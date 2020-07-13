جزوه زمین شناسی ایران گروه زمین آزمون

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. ‫ﺯﻣ‬‫ﻴ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﺍ‬‫ﻳ‬‫ﺮﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﺁﻣﺎﺩﮔ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﮐﺎﺭﺷﻨﺎﺱ‬ ‫ﺁﺯﻣﻮﻥ‬‫ﺍ‬‫ﺩﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺭﺷﺪ‬‫ﻱ‬‫ﺯﻣ‬‫ﻴﻦ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺁﺯﻣﻮﻥ‬ ‫ﺯﻣﻴﻦ‬ ‫ﭘﮋﻭﻫﺸﻲ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺁﻣﻮﺯﺷﻲ‬ ‫ﮔﺮﻭﻩ‬ Zamin Azmoon Group Dr. Ramin Samadi www.zaminazmoon.com
  2. 2. ‫زﻣﯿﻦ‬‫اﯾﺮان‬ ‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳﯽ‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳﯽ‬ ‫آزﻣﻮن‬ ‫آﻣﺎدﮔﯽ‬‫زﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳﯽ‬ ‫ﺗﺄﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻒ‬‫آزﻣﻮن‬ ‫زﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬ : :‫ﺗﺬﮐﺮ‬‫اﻓﺮا‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫اﺳﻼﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﺷﻮراي‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺘﺮم‬ ‫ﻣﺠﻠﺲ‬ ‫ﻣﺼﻮب‬ ‫ﻣﺼﻨﻔﺎن‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣﺆﻟﻔﺎن‬ ‫ﺣﻘﻮق‬ ‫ﻣﻄﺎﺑﻖ‬ ‫آزﻣﻮن‬ ‫زﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻟﻔﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬‫د‬ ‫آزﻣﻮن‬ ‫زﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬ ‫ﺗﺄﻟﯿﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺘﻮاي‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ ‫ﻧﺎم‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺣﻘﻮﻗﯽ‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ ‫ﺣﻘﯿﻘﯽ‬‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﺻﻮرت‬‫ﺟﻬﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﺠﻮز‬ ‫ﺑﺪون‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻏﯿﺮﻗﺎﻧﻮﻧﯽ‬ ‫ﺷﺒﮑﻪ‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬ ‫ﻓﺮوش‬ ‫ﻗﺎﺑﻞ‬ ‫ﻏﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ ‫و‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻔﺎده‬ ‫ﻓﺮوش‬‫از‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺳﺎﻧﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻓﺮوش‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺳﺴﺎت‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣﺠﺎزي‬ ‫ﻫﺎي‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬ ‫ﮐﻠﯿﻪ‬ ‫ﻓﺮوش‬ .‫ﻧﻤﻮد‬ ‫ﺧﻮاﻫﺪ‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺘﻀﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺧﻮرد‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻧﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﺮاﺟﻊ‬ ‫ﻃﺮﯾﻖ‬‫آزﻣﻮن‬ ‫آﻣﺎدﮔﯽ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫و‬ ‫زﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬‫آﻣﻮ‬ ‫ﻣﺆﺳﺴﺎت‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺣﻘﻮﻗﯽ‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ ‫ﺣﻘﯿﻘﯽ‬ ‫اﻓﺮاد‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺳﻂ‬ ‫آزﻣﻮن‬ ‫زﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫آﻣﻮزﺷﯽ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬ ‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳﯽ‬‫و‬ ‫ﻣﻤﻨﻮع‬ ‫زﺷﯽ‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬ ‫اﯾﻦ‬.‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻋﺎم‬ ‫وﻗﻒ‬
  3. 3. ‫ﻪ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﯽ‬ )‫ا‬‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﺻ‬‫ﯽ‬‫اﷲ‬‫ﻋ‬‫و‬‫ﻪ‬(‫ﻢ‬ ّ‫ﺳ‬‫و‬ ‫آ‬‫ﻮدﺪ‬: ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺆ‬ ‫ﺎه‬‫ﮔ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺪه‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻮ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﻋ‬‫ن‬‫آ‬‫روی‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫روز‬،‫رد‬‫ا‬‫ﺬ‬ ‫ﺎی‬‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻮد‬ ‫از‬‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ده‬ ‫ن‬‫آ‬‫ﺖ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﺶ‬‫آ‬‫و‬‫او‬‫ﺎن‬‫وﺪ‬‫ا‬‫ﺪ‬ ‫و‬‫ﻮد‬‫ﺎرک‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻌ‬‫و‬‫ﯽ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﺖ‬ ‫ی‬ ،‫ﺪه‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻮ‬‫ن‬‫آ‬‫روی‬ ‫ﯽ‬ ‫ی‬‫ا‬‫ز‬‫ا‬ ‫د‬‫از‬ ‫ﺎور‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫او‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﺪ‬‫د‬. ‫ﻢ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻼم‬‫ﺳ‬‫؛‬ ‫ا‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﺎس‬‫ﭙ‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬ ‫ا‬‫د‬‫د‬‫ﻪ‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺎری‬‫ﯾ‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻮ‬‫ﺎن‬‫ﻣ‬‫ر‬‫آ‬‫ﻖ‬‫د‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﮔ‬،‫ﺶ‬‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﯽ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﻋ‬‫ی‬‫ﯾ‬.‫ﻢ‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫د‬»‫ﻮن‬ ‫آز‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ز‬«‫ﺪف‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎد‬‫ﺠ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻼ‬‫ﻃ‬‫ا‬‫ﺎﻧﮏ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻮن‬ ‫آز‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺎد‬‫ﻣ‬‫آ‬‫ت‬‫ا‬‫و‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎر‬‫ﮐ‬‫ﺪ‬ ‫ار‬‫ی‬‫ﺮ‬ ‫د‬‫و‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ز‬‫ﺰ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﻪ‬ ‫ر‬‫ﻦ‬‫ا‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫و‬‫ﺎن‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬‫د‬‫ﺎل‬‫ﺳ‬۱۳۸۶ ‫ﺎز‬‫ﻏ‬‫آ‬‫ﺖ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻮد‬‫ﺎن‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬‫د‬‫و‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ﺎد‬‫ﺘ‬‫ا‬‫ه‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ﻦ‬‫ا‬ .‫ن‬‫ا‬ ‫ﺸ‬‫و‬ ‫و‬‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﺎﺪه‬‫ﺳ‬‫ر‬‫ﺎری‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻮد‬ ‫ی‬ ‫ﻓ‬‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫اﺪ‬‫و‬‫ی‬ ‫ﻓ‬‫ﻮد‬ ‫ﺎﯾﺪ‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ا‬‫ﻢ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﺎم‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎﺪ‬‫ﻣ‬. ‫ﻮن‬ ‫ا‬‫ﺎس‬‫ﭘ‬۱۰‫ﺎ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ه‬‫ا‬ ‫ﺎری‬‫ﯿ‬ ‫ﺎن‬‫ﮕ‬ ‫و‬‫ﺖ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻼش‬‫ﺗ‬‫و‬‫ﯿﺪ‬ ‫ا‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ا‬ ،‫ﻮن‬ ‫آز‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ز‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫و‬ ‫و‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﻮز‬ ‫آ‬‫وه‬ ‫ﺎد‬‫ﺻ‬‫ﻼش‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﺎل‬‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺖ‬‫دوره‬‫ی‬‫ﺮ‬ ‫د‬‫ﺪو‬ ‫ار‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎر‬‫ﮐ‬‫ی‬‫ز‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻮده‬‫اﺪ‬‫ﻘﺪس‬ ‫ﻢ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﺞ‬ ‫و‬ ‫و‬‫ﻢ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﺖ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﭘ‬‫ی‬‫ا‬ .‫ز‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ز‬‫وه‬ ،‫ﯽ‬ ‫ی‬‫ﺮ‬ ‫د‬‫و‬‫ﺪ‬ ‫ار‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎر‬‫ﮐ‬‫ﻮن‬ ‫آز‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺎد‬‫ﻣ‬‫آ‬‫ت‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﮐ‬‫ﻮن‬ ‫آز‬‫ز‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ﻮد‬ ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻮرت‬‫ﺎم‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻒ‬‫و‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﻋ‬‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﺟ‬‫ﺎن‬‫ﮕ‬ ‫ﻪ‬‫ز‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﻢ‬‫ﻘﺪ‬‫ان‬ ‫ا‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﺎت‬‫ﻤ‬ ‫ز‬‫از‬‫ﺖ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﺷ‬.‫ی‬ ‫آ‬‫ی‬ ‫آ‬،‫اده‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺮا‬ ‫ﻨﺪس‬ ‫ﻢ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺧ‬،‫ده‬‫ا‬‫ز‬‫ﺖ‬ ‫ﺮد‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫د‬‫ﻢ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺧ‬،‫ﯽ‬ ‫ر‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﻨﺪس‬ ‫و‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺎد‬‫ﺻ‬‫ﻮل‬‫ر‬‫ﻨﺪس‬.‫دد‬ ‫ﻘﺪ‬ ‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫ﻮ‬‫ر‬ ‫ﯾ‬‫د‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﮐ‬‫از‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ا‬‫ن‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﯽ‬‫و‬‫ﺖ‬ ‫ی‬‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﯽ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻤ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﺺ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻮ‬ ‫و‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫رو‬‫ی‬‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺪ‬‫ا‬‫ﻮ‬ ‫و‬‫ا‬‫د‬‫ﻮن‬ ‫ﺮا‬‫ﺎن‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﻃ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬‫ا‬ ‫ﺸ‬‫و‬ ‫و‬‫ﺮم‬.‫ﺎﯾﺪ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺮ‬‫وز‬‫ﻮ‬ ‫و‬‫ی‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻤ‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻮن‬ ‫آز‬‫ی‬‫زﺪ‬‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﻨﺪ‬ ‫آرزو‬‫ﯽ‬. ‫ﺪ‬‫ﺆ‬ ‫وه‬‫ز‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﻮن‬ ‫آز‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﻤﺪی‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ﺮ‬ ‫د‬
  4. 4. ‫زﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫اﯾﺮ‬ ‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳﯽ‬‫ان‬‫ﻣﺆﻟﻔ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬‫ﯿ‬‫زﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫آزﻣﻮن‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM 1 ‫ا‬ ‫ﭘﻮﺳﺘﻪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫زﻣ‬ ‫ﺮان‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫در‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻗﺎره‬ ‫ﻧﻮع‬ ‫دو‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﭘﻮﺳﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﺮان‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫اﻗ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎﻧﻮﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫اﻋﻈ‬ ‫ﺑﺨﺶ‬ ‫و‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬‫ﻗﺎره‬ ‫ﭘﻮﺳﺘﻪ‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﻢ‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫ﺗﺸﮑ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯽ‬‫دﻫﺪ‬. ‫در‬ ‫ﺑﺴﺘﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ي‬‫اﻗ‬ ‫ﻧﻮع‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻋﻤﺎن‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎﻧﻮﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ا‬‫ز‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺳﺖ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺸ‬ ‫ﻣﮑﺮان‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺪه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﻮد‬. ‫در‬ ‫ﺑﺴﺘﺮ‬ ‫در‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺧﺰر‬‫ﯾ‬‫اﻗ‬ ‫ﭘﻮﺳﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎﻧﻮﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ز‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫وﺟﻮد‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺸ‬ ‫اﻟﺒﺮز‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫ﺪه‬‫ﺳﺖ‬. ‫ﻣﺠﻤﻮﻋﻪ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫اﻓ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻮﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﻮﻋ‬‫ﯽ‬‫اﻗ‬ ‫ﭘﻮﺳﺘﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎﻧﻮﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﺎﺑﺮﺟﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫دﻟ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﻨﺪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﺷﺘﻘﺎق‬ ‫ﺷﺪن‬ ‫ﺑﺴﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫درون‬‫ﻗﺎره‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫د‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬‫رون‬ ‫ﻗﺎره‬ ‫ﭘﻮﺳﺘﻪ‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫راﻧﺪه‬‫اﻧﺪ‬. ‫ﻗﺎره‬ ‫ﭘﻮﺳﺘﻪ‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫زﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﻗﺸﺮﻫﺎ‬‫از‬‫ﺧﺎرج‬‫ﺑﻪ‬‫اﺧﻞ‬‫د‬‫از‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﻮ‬‫دﮔﺮﮔ‬‫؛‬‫ﯽ‬‫)ﮔ‬‫ﺮاﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺷﺎرﻧﻮﮐ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯿ‬(‫ﺖ‬‫ﮔﺮاﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫)ﮐ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺗﺮﮐ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺎب‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺛﺎﺑ‬ ‫ﺐ‬(‫ﺖ‬‫دﮔﺮ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﮔ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻻ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬)‫ﮔﻨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺲ‬‫ﻣ‬ ،‫ﯿ‬‫ﮑﺎﺷ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺴ‬(‫ﺖ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺗﺸﮑ‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫ﻞ‬. ‫ﻗﺪ‬ ‫ﺳﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺗﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫دﮔﺮﮔﻮﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻗﺒ‬ ‫از‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮔﻨ‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺲ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮑ‬‫ﺎﺷ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯿ‬‫از‬ ‫ﺶ‬4/1‫ﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺳﺎل‬ ‫ﺎرد‬. ‫دﮔﺮﮔﻮﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫از‬ ‫ﺣﺎﺻﻞ‬‫ﮐﻮﻫﺰا‬ ‫ﻓﺎز‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﭘﺎن‬‫آﻓﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬،‫ﻘﺎ‬‫ﭘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺗﺸﮑ‬ ‫را‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯽ‬‫دﻫﺪ‬. ‫ﭘﻮﺳﺘ‬ ‫ﺿﺨﺎﻣﺖ‬‫ﻪ‬‫ﻗﺎره‬‫ا‬‫ي‬ ‫ﻗﺎره‬ ‫ﭘﻮﺳﺘﻪ‬ ‫زاﮔﺮس‬ ‫در‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺧﺎور‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎل‬ ‫از‬‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺟﻨﻮب‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻧﺎزك‬ ‫ﺧﺘﺮ‬‫ﯽ‬.‫ﺷﻮد‬ ‫ﻗﺎره‬ ‫ﭘﻮﺳﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﺿﺨﺎﻣﺖ‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫ﺳﻨﻨﺪج‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻄﻘﻪ‬ ‫در‬-‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬) ‫ﺮﺟﺎن‬km60(‫ﺣﺎﺷ‬ ‫در‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻪ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﻏ‬‫ﯽ‬) ‫ﻟﻮت‬ ‫ﺑﻠﻮك‬km04‫ﺣﺎﺷ‬ ‫در‬ ‫و‬ (‫ﯿ‬‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﺧﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺞ‬‫ﻓﺎرس‬)km30(‫اﺳﺖ‬. ‫ﻗﺎره‬ ‫ﭘﻮﺳﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﺿﺨﺎﻣﺖ‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫ز‬ ‫در‬‫ﯾ‬‫راﻧﺪﮔ‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯽ‬‫زاﮔﺮس‬‫ﺑ‬ (‫ﻣﺮﺗﻔﻊ‬ ‫)زاﮔﺮس‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺸﺘﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺟﻨﻮﺑ‬ ‫ﺳﻮاﺣﻞ‬ ‫اﻣﺘﺪاد‬ ‫در‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯽ‬‫د‬‫ر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻋﻤﺎن‬ ‫ﮐﻤﺘﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻦ‬. ‫رﺷﺘﻪ‬‫ﮐﻮه‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫اﻟﺒﺮز‬‫ﺑﺎوﺟﻮد‬‫ز‬ ‫ارﺗﻔﺎع‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎد‬‫؛‬‫اﺳﺎس‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬‫ﺳﻨﺠ‬ ‫ﺛﻘﻞ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﻤ‬ ‫ﺿﺨﺎﻣﺖ‬‫ﯽ‬‫دارد‬. ‫اﻗ‬ ‫ﭘﻮﺳﺘﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﺎﻧﻮس‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺮان‬ ‫راﻧﺶ‬‫ﻗﺎره‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫از‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬‫اوا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻞ‬‫ﻣﺰوزوﺋ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮏ‬‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫ﺷﺮوع‬،‫ﺗﺸﮑ‬ ‫در‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﭘﻮ‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫اﻗ‬ ‫ﺳﺘﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎﻧﻮﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﻬﻤ‬ ‫ﻧﻘﺶ‬‫ﯽ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫داﺷﺘﻪ‬. ‫اﻗ‬ ‫ﭘﻮﺳﺘﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎﻧﻮﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ا‬ ‫در‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣﺤﻞ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﺮان‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻓﺮوراﻧﺶ‬‫ﺻﻔﺤﺎت‬‫رو‬ ‫اﻣﺘﺪاد‬ ‫در‬ ‫و‬‫ر‬‫اﻧﺪﮔ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺑﺰرگ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ون‬‫زدﮔ‬‫ﯽ‬‫دارد‬. ‫د‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺟﻐﺮاﻓ‬ ‫ﻨﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺮان‬ ‫ﭘﺮ‬ ‫در‬‫ﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻧﻮاﺣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ا‬ ،‫اﻟﺒﺮز‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣﺮﮐﺰ‬ ‫ﺮان‬‫ي‬‫ﺳﻨﻨﺪج‬ ،-‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮﺟﺎن‬‫ﺣﺎﺷ‬ ‫در‬ ‫زاﮔﺮس‬ ‫و‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺷﻤﺎﻟ‬ ‫ﻪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔﻨﺪواﻧﺎ‬‫و‬ ‫داﺷﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﻗﺮار‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬‫وﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠﻪ‬‫اﻗ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺎﻧﻮس‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﭘﻬﻨﻪ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺲ‬‫اوراﺳ‬ ‫و‬ ‫داغ‬ ‫ﮐﭙﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑﻮده‬ ‫ﺟﺪا‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫اﻧﺪ‬. ‫ر‬ ‫ﭼﺮﺧﻪ‬ ‫در‬‫ﺧﺪاد‬‫ﻫﺮﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﻗﺎره‬ ‫دو‬ ‫ﺣﺮﮐﺖ‬ ‫؛‬‫ا‬‫وراﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻫﻤ‬ ‫ﮔﻨﺪواﻧﺎ‬ ‫و‬‫ﭘ‬ ‫از‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺑﻮده‬ ‫ﮕﺮا‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎﻣﺪ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﭘﻬﻨﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﻫﺶ‬ ‫آن‬‫ي‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﻗﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﺷﺪن‬ ‫ﺑﺴﺘﻪ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯾ‬‫اﻗ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻮده‬ ‫ﺎﻧﻮس‬. ‫ﭘﺮﻣ‬ ‫در‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬-‫ﺗﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﮔﺴﺘﺮده‬ ‫ﮐﺎﻫﺶ‬ ‫ﺿﻤﻦ‬ ‫ﺎس‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻗﺪ‬ ‫ﺲ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺗ‬ ،‫ﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺷﮑﻞ‬ ‫ﺟﻮان‬ ‫ﺲ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﺻﻔﺤﻪ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﮔﺮﻓﺘﻪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫زاﮔﺮس‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺮان‬- ‫ﻋﺮﺑﺴﺘﺎن‬‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫ﺟﺪا‬‫ﮐﺮ‬ ‫ﺣﺮﮐﺖ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎل‬ ‫ﺳﻤﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫و‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ده‬. ‫ﺗﺮ‬ ‫در‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﭘﺴ‬ ‫ﺎس‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﭘ‬ ‫اﺛﺮ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﺻﻔﺤﻪ‬ ‫ﻮﺳﺘﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺮان‬‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺗﻮران‬ ‫و‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻗﺪ‬ ‫ﺲ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﻃﻮر‬‫ﮐﺎﻣﻞ‬‫ﺑﺴﺘﻪ‬‫ﺷﺪه‬‫ا‬ ‫ﺻﻔﺤﻪ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺮان‬ ‫و‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮋﮔ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫اور‬‫ا‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﭘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪا‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﻨﺪ‬. ‫ﭘﺴ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺗﺎﺳﻪ‬ ‫در‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬-‫ﭘﺎﻟﺌﻮﺳﻦ‬‫ا‬ ‫در‬ ‫؛‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣﺮﮐﺰ‬ ‫ﺮان‬‫ي‬‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺷﺪن‬ ‫ﺑﺴﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫آﻣ‬ ‫ﺟﻮان‬ ‫ﺲ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺰه‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫رﻧﮕ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮐﻮﭼﮏ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﻗﺎره‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺮان‬ ‫ﻣﺮﮐﺰ‬‫ي‬‫وﺟﻮد‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫آﻣﺪه‬. ‫ﭘﺎ‬ ‫آﻟﭗ‬ ‫از‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺗﺎﺑﻪ‬‫ﺣﺎل‬‫در‬ ‫ﮔﺴﺘﺮش‬ ‫اﺛﺮ‬ ‫در‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺳﺮخ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻫﻢ‬ ‫ﻪ‬‫رﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺳﻨﻨﺪج‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫زاﮔﺮس‬ ‫ﮐﺎﻣﻞ‬ ‫ﺪن‬-‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﻗ‬ ‫ﺮﺟﺎن‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎﻧﻮس‬ ‫آﻟﭙ‬‫ﯽ‬-‫زاﮔﺮس‬‫ﺑﺴﺘﻪ‬‫ﺷﺪه‬‫اﺳﺖ‬.
  5. 5. ‫زﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫اﯾﺮ‬ ‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳﯽ‬‫ان‬‫ﻣﺆﻟﻔ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬‫ﯿ‬‫زﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫آزﻣﻮن‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM 2
  6. 6. ‫زﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫اﯾﺮ‬ ‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳﯽ‬‫ان‬‫ﻣﺆﻟﻔ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬‫ﯿ‬‫زﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫آزﻣﻮن‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM 3 ‫ﭘﻬﻨﻪ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫اﺻﻠ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬-‫ﺳﺎﺧﺘﺎر‬‫ي‬‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺮان‬ 1-‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺟﻨﻮﺑ‬ ‫ﺮان‬‫ﯽ‬‫)ز‬‫اﮔﺮ‬(‫س‬‫ﻟﺮﺳﺘ‬ ‫ﮔﺴﺘﺮه‬ :‫ﺎ‬‫ن‬،‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﻓﺎرس‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺧﻮزﺳﺘﺎن‬‫ﺑﺮﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮد‬. ‫دﻧﺒﺎﻟﻪ‬‫ﺧﺎور‬‫ﺟﻨﻮب‬‫ي‬‫اد‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﮔﺴﻞ‬‫ﺗﻮﺳﻂ‬‫اﮔﺮس‬‫ز‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺲ‬‫درون‬‫ﻗﺎره‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫)ﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻨﺎ‬(‫ب‬‫ﻓ‬ ‫از‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺶ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺟﺪا‬ ‫ﮑﺮان‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﻮد‬. ‫ﻓﻌﺎﻟ‬ ‫ﻧﺒﻮد‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫آذر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬‫و‬ ،‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫ﻣﺎدر‬ ‫ﺟﻮد‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻏﻨ‬‫ﯽ‬‫آﻟ‬ ‫ﻣﻮاد‬ ‫از‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﺨﺰن‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ،‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣﺘﺨﻠ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﺗﺮاوا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣﺘﻌﺪد‬‫ي‬‫را‬ ‫ﺑﺮا‬‫ي‬‫ﻫ‬ ‫اﻧﺒﺎﺷﺖ‬‫ﯿ‬.‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﮐﺮده‬ ‫ﻓﺮاﻫﻢ‬ ‫زاﮔﺮس‬ ‫ﺣﻮﺿﻪ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﺪروﮐﺮﺑﻦ‬ ‫ﺟﺪا‬ ‫ﻣﺮز‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﺣﻮﺿ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻫﺮﻣﺰ‬ ‫ﺣﻮﺿﻪ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﮐﺎزرون‬ ‫ﻗﻄﺮ‬ ‫ﺧﻄﻮاره‬ ‫اﻫﻮاز‬ ‫ﻪ‬. ‫ﺳﺎﺧﺘﺎر‬ ‫ﻧﻈﺮ‬ ‫از‬‫ي‬‫زاﮔﺮس‬‫ز‬ ‫ﺷﺎﻣﻞ‬‫و‬‫ن‬‫راﻧﺪﮔ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ﮐ‬ ،‫ﻤﺮﺑﻨﺪ‬‫ﭼ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺧﻮرده‬،‫ﻓﺮواﻓﺘﺎدﮔ‬‫ﯽ‬‫دزﻓ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫آﺑﺎدان‬ ‫دﺷﺖ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻮل‬. ‫ﭘﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫رﻓﺘﺎر‬ ‫ﻪ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫زاﮔﺮس‬5‫ﺗﻘﺴ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻢ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﻮﻧﺪ‬. 1-‫ﮔﺮوه‬‫ﭘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫)ﭘ‬‫ﺮﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬(‫ﻦ‬2-‫ز‬ ‫ﻣﺘﺤﺮك‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺳﺮ‬ ‫ﺷﺎﻣﻞ‬‫ي‬‫ﻫﺮﻣﺰ‬‫)ﭘ‬‫ﺮﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﭘﺴ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬(‫ﻦ‬3-‫ﻣﻘﺎوم‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬‫)ﮐ‬‫ﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬- ‫ﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻮﺳ‬(‫ﻦ‬4-‫ﻣﺘﺤ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺮك‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻻ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﺳﺎزﻧﺪﮔﭽﺴﺎرا‬ ‫ﺷﺎﻣﻞ‬‫ن‬5-‫ﺳﺎزﻧﺪﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﺷﺎﻣﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺎوم‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬‫ي‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬،‫ﺸﺎن‬‫آﻏﺎﺟﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﺑﺨﺘ‬ ،‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎر‬‫ي‬. ‫زﻣﺎﻧ‬ ‫ﻓﺎﺻﻠﻪ‬ ‫در‬ ‫زاﮔﺮس‬ ‫ﭘﻬﻨﻪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬-‫ﺗﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎس‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﺨﺸ‬‫ﯽ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻮده‬ ‫ﮔﻨﺪواﻧﺎ‬ ‫از‬. ‫زون‬‫راﻧﺪﮔ‬‫ﯽ‬-‫)ز‬‫ﻣﺮﺗﻔﻊ‬‫اﮔﺮس‬‫ﯾ‬‫زون‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺧﺮدﺷﺪه‬(‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﭘﺮﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬-‫ﺗﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎس‬‫رﺧﺴﺎره‬‫ﮔﻨﺪواﻧﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫وﻟ‬ ‫دارد‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻟ‬ ‫در‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫س‬- ‫ا‬‫از‬‫ﺋﻮﺳﻦ‬‫ﻧﻮ‬‫ع‬‫ﻣﺎرن‬‫اﻓ‬ ‫؛‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻮﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻓﻠ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺶ‬‫ﻫﻤﺮاه‬‫اﻧﺪ‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮔﻮد‬ ‫ﺎﻧﮕﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫در‬ ‫ﺑﺨﺶ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﻣﺰوزوﺋ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮏ‬-‫ﺳﻨﻮزوﺋ‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﮏ‬. ‫دﮔﺮ‬‫ﺷﮑﻠ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﺮﺗﻔﻊ‬ ‫زاﮔﺮس‬‫ﮐﻬﻦ‬‫ﺑﺨﺶ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺗﺮ‬‫ﭼ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺧﻮرده‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫آن‬. ‫زاﮔﺮس‬‫ﭼ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺧﻮرده‬‫)ز‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫اﮔﺮس‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮوﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬(‫ا‬ :‫ﯾ‬‫ﺣﺎﺷ‬ ‫ﻧﺎوه‬ ‫زون‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻪ‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫ﮐﺮاﺗﻮﻧ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﭙ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻋﺮﺑﺴﺘﺎن‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫؛‬‫ﻣﺰوزوﺋ‬ ‫در‬‫ﯿ‬‫و‬ ‫ﮏ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﻮز‬‫و‬‫ﯾﯿ‬‫ﻧﺸ‬ ‫ﺣﺎل‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﭘ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯿ‬‫و‬ ‫ﺑﻮده‬ ‫ﻮﺳﺘﻪ‬‫ﺗﺮاف‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫اﻧﺒﺎﺷﺘﻪ‬ ‫آن‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﺑﺴﺘﺮ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺗﺮ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺷﺪه‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎس‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﺮا‬‫ﯾ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬ ‫ﻂ‬‫ﯽ‬‫زاﮔﺮس‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫ﺣﺎﮐﻢ‬‫ﭼ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺧﻮرده‬‫ﻣﺘﻔ‬‫د‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺎوت‬‫ﯾ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﻧﻘﺎط‬ ‫ﮕﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻮده‬ ‫ﺮان‬. ‫ز‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﭘﻬﻨﻪ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫زاﮔﺮس‬‫ﭼ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺧﻮرده‬‫ﺷﺎﻣﻞ‬‫ﻓﺮواﻓﺘﺎدﮔ‬ :‫ﯽ‬‫آﻟﭙ‬‫ﯽ‬‫)ﭘ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻮ‬-‫ﭘﻠﺌ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺴﺘﻮﺳ‬(‫ﻦ‬‫ﭼ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺧﻮرده‬.‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ز‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﭘﻬﻨﻪ‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫زاﮔﺮس‬‫ﭼ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺧﻮرده‬‫ﻓﺮواﻓﺘﺎدﮔ‬ :‫ﺷﺎﻣﻞ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ا‬ ،‫ﻟﺮﺳﺘﺎن‬ ،‫ﮐﺮﮐﻮك‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺬه‬،‫ﻓﺮواﻓﺘﺎدﮔ‬‫ﯽ‬‫دزﻓﻮل‬)‫ﻧﻔﺖ‬‫ﺧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺰ‬(،‫ﭘﻬﻨﻪ‬ ) ‫ﻓﺎرس‬‫ﺧ‬ ‫ﮔﺎز‬‫ﯿ‬(‫ﺰ‬‫ﺧﺸﮑ‬ ‫ﭘﺲ‬ ،‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﻨﺪرﻋﺒﺎس‬-.‫آﺑﺎدان‬ ‫دﺷﺖ‬ ‫ﻟﺮزه‬‫زﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺳﺎﺧﺖ‬‫زاﮔﺮس‬ ‫ﺣﺎﺿ‬ ‫ﺣﺎل‬ ‫در‬‫ﺗﺄﺛ‬ ‫ﺗﺤﺖ‬ ‫زاﮔﺮس‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯿ‬‫دﮔﺮ‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﺷﮑﻠ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﺎﺷ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻓﺸﺎرﻫﺎ‬ ‫از‬‫ي‬‫ﺑﺎ‬‫روﻧﺪ‬NNE – SSW‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﺻﻮرت‬‫ﻫﻤﮕﺮا‬ ‫درﺣ‬‫ﺮﮐﺖ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬‫ا‬ ،‫ﯾ‬‫ﺗﻨﺶ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﻫ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻓﺸﺎر‬‫ي‬‫ﻓﺮاواﻧ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻋﺚ‬‫ﯽ‬‫زﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﻟﺮزه‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﮐﻢ‬‫ژرﻓﺎ‬‫ا‬ ‫در‬‫ﯾ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫ﭘﻬﻨﻪ‬ ‫ﻦ‬. ‫ﻻ‬ ‫وﺟﻮد‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻪ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻧﻤﮑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺗﺒﺨ‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬ ‫و‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ا‬ ‫در‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻋﻮاﻣﻞ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻄﻘﻪ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﻣﺆﺛﺮ‬‫اﻧﺮژ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﻫﺶ‬ ‫در‬‫ي‬‫ﺟﻠﻮﮔ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﮔ‬ ‫از‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﻠﺶ‬ ‫ﺳﻄﺤ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﺴﺘﻨﺪ‬. ‫زون‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻟﺮزه‬‫ﺧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺷﺎﻣﻞ‬ ‫زاﮔﺮس‬ ‫ﺰ‬:1-‫ﺑﻨﺪرﻋﺒﺎس‬-‫ﺟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮﻓﺖ‬2-‫ﮔﻬﮑﻢ‬-‫ﺣﺎﺟ‬‫ﯽ‬‫آﺑﺎد‬3-‫داراب‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺰ‬‫)ز‬‫ﻧﺒﻮد‬ ‫ون‬ ‫ﻟﺮزه‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺰ‬(4-‫ﺧﺎور‬ ‫ﺟﻨﻮب‬‫ي‬‫ﮔ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﮐﺎزرو‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ن‬5-‫ﺧﺎور‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎل‬‫ي‬‫ﮔ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﮐﺎزرون‬ ‫ﻞ‬6-‫ﺻﺤﻨﻪ‬-‫ﮐﻨﮕﺎور‬ )‫زﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﻟﺮزه‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺑﺰرگ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺮاﻧﮕ‬(‫ﺮ‬. ‫ﺗﻮان‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫اﻗﺘﺼﺎد‬‫ي‬‫زاﮔﺮس‬:1-‫ﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪان‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫دﻫﺮ‬ ‫ﮔﺎز‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻧﻔﺖ‬‫و‬ ‫م‬‫ﺟﻮان‬‫ﺗﺮ‬‫دﻫﺮ‬ ‫از‬‫م‬2-‫اﻧﺒﺎﺷ‬‫ﺘﻪ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻓﻠﺰ‬‫ي‬‫ﻏ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﻓﻠﺰ‬‫ي‬. ‫اﻏﻠ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫ﺐ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺑﺎز‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮏ‬‫ﮔﻨﺒﺪﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻧﻤﮑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻗﻠ‬ ‫ﻧﻮع‬ ‫از‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬.
  7. 7. ‫زﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫اﯾﺮ‬ ‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳﯽ‬‫ان‬‫ﻣﺆﻟﻔ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬‫ﯿ‬‫زﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫آزﻣﻮن‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM 4 ‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺮان‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﺑ‬‫ﯿ‬‫دو‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫زﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫درز‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺲ‬‫ﮐﻬﻦ‬‫)ﺷ‬‫ﻤﺎ‬(‫ل‬‫و‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺟﻮان‬ ‫ﺲ‬‫)ﺟ‬‫ﻨﻮ‬(‫ب‬‫ﮔ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﻠﮑﺮد‬ ‫اﺛﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫ﻗﺮار‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﻞ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﺻﻮرت‬ ‫ﻗﻄﻌﺎﺗ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺪا‬‫و‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮋﮔ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫زﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺧﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﺘﻔﺎوت‬. ‫و‬ ‫دو‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮋﮔ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﻋﻤﺪه‬‫ﯾ‬:‫ﭘﻬﻨﻪ‬ ‫ﻦ‬1-‫ﭼ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺧﻮردﮔ‬‫ﯽ‬-‫دﮔﺮ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﮔ‬‫ﯽ‬-‫ﭘﻠﻮﺗﻮﻧﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﻢ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﻣﺰوزوﺋ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮏ‬2-‫ﻓﻌ‬‫ﺎﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺷﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺪ‬ ‫آﺗﺶ‬‫ﻓﺸﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺳﻨﻮزو‬‫ﯾﯿ‬‫ﮏ‬. ‫ﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﻠﮑﺮد‬ ‫ﺳﺒﺐ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫رو‬ ‫ﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺪاد‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ا‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺻﻔﺤﻪ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﻋﻨﻮان‬‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻗﺎره‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎدﺷﺪه‬‫اﺳﺖ‬. ‫ا‬ ‫ﺑﺨﺶ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺮاﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ز‬ ‫ﺷﺎﻣﻞ‬ ‫ورﻗﻪ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﭘﻬﻨﻪ‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺳﻨﻨﺪج‬ ،-‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮﺟﺎن‬‫اﻟﺒﺮز‬ ،‫ا‬ ،‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣﺮﮐﺰ‬ ‫ﺮان‬‫ي‬،‫ﻓﻠ‬ ‫ﺣﻮﺿﻪ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻟﻮت‬ ‫ﺑﻠﻮك‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺶ‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﮑﺮان‬. ‫ﺳﻨﻨﺪج‬-‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮﺟﺎن‬ ‫و‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮋﮔ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺳﻨﮕ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺳﺎﺧﺘﺎر‬ ‫و‬‫ي‬‫ﺳﻨﻨﺪج‬-‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣﻌﺮف‬ ‫ﺮﺟﺎن‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮏ‬‫ﮔﻮد‬‫ي‬‫ژرف‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﻓﺖ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯿ‬‫در‬ ‫ﺑﻠﻮك‬ ‫ﺎﻧﻪ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﭙ‬‫ﭘﺮﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺮان‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻋﺮﺑﺴﺘﺎن‬ ‫و‬. ‫ﺳﻨﻨﺪج‬ ‫زون‬-‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮﺟﺎ‬‫ن‬‫ﺳﺎﺧﺘﺎر‬ ‫ﻧﻈﺮ‬ ‫از‬‫ي‬‫ا‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣﺮﮐﺰ‬ ‫ﺮان‬‫ي‬‫ز‬ ‫ﺷﺒﺎﻫﺖ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎد‬‫ي‬‫دارد‬. ‫ﺳﻨﻨﺪج‬ ‫ﺗﻔﺎوت‬-‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺮﺟﺎن‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣﺮﮐﺰ‬ ‫ﺮان‬‫ي‬‫ﺳﺎزﻧﺪﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﻧﺒﻮد‬‫ي‬‫آﺗﺶ‬‫ﻓﺸﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺳﻨﻮزو‬‫ﯾﯿ‬‫ﮐﻠ‬ ‫ﺗﺸﺎﺑﻪ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫ﯽ‬‫زاﮔﺮس‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫آن‬ ‫روﻧﺪ‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬. ‫ﻓﺮواﻓﺘﺎدﮔ‬‫ﯽ‬‫در‬‫ﯾ‬‫اروﻣ‬ ‫ﺎﭼﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺗﻮزﻟ‬ ،‫ﻪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔﺎو‬ ،‫ﮔﻞ‬‫ﺧﻮﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺟﺎز‬ ‫و‬‫ﻣﻮر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻓﺼﻞ‬ ‫ﺎن‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﺳﻨﻨﺪج‬ ‫ﺘﺮك‬-‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺮﺟﺎن‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺮان‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬. ‫ﺳﻨﻨﺪج‬ ‫زون‬-‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮﺟﺎن‬‫ﻧﺎآرام‬‫ﺗﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﭘﻮ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺗﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﭘﻬﻨﻪ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫زﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺳﺎﺧﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ا‬ ‫در‬‫ﯾ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺮان‬. ‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫دارا‬ ‫زوال‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ي‬‫ﯾ‬‫زﻣ‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺳﺎﺧﺘﺎر‬ ‫ﻨﻪ‬‫ي‬‫ا‬‫ﺻﻠ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﭘﺮﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﭘ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫آﻏﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﻓﺘﻦ‬‫ز‬‫ﮐﻮﻫﺰا‬ ‫در‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺷﺪه‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﭘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺑﺎ‬‫واروﻧﮕ‬‫ﯽ‬‫زﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺳﺎﺧﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﭘﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎن‬‫ﯾ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺎﻓﺘﻪ‬. ‫دﮔﺮﮔﻮﻧ‬ ‫ﻣﺠﻤﻮﻋﻪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﭘﺮﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﭘﺴ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬-‫ﺗﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎس‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﺎﻣﻞ‬6‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﮐﻤﭙﻠﮑﺲ‬،‫ز‬ ‫ﻣﺠﻤﻮﻋﻪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬-‫روﻧﺸﻮن‬ ‫ﻣﺠﻤﻮﻋﻪ‬ ‫)ﺑ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻧ‬ ،‫ﻼ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻮر‬‫ﭘﺎ‬ ،‫د‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ﻫﻢ‬‫ارز‬‫اﺳ‬(‫ﺖ‬‫ﺧﺒﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﺠﻤﻮﻋﻪ‬‫)ﺑ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺐ‬‫زا‬‫ر‬‫و‬ ‫ﺑﻬﺮام‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﺑﻞ‬ ‫ﺘﻮ‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﺳ‬ ‫ﺎس‬(‫ﺖ‬-‫ﭼﺎه‬ ‫ﻣﺠﻤﻮﻋﻪ‬ ‫)ﺣﺎو‬‫ﭼﻐﻮك‬‫ي‬‫ﮐﺮ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮕﻮاره‬‫ﺑﻨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻔﺮ‬‫ﭘﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬-‫ﭘﺮﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﭘ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﯿ‬(‫ﻦ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫آﻫﮑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫دوﻟﻮﻣ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺿﺨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻢ‬‫)ﭘ‬‫ﺮﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﭘﺴ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬-‫ﺗﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎس‬ ‫ﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬(. ‫دﮔﺮﮔﻮﻧ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﺪه‬ ‫ﺑﺨﺶ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺳﻨﻨﺪج‬-‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺳﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺮﺟﺎن‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠﻮر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬-‫د‬‫وﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻦ‬. ‫اﻟﺒﺮز‬ ‫اﻟﺒﺮز‬‫ﺗﺎﻗﺪ‬ ‫ﺷﮑﻞ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺲ‬‫ﺷﮑﻨﺠ‬‫ﯽ‬‫راﺳﺘﺎ‬ ‫در‬‫ي‬‫ﺧﺎور‬‫ي‬-‫ﺑﺎﺧﺘﺮ‬‫ي‬‫اﺳﺖ‬. ‫را‬ ‫اﻟﺒﺮز‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺗﻮان‬‫ﭼ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺣﺎﺷ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻪ‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣﺮﮐﺰ‬ ‫ﺮان‬‫ي‬‫داﻧﺴﺖ‬‫ﮐ‬‫ﻫﻤﺴﺎﻧ‬ ‫ﻪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺟﻨﻮﺑ‬ ‫داﻣﻨﻪ‬ ‫در‬ ‫آن‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺸﺘﺮ‬. ‫ﮐﻬﻦ‬‫ﺗﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫رﺧ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫ﻤﻮن‬‫اﻟﺒﺮز‬‫ﺣﺎو‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﮐﻬﺮ‬ ‫ﺳﺎزﻧﺪ‬ ،‫ي‬‫ا‬‫ﮐﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺘﺎرك‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻧﺌﻮﭘﺮوﺗﺮز‬‫و‬‫ﺋ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮏ‬‫ﭘﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻦ‬. ‫ﭘﺮﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬ ‫ﻓﺎﺻﻞ‬ ‫ﺣﺪ‬ ‫در‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﭘﺴ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬-‫اردو‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﻗﺎره‬ ‫ﭘﻮﺳﺘﻪ‬ ،‫ا‬‫ي‬‫اﻟ‬‫ﺟﺎ‬ ‫ﺒﺮز‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺗﮑﺎﻣﻠ‬ ‫ﮕﺎه‬‫ﯽ‬‫در‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫اﺑﺮﻗﺎره‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫ﮐﻢ‬‫ﻋﻤﻖ‬‫ﺑﻮده‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬. ‫ﭘﺎﻟﺌﻮزوﺋ‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺷﻤﺎﻟ‬ ‫داﻣﻨﻪ‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺿﺨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣﺤ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻢ‬‫ﯿ‬‫رﺳﻮب‬ ‫ﻂ‬‫ﮔﺬار‬‫ي‬‫ﺷﻤﺎﻟ‬ ‫داﻣﻨﻪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫اﻟﺒﺮز‬‫ﭘﺎﻟﺌﻮزوﺋ‬ ‫در‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮏ‬-‫ﻣﺰوزوﺋ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮏ‬ ‫ﻋﻤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺳ‬ ‫از‬ ‫و‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻮده‬ ‫ﻖ‬‫ﻨﻮزوﺋ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺟﻨﻮﺑ‬ ‫داﻣﻨﻪ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫ﯽ‬‫در‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﭘﺲ‬‫روﻧﺪه‬‫ﺣﺎل‬ ‫در‬‫ﻓﺮوﻧﺸ‬‫ﺴﺖ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫داﺷﺘﻪ‬ ‫وﺟﻮد‬.
  8. 8. ‫زﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫اﯾﺮ‬ ‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳﯽ‬‫ان‬‫ﻣﺆﻟﻔ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬‫ﯿ‬‫زﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫آزﻣﻮن‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM 5 ‫د‬‫ﻻ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺟﺪا‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ا‬ ‫از‬ ‫اﻟﺒﺮز‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣﺮﮐﺰ‬ ‫ﺮان‬‫ي‬:1-‫ﻧﺒﻮد‬‫اﻗ‬ ‫ﭘﻮﺳﺘﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎﻧﻮﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬2-‫ﻧﺎﻫﻢ‬‫زﻣﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺗﺤﺮ‬‫ا‬ ‫ك‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﭘﻬﻨﻪ‬ ‫دو‬ ‫ﻦ‬،‫دﮔﺮﮔﻮﻧ‬ ‫ﻧﺒﻮد‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﮔﺮاﻧ‬ ‫ﻧﻔﻮذ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺟﻨﺒﺶ‬ ‫اﺛﺮ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫)ﺗ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎس‬-‫ﮐﺮﺗﺎﺳ‬(‫ﻪ‬‫اﻟﺒﺮز‬ ‫در‬. ‫زﻣ‬ ‫ﺣﺮﮐﺎت‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺳﺎﺧﺘ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﭘﺎﻟﺌﻮزوﺋ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮏ‬-‫ﺗﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎس‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﺸ‬‫زﻣ‬ ‫ﺣﺮﮐﺎت‬ ‫ﺎﻧﮕﺮ‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫اﻟﺒﺮز‬ ‫در‬ ‫زا‬ ‫ﻦ‬. ‫ﻧﺨﺴﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮐﻮﻫﺰا‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫آﻟﭙ‬‫ﯽ‬‫وا‬‫ﻗﻌ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻻراﻣ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﺰﻣﺎن‬ ‫ﭘﺎﻟﺌﻮﺳﻦ‬ ‫در‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪ‬‫رخ‬‫داده‬‫داﻣﻨﻪ‬ ‫و‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺷﻤﺎﻟ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺟﻨﻮﺑ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯽ‬‫اﻟﺒﺮز‬ ‫درﻧﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺠﻪ‬‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫رو‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫از‬ ‫ﺪاد‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮑﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺷﺪﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﺟﺪا‬ ‫ﮕﺮ‬‫ﮐﻮﻫﺰا‬ ،‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬‫ي‬‫اﻟ‬ ‫آﻏﺎز‬ ‫در‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻓﻠ‬ ‫و‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫داده‬ ‫رخ‬ ‫ﮕﻮﺳﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣﻮﻻس‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺶ‬‫را‬ ‫آﺧﺮ‬ ‫و‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫آورده‬ ‫وﺟﻮد‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﭘﻠ‬ ‫اواﺧﺮ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻓﺎز‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫داده‬ ‫رخ‬ ‫ﻮﺳﻦ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﮔ‬ ‫آن‬ ‫ﺻﻞ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﻠﺶ‬‫راﻧﺪﮔ‬ ،‫ﯽ‬‫و‬ ‫ﺷﺪن‬ ‫ﻣﺮﺗﻔﻊ‬ ، ‫ﻣﺮﻓﻮﻟﻮژ‬‫ي‬‫اﻣﺮوز‬‫ي‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫آﻣﺪه‬ ‫وﺟﻮد‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫اﻟﺒﺮز‬. ‫ﻋﻮاﻣﻞ‬‫ﻣﺆﺛﺮ‬‫در‬‫ﺷﮑﻞ‬‫ﮔ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﺳﺎﺧﺘﺎرﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﭼ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺧﻮرده‬‫اﻟﺒﺮز‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺻﻔﺤﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺧﻮرد‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺗﻮران‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺮان‬-‫ﮔ‬‫ﺴﻠﺶ‬‫راﻧﺪﮔ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯽ‬. ‫اﻟﮕ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ي‬‫ﺳﺎﺧﺘﺎر‬‫ي‬‫از‬ ‫اﻟﺒﺮز‬ ‫ﻏﺎﻟﺐ‬‫ﮔﺴﻠ‬ ‫ﻧﻮع‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪه‬‫و‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬‫ورﻗﻪ‬ ‫ﺣﻤﻞ‬ ‫ﺳﺒﺐ‬‫و‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺴﺘﻢ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫دوﭘ‬‫ﮑ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻧﻮع‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺲ‬‫ﻣﺮﮐﺐ‬ ‫)ﺣ‬‫ﺎﺻﻞ‬‫ﻧﺴﻞ‬ ‫دو‬‫راﻧﺪﮔ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺣﻤﻞ‬ ‫و‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻗﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رو‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﺟﻮان‬‫ﺗﺮ‬(‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺷﺪه‬. 6‫ﺳﺎﺧﺘﺎر‬ ‫واﺣﺪ‬‫ي‬‫اﻟﺒ‬‫ﺷﺎﻣﻞ‬ ‫ﺮز‬:1-) ‫ﮔﺮﮔﺎن‬ ‫ﺑﺮآﻣﺪه‬ ‫زون‬‫دارا‬‫ي‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣﻘﺎوم‬‫دﮔﺮﮔﻮﻧ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﺨﺸ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﻨﺸﻮرﻫﺎ‬ ‫از‬‫ي‬ ‫ﻓﺰ‬‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻨﺪ‬‫ﺗ‬ ‫ه‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬(‫ﮐﻬﻦ‬ ‫ﺲ‬2-‫ﺷﻤﺎﻟ‬ ‫ﻧﺌﻮژن‬ ‫زون‬‫ﯽ‬‫)ﺳ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣﺰوزوﺋ‬‫ﯿ‬‫و‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫ﻧﺌﻮژ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻻس‬(‫ن‬3-‫ﺷﻤﺎﻟ‬ ‫زون‬‫ﯽ‬-‫ﻣﺮﮐﺰ‬‫ي‬‫)ر‬‫ﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬ ‫ﭘﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﭘﺮﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﭘﺴ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬-‫ﺑﺎﻻ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺗﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬(4-‫ﺟﻨﻮﺑ‬ ‫زون‬‫ﯽ‬-‫ﻣﺮﮐﺰ‬‫ي‬‫)ر‬‫ﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬‫ﮐﻢ‬‫ﻋﻤﻖ‬‫ز‬ ‫ﺣﺠﻢ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺎد‬ ‫آﺗﺶ‬‫ﻓﺸﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﭘﻮﺷ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫ﺪه‬‫اﻧ‬.(‫ﺪ‬5-‫ﺗﺮﺷ‬ ‫زون‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﺟﻨﻮﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫)د‬‫ارا‬‫ي‬‫آﺗﺸﻔﺸﺎﻧﻬﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺿﺨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻧﺌﻮژ‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬ ‫و‬ ‫اﺋﻮﺳﻦ‬ ‫ﻢ‬(‫ن‬6-‫ﺑﺎﻻ‬ ‫آﻣﺪﮔ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﭘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺸﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺟﻨﻮﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫)ر‬‫ﺳﻮ‬‫ﺑﺎت‬‫ﮐﻢ‬‫ژرﻓﺎ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫و‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫آﺗﺶ‬‫ﻓﺸﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬(. ‫اﻟﺒﺮز‬‫ﺧﺎو‬‫ر‬‫ي‬‫ﻟﺮزه‬‫ﺧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺰﺗﺮ‬‫از‬‫ﺑﺎﺧﺘﺮ‬‫ي‬‫اﺳﺖ‬. ‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣﺮﮐﺰ‬ ‫ﺮان‬‫ي‬ ‫اﻟﮕﻮ‬‫ي‬‫ﺳﺎﺧﺘﺎر‬‫ي‬‫ا‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫ﺣﺎﮐﻢ‬‫ﯾ‬‫زون‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﻧﻮ‬ ‫از‬‫ﺑﻠﻮك‬ ‫ع‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﮔﺴﻞ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫ﺟﺪا‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﺪه‬. ‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣﺜﻠﺜ‬ ‫ﺷﮑﻞ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﭘﻬﻨﻪ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﻠ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﺮق‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬‫ﻟﻮت‬ ‫ﻮك‬‫ﺳﻨﻨﺪج‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺟﻨﻮب‬ ‫از‬ ‫و‬ ‫اﻟﺒﺮز‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎل‬ ‫از‬ ،-‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮﺟﺎن‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺪود‬. ‫ﻧﺒﻮدﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﭼ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻨﻪ‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫ر‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻣﻬﻢ‬‫د‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﭘﺎﻟﺌﻮزوﺋ‬ ‫ﻒ‬‫ﯿ‬‫دوﻧ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﺑﻮط‬ ‫آن‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫)ﻫ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﺎﺗﻮس‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻔﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬(‫ﻦ‬‫و‬‫ﮐﺮﺑﻮﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻔﺮ‬‫)ﻫ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎﺗﻮس‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻔﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬(‫ﻦ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬. ‫ز‬‫ﯾ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﭘﻬﻨﻪ‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣﺮﮐﺰ‬ ‫ﺮان‬‫ي‬‫ﺷﺎﻣﻞ‬ 1-‫ﻃﺒﺲ‬ ‫ﺑﻠﻮك‬‫ﻣ‬ :‫ﯿ‬‫ﮔ‬ ‫ﺎن‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﻞ‬‫ﻧﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺒﻨﺪ‬،‫و‬ ‫داد‬ ‫ﻗﺮار‬ ‫ﮐﻠﻤﺮد‬‫ﺗﻨﻬ‬‫ﻣﻨﻄﻘﻪ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫ا‬ ‫از‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣﺰ‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺮان‬‫وزوﺋ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﭼ‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺧﻮرده‬.‫ﺷﺎﻣﻞ‬4‫ﺑﺨﺶ‬)‫ﻓﺮازﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺷﺘﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﮐﻔﻪ‬ ،‫ﻓﺮ‬‫واﻓﺘﺎده‬‫ﻃﺒﺲ‬‫ﻧﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﻠﻮك‬ ،‫ﯾ‬‫ﺒﻨ‬‫ﺪ‬‫راور‬ ‫ﺑﻠﻮك‬ ،-‫ﻣﺰ‬‫ﯾ‬(‫ﻨﻮ‬. 2-‫ﮐﻠﻤﺮد‬ ‫ﺑﻠﻮك‬‫ﻣ‬ :‫ﯿ‬‫ﮔ‬ ‫ﺎن‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﮐﻠﻤﺮد‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﮔﺴﻞ‬ ‫و‬‫ﻧﺎ‬‫ﯾﯿ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﯽ‬‫و‬ ‫و‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮋﮔ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻓﺮازﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﯽ‬‫دارد‬. 3-‫ﺑﺎدام‬ ‫ﭘﺸﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻠﻮك‬‫ﻣ‬ :‫ﯿ‬‫ﮔ‬ ‫ﺎن‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﻧﺎ‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯾﯿ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔ‬ ‫و‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫و‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫ﻗﺮار‬ ‫ﺑﺎدام‬ ‫ﭘﺸﺖ‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫ﺸﺘﺮ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫آﺗﺶ‬‫ﻓﺸﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫آذ‬ ‫و‬‫ر‬‫آوا‬‫ر‬‫ي‬ .‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫ﺳﺎﺧﺘﻪ‬ 4-‫ﻓﺮوﻧﺸﺴﺖ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎﺿﻪ‬-‫ﺑﺮدﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﻣ‬ :‫ﯿ‬‫ﮔ‬ ‫ﺎن‬‫ﺴ‬‫دارد‬ ‫ﻗﺮار‬ ‫اﻧﺎر‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺑﺎدام‬ ‫ﭘﺸﺖ‬ ‫ﻞ‬،‫از‬‫و‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮋﮔ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺗﺄﺛ‬ ‫ﺑﺨﺶ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫و‬‫ﺣﻮﺿﻪ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻓﺮوﻧﺸ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺗﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺪ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬. 5-‫ﺑﻠﻮك‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺰ‬‫د‬:‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎل‬ ‫از‬‫اﻓ‬ ‫ﻧﻮار‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺧﺘﺮ‬ ‫از‬ ‫و‬ ‫دروﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﮔﻞ‬ ‫ﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻮﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﺎ‬‫ﯾﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬-‫ﺷﺎﻣ‬ ‫و‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺪود‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻓﺖ‬‫ﻣﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯿ‬‫و‬ ‫اﻧﺎرك‬ ‫ﻒ‬ .‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻧﺨﻠﮏ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬
  9. 9. ‫زﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫اﯾﺮ‬ ‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳﯽ‬‫ان‬‫ﻣﺆﻟﻔ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬‫ﯿ‬‫زﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫آزﻣﻮن‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM 6 6-‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺑﻠﻮك‬‫ﻮت‬‫ﻣ‬ :‫ﯿ‬‫ﮔ‬ ‫ﺎن‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﻧﺎ‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺒﻨﺪ‬‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫در‬‫ﺷﻤﺎل‬ ‫ﻣﺮز‬ ،‫دارد‬ ‫ﻗﺮار‬ ‫ﺧﺎور‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻧﻬﺒﻨﺪان‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺧﺘﺮ‬‫ﮔ‬ ،‫ﺴ‬‫ﺟﻨﻮب‬ ‫ﻣﺮز‬ ‫و‬ ‫دروﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﺟﺎزﻣﻮ‬‫ر‬‫ﯾ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺎن‬. ‫ﺳﺨﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﭘﺎ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺪار‬‫ي‬‫ﺣﺎﺷ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻟﻮت‬ ‫ﺑﻠﻮك‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮐ‬ ‫ﻪ‬‫دﻟ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫و‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻤﺘﺮ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺳﺎز‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫و‬‫ﻓﺸﺎر‬ ‫ﮐﺎر‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔ‬ ‫اﻣﺘﺪاد‬ ‫در‬‫ﺴﻞ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻧﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﻧﻬﺒﻨﺪان‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﻐ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮐﻤﺘﺮ‬ ‫در‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺷﮑﻞ‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺑﺎزﺷﺪﮔ‬ ‫ﺣﺪاﮐﺜﺮ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺷﺪت‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫و‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬‫ﭘﺪ‬ ‫ﺎﻋﺚ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺪه‬‫آﺗﺶ‬‫ﻓﺸﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﭘ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫ﻮﺳﺘﻪ‬. ‫ﻓﻠ‬ ‫ﺣﻮﺿﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﮑﺮان‬‫)ﺧ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﺎور‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺮا‬(‫ن‬ ‫ﺣ‬ ‫در‬‫دو‬ ‫ﻓﺎﺻﻞ‬ ‫ﺪ‬‫ﻧﻬﺒﻨﺪان‬ ‫ﮔﺴﻞ‬‫)ﺑ‬‫و‬ (‫ﺎﺧﺘﺮ‬‫ﮔ‬‫ﻫﺮ‬ ‫ﺴﻞ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺮود‬‫)د‬‫ﺧﺎو‬ ‫ر‬(‫ر‬‫ﻧﻬﺸﺘﻪ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻓﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺶ‬‫ﺿﺨ‬ ‫ﮔﻮﻧﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﺎ‬‫ﭘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫اﻓ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻮﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫دارد‬ ‫وﺟﻮد‬. ‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺣﻮ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﻧﻮﻋ‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﺿﻪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺗﺮاد‬ ‫ﮔﺴﻞ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫داﻧﻨﺪ‬. ‫ﻣﻨ‬ ‫ﮔﺴﺘﺮش‬‫ﺸﻮرﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻓﺰا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺳﻨ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻨﺪه‬‫ﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫دﮔﺮﮔﻮﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫و‬‫و‬‫ﻧﺰدﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﮐﻠﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯽ‬-‫ﻗﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫)ﭘ‬‫ﺎﻟﺌﻮﺳ‬‫ﻦ‬-‫اﺋﻮﺳ‬(‫ﻦ‬‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫دﻻﻟﺖ‬ ‫ﻓﺮوراﻧﺶ‬‫ز‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻟﻮت‬ ‫ﺑﻠﻮك‬‫ﯾ‬‫دارد‬ ‫اﻓﻐﺎن‬ ‫ﺑﻠﻮك‬ ‫ﺮ‬. ‫ﺣﻮﺿﻪ‬ ‫در‬‫ﻓﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﺧﺎور‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺮا‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫ن‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻗﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺗﺮ‬‫رﺧﻨ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺗﺎﺳﻪ‬ ‫از‬‫ﻧﺪارد‬ ‫ﻤﻮن‬. ‫ﺳ‬‫ﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫اﻓ‬ ‫ﻣﺠﻤﻮﻋﻪ‬ ‫دو‬ ‫ﺷﺎﻣﻞ‬ ‫ﭘﻬﻨﻪ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻮﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫)ر‬‫ﻧ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺗﻮك‬(‫ﻪ‬‫و‬‫ﯾ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬ ‫ﻣﺠﻤﻮﻋﻪ‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫ﯽ‬‫)ﺳ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﯿ‬‫آ‬ ‫ﺪ‬‫ﺑ‬(‫ﻪ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬. ‫اﻟﮕﻮ‬‫ي‬‫ﺳﺎﺧﺘﺎر‬‫ي‬‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫دﻟ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺣﻮﺿﻪ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﭼ‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮﮔ‬‫ﯽ‬‫زﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺳﺎﺧﺖ‬‫ﺑﺮﺧﻮرد‬‫ي‬‫ﺟﺎ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮕ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻗﺎره‬ ‫ورق‬ ‫دو‬ ‫ﺎن‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫ﻧﺸﺎﻧﮕﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮏ‬ ‫ﮐﻮﻫﺰا‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫درون‬‫ﻗﺎره‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫اﺳﺖ‬. ‫ﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪان‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻫ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪروﮐﺮﺑﻨ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣﺮﮐﺰ‬ ‫ﺮان‬‫ي‬‫ﺗﺎﻗﺪ‬ ‫دو‬‫ﯾ‬‫و‬ ‫اﻟﺒﺮز‬ ‫ﺲ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫و‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺳﺮاﺟﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﺪان‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪروﮐﺮﺑﻨ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﻤﻞ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺮان‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫اﻧﺒﺎﺷﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﺎﻣﻞ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯽ‬-‫ﻣﺎ‬‫ﺳﻪ‬‫ﺳﻨﮕ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﻤﺸﮏ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬‫رد‬ ‫و‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻒ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ژوراﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻃﺒﺲ‬ ‫ﺑﻠﻮك‬ ‫ﮏ‬. ‫داغ‬ ‫ﮐﭙﻪ‬ ‫ﯾ‬‫ﮑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫دﻻ‬ ‫از‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯽ‬‫آﻣﺪﮔ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻻ‬ ‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫اﻟﺒﺮز‬ ‫از‬ ‫داغ‬ ‫ﮐﭙﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﻮدن‬ ‫ﺟﺪا‬ ‫ﺳﺒﺐ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻗﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯽ‬‫در‬ ‫ﺟﻨﻮب‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﺑﻮط‬ ‫ﺧﺰر‬ ‫ﺎﭼﻪ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻦ‬. ‫ﺷﻤﺎﻟ‬ ‫ﻣﺮز‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔﺴﻞ‬ ‫ﺗﻮران‬ ‫ﻓﻼت‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫داغ‬ ‫ﮐﭙﻪ‬‫ﻋﺸﻖ‬‫آﺑﺎد‬‫ﺟﻨﻮﺑ‬ ‫ﻣﺮز‬ ‫و‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﺎ‬‫ﻣﻨﺸﻮرﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺑﺮ‬‫اﻓﺰا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻨﺪه‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬.‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﮐﻬﻦ‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺳﺎزﻧﺪه‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﮐﺮﺑﻨﺎﺗ‬‫ﯽ‬‫)ژ‬‫وراﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑﺎﻻ‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬(‫ﺗ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮﮔﺎن‬‫)ﮐ‬‫ﭘﺎ‬ ‫ﺮﺗﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﯾﯿ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﯽ‬(‫واﺣﺪﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻫﺴﺘﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻄﻘﻪ‬ ‫ﻤﺎﺳﺎز‬. ‫دا‬ ‫ﮐﭙﻪ‬ ‫ﺣﻮﺿﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﺒﺎﻫﺖ‬‫زﻣﺎن‬ :‫زاﮔﺮس‬ ‫و‬ ‫غ‬‫ﭼ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺧﻮردﮔ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﻬﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫رو‬ ،‫ﻋﻤﻮﻣ‬ ‫ﻧﺪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﭼ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺗﮑﺎﭘﻮﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﻧﺒﻮد‬ ،‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣﺎﮔﻤﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫و‬ ‫ﯾ‬‫ﺑﻮدن‬ ‫ﮑﺴﺎن‬‫ر‬‫ژ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻢ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻓﺸﺎرﺷ‬‫ﯽ‬. ‫ﻣﻮﻗﻌ‬ ‫ﻣﻮرد‬ ‫در‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺳﺎﺧﺘ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﺎر‬‫ي‬‫ﮐﭙﻪ‬‫ﻧﻈﺮ‬ ‫دو‬ ‫داغ‬‫ﯾ‬:‫دارد‬ ‫وﺟﻮد‬ ‫ﻪ‬ 1-‫ﻧﻈﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫اوراﺳ‬ ‫ﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬2-‫ﻧﻈﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮔﻨﺪواﻧﺎ‬ ‫ﻪ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﻣ‬ ‫زﻣﺎن‬ ‫در‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮐ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ا‬ ‫ورق‬ ‫از‬ ‫داغ‬ ‫ﭙﻪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫ﺟﺪا‬ ‫ﺮان‬. ‫ﻧﺎﺣ‬ ‫در‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮐﭙﻪ‬ ‫ﻪ‬‫ﻧﺒﻮد‬ ‫داغ‬‫رﺳﻮب‬‫ﮔﺬار‬‫ي‬‫ﻋﻠﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﺧﺸﮑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ز‬‫ا‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﺳﺎزﻧﺪ‬ ‫ارﺗﺒﺎط‬ ‫و‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﺻﻮرت‬‫ﻧﺎﭘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻮﺳﺘﮕ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﻢ‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺐ‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬. ‫ﭘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺸﺮو‬‫ي‬‫و‬‫ﭘﺲ‬‫رو‬‫ي‬‫در‬‫ﯾ‬‫داغ‬ ‫ﮐﭙﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻄﻘﻪ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫از‬ :‫اوا‬‫ﯾ‬) ‫ﻞ‬‫ا‬‫ﭘﺴ‬ ‫ﺋﻮﺳﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫در‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫آﻏﺎز‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﭘﺲ‬‫رو‬‫ي‬‫از‬ ‫ﮐﺮده‬‫ا‬‫واﺳﻂ‬ ‫اﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﭘ‬ ‫ﮕﻮﺳﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﯿ‬‫در‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﻃﻮر‬‫ﮐﺎﻣﻞ‬‫ﭘﺲ‬‫رو‬‫ي‬‫ﺣﻮﺿﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﺌﻮژن‬ ‫در‬ ‫و‬ ‫داﺷﺘﻪ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎﻧﮑ‬‫ﻮﻫ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﮑﻞ‬‫ﮔﺮﻓﺘﻪ‬‫اﻧﺪ‬.( ‫ﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪان‬‫ﺷﻮر‬ ‫ﮔﺎز‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺗﺮش‬ ‫ﻣﺰدوران‬ ‫ﻣﺨﺰن‬ ‫ﮔﺎز‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺠﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻦ‬. ‫ﺑ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺸﺘ‬‫ﻧﻔﺘ‬ ‫ﻣﺨﺎزن‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎل‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺮان‬‫ﻧﻬﺸﺘﻪ‬ ‫در‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﭘ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻮﺳﻦ‬-‫ﮐﻮاﺗﺮﻧﺮ‬‫ﺣﺎﺷ‬‫ﯿ‬‫در‬ ‫ﻪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺗﺸﮑ‬ ‫ﺧﺰر‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫اﻧﺪ‬. ‫رد‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻒ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﭘﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻧﺪارد‬ ‫وﺟﻮد‬ ‫ﻣﻐﺎن‬ ‫دﺷﺖ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻮﺳﻦ‬.
  10. 10. ‫زﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫اﯾﺮ‬ ‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳﯽ‬‫ان‬‫ﻣﺆﻟﻔ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬‫ﯿ‬‫زﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫آزﻣﻮن‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM 7 ‫در‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺧﺰر‬‫ﺑﺎﻗ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﺎﻧﺪه‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫از‬‫ﭘﺎراﺗ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫در‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺲ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣﺪ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺎه‬‫ﯾ‬.‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫ﺟﺪا‬ ‫ﺘﺮاﻧﻪ‬ ‫در‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺧﺰر‬ ‫ﺎﭼﻪ‬‫ﺗﻘﺴ‬ ‫ﺑﺨﺶ‬ ‫ﺳﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬:‫ﺷﺎﻣﻞ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫ﻢ‬1-‫ﺷﻤﺎﻟ‬ ‫ﺑﺨﺶ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رو‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ :‫ي‬‫ﭘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﻗ‬ ‫ﻤﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎﻧﻮﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬ .‫اﺳﺖ‬2-‫ﻣﺮﮐﺰ‬ ‫ﺑﺨﺶ‬‫ي‬:‫ﭘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺮ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻗﺎره‬ ‫ﺧﺎﺳﺘﮕﺎه‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ا‬‫ي‬.‫دارد‬3-‫ﺟﻨﻮﺑ‬ ‫ﺑﺨﺶ‬‫ﯽ‬:‫ﭘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺑﺎزاﻟﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬.‫دارد‬ ‫ﭘﻠ‬ ‫ﻓﺸﺎرش‬‫ﺌ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺴﺘ‬‫ﻮﺳﻦ‬-‫ﭘﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮔﺴﻞ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﻠﮑﺮد‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻮﺳﻦ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫راﻧﺪﮔ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﻬﺸﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫ﺳﺒﺐ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺣﺎل‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻮﺳﻦ‬‫ارﺗﻔﺎع‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﺑ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺸﺘﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﻧﻬﺸﺘﻪ‬ ‫از‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﭘﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑﺎﺷﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻮﺳﻦ‬. ‫ﻣﮑﺮان‬ ‫ﮐﻮه‬ ‫ﺷﺎﻣﻞ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺧﺎور‬‫ي‬-‫ﺑﺎﺧﺘﺮ‬‫ي‬‫در‬ ‫ﺳﻮاﺣﻞ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻋﻤﺎ‬‫ﺗﺎ‬ ‫ن‬‫ﻓﺮواﻓﺘﺎدﮔ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺟﺎزﻣﻮر‬‫ﯾ‬‫اداﻣﻪ‬ ‫ﺎن‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎﻓﺘ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻪ‬. ‫ﺧﺎور‬ ‫ﻣﺮز‬‫ي‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮔﺴﻞ‬ ‫آن‬‫ﯿ‬‫د‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻨﺎب‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫اداﻣﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻻ‬ ‫ﻻس‬ ‫ﻣﺤﻮر‬ ‫اﻣﺘﺪاد‬ ‫ر‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣﻌﺮوف‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺎﺑﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺗﺮاد‬ ‫زون‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺲ‬‫ﯿ‬‫زون‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣﮑﺮان‬ ‫ﻓﺮوراﻧﺶ‬‫ﺑﺮﺧﻮرد‬ ‫زون‬‫ي‬‫ﻫﻨﺪ‬-‫او‬‫راﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎﺳﺖ‬. ‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺨﺖ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﮑﺮان‬ ‫ﺷﺎﺧﺺ‬:1-‫آﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫رﻧﮕ‬ ‫ﺰه‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬2-‫ﺑﺮوﻧﺰدﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﭼﻬﺮه‬‫ﺳﺎز‬3-‫ﺳﻮا‬‫ﺑﺎﻻ‬ ‫ﺣﻞ‬‫ﭘﻠ‬ ‫آﻣﺪه‬‫ﮑﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬4- ‫ﺧﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺞ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻧﻌﻠ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﮑﻞ‬5-‫ﮔﻞ‬‫ﻓﺸﺎن‬‫ﻫﺎ‬. ‫ﻧﻮﻋ‬ ‫ﻣﮑﺮان‬‫ﯽ‬‫درون‬ ‫اﺷﺘﻘﺎق‬‫ﻗﺎره‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫ﺳﮑﻮ‬ ‫در‬‫ي‬‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ان‬‫ﺮ‬‫)ژ‬‫ور‬‫اﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮏ‬‫ﭘ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬-‫ﮐﺮﺗﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﭘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬(‫اﻗ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑﻮده‬ ‫ﻫﻤﺮاه‬ ‫ﺎﻧﻮس‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬. ‫ﭘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻧﻮﻋ‬ ‫ﻣﮑﺮان‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﭘﻮﺳﺘﻪ‬‫ا‬‫ﻗ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎﻧﻮﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺗﻮاﻟ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺿﺨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻓﻠ‬ ‫ﻢ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺶ‬‫ﭘﻮﺷ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺪه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﻮد‬. ‫ﺟﻮان‬‫ﺗﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬‫ﻣﮑﺮان‬ ‫ﺎت‬‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻢ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺳﺴﺖ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﭘﻠ‬ ‫ﺳﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻤﺎن‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻮ‬-‫ﭘﻠﺌ‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺴﺘﻮﺳﻦ‬. ‫ﻧﻮﻋ‬ ‫ﻣﮑﺮان‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﻨﺸﻮر‬‫ﺑﺮاﻓﺰا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻨﺪه‬‫اﺳﺖ‬‫ﻓﺮاد‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻮاره‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻓﺮوراﻧﺶ‬ ‫زون‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫ﮐﻢ‬‫ژرﻓﺎ‬‫ﺟﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﮐﻮﻫﺰا‬ ‫ﻋﻤﻞ‬ ‫و‬ ‫دارد‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫در‬ ‫ﻣﮑﺮان‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫اﻧﺠﺎم‬ ‫ﺣﺎل‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻫﻤﭽﻨﺎن‬. ‫ﻓﺮوراﻧﺶ‬ ‫ﮔﻮدال‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺗﺎﺳﻪ‬ ‫در‬‫ﺟﺎزﻣﻮر‬ ‫در‬‫ﯾ‬‫وﻟ‬ ‫ﺑﻮده‬ ‫ﺎن‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺣﺎﺿ‬ ‫ﺣﺎل‬ ‫در‬‫ا‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﺛﺮ‬‫ﻋﻘﺐ‬‫ﻧﺸ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﯽ‬‫زون‬ ‫ﺟﻨﻮب‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻓﺮوراﻧﺶ‬ ‫رﺳ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﺎن‬ ‫ﻣﻐﺎك‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺪه‬. ‫دﻟ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﮐﻢ‬ ‫ﻓﺮوراﻧﺶ‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣﻨﺎﻓ‬ ‫در‬ ‫آب‬ ‫وﺟﻮد‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺐ‬‫ﻟﺮزه‬ ‫ﺗﻮان‬ ‫ﺬ‬‫ﺧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺰ‬‫ي‬‫ﺿﻌ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻄﻘﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻒ‬. ‫ﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬ ‫ﭘﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ا‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺮان‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ﻣﺮز‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﭘﺮﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﭘ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﺰﻣﺎن‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪا‬‫ﯾ‬‫زﻣ‬ ‫ﺶ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑﺎﻻ‬ ‫ﻣﺮز‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﻫﻤﺰﻣﺎ‬ ‫را‬‫ﭘ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ن‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻧﺨﺴﺘ‬ ‫ﺶ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺗﺮ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺟﻨﺲ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻠﻮﺑ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬ ‫اوﻟﻨ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻮس‬‫ﯽ‬‫داﻧﻨﺪ‬. ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﭘﺮﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺗﻘ‬ ‫دﺳﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﺳﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺮان‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻢ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﻮﻧﺪ‬:1-‫اﻗ‬ ‫ﭘﻮﺳﺘﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎﻧﻮﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬2-‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﭘﻮﺳﺘﻪ‬‫ﺎره‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫ﻗﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯽ‬‫)د‬‫ﮔﺮﮔﻮن‬ ‫ﺟﺪ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺪ‬‫دﮔﺮﮔﻮن‬ ‫ﻧﺎ‬(3-‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣﺎﮔﻤﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫دروﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫وﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬. ‫رﺧ‬ ‫ﺗﻨﻬﺎ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﻤﻮن‬‫ﭘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫اﻓ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻮﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﭘﺮﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣﺠﻤﻮﻋﻪ‬ ‫ﺮان‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫اﻓ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻮﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫اﻗ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﺳﺘﮕﺎه‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎﻧﻮﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﺎ‬ ‫در‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫اﻧﺎرك‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮏ‬‫ﺑﺎره‬‫ﮔﻠﻮ‬ ‫رﺧﺴﺎره‬ ‫در‬‫ﮐﻮ‬‫ﻓﺎن‬-‫ﺷ‬‫ﯿ‬‫د‬ ‫ﺑﺎر‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺴﺖ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ا‬ ‫رﺧﺴﺎره‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﮕﺮ‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻮﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺴ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫دﮔﺮﮔﻮن‬ ‫ﺳﺒﺰ‬ ‫ﺖ‬. ‫ﮐﻬﻦ‬‫ﺗﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﻬﺮ‬ ‫ﺳﺎزﻧﺪ‬ ‫اﻟﺒﺮز‬‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺳﻦ‬‫ﺌ‬‫ﻮﭘﺮو‬‫ﺗﺮو‬‫زوﺋ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮏ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬. ‫ﭘﺮﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣﺮﮐ‬ ‫ﺮان‬‫ﺰ‬‫ي‬‫ﺷﺎﻣﻞ‬4‫ﭼ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫واﺣﺪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻨﻪ‬‫ا‬‫ي‬:‫اﺳﺖ‬ 1-‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫اوﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻪ‬2-‫ﭼﺎﭘﺪوﻧ‬ ‫ﻣﺠﻤﻮﻋﻪ‬‫ﯽ‬3-‫ﻣﺠﻤﻮﻋﻪ‬‫ﺷﻮرو‬ ‫ﺑﻨﻪ‬‫)ا‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻮﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻓﺮاوا‬ ‫ﺖ‬(‫ن‬4-‫ﺗﺎﺷﮏ‬ ‫ﺳﺎزﻧﺪ‬. ‫دارا‬ ‫ﺑﺎدام‬ ‫ﭘﺸﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﺠﻤﻮﻋﻪ‬‫ي‬‫ﮔﺮاﻧ‬ ‫ﺗﻮده‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫دﮔﺮﮔﻮﻧ‬ ‫ﺑﺨﺶ‬ ‫دو‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣﺘﻌﺪد‬‫ﯽ‬‫)د‬‫ﺑﺎﻻ‬ ‫رﺟﻪ‬-‫ﺿﻌ‬‫ﯿ‬(‫ﻒ‬‫ا‬ ‫ارﺗﺒﺎط‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺳﺎزﻧﺪﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﺠﻤﻮﻋﻪ‬‫ي‬‫ز‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺑﺎﻻ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﺻﻮرت‬‫ﮔ‬‫ﺴ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﮑﻮس‬ ‫ﻞ‬. ‫ﺳﺮﮐﻮه‬ ‫ﻣﺠﻤﻮﻋﻪ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫اﻧﻮاع‬ :‫ﯿ‬‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﮑﺎ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﺖ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺣﺎو‬‫ي‬‫آﻟﻮﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻨﻮﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮑﺎت‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﮔﺎرﻧﺖ‬ ‫و‬.
  11. 11. ‫زﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫اﯾﺮ‬ ‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳﯽ‬‫ان‬‫ﻣﺆﻟﻔ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬‫ﯿ‬‫زﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫آزﻣﻮن‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM 8 ‫اﺑﺮاﻫ‬ ‫آﻗﺎ‬ ‫ﻧﻈﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﻬﻦ‬‫ﺗﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫واﺣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫رﺧ‬ ‫ﺪ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫ﻨﻤﻮن‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣﺮﮐﺰ‬ ‫ﺮان‬‫ي‬‫اﻧﺒﺎﺷﺘﻪ‬ ،‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻓﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﯽ‬-‫ﺗ‬‫ﺨﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﺎم‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬»‫ﺳ‬‫ﺎزﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﻧﺎﺗ‬‫ﮏ‬«‫اﺳﺖ‬. ‫دﮔﺮﮔﻮﻧ‬ ‫ﻧﺨﺴﺖ‬ ‫ﻓﺎز‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﭘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣﺮﮐﺰ‬ ‫ﺮان‬‫ي‬‫دﻣﺎ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣﺘﻮﺳﻂ‬ ‫ﻓﺸﺎر‬ ‫ﻧﻮع‬ ‫از‬‫ي‬‫ﮐ‬‫ﻢ‬‫)ﺑ‬‫ﺎر‬‫و‬‫و‬‫ﯾ‬(‫ﻦ‬) ‫ﻧﻮع‬ ‫از‬ ‫دوم‬ ‫ﻓﺎز‬ ‫و‬‫اﺑﻮﮐﻮﻣﺎ‬( ‫اﺳ‬.‫ﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻻ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﺿﻌ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮔ‬ ،‫ﮐﻬﺮ‬ ‫ﻒ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﻣﻌﮑﻮس‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﮔﻮﻧ‬ ‫دﮔﺮ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﭘﺮﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﺘﻮﺳﻂ‬‫ﮔ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﻣﻌﮑﻮ‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫س‬‫ﺑﺎدام‬ ‫ﭘﺸﺖ‬ ، ‫ز‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﻗﻮ‬‫ي‬‫ﭼﺎﭘﺪوﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﭼﺎﭘﺪوﻧ‬ ‫ﻣﺠﻤﻮﻋﻪ‬ ‫در‬‫ﯽ‬‫دو‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻓﺎز‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮕﻤﺎﺗ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫دو‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ارﺗﺒﺎط‬ ‫در‬‫دﮔﺮﮔﻮﻧ‬ ‫ﻓﺎز‬‫ﯽ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫ﺷﻨﺎﺧﺘﻪ‬:‫ﻣﺠﻤﻮﻋﻪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻓﺎز‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﻧﺨﺴﺖ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻧﻮع‬ ‫از‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮕﻤﺎﺗ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫رﮔﻪ‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﺰﻣﺎن‬‫زﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺳﺎﺧﺖ‬‫دوم‬ ‫ﻓﺎز‬ ‫و‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬‫ﻣﻨﺸﺄ‬‫آر‬‫ﻧﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫دارد‬. ‫ﭘﺮﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺳﻨﻨﺪج‬‫در‬‫ﻦ‬-‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﭘﺮ‬‫ﺮﺟﺎن‬‫ﺗﮑﺎﭘﻮﺗﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺳﺎ‬‫ﺣﻮﺿﻪ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺧﺘﺎر‬‫ي‬-‫ﺑ‬‫ﻮ‬‫رﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎﻓ‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯿ‬.‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻠﻮك‬ ‫ﺎﻧﻪ‬ ‫دﮔﺮﮔﻮﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﭘﺮﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫اﻟﺒﺮز‬ ‫ﻦ‬:‫ﺷ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﮔﻮﻧ‬ ‫دﮔﺮ‬ ،‫ﮔﺮﮔﺎن‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫اﺳﺎﻟﻢ‬‫ﺷ‬ ،‫ﺎ‬‫دﮔﺮﮔﻮﻧ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻧﺪرﻣﻦ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻋﻠﻢ‬‫ﮐﻮه‬. ‫ﺷ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﺖ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺳﺎزﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﺗﺒﻪ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﮔﺮﮔﺎن‬‫ﯿ‬‫درﻫﻤ‬ ‫ﻣﺠﻤﻮﻋﻪ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺴﺖ‬‫ﯽ‬‫اوﻟﺴ‬ ‫از‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘﻮﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﮔﻮﻧﺎﮔﻮن‬‫ﺟﻨ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺳﻦ‬‫ﺲ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬ ‫زﻣ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﻞ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﺨﺘﻠﻒ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫د‬‫رز‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺲ‬‫ﮐﻬ‬‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮑﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫ﻣﺨﻠﻮط‬ ‫ﮕﺮ‬‫اﻧﺪ‬. ‫ﭘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﭘﺮﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫زاﮔﺮ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫س‬‫رﺧ‬‫ﻧﺪارد‬ ‫ﻨﻤﻮن‬. ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬‫دﮔﺮﮔﻮﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﺎ‬‫ﭘﺮﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺷﺎﻣﻞ‬ ‫ﻦ‬:1-‫در‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﻗﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺿﺨ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﺘﻤﺎ‬ ‫رﻧﮓ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬‫ﯾ‬.‫دارﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﺳﺒﺰ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ 2-‫رﺳ‬‫ﮐﻨﺎر‬‫ﺑﺎت‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻗﺎره‬‫ا‬‫ي‬. ‫ﭘﺮﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫اﻟﺒﺮز‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻦ‬-‫آذرﺑﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺠﺎن‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺳﺎزﻧﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻨﺪر‬ ‫ﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘﻮﻟﻮژ‬‫ي‬‫؛‬‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ارﻏﻮا‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷ‬ ،‫ﯿ‬‫ﻞ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺷ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﮑﺎدار‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫دار‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺎن‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻪ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫دوﻟﻮﻣ‬ ‫از‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﺳﺘﺮوﻣﺎﺗﻮﻟ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬‫دار‬. ‫ﺳﻦ‬‫ﻧﻮﭘﺮوﺗﺮوز‬‫و‬‫ﺋ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﭘﺴ‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ﻣﺮز‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮔﺮاﻧ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫آن‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫دوران‬‫)د‬‫ﮔﺮ‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﯽ‬‫آذر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﭘ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯽ‬(‫ﺑﺎﻻ‬ ‫ﻣﺮز‬ ‫و‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﻃﻮر‬‫ﭘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺳﻠﻄﺎﻧ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﻮﺳﺘﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬.‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻋﻀﻮ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬1‫و‬2‫ﺳﻠﻄﺎﻧ‬ ‫ﺳﺎزﻧﺪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫)ﭘﺮ‬ ‫ﻪ‬‫ﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﭘﺴ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬(‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘﻮ‬‫ﻟﻮژ‬‫ي‬:‫دوﻟﻮﻣ‬ ‫ﻋﻀﻮ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﭘﺎ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯾﯿ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﻋﻀﻮ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﭘﺎ‬‫ﯾﯿ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫اره‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﺳﻨﮕ‬:‫اﮐﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ﺘﺎرك‬‫و‬Churia CircularisWalcot‫)وﻧﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬(‫ﻦ‬ ‫داش‬ ‫ﻗﺮه‬ ‫ﺳﺎزﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘﻮﻟﻮژ‬‫ي‬‫ﮐﻮارﺗﺰ‬ :‫ﭘﻮرﻓ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﺗﻮف‬ ، ‫ﮔﺪازه‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻗﺮه‬ ‫ﺳﺎزﻧﺪ‬‫د‬‫ﺧﺮوﺟ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﺎدل‬ ‫اش‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔﺮاﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫دوران‬ ‫ﺖ‬. ‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣﺮﮐﺰ‬ ‫ﺮان‬‫ي‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺰ‬‫و‬ ‫ﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘﻮﻟﻮژ‬‫ي‬‫ﺷ‬ :‫ﯿ‬،‫ﻞ‬‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬،‫ﻻ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻪ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮕ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺒﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺖ‬ :‫ﺳﻨﮕﻮاره‬Medusite, sprigging
  12. 12. ‫زﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫اﯾﺮ‬ ‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳﯽ‬‫ان‬‫ﻣﺆﻟﻔ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬‫ﯿ‬‫زﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫آزﻣﻮن‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM 9 ‫اوﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﭼ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫واﺣﺪ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻨﻪ‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫از‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬‫ﮐﻮﻫﺰا‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﮐﺎﺗﺎﻧﮕﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﮐﻪ‬‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﻃﻮر‬‫دﮔﺮ‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﯿ‬‫رو‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫ﺐ‬‫ي‬‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻧﺸﺴﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺮاد‬. ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫دﺳ‬(‫)دزو‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘﻮﻟﻮژ‬‫ي‬‫دوﻟﻮﻣ‬ ،‫ﮔﭻ‬ :‫ﯿ‬،‫ﻫﻮازده‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫آﻫﮏ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬ ،‫ﻣﺘﺒﻠﻮر‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺑﻮدار‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ،‫ﺳﺮخ‬ ‫ﮑﺎدار‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫آذر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺟﻠﺒﮏ‬ :‫ﺳﻨﮕﻮاره‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫آﻫﮑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﺎﻣﺸﺨﺺ‬. ‫ﺑﺎ‬‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺰ‬‫و‬‫ﻫﻢ‬‫ارز‬‫اﺳﺖ‬. ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫راور‬ ‫ﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘﻮﻟﻮژ‬‫ي‬‫آﻣ‬ :‫ﯿ‬‫ﺰه‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫از‬‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺗﺒﺨ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ،‫ﺳﺮخ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬‫دوﻟﻮﻣ‬ ،‫ﯿ‬،‫ﺖ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫آﻫﮏ‬،‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫آﺗﺶ‬‫ﻓﺸﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬. ‫درﺑﺮﮔ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮﻧﺪه‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﺑﺎ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﺘﻔﺎوت‬ ‫ﺳﻦ‬. ‫در‬ ‫ﺳﺎزﻧﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘﻮﻟﻮژ‬‫ي‬‫ﺷ‬ :‫ﯿ‬‫دوﻟﻮﻣ‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻋﺪﺳ‬ ‫ﮔﭻ‬ ،‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﮑﻞ‬‫ﻫﻤﺮاه‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﺗﻌﺪاد‬‫ي‬‫دا‬‫ﯾ‬‫د‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺑﺎز‬. ‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻧﺸﺎﻧﮕﺮ‬ ‫ﺳﺎزﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﻐ‬‫ﯿﯿ‬‫ﺷﺮا‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣﺤ‬ ‫ﻂ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺗﺸﮑ‬ ‫ﻂ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ر‬ ‫ﺳﺎزﻧﺪ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺰ‬‫و‬‫)د‬‫ز‬ ‫ر‬‫ﯾ‬(‫ﺮ‬‫در‬ ‫و‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬‫)د‬‫ﺑﺎﻻ‬ ‫ر‬(‫اﺳﺖ‬. ‫زاﮔﺮس‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ :‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﻮﻻﺑ‬ ‫رﺧﺴﺎره‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻄﻘﻪ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯽ‬-‫ﺗﺒﺨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬‫دارﻧﺪ‬. ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﻫﺮﻣﺰ‬‫)ﭘ‬‫ﺮﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﭘﺴ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬-‫ﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬( ‫ﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘﻮﻟﻮژ‬‫ي‬‫اﻧ‬ ،‫ﻧﻤﮏ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ :‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺖ‬‫ژ‬ ،‫ﯾ‬‫ﭙﺲ‬،‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫آﻫﮏ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎه‬‫رﻧﮓ‬‫دوﻟﻮﻣ‬ ،‫ﯿ‬‫ﭼﺮﺗ‬ ‫ﺑﻮدار‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯽ‬،‫ﮐﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫آﻫﻦ‬‫آﭘﺎﺗ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬. ‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺳﺮ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ي‬‫ﻧﺸﺎن‬‫دﻫﻨﺪه‬‫ﺷﺮا‬‫ﯾ‬‫اﻗﻠ‬ ‫ﻂ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔﺮم‬‫و‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﮐﻢ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﻖ‬. ‫ﺑ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺸﺘﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫در‬ ‫ﻧﻤﮏ‬ ‫اﻧﺒﺎﺷﺖ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﻧﺎﺣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑﻨﺪرﻋﺒﺎس‬ ‫ﻪ‬‫)ﻫ‬‫ﺮﻣﺰﮔﺎ‬(‫ن‬‫اﺳﺖ‬. ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣﺎﮔﻤﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﭘﺮﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ً‫ﺎ‬‫ﻋﻤﻮﻣ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣﺎﮔﻤﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﭘﺮﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ا‬ ‫در‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺮان‬‫ﮔﺮاﻧ‬ ‫از‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺑﻮده‬ ‫ﮐﺎﻟﮑﻮآﻟﮑﺎﻟﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﮔﺎ‬‫ﻣﺘﻐ‬ ‫ﺑﺮو‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﺧﺎﺳﺘﮕﺎه‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮕﻤﺎﺗ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫دارﻧﺪ‬. ‫ﮔﺮاﻧ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬‫ﯿ‬‫دوران‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫در‬ :‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﭘﺮﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺗﺰر‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﻬﺮ‬ ‫ﺳﺎزﻧﺪ‬ ‫از‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫ﻖ‬‫ﺟﻮان‬‫ﺗﺮ‬‫ﺳ‬ ‫از‬ ‫و‬‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺎزﻧﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻗﺪ‬ ‫ﻨﺪر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯽ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺗﺮ‬. ‫ﮔﺮاﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣﻮﺗﻪ‬ ‫ﺖ‬:‫ﮐﺮﺗﺎﺳﻪ‬ ‫اواﺧﺮ‬ ‫آن‬ ‫ﺳﻦ‬‫اوا‬ ،‫ﯾ‬‫ﻗﺎﺑﻞ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﭘﺎﻟﺌﻮﺳﻦ‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﻗ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮔﺮاﻧ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺎس‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﺪان‬ ‫اﻟﻮﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﺖ‬. ‫ﮔﺮاﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑﺮﻧﻮرد‬ ‫ﺖ‬:‫ﻧﻔﻮذ‬ ‫ﺣﺎﻟﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ي‬‫ﭘ‬ ‫ﺗﮑﻨﺎر‬ ‫ﺳﺎزﻧﺪ‬ ‫در‬‫ﺮﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﻫﻤﺮاه‬ ‫و‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫ﻗﺮار‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫دﮔ‬ ‫ﺗﺤﺖ‬ ‫ﺳﺎزﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﺮﮔﻮﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫درﺟﻪ‬ ‫ﭘﺎ‬‫ﯾﯿ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﮔﺮﻓﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﻗﺮار‬ ‫ﻦ‬. ‫ﮔﺮاﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫زر‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮕﺎن‬:‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎﻧ‬ ‫ﻓﺎﻗﺪ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻗ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺮه‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﻧﺰد‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻫﺴﺘﻨﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻗﺎره‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫ﭘ‬‫ﺮﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﭘﺴ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺗﺤﺖ‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﺗﺄﺛ‬‫ﯿ‬‫داده‬ ‫ﻗﺮار‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫اﻧﺪ‬. ‫ﮔﺮاﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫زر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻧﺮ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﮕﺎن‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﮕﺎن‬‫ﺳﺮ‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮔﺮﻣﺎ‬ ‫اﺛﺮ‬ ‫ﺰو‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫داﺷﺘ‬‫ﻪ‬‫اﻧﺪ‬. ‫ﻓﻌﺎﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫آﺗﺶ‬‫ﻓﺸﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﭘﺮﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫آﺗﺶ‬‫ﻓﺸﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺟﻐﺮاﻓ‬ ‫ﭘﻬﻨﻪ‬ ‫ﺳﻪ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﺮان‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺸﺘﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣﻘﺪ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ارﻧﺪ‬:1-‫ﻣﺎﮔﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﻤﺎن‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫اروﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻪ‬-‫ﺑﺰﻣﺎن‬2-‫داﻣﻨﻪ‬ ‫ﺟﻨﻮﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫اﻟﺒﺮز‬3-‫ا‬ ‫ﺧﺎور‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻟﻮت‬ ‫ﺑﻠﻮك‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺮان‬. ‫ﮔﺪازه‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫آﺗﺶ‬‫ﻓﺸﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫زﻣﺎن‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺸﺘﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ر‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻮﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻗﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﺗﻮده‬ ‫و‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻮﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﻮا‬ ‫و‬‫رﺗﺰﭘﻮر‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻫﺴﺘﻨ‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﺪه‬‫ﺗﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬‫آن‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ر‬ ‫ﺷﺎﻣﻞ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻮﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻗﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﺗﮑﻨﺎر‬‫ر‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺗﻮف‬ ،‫ﯾ‬‫ﻮﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻗﻠ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫اﺳﻔﻮر‬‫د‬‫ي‬‫ر‬ ،‫ﯾ‬‫ﻮﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻗﻠ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺰ‬‫و‬‫و‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻫﺮﻣﺰ‬.
  13. 13. ‫زﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫اﯾﺮ‬ ‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳﯽ‬‫ان‬‫ﻣﺆﻟﻔ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬‫ﯿ‬‫زﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫آزﻣﻮن‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM 10 ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫آﺗﺶ‬‫ﻓﺸﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﭘﺮﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﺎدل‬ ‫ﺗﻨﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﺮان‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮوﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺗﻮده‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻧﻔﻮذ‬‫ي‬»‫ﮔ‬‫دورا‬ ‫ﺮوه‬‫ن‬«‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﺎﺷﻨﺪ‬. ‫ﺗﺮﮐ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻗﻠ‬ ‫ﺐ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫آﺗﺶ‬‫ﻓﺸﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ﺣﺎﮐ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﺎﻓﺖ‬ ‫از‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫درون‬‫ﻗﺎره‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫ﮐﺮاﺗﻮﻧ‬ ‫ﭘﻮﺳﺘﻪ‬ ‫در‬‫ﯽ‬‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺮان‬. ‫ﻣﻌﺪﻧ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺎﺑﻊ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﭘﺮﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺷﺎﻣﻞ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫آﻫ‬ :‫ﻦ‬‫)ﮐ‬‫ﮔ‬ ‫ﮔﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﺪن‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﭼﻐﺎرت‬ ‫ﻣﻌﺪن‬ ،‫ﭼﺎدرﻣﻠﻮ‬ ‫آﻫﻦ‬ ‫ﺎﻧﺴﺎر‬‫ﻬ‬(‫ﺮ‬‫ﻃﻼ‬)‫ﺑﺎارزش‬‫ﺗﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﻃﻼ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﺪن‬‫ي‬‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫د‬ ‫ﺮان‬‫ر‬‫ﭘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺗﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻄﻘﻪ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫و‬ ‫ﺳﺮب‬ ،‫رو‬‫ي‬(‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﻮﺷﮏ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﺪن‬ ،‫ﺰو‬،‫اوراﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻢ‬‫)د‬‫ر‬ ‫ﻧﺎﺣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻪ‬‫ﺳﺎﻏﻨ‬(‫ﺪ‬‫ﻓﺴﻔﺎت‬ ،‫)د‬‫ﻧﺎﺣ‬ ‫ر‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﺳﻔﻮرد‬ ‫ﻪ‬‫ي‬(. ‫ﭘﺎﻟﺌﻮزوﺋ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ا‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺮان‬ ‫ﻃﻮﻻﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺗﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫اراﺗﻢ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻓﺎﻧﺮ‬‫وزوﺋ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮏ‬‫و‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬‫ﻫﻢ‬‫ارز‬‫ﻓﺎرﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫آن‬»‫د‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ز‬ ‫ﻨﻪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺴﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬«‫اﺳﺖ‬. ‫ﭘﺎﻟﺌﻮزوﺋ‬ ‫زﻣﺎن‬ ‫در‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﭘﻬ‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫ﮐﭙﻪ‬ ‫ﻨﻪ‬‫ﺑﺨﺸ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﭽﻨﺎن‬ ‫داغ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺳﮑﻮ‬ ‫از‬‫ي‬‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺮان‬-‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻮده‬ ‫ﻋﺮﺑﺴﺘﺎن‬. ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ز‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺮان؛‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮐﻮﻻ‬ ‫رﺧﺴﺎره‬ ‫ﺸﺘﺮ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻗﺎره‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫و‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﺎﻻ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﭘﺲ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫از‬‫ﯾ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬ ‫وﻗﻔﻪ‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﺸﺎﻧ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫اﻧﺒﺎﺷﺘﻪ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬ ‫ﮕﺮ‬‫ﮐﻢ‬‫ژرﻓﺎ‬‫ي‬‫در‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﻫﺴﺘﻨﺪ‬. ‫ﮐﺮﺑﻮﻧ‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻔﺮ‬‫ﺑﺎﻻ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫در‬‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻧﺪارد‬ ‫وﺟﻮد‬ ‫ﺮان‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻋﺪم‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫رﺳﻮب‬‫ﮔﺬار‬‫ي‬‫ﺧﺸﮑ‬ ‫ﻧﺸﺎﻧﮕﺮ‬‫ﯽ‬‫زا‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫واﺑﺴﺘﻪ‬‫رو‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺪاد‬ ‫زﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺳﺎﺧﺘ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﺮﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻦ‬. ‫ﭘﺮﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﺮز‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬-‫ﭘﺎﻟﺌﻮزوﺋ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑﺪون‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫ﻫ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﭻ‬‫ﮔﻮﻧﻪ‬‫ﻧﺸﺎﻧﻪ‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫ﻧﺎآراﻣ‬ ‫از‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫زﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺳﺎﺧﺘ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﺎﭘ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻮﺳﺘﮕ‬‫ﯽ‬‫درو‬ ‫از‬‫ﺳﺎزﻧﺪ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ﺳﻠﻄﺎﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔﺬرد‬. ‫ﻧﺎﭼ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺟﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺗﺄﺛ‬ ‫ﺑﻮدن‬ ‫ﺰ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮐﻮﻫﺰا‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﮐﺎﻟﺪوﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻫﺮﺳ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﭘﺎﻟﺌﻮز‬ ‫ﮔﻔﺖ‬ ‫ﺗﻮان‬‫وﺋ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻧﺴﺒ‬ ‫آراﻣﺶ‬ ‫دوران‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﻮده‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬. ‫ﺑﺎﻻ‬ ‫ﺑﺨﺶ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﻧﻬﺸﺘﻪ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﭘ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﯿ‬‫)ﺳﺎز‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﻻﻟﻮن‬ ‫و‬ ‫زاﮔﻮن‬ ‫ﻧﺪ‬‫ﻣﺤ‬ ‫ﻧﺸﺎﻧﮕﺮ‬ (‫ﯿ‬‫ژرﻓﺎ‬ ‫ﻂ‬‫ي‬‫اﮐﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ي‬‫اﺳﺖ‬‫ﭘﺎ‬ ‫در‬ ،‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎن‬ ‫ﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﭘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﯿ‬‫در‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬ً‫ﻼ‬‫ﮐﺎﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﭘﺲ‬‫رو‬‫ي‬‫درﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬‫اﻣﺎ‬‫اﺷﺘﻪ‬‫د‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯽ‬-‫ﺑﺎﻻ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﺷﺮا‬‫ﯾ‬‫در‬ ‫ﻂ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ژرف‬ ‫ﮐﻢ‬،.‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫ﺣﺎﮐﻢ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫اﻟﺒﺮز‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻦ‬-‫آذرﺑﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺠﺎن‬ ‫ﻋﻀﻮﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬3،4،5‫ﺳﻠﻄﺎﻧ‬ ‫ﺳﺎزﻧﺪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻋﻀﻮ‬3‫)د‬‫وﻟﻮﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬( ‫ﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘﻮﻟﻮژ‬‫ي‬:‫ﮐﺮﺑﻨﺎﺗ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﭼﻬﺮه‬‫ﺳﺎز‬‫آﻫﮏ‬ ،‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺧﺎﮐﺴﺘﺮ‬‫ي‬‫دوﻟﻮﻣ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬. ‫ﭘﺮﺗﻮﮐﻮﻧﻮدوﻧﺖ‬ :‫ﺳﻨﮕﻮاره‬‫ﻣﺎﻧ‬ ‫اﺷﮑﻮب‬ ‫ﻣﻌﺮف‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬ ‫از‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﭘ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﺳﺖ‬. ‫ﻋﻀﻮ‬4‫)ﺷ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑﺎﻻ‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬( ‫ﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘﻮﻟﻮژ‬‫ي‬‫ﺷ‬ :‫ﯿ‬‫آﻫ‬ ،‫ﻞ‬‫ﻣﺘﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺷ‬ ،‫ﺳﺒﺰ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯿ‬‫آﻫﮑ‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻓﺴﻔﺎت‬‫دار‬. ‫ﺳﻨﮕﻮار‬‫ه‬‫ﻓ‬ :‫ﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻞ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﭘﻮﺳﺘﻪ‬‫ﻫ‬ ‫دار‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻮﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘﺪﻫﺎ‬‫اﺳﻔﻨﺞ‬ ،‫ﮐﻮﻧﻮ‬ ‫و‬‫دوﻧﺖ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫اﺑ‬‫ﺘﺪا‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻧ‬ ‫اﺷﮑﻮب‬ ‫ﻣﻌﺮف‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻦ‬. ‫ﻋﻀﻮ‬5‫)د‬‫وﻟﻮﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑﺎﻻ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬( ‫ﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘﻮﻟﻮژ‬‫ي‬‫دوﻟﻮﻣ‬ :‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺗﻮده‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫ﻣﺘﺒﻠﻮ‬ ‫؛‬‫روﺷﻦ‬ ‫رﻧﮓ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ر‬. ‫ﻧﺎﺣ‬ ‫در‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻋﻘﺪ‬ ‫ﻪ‬‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺳﺎزﻧﺪ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﺸ‬‫ﻢ‬‫و‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫آﻫﮏ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻋﻘﺪ‬ ‫ﺳﺎز‬ ‫ﺟﻠﺒﮏ‬‫ا‬‫ﻗﺎﺑ‬‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻋﻀﻮ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺎس‬4،5‫ﺳﻠﻄﺎﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻪ‬. ‫ﺳﺎزﻧﺪ‬‫ﺑﺎروت‬‫)ا‬‫ﺑﻮﺗﻮ‬ ‫ﺷﮑﻮب‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬(‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘﻮﻟﻮژ‬‫ي‬‫ﺷ‬ :‫ﯿ‬‫ﻞ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫رﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬-‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬ ‫و‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮑﺎدار‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮه‬‫رﻧﮓ‬‫دوﻟﻮﻣ‬ ،‫ﯿ‬‫ﺣﺎو‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ي‬‫ﭼ‬‫اﺳﺘﺮوﻣﺎﺗﻮﻟ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺮت‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬. ‫ﺳﻨﮕﻮاره‬:Biconulits. sp‫اﺳﺘﺮوﻣﺎﺗﻮﻟ‬ ،‫ﯿ‬‫د‬ ،‫ﺖ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻨﻮﻓﻼژﻟﻪ‬.
  14. 14. ‫زﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫اﯾﺮ‬ ‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳﯽ‬‫ان‬‫ﻣﺆﻟﻔ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬‫ﯿ‬‫زﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫آزﻣﻮن‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM 11 ‫ا‬ ‫ﻣﺮز‬‫ﯾ‬‫دوﻟﻮﻣ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺳﺎزﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺳﻠﻄﺎﻧ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺗﺪر‬ ‫ﻪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺗﻐ‬ ‫و‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬‫ﯿﯿ‬‫رﺧﺴﺎره‬ ‫ﺮات‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺳﺎزﻧﺪ‬ ‫دو‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﻃﻮر‬‫اﻧﮕﺸﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬. ‫ﻣ‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﺑﺎروت‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺳﺎز‬ ‫ﺗﻮان‬‫ﺳﻠﻄ‬ ‫واﺳﻂ‬ ‫ﺣﺪ‬ ‫ﻧﺪ‬‫ﺎﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻪ‬‫زا‬ ‫و‬‫ﯾ‬‫داﻧ‬ ‫ﮕﻮن‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﺖ‬. ‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺳﺎزﻧﺪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯽ‬‫زا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮕﻮن‬‫)ﮐ‬‫ﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﭘ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﻫﻢ‬‫ارز‬‫ﺗﻮ‬ ‫اﺷﮑﻮب‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻮﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬(‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘﻮﻟﻮژ‬‫ي‬‫ﺷ‬ :‫ﯿ‬‫آﻫﮏ‬ ‫ﻞ‬،‫دار‬‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺰ‬‫داﻧﻪ‬‫ﺳ‬ ،‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻠﺖ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮑ‬‫ﻣﺘﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﻓﺮﺳﺎ‬ ‫زود‬ ‫ﺎدار‬‫ﯾ‬‫ارﻏﻮاﻧ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯽ‬. ‫ز‬ ‫ﺑﺨﺶ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫دﻟ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺳﺎزﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫دا‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﮔﻞ‬ ‫ﺷﺘﻦ‬‫ﺳ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﺗﺮك‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺳﺮخ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﮔﻠ‬‫ﯽ‬‫در‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣﺤ‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﭘﻼ‬ ‫ﻂ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫اﻧﺒﺎﺷﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻻ‬ ‫ﺑﺨﺶ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﻣﻌﺮ‬‫ﻣﺌﺎﻧﺪر‬ ‫رودﺧﺎﻧﻪ‬ ‫ف‬‫ي‬. ‫ﺳﺎزﻧﺪ‬‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﺳﻨﮕ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻻﻟﻮن‬ ‫ﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘﻮﻟﻮژ‬‫ي‬:‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫آرﮐﻮز‬‫ي‬‫ﮐﺎﻧ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﺮاه‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺳﺮخ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫آﭘﺎﺗ‬ ،‫ﮔﺎرﻧﺖ‬ ‫ﭼﻮن‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮔﻠﻮﮐﻮﻧ‬ ،‫ﺖ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬. ‫ﺳﻨﮕﻮاره‬‫ﭘﺎ‬ ‫آﺛﺎر‬ :‫ي‬‫ﺗﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻠﻮﺑ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮐﻮرز‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻨﺎ‬. ‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺷﺒﺎﻫﺖ‬ ‫ﻟﺤﺎظ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺳﺎزﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻇﺎﻫﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫دوﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫اروﭘﺎ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫دوﻧ‬ ‫ﺳﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫داﻧﺴ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫دﻟ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫اﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫ﺘﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﻓﺴ‬ ‫ﺷﻮاﻫﺪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻞ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﭘﺮﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﭘ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫داده‬ ‫ﺴﺒﺖ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﻮد‬. ‫ا‬ ‫رأس‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﻮارﺗﺰ‬ ‫اﻓﻖ‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﺳﺎزﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺖ‬‫ﺳﻔ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪرﻧﮓ‬‫ﮐﻮارﺗﺰ‬ ‫ﺑﻨﺎم‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺖ‬‫رأﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺗﺸﮑ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯽ‬‫دﻫﺪ‬‫)ﺷ‬‫ﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬ ‫ﺎﺧﺺ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ز‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬(‫ﻦ‬. ‫ﮐﻮارﺗﺰ‬‫ﯾ‬‫رو‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﻧﺎﭘ‬ ‫ﻣﺮز‬ ،‫ﯿ‬‫ﻮﺳﺘﻪ‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫ﺑﺎ‬‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫ﻻﻟﻮن‬‫رد‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻒ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﭘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺶ‬‫رو‬‫ﻧﺪه‬‫ﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬-‫ﺑﺎﻻ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺳﺎزﻧﺪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻼ‬. ‫ﻓﺮﺳﺎ‬ ‫ﻓﺎز‬ ‫ﻋﺎﻣﻞ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﭘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻻﻟﻮن‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺶ‬»‫ز‬‫ر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮕﺎ‬‫ن‬«‫داﻧﺴ‬‫ﺑﺎﻻ‬ ‫ﻣﺮز‬ ‫و‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫ﺘﻪ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﻧﺸﺎﻧﮕﺮ‬ ‫ﻻﻟﻮن‬ ‫ﺳﺎزﻧﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺴﺖ‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺧﺪاد‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫واﺑﺴﺘﻪ‬‫)ﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻼ‬‫ﯾﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬(‫اﺳﺖ‬. ‫ﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬-‫ﭘﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺳﺎزﻧﺪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻼ‬‫)ﮐ‬‫ﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬-‫ﺑﺎﻻ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬( ‫ﻋﻀﻮ‬1‫ﻟ‬ :‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘﻮﻟﻮژ‬‫ي‬‫)ﻣ‬‫ﺎرن‬‫ﺷ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯿ‬(‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﻋﻀﻮ‬2‫ﻟ‬ :‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘﻮﻟﻮژ‬‫ي‬)‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫آﻫﮏ‬‫ﻻ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻪ‬‫ﻻ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻪ‬‫ﻣﺎﺳ‬ ‫و‬(‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻋﻀﻮ‬3‫ﻟ‬ :‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘﻮﻟﻮژ‬‫ي‬‫)ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠ‬،‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬،‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫آﻫﮏ‬‫ﮔﻠﻮﮐﻮﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬‫دا‬(‫ر‬ ‫ﻋﻀﻮ‬5‫ﻟ‬ :‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘﻮﻟﻮژ‬‫ي‬)‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬،‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫آﻫﮏ‬،‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﮐﻮارﺗﺰ‬‫ي‬‫ﺳﻔ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪ‬»‫د‬‫ﻗﺎﻋﺪ‬ ‫ر‬‫ه‬«(. ‫ﺑﺴﺘﮕ‬ ‫ﺷﻮاﻫﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺟﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﻮارﺗﺰ‬‫ﯾ‬‫رو‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺳﺎزﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻼ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻻﻟﻮن‬ ‫ﺳﺎزﻧﺪ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺸﺘﺮ‬‫ﮐﻮا‬ ‫ﻟﺬا‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬‫ر‬‫ﺗﺰ‬‫ﯾ‬‫رو‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫از‬ ‫اﻣﺮوزه‬ ‫رد‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻒ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫آﻏ‬‫ﺎز‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺳﺎزﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻼ‬‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﺣﺴﺎب‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫آ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻨﺪ‬‫دﻟ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ .‫ﯿ‬‫ﻋﻀﻮ‬ ‫ﺑﻮدن‬ ‫ﻣﺘﻌﻠﻖ‬ ‫ﻞ‬5‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺳﺎزﻧﺪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫اردو‬ ‫زﻣﺎن‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻼ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺳﺎزﻧﺪ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻋﻀﻮ‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫ﺣﺬف‬ ‫ﻼ‬. ‫ﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ا‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣﺮﮐﺰ‬ ‫ﺮان‬‫ي‬ ‫ﻫﺸ‬ ‫ﺳﺎزﻧﺪ‬‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘﻮﻟﻮژ‬‫ي‬:‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫آﻫﮏ‬‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻧﺎزك‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻪ‬. :‫ﺳﻨﮕﻮاره‬Protohertzion anabarica,Olivoodesmultisulcatus ‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﻋﻀﻮ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺳﺎزﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑﺎﻻ‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﺳﻠﻄﺎﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﺑﻞ‬ ‫ﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺎس‬. ‫ﻋﻘﺪا‬ ‫ﺳﺎزﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘﻮﻟﻮژ‬‫ي‬:‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫آﻫﮏ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎه‬‫رﻧﮓ‬‫و‬‫ﺳﺎز‬ ‫ﮐﻮه‬

