﺰ‬Sand Sieve Analysis( ‫آﻧﺎﻟ‬ ‫اﻧﺠﺎم‬ ‫ﺟﻬﺖ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫اﺑﺘﺪا‬ ‫ﻏﺮﺑﺎل‬ ‫ﺰ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺳﺎز‬ ‫آﻣﺎده‬ ‫ﻣﺮﺣﻠﻪ‬ ‫ﺪ‬‫ي‬‫ﺷ‬ ‫اﻧﺠﺎم‬ ‫ﻧﻤﻮﻧﻪ‬‫آﻧﺎﻟ‬ ‫ﺳﭙﺲ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻮد‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﻧﺠـﺎم‬ ‫ﻏﺮﺑـﺎل‬ ‫ﺰ‬ ‫ﺳﺎز‬ ‫آﻣﺎده‬ ‫ﻣﺮﺣﻠﻪ‬ .‫ﺷﻮد‬‫ي‬) ‫آون‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻧﻤﻮﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﺮدن‬ ‫ﺧﺸﮏ‬ ،‫ﻧﻤﻮﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﺴﺘﻦ‬ ‫ﺷﺎﻣﻞ‬Oven‫ﺣﻀﻮر‬ :‫)ﻧﮑﺘﻪ‬ ،(‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬ ‫رو‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫رس‬ ‫ﺣﻀﻮر‬ ‫ﻋﺪم‬‫ي‬‫ﺗﺄﺛ‬ ‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫اﻋﻤﺎل‬ ‫ﺣﺮارت‬ ‫درﺟﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺣـﺪود‬ ‫ﺗـﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺷـﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺟـﻮد‬ ‫رس‬ ‫اﮔﺮ‬ ،‫دارد‬ ‫ﺮ‬40 ‫ﺳﺎﻧﺘ‬ ‫درﺟﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺣﺪود‬ ‫ﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﻧﺒﺎﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺟﻮد‬ ‫رس‬ ‫اﮔﺮ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﮕﺮاد‬100‫ﺳﺎﻧﺘ‬ ‫درﺟﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬(‫ﮕﺮاد‬‫ﮐﺮده‬ ‫وزن‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﻧﻤﻮﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﺳﭙﺲ‬ . ‫آﻧﺎﻟ‬ ‫آﻣﺎده‬ ‫و‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻏﺮﺑﺎل‬ ‫ﺰ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﻨ‬‫ﯿ‬:‫ﻢ‬ ‫دارا‬ (‫)ﻏﺮﺑﺎﻟﻬﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﮑﻬﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣﺘﻔﺎوﺗ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺎﻓﺬ‬‫ﯽ‬) ‫ﻣـﺶ‬ ‫ﺣﺴﺐ‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﮏ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺎﻓﺬ‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬ .‫ﻫﺴﺘﻨﺪ‬mesh‫ﺳـﻨﺠ‬ (‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪه‬ ‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫دارا‬ ‫اﻟﮏ‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬ .‫ﺷﻮد‬‫ي‬) ‫ﻣﺶ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎره‬mesh No):‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺧﻮد‬ ‫ﺧﺎص‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺳﺎزﻧﺪه‬ ‫ﮐﺎرﺧﺎﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺳﻂ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬ ‫رو‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬‫ي‬.‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫ﺣﮏ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﮏ‬ ‫ﻋﺒﺎرﺗﺴ‬ ‫ﻣﺶ‬‫اﻟـﮏ‬ ‫ﻣﺜﺎل‬ ‫ﺑﻄﻮر‬ .‫ﺳﻄﺢ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺟﻮد‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺎﻓﺬ‬ ‫ﺗﻌﺪاد‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺖ‬10‫دارا‬ ‫ﻣـﺶ‬‫ي‬10‫در‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻔـﺬ‬‫ﯾـ‬‫ﮏ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﻧﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫واﺿﺢ‬ ‫ﭘﺲ‬ .‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﺑﻊ‬ ‫ﻣﺘﺮ‬‫اﻓﺰا‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ز‬ ‫اﻟﮏ‬ ‫ﺳﻄﺢ‬ ‫واﺣﺪ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺎﻓﺬ‬ ‫ﺗﻌﺪاد‬ ،‫ﻣﺶ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎره‬ ‫ﺶ‬‫ﯾـ‬‫ﺎد‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺎﻓﺬ‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺷﺪه‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺰﺗﺮ‬‫ﯽ‬.‫ﺷﻮد‬‫اﻟﮑﻬﺎ‬ ‫در‬ :‫)ﻧﮑﺘﻪ‬‫ي‬‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻧﻮع‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑﻌـﺪ‬ ‫اﻟـﮏ‬ ‫ﺑـﻪ‬ ‫اﻟﮏ‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺎﻓﺬ‬ ‫ﻧﺴﺒﺖ‬ ‫ﻠﺮ‬‫ي‬ 2‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬.(‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻫﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﮑﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺎﻓﺬ‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬ ً‫ﻻ‬‫ﻣﻌﻤﻮ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻓﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻫﻢ‬ ،‫ﻤﺘﺮ‬‫ي‬.‫ﻃﺒﻘـﻪ‬ ‫)ﺟﺪول‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫ﻣﺸﺨﺺ‬ ‫ﻣﺶ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻫﻢ‬ ‫ﺑﻨﺪ‬‫ي‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬ ‫ذرات‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﺶ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﮏ‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬ ‫ﻣﺜﺎل‬ ‫ﺑﻄﻮر‬ .(10‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﺮاﺑﺮ‬2‫ﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤﺘﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬1-‫ﻓﺎ‬‫ي‬.
  13. 13. ‫ﺷﻨــﺎﺳـ‬ ‫رﺳـﻮب‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﺆﻟﻔ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬‫ﯿ‬‫زﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫آزﻣﻮن‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM ١٠ ‫ﺑﺮا‬‫ي‬‫)ﺧ‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬ ‫ذرات‬ ‫اﻧﻮاع‬ ‫ﮐﺮدن‬ ‫ﺟﺪا‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯽ‬،‫ﻣﺘﻮﺳﻂ‬ ،‫درﺷﺖ‬ ،‫درﺷﺖ‬‫ر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺧ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺰ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ر‬‫ﯾـ‬‫ﺳـﺮ‬ ‫از‬ (‫ﺰ‬‫ي‬‫اﻟـﮏ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬10،‫ﻣﺶ‬18،‫ﻣﺶ‬35،‫ﻣﺶ‬60،‫ﻣﺶ‬120‫و‬ ‫ﻣﺶ‬230‫ﻣ‬‫ﺶ‬‫ﻣـ‬ ‫اﺳـﺘﻔﺎده‬‫ﯽ‬‫اﻟـﮏ‬ .‫ﺷـﻮد‬230 ‫اﻟﮏ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺶ‬4‫ﻓﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﻟﮑ‬ ،‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﺮوف‬ ‫ﺰ‬‫ﯽ‬‫)ﮔﻞ=رس+ﺳ‬ ‫ﮔﻞ‬ ‫ذرات‬ ‫از‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬ ‫ذرات‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬‫ﯿ‬(‫ﻠﺖ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺟﺪا‬‫ﯽ‬.‫ﮐﻨﺪ‬ ‫آزﻣﺎ‬ ‫اﻧﺠﺎم‬ ‫ﺟﻬﺖ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻃﻮر‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﮏ‬ ‫ﺶ‬‫ي‬‫رو‬‫ي‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻫﻢ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﭼ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫درﺷﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﻢ‬‫ﯾ‬‫آﻧ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ر‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻻ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻬﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺰﺗـﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫آﻧﻬـﺎ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﭘﺎﺋ‬ ‫در‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺳﺮ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻗﺮار‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ز‬ ‫در‬ .‫ﺮد‬‫ﯾ‬‫اﻟﮏ‬ ‫ﺮ‬230‫ﻇﺮﻓ‬ ‫ﻣﺶ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻗﺮار‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫و‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﺴﺘﻪ‬ ‫آن‬ ‫ﺗﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺮد‬ ‫آن‬pan‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔﻮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫)ﮐﺎرﺑﺮد‬ .‫ﻨﺪ‬pan‫ا‬ :‫ﯾ‬‫ﺑﺮا‬ ‫ﻇﺮف‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ي‬‫آور‬ ‫ﺟﻤﻊ‬‫ي‬‫ﺳ‬ ‫ذرات‬‫ﯿ‬‫ر‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻠﺖ‬‫ﮔ‬ (‫س‬‫اﻟـﮏ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﮐـﻪ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ 230‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻋﺒﻮر‬ ‫ﻣﺶ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺑﮑﺎر‬ ‫ﮐﻨﻨﺪ‬‫ﯽ‬.‫رود‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﺣﻠﻪ‬ ‫در‬‫ي‬‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﮏ‬‫ﺟﺎ‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻗﺮار‬ ‫ﮐﻨﻨﺪه‬ ‫اﻟﮏ‬ ‫دﺳﺘﮕﺎه‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺟﻮد‬ ‫ﮕﺎه‬‫ﯽ‬‫دﻫ‬‫ﯿ‬‫دﺳـﺘﮕﺎه‬ ‫)ﺑـﻪ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﻨﺪه‬ ‫اﻟﮏ‬‫ﯿ‬) ‫ﮑﺮ‬Shaker‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮔﻔﺘﻪ‬ (‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﺮا‬ .(‫ﺷﻮد‬‫ي‬‫ﻣﻘﺪار‬ ‫ﮐﺮدن‬ ‫اﻟﮏ‬ ‫ﺷﺮوع‬‫ي‬‫را‬ ‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫آﻣﺎده‬ ‫رﺳﻮب‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺗﺮازو‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬‫ي‬‫د‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘﺎﻟ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫وزن‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﻨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫رو‬ ‫در‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻢ‬‫ي‬‫ﺗﺮ‬ ‫درﺷﺖ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫اﻟﮏ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺰ‬‫ﯾ‬‫را‬ ‫ﻫـﺎ‬ ‫اﻟـﮏ‬ ‫درب‬ ‫ﺳﭙﺲ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﭘ‬ ‫دو‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺳﻂ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﮔﺬاﺷﺘﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﻟﮏ‬ ‫ﭻ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﮑﻢ‬ ‫دﺳﺘﮕﺎه‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﻨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺗﻨﻈـ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬ .‫ﻢ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺗـﺎ‬ ‫ﮐـﺮدن‬ ‫ﻢ‬‫ﯾ‬‫دﮐﻤـﻪ‬ ،‫ﻤﺮ‬ start‫ﻣ‬ ‫را‬ ‫دﺳﺘﮕﺎه‬‫ﯽ‬‫زﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻟﺮز‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﺮوع‬ ‫دﺳﺘﮕﺎه‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻢ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺪن‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺗﻨﻈـ‬ ‫زﻣـﺎن‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﺪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫دﺳـﺘﮕﺎه‬ ،‫ﺷـﺪه‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﻣﻮش‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺷﻮد‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺗﻮاﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮐﻨ‬ ‫ﺧﺎرج‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﮏ‬ ‫ﻢ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬ ‫ذرات‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻢ‬‫ي‬‫رو‬‫ي‬‫ﻧﻤﺎﺋ‬ ‫وزن‬ ‫را‬ ‫اﻟﮏ‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑﻪ‬ .‫ﻢ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺗﺮﺗ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﻧﻮاع‬ ً‫ﻻ‬‫او‬ ‫ﺐ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺟﺪا‬ ‫ﻫﻢ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬ ‫ذرات‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺛﺎﻧ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺷﻮد‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻣﺸﺨﺺ‬ ‫ﻧﻮع‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬ ‫وزن‬ ً‫ﺎ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﺸﺨﺺ‬ .‫ﮔﺮدد‬ ‫ذراﺗ‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رو‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬‫ي‬‫دارا‬ ‫اﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫ﺟﻤﻊ‬ ‫اﻟﮏ‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﻗﺒﻠـ‬ ‫اﻟﮏ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﮐﻮﭼﮑﺘﺮ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺧﻮد‬ ‫اﻟﮏ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺑﺰرﮔﺘﺮ‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬‫ﯽ‬ .‫ﻫﺴﺘﻨﺪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺗﺮﺗ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑﺮا‬ ‫ﺐ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬ ‫ذرات‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻧﻮع‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣـ‬ ‫ﺑﺪﺳﺖ‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬ ‫ﻓﺎﺻﻠﻪ‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫ﯽ‬‫آ‬‫ﯾـ‬‫رﺳـﻮﺑ‬ ‫رده‬ ‫آن‬ ‫ﺑـﻪ‬ ‫ﮐـﻪ‬ ‫ﺪ‬‫ﯽ‬ )Class‫ﻣ‬ (‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔﻮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬ ‫رده‬ .‫ﻨﺪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺣﺴﺐ‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﺘﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻓﺎ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ذراﺗ‬ ً‫ﻼ‬‫ﻣﺜ‬ .‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رو‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬‫ي‬‫اﻟـﮏ‬35 ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺟﻤﻊ‬‫ﯽ‬‫دارا‬ ‫ﺷﻮﻧﺪ‬‫ي‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬ ‫رده‬‫ﯽ‬‫اﻟ‬ ‫ﺻﻔﺮ‬‫ﯽ‬1‫ﻓﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺗﻌ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﭘﺲ‬ .‫ﺑﺎﺷﻨﺪ‬‫ﯿﯿ‬‫ﻣﺎﺳـﻪ‬ ‫ذرات‬ ‫اﻧـﺪازه‬ ‫وزن‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺴﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧ‬ ‫را‬ ‫آﻧﻬﺎ‬ ‫درﺻﺪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺗﻌ‬ ‫ﺰ‬‫ﯿﯿ‬‫ﮐﻨ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻧﺘﺎ‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻬﺘﺮ‬ .‫ﻢ‬‫ﯾ‬‫آزﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﺞ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ز‬ ‫ﺟﺪول‬ ‫ﺑﺼﻮرت‬ ‫را‬ ‫اﻟﮏ‬ ‫ﺶ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎدداﺷـﺖ‬ ‫ﮐﻨ‬‫ﯿ‬:‫ﻢ‬
  14. 14. ‫ﺷﻨــﺎﺳـ‬ ‫رﺳـﻮب‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﺆﻟﻔ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬‫ﯿ‬‫زﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫آزﻣﻮن‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM ١١ ‫وزﻧ‬ ‫درﺻﺪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻓﺮاواﻧ‬ ‫را‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬‫ﯽ‬)frequency‫ﻣ‬ (‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔﻮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫درﺻﺪ‬ .‫ﻨﺪ‬‫ﺗﺠﻤﻌ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬ ‫رده‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬ ‫در‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺟﻤﻊ‬ ‫از‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬ ‫رده‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫رده‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬ ‫درﺻﺪ‬ ‫ﮐﺮدن‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺑﺪﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺧﻮد‬ ‫ﻣﺎﻗﺒﻞ‬‫ﯽ‬‫آ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺗﺠﻤﻌ‬ ‫درﺻﺪ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫واﺿﺢ‬ .‫ﺪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫آﺧﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫رده‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺪ‬100‫وﻟ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫آزﻣﺎ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﺧﻄﺎ‬ ‫وﺟﻮد‬ ‫ﺑﻌﻠﺖ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ا‬ ً‫ﻻ‬‫ﻣﻌﻤﻮ‬ ‫ﺸﺎت‬‫ﯾ‬‫از‬ ‫ﮐﻤﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﻋﺪد‬ ‫ﻦ‬100‫ﻧﺰد‬ ‫و‬‫ﯾـ‬‫ﺑـﻪ‬ ‫ﮏ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫آن‬‫ﯽ‬‫ا‬ ‫در‬ .‫ﺷﻮد‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻧﺘﺎ‬ ‫ﻨﺠﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺑﺮا‬ ‫را‬ ‫آﻣﺪه‬ ‫ﺑﺪﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺢ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣﻨﺤﻨ‬ ‫رﺳﻢ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺑﻨﺪ‬ ‫داﻧﻪ‬‫ي‬)granulumetry‫و‬ ( ‫ﭘﺎراﻣﺘﺮﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺎﺳﺒﻪ‬‫ي‬‫آﻣﺎر‬‫ي‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻧﮕﻪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫دار‬‫ﯾ‬.‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ذرات‬ ‫ﻣﻄﺎﻟﻌﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫رس‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻠﺖ‬ ‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫رﺳﻮب‬ ‫در‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺳ‬ ‫ذرات‬ ‫ﻣﺠﻤﻮع‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫رس‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻠﺖ‬»‫ﮔﻞ‬«‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔﻮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺑﺮا‬ .‫ﻨﺪ‬‫ي‬‫ﮔ‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻧﻤ‬ ‫ذرات‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﺗﻮاﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮐﻨ‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻔﺎده‬ ‫اﻟﮏ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻢ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﭼﻮن‬ ‫ﻢ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺧﺎﺻ‬ ‫ذرات‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﭼﺴﺒﻨﺪﮔ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫و‬ ‫دارﻧﺪ‬‫ﻢ‬‫د‬ ‫و‬‫ﯾ‬‫اﻟﮑ‬ ‫روزﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﻮاره‬‫ﻬـﺎ‬ ‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫راﺣﺘ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﭼﺴﺒﻨﺪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﻤ‬ ‫اﻟﮏ‬‫ﯽ‬.‫ﺷﻮﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﺮا‬‫ي‬‫ﺗﻌ‬‫ﯿﯿ‬‫ﺳ‬ ‫ذرات‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫داﺧﻞ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ذرات‬ ‫ﺳﻘﻮط‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮن‬ ‫از‬ ‫رس‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻠﺖ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻔﺎده‬ ‫ﻌﺎت‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﻨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮐـﻪ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ) ‫اﺳﺘﻮك‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮن‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬Stock‫ا‬ ‫در‬ .‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﺮوف‬ (‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻓﻘﻂ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮن‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺗﻮاﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ر‬ ‫ذرات‬ ‫ﻗﻄﺮ‬ ‫ﻢ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺣﺪ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﺰ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠﺖ‬ ‫ﭘ‬ ‫را‬ ‫رس‬ ‫و‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮐﻨ‬ ‫ﺪا‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫داﺧﻞ‬ ‫در‬ ‫درﺷﺖ‬ ‫ذرات‬ ‫ﭼﻮن‬ .‫ﻢ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻌﺎت‬‫ﺳـﺮﻋﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻧﻤـ‬ ‫ﺳـﻘﻮط‬ ‫ﮑﻨﻮاﺧـﺖ‬‫ﯽ‬‫و‬ ‫ﮐﻨـﺪ‬ ‫ز‬ ‫وزن‬ ‫ﺑﺨﺎﻃﺮ‬ ً‫ﻻ‬‫ﻣﻌﻤﻮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺳﻘﻮط‬ ‫ﺷﺘﺎﺑﺪار‬ ‫ﺑﺼﻮرت‬ ‫ﺎد‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﻤﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫وﻟ‬ .‫ﺪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ر‬ ‫ذرات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫داﺧﻞ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﺰﺗﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺑﺼﻮرت‬ ‫ﻌﺎت‬ ‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺳﻘﻮط‬ ‫ﮑﻨﻮاﺧﺖ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﻤﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬.‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ذرات‬ ‫ﺳﻘﻮط‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮن‬‫ﯾ‬(‫اﺳﺘﻮك‬ ‫)ﻗﺎﻧﻮن‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ) ‫اﺳﺘﻮك‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮن‬1857‫ﺗﺄﺛ‬ ‫اﺳﺎس‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ (‫ﯿ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫ﻧﻬﺎده‬ ‫ﺑﻨﺎ‬ ‫آب‬ ‫در‬ ‫ذرات‬ ‫ﺳﻘﻮط‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻏﻠﻈﺖ‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﺑـﺪ‬ ‫ﮐـﻪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫وﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ر‬ ‫داﻧﻪ‬ ‫ذرات‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬ ‫ﻠﻪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺎﺳﺒﻪ‬ ‫ﺰ‬‫ﯽ‬‫زﻣﺎﻧ‬ .‫ﮔﺮدد‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺛﺎﺑﺘ‬ ‫ﺳﺮﻋﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫آب‬ ‫در‬ ‫ذره‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﮐﻨﺪ‬ ‫رﺳﻮب‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﻧﺎم‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺳﺮﻋﺖ‬‫ﺳﻘﻮ‬ ‫ﺳﺮﻋﺖ‬‫ط‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮔﻔﺘﻪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﭼﻨ‬ ‫در‬ .‫ﺷﻮد‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺣﺎﻟﺘ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮو‬‫ي‬‫ﻣﻘﺎوﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ذره‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫آب‬ ‫ﻃﺮف‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫رﺳﻮ‬ ‫از‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫وارد‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮕﺬار‬‫ي‬‫ﺟﻠﻮﮔ‬ ‫آن‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﺮاﺑﺮ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﺪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮو‬‫ي‬‫ﺟﻬـﺖ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﮐـﻪ‬ ‫ﮔـﺮاﻧﺶ‬‫ﻋﮑـﺲ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﻞ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﻨﺪ‬‫؛‬‫ﺑﻨﺎﺑﺮا‬‫ﯾ‬‫رو‬ ‫از‬ ‫ذره‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ي‬‫اوﻟ‬ ‫ﺳﺮﻋﺖ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺛﺎﺑﺘ‬ ‫ﺳﺮﻋﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺧﻮد‬ ‫ﻪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣـ‬ ‫ﺳﻘﻮط‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﺮوع‬‫ﯽ‬‫در‬ .‫ﮐﻨـﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﺠﻤﻌ‬ ‫درﺻﺪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫وزﻧ‬ ‫درﺻﺪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻓﺮاواﻧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬ ‫وزن‬ (‫)ﮔﺮم‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬ ‫رده‬‫ﯽ‬‫)ﻓﺎ‬‫ي‬Ø() ‫اﻟﮏ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎره‬mesh( 2-‫ﺗﺎ‬3-5 1-‫ﺗﺎ‬2-10 0‫ﺗﺎ‬1-18 0‫ﺗﺎ‬135 1‫ﺗﺎ‬260 2‫ﺗﺎ‬3120 3‫ﺗﺎ‬4230 4>pan
  15. 15. ‫ﺷﻨــﺎﺳـ‬ ‫رﺳـﻮب‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﺆﻟﻔ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬‫ﯿ‬‫زﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫آزﻣﻮن‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM ١٢ ‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫آزﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﻟﻮﻟﻪ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﺶ‬‫ي‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﮕﺬار‬‫ي‬‫ﺑﺮا‬‫ي‬‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ذرات‬ ‫ﺳﻘﻮط‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫اﻧﺠﺎم‬ ‫ﻊ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮑـ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻃـﺮق‬ ‫از‬ ‫ر‬ ‫داﻧﻪ‬ ‫ذرات‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬ ‫آوردن‬ ‫ﺑﺪﺳﺖ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻗﺒ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺰ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫رس‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻠﺖ‬‫ﯽ‬.‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﮐﻠ‬ ‫ﺑﻄﻮر‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮو‬‫ي‬‫ﮔﺮاﻧﺶ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮏ‬‫ﮐﺮو‬ ‫ذره‬‫ي‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫اﺧﺘﻼف‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻋﺒﺎرﺗﺴﺖ‬ ‫ﺷﮑﻞ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﭼﮕﺎﻟ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ذره‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺷـﺘﺎب‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ﺑﺴﺘﮕ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ذره‬‫ﯽ‬‫ز‬ ‫ﺑﺼﻮرت‬ ‫و‬ ‫داﺷﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﮔﺮاﻧﺶ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻧﻮﺷﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯽ‬:‫ﺷﻮد‬ ‫دارا‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻮك‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮن‬ ‫اﻟﺒﺘﻪ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣﻌﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺰ‬‫ﯽ‬:‫از‬ ‫ﻋﺒﺎرﺗﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬ 1-‫ﮐﺮو‬ ‫ﺑﺼﻮرت‬ ‫ذرات‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻮك‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮن‬ ‫در‬‫ي‬‫ﺻـﻮرﺗ‬ ‫در‬ .‫اﺳـﺖ‬ ‫ﺷـﺪه‬ ‫ﮔﺮﻓﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﻈﺮ‬ ‫در‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐـﻪ‬ ‫رﺳ‬ ‫ذرات‬‫ﯽ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﺻﻔﺤﻪ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﻫﺴـﺘﻨﺪ‬‫؛‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻌﻨـ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳـ‬ ‫ذرات‬ ‫ﻗﻄـﺮ‬ ‫اﺳـﺘﻮك‬ ‫ﻗـﺎﻧﻮن‬ ‫در‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻗﻄـﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﺮاﺑـﺮ‬ ‫را‬
  16. 16. ‫ﺷﻨــﺎﺳـ‬ ‫رﺳـﻮب‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﺆﻟﻔ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬‫ﯿ‬‫زﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫آزﻣﻮن‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM ١٣ ‫ـﻮارﺗﺰ‬‫ـ‬‫ﮐ‬‫ي‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ـﺮه‬‫ـ‬‫ﮐ‬ ‫ـﮑﻞ‬‫ـ‬‫ﺷ‬ ‫ـﻪ‬‫ـ‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫ـﻪ‬‫ـ‬‫ﮐ‬ ‫ـﺖ‬‫ـ‬‫اﺳ‬ ‫ـﻪ‬‫ـ‬‫ﮔﺮﻓﺘ‬ ‫ـﺮ‬‫ـ‬‫ﻧﻈ‬ ‫در‬‫ﯽ‬‫ـﺎو‬‫ـ‬‫ﺗﺴ‬ ‫آن‬ ‫ـﻪ‬‫ـ‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ـﺪ‬‫ـ‬‫ﺑﺎﺷ‬‫ي‬‫ـﺮ‬‫ـ‬‫ﻗﻄ‬‫ي‬ )equivalent diameter‫ﻣ‬ (‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔﻮ‬‫ﯾ‬.‫ﻨﺪ‬ 2-‫ﺳﻘﻮط‬ ‫اﺳﺎس‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻮك‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮن‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣـﺎ‬ ‫داﺧﻞ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ذره‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫ﯾ‬‫در‬ .‫اﺳـﺖ‬ ‫ﺷـﺪه‬ ‫ﻧﻬـﺎده‬ ‫ﺑﻨـﺎ‬ ‫ﻊ‬ ‫ﺻﻮرﺗ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻃﺒ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﮑﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫داﺧﻞ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ذرات‬ ‫ﻣﺠﻤﻮﻋﻪ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣـ‬ ‫ﺳـﻘﻮط‬ ‫ﻫﻢ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﻊ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﻤﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﭼﮕـﺎﻟ‬ .‫ﻨـﺪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫آب‬ ‫ﺑﺴﺘﮕ‬‫ﯽ‬‫اﻓﺰا‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ .‫دارد‬ ‫آن‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻣﻌﻠﻖ‬ ‫ذرات‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺪار‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﭼﮕﺎﻟ‬ ‫ذرات‬ ‫ﺗﻌﺪاد‬ ‫ﺶ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧ‬ ‫آب‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺰ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣـ‬ ‫ﺸـﺘﺮ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﺷﻮد‬‫؛‬‫ﺑﻨﺎﺑﺮا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺣﺎﻟﺘ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻓﻘﻂ‬ ‫ﮑﻪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﭼﮕﺎﻟ‬ ‫ﭼﻮن‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫ﻗﺮار‬ ‫آب‬ ‫داﺧﻞ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ذره‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫ﯽ‬،‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﮐﻤﺘﺮ‬ ‫اب‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺳﺮﻋﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ذره‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺸﺘﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﺣﺎﻟﺘ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﺴﺒﺖ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﭼﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﮑﻪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﭼﮕـﺎﻟ‬ ‫و‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫ﻗﺮار‬ ‫آب‬ ‫داﺧﻞ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ذره‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯽ‬‫آب‬ ‫ﺑ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺳﻘﻮط‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺸﺘﺮ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﻤﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬.‫ﺪ‬ 3-‫آزﻣﺎ‬ ‫در‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺑﺮا‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻮك‬ ‫ﺶ‬‫ي‬‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫از‬ ‫ﮐﻨﻨـﺪ‬ ‫ﺳـﻘﻮط‬ ‫ﻫﻢ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺟﺪاﮔﺎﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺼﻮرت‬ ‫رس‬ ‫ذرات‬ ‫ﻨﮑﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬) ‫ﮐﻨﻨﺪه‬ ‫ﺟﺪا‬ ‫ﻊ‬Dispesant Solution‫ﻣ‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻔﺎده‬ (‫ﯽ‬‫رس‬ ‫ذرات‬ ‫ﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﺷﻮد‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻧﭽﺴﺒﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻫﻢ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ) ‫ﮔﻠﻮﻟﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺼﻮرت‬ ‫و‬flocculation‫ﻧ‬ ‫در‬ (‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺻﻮرﺗ‬ ‫در‬ .‫ﺪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮑﻪ‬‫ﭼﻨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﻣﺎده‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ي‬‫ﻃﺒ‬ ‫در‬‫ﯿ‬‫وﺟـﻮد‬ ‫ﻌﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﻤﮑﻦ‬ ‫رس‬ ‫ذرات‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻧﺪارد‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮑﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬.‫ﺑﺎﺷﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﺘﺼﻞ‬ ‫ﮕﺮ‬ ‫ﻧﺎﻣﮕﺬار‬‫ي‬‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫داﻧﻪ‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬ ‫اﺳﺎس‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬ ‫ﺳﺎل‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻓﻮﻟﮏ‬1954‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫داﻧﻪ‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬ ‫اﺳﺎس‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﺗﺸﮑ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺳﻨﮕﻬﺎ‬ ‫و‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬ ‫دﻫﻨﺪه‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ي‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﻤﻮدار‬ ‫دو‬ ‫ﻣﺜﻠﺜ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﺮا‬‫ي‬‫ﻧﺎﻣﮕﺬار‬‫ي‬‫اﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﺮده‬ ‫اراﺋﻪ‬ ‫آﻧﻬﺎ‬.‫ﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﺮا‬ ‫اول‬ ‫ﻣﺜﻠﺚ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺑﺮده‬ ‫ﮐﺎر‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺗﺮ‬ ‫درﺷﺖ‬ ‫داﻧﻪ‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫـﺎ‬ ‫)داﻧـﻪ‬ ‫ﮔﺮاول‬ ‫آن‬ ‫ﮔﻮﺷﻪ‬ ‫ﺳﻪ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﻮد‬‫ي‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺗﺮ‬ ‫درﺷﺖ‬2‫ﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫)داﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬ ،(‫ﻤﺘﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬0625/0‫ﺗﺎ‬2‫ﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠـ‬‫ﯽ‬‫از‬ ‫ﮐـﻮﭼﮑﺘﺮ‬ ‫)ذرات‬ ‫ﮔـﻞ‬ ‫و‬ (‫ﻣﺘـﺮ‬ 0625/0‫ﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻗﺮار‬ (‫ﻣﺘﺮ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ا‬ ‫در‬ .‫ﺮد‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻓﺮاواﻧ‬ ‫ﻧﺴﺒﺖ‬ ‫اﺳﺎس‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﺜﻠﺚ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫داﻧﻪ‬‫ي‬‫رﺳـﻮﺑﺎت‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻓﻮق‬ ‫ﯾ‬‫ﭘ‬ ،‫ﺳﻨﮕﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﺑﺎﻓﺘ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬ ‫ﺎﻧﺰده‬‫ﯽ‬‫اﺻﻠ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ز‬ ‫)ﺷﮑﻞ‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫ﻣﺸﺨﺺ‬‫ﯾ‬.(‫ﺮ‬
  17. 17. ‫ﺷﻨــﺎﺳـ‬ ‫رﺳـﻮب‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﺆﻟﻔ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬‫ﯿ‬‫زﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫آزﻣﻮن‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM ١٤ ‫رﺳﻮب‬ ‫ﻧﺎم‬‫ﯾ‬‫ا‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ز‬ ‫ﻓﺎﮐﺘﻮر‬ ‫دو‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺳﻂ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺜﻠﺚ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺗﻌ‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯿﯿ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯽ‬:‫ﺷﻮد‬ 1-‫رﺳﻮب‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺟﻮد‬ ‫ﮔﺮاول‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺪار‬‫ﯾ‬‫)ﺑ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯿ‬‫از‬ ‫ﺸﺘﺮ‬80‫ﺑ‬ ،‫درﺻﺪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬30‫ﺗﺎ‬80،‫درﺻﺪ‬ ‫ﺑ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬5‫ﺗﺎ‬30‫از‬ ‫ﮐﻤﺘﺮ‬ ،‫درﺻﺪ‬5‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺪار‬ ‫و‬ ‫درﺻﺪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﺎﭼ‬‫ﯿ‬.(‫ﺰ‬ 2-‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﺴﺒﺖ‬‫ﺣﺪود‬ ‫)در‬ ‫ﮔﻞ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬9:1،1:1‫و‬1:9.( ‫ﻓﺮاواﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫داﻧﻪ‬‫ي‬‫ﺗﺎﺑﻌ‬ ‫رﺳﻮب‬ ‫در‬ (‫)ﮔﺮاول‬ ‫درﺷﺖ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺟﺮ‬ ‫ﺳﺮﻋﺖ‬ ‫ﺣﺪاﮐﺜﺮ‬ ‫از‬‫ﯾ‬‫رﺳـﻮﺑﮕﺬار‬ ‫ﻫﻨﮕـﺎم‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﺎن‬‫ي‬، ‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫داﻧﻪ‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬ ‫ﺣﺪاﮐﺜﺮ‬ ‫و‬ ‫وﻧﻘﻞ‬ ‫ﺣﻤﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﺴﺎﻓﺖ‬‫ي‬‫آوار‬‫ي‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﮕﺬار‬ ‫ﻫﻨﮕﺎم‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺟﻮد‬‫ي‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺗﻮان‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﻧﻤﻮﻧﻪ‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫آﻧﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺪار‬‫ي‬‫دﺳﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﺮد‬ ‫ﻣﺸﺎﻫﺪه‬ ‫ﺑﻮﺿﻮح‬‫؛‬‫ﺑﻨ‬‫ﺎﺑﺮا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺗﻌ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿﯿ‬‫ﻫـﺎ‬ ‫داﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺪار‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ي‬‫در‬ ‫درﺷـﺖ‬ ‫ﺣﺘ‬ ،‫رﺳﻮب‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺪار‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧ‬ ،‫ﮐﻢ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑﺮا‬ ‫ﺰ‬‫ي‬‫ﺗﻌﺒ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺗﻔﺴ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﻧﺮژ‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣﺤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﻫﻤ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻂ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺧﺎﺻـ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﺮﺧـﻮردار‬ ‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬.‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﺮا‬‫ي‬‫ﺗﻮﺻ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻧﺎﻣﮕﺬار‬ ‫ﻣﺜﻠﺚ‬ ‫در‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬ ‫ﻧﺎم‬ ‫ﻒ‬‫ي‬‫ﺗﻌ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﭘﺲ‬ ،‫ﻓﻮﻟﮏ‬‫ﯿـﯿ‬‫را‬ ‫آن‬ ،‫ﻧﻤﻮﻧـﻪ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﮔـﺮاول‬ ‫درﺻـﺪ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ﺑﺼﻮرت‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻧﺎﻣﮕﺬار‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫واژه‬ :‫)ﻧﮑﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﻨﺪ‬‫ي‬‫ﺳﻨﮕ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷـﺪه‬ ‫ﻧﻮﺷـﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﭘﺮاﻧﺘﺰ‬ ‫درون‬ ‫رﺳﻮب‬ ‫ﻧﺎم‬ ‫ﻣﻌﺎدل‬ ‫ﺣﺎو‬ ‫ﻧﻤﻮﻧﻪ‬ ‫اﮔﺮ‬ .(‫اﺳﺖ‬‫ي‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﯿ‬‫از‬ ‫ﺶ‬80‫ﻣـ‬ (‫)ﮐﻨﮕﻠـﻮﻣﺮا‬ ‫ﮔﺮاول‬ ‫را‬ ‫آن‬ ،‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﮔﺮاول‬ ‫درﺻﺪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﻤﻮﻧـﻪ‬ .‫ﻧﺎﻣﻨـﺪ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﺣﺪود‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬30‫ﺗﺎ‬80) ‫ﮔﻞ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﺴﺒﺖ‬ ‫اﺳﺎس‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ،‫ﺑﺎﺷﻨﺪ‬ ‫داﺷﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﮔﺮاول‬ ‫درﺻﺪ‬9:1‫ﯾـ‬‫ﺎ‬1:9( ‫ا‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬ ‫ﮔﺮاول‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫را‬ ‫آﻧﻬﺎ‬‫ي‬‫)ﮐﻨﮕﻠﻮﻣﺮا‬‫ي‬‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫ا‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬ ‫ﮔﺮاول‬ ،(‫ي‬‫ﮔﻠ‬‫ﯽ‬‫)ﮐﻨﮕﻠﻮﻣﺮا‬‫ي‬‫ا‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ي‬‫ﮔﻠ‬‫ﯽ‬(‫و‬ ‫ﮔﻠ‬ ‫ﮔﺮاول‬‫ﯽ‬‫)ﮐﻨﮕﻠﻮﻣﺮا‬‫ي‬‫ﮔﻠ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ (‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﮔﺮاول‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺪار‬ ‫اﮔﺮ‬ .‫ﻧﺎﻣﻨﺪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬5‫ﺗﺎ‬30‫ﻧﺴﺒﺖ‬ ‫ﺣﺴﺐ‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ،‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬ ‫درﺻﺪ‬ ‫ﮔﺮاوﻟ‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﻤﻮﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﺎم‬ ،‫ﮔﻞ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﻨﮕﻠﻮﻣﺮا‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫)ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﮔﻠ‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬ ،(‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔﺮاوﻟ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔﻠ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫)ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮕﻠﻮﻣﺮا‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﮔﺮاوﻟ‬ ‫ﮔﻞ‬ ‫و‬ (‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐ‬ ‫)ﮔﻠﺴﻨﮓ‬‫ﻨﮕﻠﻮﻣﺮا‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ (‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﺴ‬ ‫ﻧﻤﻮﻧﻪ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﮔﺮاول‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺪار‬ ‫اﮔﺮ‬ .‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻧﺎﭼ‬ ‫ﺎر‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺰ‬- ‫ﺑ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬01/0‫ﺗﺎ‬5‫درﺻﺪ‬–‫ﮐﻤ‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬ ‫آﻧﺮا‬ ،‫ﮔﻞ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﺴﺒﺖ‬ ‫ﺣﺴﺐ‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔﺮاوﻟـ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺳـﻨﮓ‬ ‫)ﻣﺎﺳـﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﻤ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﻨﮕﻠﻮﻣﺮا‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﮔﻠ‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬ ،(‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﻤ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔﺮاوﻟ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔﻠـ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫)ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﻤـ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﻨﮕﻠـﻮﻣﺮا‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺳـﻪ‬ ‫ﮔـﻞ‬ ،(‫ي‬ ‫ﮐﻤ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔﺮاوﻟ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬ ‫)ﮔﻠﺴﻨﮓ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﮐﻤ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﻨﮕﻠﻮﻣ‬‫ﺮا‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﮐﻤ‬ ‫ﮔﻞ‬ ‫و‬ (‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔﺮاوﻟ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﻤ‬ ‫)ﮔﻠﺴﻨﮓ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﻨﮕﻠﻮﻣﺮا‬‫ﯾﯽ‬( ‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬.‫ﻧﺎﻣﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﻌ‬‫ﯿﯿ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬ ‫ذرات‬ ‫ﻧﺴﺒﺖ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ي‬‫ﮔﻠـ‬ ‫ﺑـﻪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳـﻮﺑﺎﺗ‬ ‫در‬ (‫دوم‬ ‫)ﻓـﺎﮐﺘﻮر‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺧـﻮد‬ ‫ﻫﺴـﺘﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﮔـﺮاول‬ ‫ﻓﺎﻗـﺪ‬ ‫ﮐـﻪ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻧﺸﺎﻧﺪﻫﻨﺪه‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﻧﺮژ‬ ‫ﺰان‬‫ي‬‫ﺑﺮا‬‫ي‬‫ر‬ ‫داﻧﻪ‬ ‫ذرات‬ ‫ﻧﻤﻮدن‬ ‫ﺧﺎرج‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣﺤ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺰ‬‫ﯿ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﮕﺬار‬ ‫ﻫﻨﮕﺎم‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻂ‬‫ي‬‫ﺑﺮا‬ .‫اﺳﺖ‬‫ي‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ﻣﺜﺎل‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺑﻮدن‬ ‫ﺎد‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮔﻮ‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬ ‫ﺰان‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺟﺮ‬ ‫ﻗﺪرت‬ ‫و‬ ‫اﻣﻮاج‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ز‬ ‫ﺎن‬‫ﯾ‬‫ر‬ ‫داﻧﻪ‬ ‫ذرات‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺑﻮده‬ ‫ﺎد‬‫ﯾـ‬‫ﺰ‬– ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺣﺪ‬ ‫در‬‫ﯿ‬‫رس‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻠﺖ‬–‫رﺳﻮﺑﮕﺬار‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻗﺒﻞ‬ ‫را‬‫ي‬‫ﻣﺤ‬ ‫از‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺷﺴﺘﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬.‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﮐﺮده‬ ‫ﺧﺎرج‬ ‫ﻂ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﻧﻤﻮﻧﻪ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫از‬ ‫)ﮐﻤﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺷﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﮔﺮاول‬ ‫ﻓﺎﻗﺪ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬01/0‫در‬ ‫ﮔـﻞ‬ ‫ﺑـﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺳـﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﺴﺒﺖ‬ ‫اﺳﺎس‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ،(‫ﮔﺮاول‬ ‫درﺻﺪ‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ﻃﺒﻘﻪ‬ ‫ﭼﻬﺎر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻗﺮار‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔ‬‫ﯿ‬.‫ﺮﻧﺪ‬ ) (‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫)ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻧﺴﺒﺖ‬‫ﯿ‬‫از‬ ‫ﺶ‬9:1‫ﮔﻠ‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬ (‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔﻠـ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫)ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫)ﻧﺴـﺒﺖ‬ (1:1‫ﺗـﺎ‬9:1‫ﮔـﻞ‬ ،( ‫ا‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ي‬‫ا‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬ ‫)ﮔﻠﺴﻨﮓ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫)ﻧﺴﺒﺖ‬ (1:9‫ﺗﺎ‬1:1‫از‬ ‫ﮐﻤﺘﺮ‬ ‫)ﻧﺴﺒﺖ‬ (‫)ﮔﻠﺴﻨﮓ‬ ‫ﮔﻞ‬ ‫و‬ (1:9.(

