جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺭﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬ ‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳﯽ‬ ‫ﺁﻣﺎﺩﮔ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﮐﺎﺭﺷﻨﺎﺱ‬ ‫ﺁﺯﻣﻮﻥ‬‫ﺍ‬‫ﺩﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺭﺷﺪ‬‫ﻱ‬‫ﺯﻣ‬‫ﻴﻦ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺻﻤﺪﻱ‬ ‫ﺭﺍﻣﻴﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺁﺯﻣﻮﻥ‬ ‫ﺯﻣﻴ...
‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳﯽ‬ ‫آزﻣﻮن‬ ‫آﻣﺎدﮔﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬‫زﻣﯿﻦ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳﯽ‬ ‫ﺗﺄﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻒ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ : :‫...
‫ﻪ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﯽ‬ )‫ا‬‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﺻ‬‫ﯽ‬‫اﷲ‬‫ﻋ‬‫و‬‫ﻪ‬(‫ﻢ‬ ّ‫ﺳ‬‫و‬ ‫آ‬‫ﻮدﺪ‬: ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺆ‬ ‫ﺎه‬‫ﮔ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﻋ‬‫ن‬‫آ‬‫روی‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫روز‬،‫رد‬‫ا‬...
‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻟﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬WWW.ZAMI...
‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻟﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬WWW.ZAMI...
‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻟﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬WWW.ZAMI...
‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻟﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬WWW.ZAMI...
‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻟﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬WWW.ZAMI...
‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻟﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬WWW.ZAMI...
‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻟﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬WWW.ZAMI...
‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻟﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬WWW.ZAMI...
‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻟﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬WWW.ZAMI...
‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻟﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬WWW.ZAMI...
‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻟﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬WWW.ZAMI...
‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻟﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬WWW.ZAMI...
‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻟﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬WWW.ZAMI...
‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻟﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬WWW.ZAMI...
‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻟﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬WWW.ZAMI...
‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻟﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬WWW.ZAMI...
‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻟﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬WWW.ZAMI...
‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻟﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬WWW.ZAMI...
‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻟﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬WWW.ZAMI...
‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻟﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬WWW.ZAMI...
‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻟﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬WWW.ZAMI...
‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻟﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬WWW.ZAMI...
‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻟﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬WWW.ZAMI...
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی

25 views

Published on

جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی
کارشناسی ارشد و دکتری زمین شناسی

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

جزوه سنگ شناسی رسوبی گروه زمین آزمون - دکتر رامین صمدی

  1. 1. ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺭﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬ ‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳﯽ‬ ‫ﺁﻣﺎﺩﮔ‬‫ﻲ‬‫ﮐﺎﺭﺷﻨﺎﺱ‬ ‫ﺁﺯﻣﻮﻥ‬‫ﺍ‬‫ﺩﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺭﺷﺪ‬‫ﻱ‬‫ﺯﻣ‬‫ﻴﻦ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﺻﻤﺪﻱ‬ ‫ﺭﺍﻣﻴﻦ‬ ‫ﺩﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺁﺯﻣﻮﻥ‬ ‫ﺯﻣﻴﻦ‬ ‫ﭘﮋﻭﻫﺸﻲ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺁﻣﻮﺯﺷﻲ‬ ‫ﮔﺮﻭﻩ‬ Zamin Azmoon Group Dr. Ramin Samadi www.zaminazmoon.com
  2. 2. ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳﯽ‬ ‫آزﻣﻮن‬ ‫آﻣﺎدﮔﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬‫زﻣﯿﻦ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳﯽ‬ ‫ﺗﺄﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻒ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ : :‫ﺗﺬﮐﺮ‬‫اﺳﻼﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﺷﻮراي‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺘﺮم‬ ‫ﻣﺠﻠﺲ‬ ‫ﻣﺼﻮب‬ ‫ﻣﺼﻨﻔﺎن‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣﺆﻟﻔﺎن‬ ‫ﺣﻘﻮق‬ ‫ﻣﻄﺎﺑﻖ‬ ‫آزﻣﻮن‬ ‫زﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻟﻔﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬‫اﻓﺮاد‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫آزﻣﻮن‬ ‫زﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬ ‫ﺗﺄﻟﯿﻔﯽ‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺘﻮاي‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ ‫ﻧﺎم‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺣﻘﻮﻗﯽ‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ ‫ﺣﻘﯿﻘﯽ‬‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﺻﻮرت‬‫ﺟﻬﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﺠﻮز‬ ‫ﺑﺪون‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻏﯿﺮﻗﺎﻧﻮﻧﯽ‬ ‫ﺷﺒﮑﻪ‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬ ‫ﻓﺮوش‬ ‫ﻗﺎﺑﻞ‬ ‫ﻏﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ ‫و‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻔﺎده‬ ‫ﻓﺮوش‬‫از‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺳﺎﻧﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻓﺮوش‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺳﺴﺎت‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣﺠﺎزي‬ ‫ﻫﺎي‬ ‫ﮐﻠ‬ ‫ﻓﺮوش‬ .‫ﻧﻤﻮد‬ ‫ﺧﻮاﻫﺪ‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺘﻀﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺧﻮرد‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻧﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﺮاﺟﻊ‬ ‫ﻃﺮﯾﻖ‬‫آزﻣﻮن‬ ‫آﻣﺎدﮔﯽ‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬ ‫ﯿﻪ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫و‬ ‫زﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬‫آﻣﻮ‬ ‫ﻣﺆﺳﺴﺎت‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺣﻘﻮﻗﯽ‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ ‫ﺣﻘﯿﻘﯽ‬ ‫اﻓﺮاد‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺳﻂ‬ ‫آزﻣﻮن‬ ‫زﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫آﻣﻮزﺷﯽ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬ ‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳﯽ‬‫و‬ ‫ﻣﻤﻨﻮع‬ ‫زﺷﯽ‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬ ‫اﯾﻦ‬.‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻋﺎم‬ ‫وﻗﻒ‬
  3. 3. ‫ﻪ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﯽ‬ )‫ا‬‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﺻ‬‫ﯽ‬‫اﷲ‬‫ﻋ‬‫و‬‫ﻪ‬(‫ﻢ‬ ّ‫ﺳ‬‫و‬ ‫آ‬‫ﻮدﺪ‬: ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺆ‬ ‫ﺎه‬‫ﮔ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﻋ‬‫ن‬‫آ‬‫روی‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫روز‬،‫رد‬‫ا‬‫ﺬ‬ ‫ﺎی‬‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﻮد‬ ‫از‬‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺪه‬ ‫ﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ده‬ ‫ن‬‫آ‬‫ﺖ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﺶ‬‫آ‬‫و‬‫او‬‫ﺎن‬‫وﺪ‬‫ا‬‫ﺪ‬ ‫و‬‫ﻮد‬‫ﺎرک‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻌ‬‫و‬‫ﯽ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﺖ‬ ‫ی‬ ،‫ﺪه‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻮ‬‫ن‬‫آ‬‫روی‬ ‫ﯽ‬ ‫ی‬‫ا‬‫ز‬‫ا‬ ‫د‬‫از‬ ‫ﺎور‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫او‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﺪ‬‫د‬. ‫ﻢ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻼم‬‫ﺳ‬‫؛‬ ‫ا‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﺎس‬‫ﭙ‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬ ‫ا‬‫د‬‫د‬‫ز‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺎری‬‫ﯾ‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻮ‬‫ﺎن‬‫ﻣ‬‫ر‬‫آ‬‫ﻖ‬ ‫ﻪ‬‫د‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﮔ‬،‫ﺶ‬‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﯽ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﻋ‬‫ی‬‫ﯾ‬.‫ﻢ‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫د‬»‫ﻮن‬ ‫آز‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ز‬«‫ﺪف‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎد‬‫ﺠ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻼ‬‫ﻃ‬‫ا‬‫ﺎﻧﮏ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻮن‬ ‫آز‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺎد‬‫ﻣ‬‫آ‬‫ت‬‫ا‬‫و‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎر‬‫ﮐ‬‫ﺪ‬ ‫ار‬‫ی‬‫ﺮ‬ ‫د‬‫و‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ز‬‫ﺰ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﻪ‬ ‫ر‬‫ﻦ‬‫ا‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫و‬‫ﺎن‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬‫د‬‫ﺎل‬‫ﺳ‬۱۳۸۶ ‫ﺎز‬‫ﻏ‬‫آ‬‫ﺖ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻮد‬‫ﺎن‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻮ‬ ‫ا‬‫د‬‫و‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ﺎد‬‫ﺘ‬‫ا‬‫ه‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ﻦ‬‫ا‬ .‫ن‬‫ا‬ ‫ﺸ‬‫و‬ ‫و‬‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﺎﺪه‬‫ﺳ‬‫ر‬‫ﺎری‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻮد‬ ‫ی‬ ‫ﻓ‬‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫اﺪ‬‫و‬‫ی‬ ‫ﻓ‬‫ﻮد‬ ‫ﺎﯾﺪ‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ا‬‫ﻢ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﺎم‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎﺪ‬‫ﻣ‬. ‫ﻮن‬ ‫ا‬‫ﺎس‬‫ﭘ‬۱۰‫ﺎ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ه‬‫ا‬ ‫ﺎری‬‫ﯿ‬ ‫ﺎن‬‫ﮕ‬ ‫و‬‫ﺖ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻼش‬‫ﺗ‬‫و‬‫ﯿﺪ‬ ‫ا‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ا‬ ،‫ﻮن‬ ‫آز‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ز‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫و‬ ‫و‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﻮز‬ ‫آ‬‫وه‬ ‫ﺎد‬‫ﺻ‬‫ﻼش‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﺎل‬‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺖ‬‫دوره‬‫ی‬‫ﺮ‬ ‫د‬‫ﺪو‬ ‫ار‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎر‬‫ﮐ‬‫ی‬‫ز‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻮده‬‫اﺪ‬‫ﻘﺪس‬ ‫ﻢ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﺞ‬ ‫و‬ ‫و‬‫ﻢ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﺖ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﭘ‬‫ی‬‫ا‬ .‫ز‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ز‬‫وه‬ ،‫ﯽ‬ ‫ی‬‫ﺮ‬ ‫د‬‫و‬‫ﺪ‬ ‫ار‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎر‬‫ﮐ‬‫ﻮن‬ ‫آز‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺎد‬‫ﻣ‬‫آ‬‫ت‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﮐ‬‫ﻮن‬ ‫آز‬‫ز‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ﻮد‬ ‫ﯽ‬‫ﻮرت‬‫ﺎم‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻒ‬‫و‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﻋ‬‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﺟ‬‫ﺎن‬‫ﮕ‬ ‫ﻪ‬‫ز‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﻢ‬‫ﻘﺪ‬‫ان‬ ‫ا‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﺎت‬‫ﻤ‬ ‫ز‬‫از‬‫ﺖ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﺷ‬.‫ی‬ ‫آ‬‫ی‬ ‫آ‬،‫اده‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺮا‬ ‫ﻨﺪس‬ ‫ﻢ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺧ‬،‫ده‬‫ا‬‫ز‬‫ﺖ‬ ‫ﺮد‬ ‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫د‬‫ﻢ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺧ‬،‫ﯽ‬ ‫ر‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﻨﺪس‬ ‫و‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺎد‬‫ﺻ‬‫ﻮل‬‫ر‬‫ﻨﺪس‬.‫دد‬ ‫ﻘﺪ‬ ‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫ﻮ‬‫ر‬ ‫ﯾ‬‫د‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﮐ‬‫از‬ ‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ا‬‫ن‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﯽ‬‫و‬‫ﺖ‬ ‫ی‬‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﯽ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻤ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﺺ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻮ‬ ‫و‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫رو‬‫ی‬‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺪ‬‫ا‬‫ﻮ‬ ‫و‬‫ا‬‫د‬‫ﻮن‬ ‫ﺮا‬‫ﺎن‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﻃ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬‫ا‬ ‫ﺸ‬‫و‬ ‫و‬‫ﺮم‬.‫ﺎﯾﺪ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺮ‬‫وز‬‫ﻮ‬ ‫و‬‫ی‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻤ‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻤ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻮن‬ ‫آز‬‫ی‬‫زﺪ‬‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﻨﺪ‬ ‫آرزو‬‫ﯽ‬. ‫ﺪ‬‫ﺆ‬ ‫وه‬‫ز‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﻮن‬ ‫آز‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﻤﺪی‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ﺮ‬ ‫د‬
  4. 4. ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻟﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM ١ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬Sedimentary Petrology ‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫د‬ ‫واژه‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﮐﺎر‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫ﺳﺨﺖ‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬ ‫ﻣﻮرد‬ ‫ر‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎﺗ‬ ‫از‬ ‫دﺳﺘﻪ‬ ‫آن‬ ‫ﺷﺎﻣﻞ‬ ‫و‬ ‫رود‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬‫ﺷﺮا‬ ‫در‬‫ﯾ‬‫دﻣﺎ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻓﺸﺎر‬ ‫ﻂ‬‫ي‬ ‫ﺳﺎزﻣﺎن‬ ‫ﮐﻢ‬‫دﻫ‬‫ﯽ‬‫داﻧﻪ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻣﺠﺪد‬‫ﺳﺎ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺷ‬ ‫اﺟﺰاء‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻮﺷ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﮔﺮﻓﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﺻﻮرت‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﻮ‬‫دﮔﺮﮔ‬‫از‬‫)ﻗﺒﻞ‬‫ﯽ‬‫اﻗﻌ‬‫و‬‫ﯽ‬.( ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬: 1-‫ﺳ‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﯽ‬‫آوار‬‫ي‬‫ﮐﻨﮕ‬ :،‫ﺑﺮش‬ ،‫ﻮﻣﺮا‬‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬،‫ﮔﻞ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬. 2-‫ﺑ‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻮژ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑ‬ ،‫ﮏ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻮﺷ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫آﻟ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﭼﺮت‬ ،‫آﻫﮏ‬ :... ‫و‬ ‫ﻓﺴﻔﺎت‬ ، 3-‫ﺷ‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﺗﺒﺨ‬ :‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬‫آﻫﻦ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ،... ‫و‬ ‫دار‬ 4-‫آذر‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬‫آو‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ي‬‫ا‬ :‫ﯾ‬‫ﮕﻨﻤﺒﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺗﻮف‬ ،‫ﺖ‬‫ﻫ‬ ،‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎﻟﻮﮐﻼﺳﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬... ‫و‬ ‫ﺖ‬ T‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ :‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫آوا‬‫ر‬‫ي‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺗﺮ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺠﻨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻗﺒ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻮس‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮔ‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﻞ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬،‫ﺷ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻞ‬‫ﮐﻨﮕﻠﻮﻣﺮا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬. IA‫آﻟﻮﮐﻤ‬ :‫ﯿ‬‫ﻧﺎﺧﺎﻟﺺ‬ ‫ﮑﺎل‬‫ﯾ‬‫آوار‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻗﺒ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻧﺎﺧﺎﻟﺺ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻞ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻓﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻞ‬‫دار‬. Io‫ﮐﻤ‬ ‫ارﺗﻮ‬ :‫ﯿ‬‫ﻧﺎﺧﺎﻟﺺ‬ ‫ﮑﺎل‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﻗ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻧﺎﺧﺎﻟﺺ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﯿ‬‫آﻫﮏ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺰﺑﻠﻮر‬‫رس‬‫دار‬. A‫آﻟﻮﮐﻤ‬ :‫ﯿ‬‫ﻗ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﮑﺎل‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﯿ‬‫آﻫﮏ‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫دوﻟﻮﻣ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻓﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻞ‬‫دار‬. O‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ :‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ارﺗﻮﮐﻤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮑ‬‫ﻗﺒ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺎل‬‫ﯿ‬‫آﻫ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﮏ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫دوﻟ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺰﺑﻠﻮر‬،‫اﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﭼﺮت‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺖ‬. ‫ﭼ‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺎﻃﻊ‬ ‫در‬ ‫درﺻﺪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻨﻪ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬: ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬) ‫ﻧﺎﺧﺎﻟﺺ‬AI10%-15%(‫؛‬)OI2%-5%( ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬) ‫ﺧﺎﻟﺺ‬A8%-15%(‫؛‬)O2%-8%(‫؛‬)T65%-70%(. ‫رﺧﺴﺎره‬‫ﺗﻮده‬ :‫ﯾ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫ﺑﺴﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬‫و‬ ‫ﺷﮑﺎل‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣﺘﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮔﻮ‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﮐﻨﻨﺪه‬ ‫ﺰ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻨﺪ‬. ‫ﻣﻘ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ :‫ﻧﮑﺘﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮐﻨ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺟﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬ ‫ﺻﻔﺤﺎت‬ ‫در‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬ ‫ﺎس‬‫ﯿ‬.‫ﺪ‬
  5. 5. ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻟﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM ٢ ‫ﻣﻘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑﺮا‬ ‫داﻧﻪ‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬ ‫ﺎس‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫)ا‬‫ورث‬ ‫وﻧﺖ‬ ‫و‬ ‫دون‬(: ‫آﻟﻮﮐﻤ‬ ‫ذرات‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮑﺎ‬‫ل‬‫ﻧﺎﺑﺮﺟﺎ‬ :‫ﺋ‬ ُ‫ا‬ ُ‫ا‬‫ﯿ‬‫ا‬ ،‫ﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻨﺘﺮاﮐﻼﺳﺖ‬... ‫و‬ ‫ﭘﻠﺖ‬ ، ‫ارﺗﻮﮐﻤ‬ ‫ذرات‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮑﺎل‬‫درﺟﺎزا‬ :‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣﺎﺗﺮ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻤﺎن‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮑﺲ‬
  6. 6. ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻟﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM ٣ ‫ﻓﺮﻣﻮل‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫)ﭘﺎراﻣﺘﺮﻫﺎ‬ :‫ﺗﺮﺳﮏ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻓﻮﻟﮏ‬‫ي‬‫داﻧ‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬(‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻓﺎﺑﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮏ‬‫ﭼﮕﻮﻧﮕ‬ :‫ﯽ‬‫ﺟ‬ ‫دو‬ ‫ارﺗﺒﺎط‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎﻧﺒﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫داﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫داﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫در‬ ‫ﺧﻮد‬ ‫ﻣﺠﺎور‬‫ﯾ‬‫ر‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫ﺳﻮﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻓﺎﺻﻠ‬ ‫و‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫آن‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ا‬ ‫در‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﮔﻮ‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﺗﺠﻤﻊ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻨﺪ‬. ‫اﻧﺒﺎﺷﺘﮕ‬‫ﯽ‬:‫ﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻧﺰد‬ ‫ﺰان‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻓﺸﺮدﮔ‬ ‫ﺷﺪت‬ ‫و‬‫ﯽ‬‫ذرات‬‫ﻟﻮز‬ ‫ذرات‬ ،‫ي‬‫وار‬‫)روﻣﺒﻮﺋﺪر‬‫دارا‬ (‫ي‬‫اﻧﺒﺎﺷﺘﮕ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺗﺨ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺸﺘﺮ‬‫ﮐﻤﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﻠﺨﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﮑﻌﺒ‬ ‫ﺗﺠﻤﻊ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﺴﺒﺖ‬‫ﯽ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬. ‫اﻓﺰا‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ :‫ﺗﻮﺟﻪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺮو‬ ‫ﺶ‬‫ﯾ‬‫اﻧﺒﺎﺷﺘﮕ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﻤ‬‫اﻓﺰا‬ ‫ﺗﺨﻠﺨﻞ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫ﺘﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺶ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎﺑﺪ‬. ‫ﻣﭽﻮر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫)ﺑ‬‫رﺳ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻠﻮغ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪﮔ‬‫ﯽ‬(: ‫ﻣﭽﻮر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫دارا‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫ﭼﻪ‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬ :‫ي‬‫ﮐﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﭘﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺪار‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺸﺘﺮ‬‫ي‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﭽﻮرﺗﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬. ‫ﻣﭽﻮر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﺎﻓﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺗﻐ‬ :‫ﯿﯿ‬‫ﺑﺎﻓﺘ‬ ‫ﺮات‬‫ﯽ‬‫در‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻋﺎﻣﻞ‬ ‫ﺳﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫واﺑﺴﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬: 1-‫وﺟﻮد‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻋ‬‫داﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﻮاد‬ ‫و‬ ‫رس‬ ‫وﺟﻮد‬ ‫ﺪم‬‫ر‬‫ﯾ‬‫آو‬ ‫ﺰ‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ي‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫داﺧﻞ‬ ‫در‬ 2-‫ﺟﻮرﺷﺪﮔ‬‫ﯽ‬‫داﻧﻪ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫آوار‬‫ي‬ 3-‫ﮔﺮدﺷﺪﮔ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﺮو‬ ‫و‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺖ‬ :‫ﺗﻮﺟﻪ‬‫ﻣﻬﻢ‬‫ﺗﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﻋﺎﻣﻞ‬‫ﻣﺆﺛﺮ‬‫ﻣﭽﻮر‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﺎﻓﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫اﻧﺮژ‬ ،‫ي‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﮑﺎﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﺤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻂ‬. 1-‫دارا‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫اﮔﺮ‬‫ي‬5%>‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬ ‫رس‬‫؛‬‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﭽﻮر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻧﺎرس‬ ‫ﺎ‬. 2-‫ﺳﻨ‬ ‫اﮔﺮ‬‫دارا‬ ‫ﮓ‬‫ي‬5%<‫وﺟﻮرﺷﺪﮔ‬ ‫رس‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔﺮد‬ ‫و‬‫ﺷﺪﮔ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺿﻌ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻧ‬ ،‫ﻒ‬‫ﯿ‬‫رﺳ‬ ‫ﻤﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪه‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣﭽﻮر‬ ‫ﺳﺎب‬ ‫ﺎ‬. 3-‫ﺟﻮر‬‫ﺷﺪﮔ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔﺮدﺷﺪﮔ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺧﻮب‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺿﻌ‬‫ﯿ‬‫رس‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻒ‬5%<‫؛‬‫رﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣﭽﻮر‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺪه‬ 4-‫ﺟﻮر‬‫ﺷﺪﮔ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔﺮدﺷﺪﮔ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺧ‬‫ﻮ‬‫رس‬ ‫ب‬5%<‫؛‬‫ﺧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪه‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺳﻮﭘﺮ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﻣﭽﻮر‬ ‫ﻣﭽﻮر‬ :‫ﺗﻮﺟﻪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﯾ‬‫رﺳ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪﮔ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﺴﺘﻘ‬ ‫راﺑﻄﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﻢ‬‫ﮔﺮدﺷﺪﮔ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺟﻮر‬ ‫و‬‫ﺷﺪﮔ‬‫ﯽ‬‫؛‬‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﻋﮑﺲ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫رس‬ ‫ﺰان‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺟﻪ‬: 1-‫از‬ ‫ﮐﻤﺘﺮ‬ ‫رس‬5%‫و‬‫ﮔﺮدﺷﺪﮔ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺧﻮب‬‫ﺑﺮﮔﺸﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﺎﻓﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬ 2-‫از‬ ‫ﮐﻤﺘﺮ‬ ‫رس‬5%‫ﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﺟﻮر‬ ‫و‬‫ﮔ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺧﻮ‬‫ب‬‫رﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪه‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣﭽﻮر‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﭽﻮر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬= ‫ذرات‬‫ﭘﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺪار‬)‫ﭼﺮت‬ +‫ﮐﻮارﺗﺰ‬( ‫ﻧﺎﭘﺎ‬ ‫ذرات‬‫ﯾ‬) ‫ﺪار‬‫ﺧﺮده‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻓﻠﺪﺳﭙﺎت‬ +(
  7. 7. ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻟﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM ٤ :‫ﺗﻮﺟﻪ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫در‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻧﺰد‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮏ‬‫ﻣﻨﺸﺄ‬‫ﻣﭽﻮر‬ :‫ﯾ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﭘﺎ‬‫ﯾﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫در‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫از‬ ‫دور‬‫ﻣﻨﺸﺄ‬‫ﻣﭽﻮر‬ :‫ﯾ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﺎﻻ‬ ‫ﻣﭽﻮر‬ ‫ﻣﺮاﺣﻞ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﺎﻓﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫)ﻓﻮﻟﮏ‬،1951(: ‫ﺳﺎﺧﺖ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬:‫)ﮐ‬‫ﺮوﻣﺒﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺳﻼس‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻦ‬1963( 1-‫رﺳ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﺧﺖ‬‫ﻮﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫اوﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻫﻤﺰا‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ژﻧﺘ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬:‫ﮏ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻗﺒﻞ‬‫ﺷﺪن‬ ‫ﺳﺨﺖ‬،‫دﺧﺎﻟﺖ‬ ‫ﻋﺪم‬‫ﻓﻌﻞ‬‫واﻧﻔﻌﺎﻻت‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬. 2-‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﺧﺖ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺛﺎﻧﻮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫اﭘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ژﻧﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬:‫ﮏ‬‫)ﺷ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﻓ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺰ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮑ‬‫ﯽ‬( ‫ﺷ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬: 1-‫ﮐﻨﮑﺮﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻮن‬:‫ﺳﺎﺧﺖ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺗﻮﭘ‬‫ﯽ‬،‫دارا‬‫ي‬‫ﺗﺮﮐ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﺘﻔﺎوت‬ ‫ﺟﻨﺲ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫ﺐ‬،‫ﺑﺎﺷ‬ ‫داﺷﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺟﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺳﺎﺧﺘﻤﺎن‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﺘﺤﺪاﻟﻤﺮﮐﺰ‬،‫ﺷﻌﺎﻋ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﭘ‬‫ﺮده‬‫ا‬‫ي‬،‫ﮐﻨﮑﺮﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺣﻘ‬ ‫ﻮن‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﺴﺘﻨ‬.‫ﺪ‬ 2-‫ﻧﻮﻋ‬ :‫ﻧﺪول‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﻨﮑﺮﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻓﺎﻗﺪ‬ ‫ﻮن‬‫ﻫﺮﮔﻮﻧﻪ‬‫دروﻧ‬ ‫ﺳﺎزﻣﺎن‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻧﻈﻢ‬‫ﯽ‬. 3-‫ﺳﭙﺘﺎر‬ ‫ﻧﺪول‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺑ‬ :‫ﯿ‬‫ﻀﻮ‬‫ي‬‫ﺷﮑﻞ‬،‫دارا‬‫ي‬‫ﺗﺮك‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺷﻌﺎﻋ‬‫ﯽ‬‫و‬ ‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫ﺷﺮوع‬ ‫ﻣﺮﮐﺰ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﻃﺮف‬‫ﺣﺎﺷ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺧﺮوﺟ‬ ‫ﻪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﺤﻮﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﺷﻮﻧ‬.‫ﺪ‬ 4-‫ﻣﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮑﺎر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺗﺸﮑ‬ ‫ﻧﺪول‬ ‫ﭼﻨﺎﻧﭽﻪ‬ :‫ﺎ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻞ‬،‫د‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺮك‬ ‫ﺳﭙﺲ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺷﻮد‬ ‫ﺣﺬف‬ ‫آب‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺧﺸﮏ‬ ‫آن‬ ‫ﺳﻄﺢ‬‫ﺛﺎﻧﻮ‬ ‫ﻣﻮاد‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺳﻂ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ارد‬‫ي‬‫ﭘﺮ‬ ‫ﺷﻮد‬،‫ﺛﺎﻧﻮ‬ ‫ﻣﻮاد‬ ‫اﮔﺮ‬ ‫ﺣﺎل‬‫ي‬‫د‬ ‫ﺳﺎﺧﺘﻤﺎن‬ ‫ﺷﻮﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﺣﺬف‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺷﮑﻠ‬ ‫ﻮاره‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﻠ‬ ‫ﻧﺎم‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮑﺎر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺧﻮاﻫ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯿ‬‫داﺷ‬ ‫ﻢ‬.‫ﺖ‬ 5-‫ﮐﺮو‬ ‫ﺳﺎﺧﺖ‬ :‫ژﺋﻮد‬‫ي‬‫ﺣﻔﺮه‬‫دار‬،‫دارا‬‫ي‬‫ﺧﺎرﺟ‬ ‫ﺳﻄﺢ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﺎ‬‫ﻟﺴﺪو‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬. 6-‫وارده‬ ‫ﻓﺸﺎر‬ ‫اﺛﺮ‬ ‫در‬ ‫رﻓﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﻫﻢ‬ ‫در‬ :‫ﻣﺨﺮوط‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻣﺨﺮوط‬ ‫ﺳﺎﺧﺖ‬،‫ﮐﻠﺴ‬ ً‫ﺎ‬‫ﻏﺎﻟﺒ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔﻠ‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫د‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺪه‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﻮﻧﺪ‬. 6-‫اﺳﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠﻮﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣﻀ‬ ‫ﺣﺎﻟﺖ‬ :‫ﺖ‬‫ﺮﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫اﻧﺤﻼ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻓﺸﺎر‬ ‫اﺛﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬.‫ل‬ :‫ﺗﻮﺟﻪ‬
  8. 8. ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻟﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM ٥ ‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫را‬ ‫ﺑﺨﺶ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﻃﻮر‬‫ﺟﺰوه‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﮐﺎﻣﻞ‬‫رﺳﻮب‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫زﻣ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬‫ﯿ‬‫آزﻣﻮن‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﭘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻧﻮر‬ ‫ﺎم‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﻔﺮﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻄﺎﻟﻌﻪ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﮐﺮ‬‫ﯾﯿ‬‫ﺪ‬. ‫ذرات‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬: 1-‫آوار‬‫ي‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺗﺮ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺠﻨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮐﻮارﺗﺰ‬ :‫ﻮس‬،‫ﻓﻠﺪﺳﭙﺎت‬،‫ﺧﺮده‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫و‬‫ﮐ‬‫ﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺳﻨﮕ‬‫ﯿ‬.‫ﻦ‬ 2-‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫آﻟﻮﮐﻢ‬‫ﯾ‬‫دﮔﺮﺟﺎزاﻫ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﺎ‬:‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻨﺘﺮاﮐﻼﺳﺖ‬،‫ااﺋ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪ‬،‫ﻓﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻞ‬،‫ﭘﻠ‬.‫ﺖ‬ 3-‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫اورﺗﻮﮐﻢ‬‫ﯾ‬:‫درﺟﺎزاﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎﺗ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﻪ‬‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﺻﻮرت‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﺣﻘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺗﻪ‬‫ﻧﺸ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺷﺪه‬‫اﻧﺪ‬. :‫ﻧﮑﺎت‬ ‫ﭘﻠﻮﺗﻮﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮐﻤﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﮑﻬﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻗﻄﻌﺎت‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﺧﺮده‬‫ﺳﻨﮕ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﺴﺘﻨ‬.‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺸﺄ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮑﺮوﮐﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ارﺗﻮ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﮐﻮارﺗﺰ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﮐﻼز‬،‫ﮔﻨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮔﺮاﻧ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺲ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬. ‫ﭘﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺪا‬‫رﺗﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﻓﻠﺪﺳﭙﺎﺗﻬﺎ‬،‫ﻓﻠﺪﺳﭙﺎﺗﻬﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﭘﺘﺎﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻢ‬K) ‫دارﻧﺪ‬Mic, Ort(. ‫ﻣﻨﺸﺄ‬‫آذر‬‫ﯾ‬‫روﺗ‬ :‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻞ‬،‫ﺗﻮرﻣﺎﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬،‫آﭘﺎﺗ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺸﺄ‬‫دﮔﺮﮔﻮﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔﺎرﻧﺖ‬ :،‫اﭘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪوت‬،‫اﺳﺘﺎروﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬ ‫ﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻓﺮاواﻧ‬ ‫ﮑﺎ‬‫ﯽ‬‫در‬‫ﻣﻨﺸﺄ‬:Bio ‫ﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮑﺎ‬‫ﻓﺮاواﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫درﮔﺬﺷﺖ‬:‫زﻣﺎن‬Mus ‫ﮐﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺳﻨﮕ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬:‫ﭘﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺪارﺗﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ز‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺮﮐﺎن‬‫؛‬‫ﺿﻌ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻒ‬‫ﺗﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬‫اﭘ‬ :‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪو‬.‫ت‬ ‫ﺗﻘﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻢ‬‫ﺑﻨﺪ‬‫ي‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬: 1-‫رودا‬‫ﯾ‬:‫ﺖ‬‫ﺑﺰرگ‬‫ﺗﺮ‬‫از‬mm2‫ﮐﻨﮕﻠﻮﻣﺮا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺑﺮش‬ ‫ﺎ‬)‫ﭘﺴﺎﻓ‬‫ﯿ‬(‫ﺖ‬ 2-‫آرﻧﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺑ‬ :‫ﺖ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬2‫ﺗﺎ‬62‫ﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮑﺮون‬‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬)‫ﭘﺴﺎﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬(‫ﺖ‬ 3-‫ﻟﻮﺗﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺖ‬‫ﯾ‬‫آرژ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯽ‬‫از‬ ‫ﮐﻮﭼﮑﺘﺮ‬ :16 1‫ﮔﻠﺴﻨﮓ‬)‫ﭘﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬( ‫ﺑ‬ ‫زﻧﺪه‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺟﻮد‬ ‫اﺛﺮ‬‫رو‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﺑﺎروو‬ :‫ﻧﺸﺪه‬ ‫ﺳﺨﺖ‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻨﮓ‬ ‫رو‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﺳﺨ‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬‫ﺖ‬‫ﺑﻮر‬ :‫ﺷﺪه‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻨﮓ‬ ‫ﺑﻮر‬ :‫ﺗﻮﺟﻪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻋﺪم‬ ‫ﻧﺸﺎﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﻨﮓ‬‫رﺳﻮب‬‫ﮔﺬار‬‫ي‬‫اﺳ‬.‫ﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﺮرﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﻮارﺗﺰﻫﺎ‬،‫ﻓﻠﺪﺳﭙﺎﺗﻬﺎ‬،‫ﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫و‬ ‫ﮑﺎﻫﺎ‬‫ﮐﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫رﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺟﺰوه‬ ‫در‬‫رﺳﻮب‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫اﺳ‬ ‫آﻣﺪه‬.‫ﺖ‬ ‫دﻻ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻓﺮﺳﺎ‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯾ‬:‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬ ‫دوﺑﺎره‬ ‫ﺶ‬ 1-‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﺳﻨﮕ‬‫ﯽ‬‫اﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻮارﺗﺰ‬ ‫از‬ ً‫ﺎ‬‫ﺗﻤﺎﻣ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬.‫ﺖ‬ 2-‫ﺣﻀﻮر‬‫ﺑﺎﻻ‬‫ي‬‫ﮐﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻓﺮ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﭘ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻧﻈ‬ ‫ﺪار‬‫ﯿ‬:‫ﺮ‬‫ز‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺮﮐﺎن‬،‫ﺗﻮرﻣﺎﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫روﺗ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯿ‬.‫ﻞ‬ 3-‫ﮔﺮد‬‫ي‬‫ﮐﺎﻣﻞ‬‫داﻧﻪ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﮐﻮارﺗ‬.‫ﺰ‬ 4-‫ﺗﺨﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺐ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻤﺎن‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫)ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫اوﻟ‬ ‫ﻤﺎن‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻪ‬–‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺗﮑﺴ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬(‫ﺎل‬
  9. 9. ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻟﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM ٦ ‫اﺟﺰاء‬ ‫ﻣﺤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻂ‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘﻮﮐﻼﺳﺖ‬‫ﮐﻮارﺗﺰ‬‫ﻓﻠﺪﺳﭙﺎت‬‫ﮐﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﭘﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺪار‬ ‫ﺳﺎﺣﻠ‬‫ﯽ‬2%‫ﺧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ز‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎد‬‫ﺗﺎ‬10%‫ﺧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ز‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎد‬ ‫رودﺧﺎﻧﻪ‬‫ا‬‫ي‬15%‫ﮐﻢ‬‫ﺗﺎ‬20%‫ﮐﻢ‬ ‫دﻟﺘﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬11%‫ز‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎد‬‫ﻣﺘﻮﺳﻂ‬‫ﺗﻘﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ز‬ ً‫ﺎ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎد‬ ‫ذر‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺪوده‬‫ا‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬ ‫ت‬‫ﯽ‬‫و‬‫واژه‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣﻮرد‬ ‫در‬ ‫رﻓﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﮑﺎر‬‫آن‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻟﮕﺎر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺘﻤ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﺮوﻣﺒﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺳﻂ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬‫ﯾ‬‫از‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﺳ‬ ‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫اﻗﺘﺒﺎس‬ ‫ورث‬ ‫وﻧﺖ‬ ‫ﺎس‬‫ﺖ‬‫؛‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻌﻨ‬‫ﯽ‬d zlog‫آن‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬d‫ﻗﻄﺮ‬ ‫ﻧﺸﺎﻧﻪ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬ ‫ذره‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﺮﺣﺴﺐ‬mm‫اﺳﺖ‬ )‫ﮐﺮوﻣﺒﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬.(‫ﻦ‬
  10. 10. ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻟﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM ٧ ‫ﻃﺒﻘﻪ‬‫ﺑﻨﺪ‬‫ي‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫آوار‬‫ي‬‫اﻧﺪازه‬ ‫اﺳﺎس‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬‫داﻧﻪ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫)ﮐ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻨﻦ‬،1948( :‫ﺗﻮﺟﻪ‬ 1-‫ﮔﺮاول‬ ‫ﻗﻄﻌﺎت‬ :‫ﮐﻨﮕﻠﻮﻣﺮا‬ 2-‫ﻗﻄﻌﺎت‬ :‫آﮔﻠﻮﻣﺮا‬‫آﺗﺶ‬‫ﻓﺸﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬ 3-‫ﻓﺼ‬ ‫رودﺧﺎﻧﻪ‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎن‬ :‫ﻓﻨﮕﻠﻮﻣﺮا‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺳﺨﺖ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬‫ﺷﺪه‬‫اﻧﺪ‬ :‫ﮐﻨﮕﻠﻮﻣﺮا‬ ‫اﻧﻮاع‬ 1-‫آ‬‫ﮔﻠ‬:‫ﻮﻣﺮا‬‫ﻣﻨﺸﺄ‬‫وﻟﮑﺎﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮑ‬‫ﯽ‬ 2-‫ﻓﺮاوان‬ ‫داﻧﻪ‬ :‫ارﺗﻮﮐﻨﮕﻮﻣﺮا‬ 3-‫ﻣﺎﺗﺮ‬ :‫ﮐﻨﮕﻠﻮﻣﺮا‬ ‫ﭘﺎرا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻓﺮاوان‬ ‫ﮑﺲ‬ ‫ﺟﻬﺖ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫داﻧﻪ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬: 1-‫ﻋﻤﻮد‬ :‫رودﺧﺎﻧﻪ‬ ‫در‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺷﺎ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣﻮاز‬ ‫ﺪ‬‫ي‬ 2-‫ﻧﻮاﺣ‬ ‫در‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺳﺎﺣﻠ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﻮاز‬ :‫ي‬ 3-‫ﻧﻮاﺣ‬ ‫در‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺨﭽﺎﻟ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﻮاز‬ :‫ي‬
  11. 11. ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻟﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM ٨ ‫ﻃﺒﻘﻪ‬‫ﺑﻨﺪ‬‫ي‬‫اﻧ‬‫ﮐﻨﮕﻠﻮﻣﺮاﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﻮاع‬‫)د‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮑﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫و‬ ‫ﺘﻬﺎ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻼ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺘﻬ‬(‫ﺎ‬‫و‬‫ﺑﺮش‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫)ﭘﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺟﺎن‬1975(. ‫رودا‬ ‫ﻧﮑﺎت‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺖ‬) ‫ﻫﺎ‬mm2>(‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫آوار‬‫ي‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫داﻧﻪ‬‫درﺷﺖ‬: ‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ﮐﻨﮕﻠﻮﻣﺮا‬ ‫ﺷﺎﻣﻞ‬:‫ﮔﺮاول‬ ‫آن‬ ‫ذرات‬،‫ﺑﺮش‬:‫راﺑﻞ‬ ‫آن‬ ‫ذرات‬ ‫درون‬ ‫ﺷﺎﻣﻞ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮕﻠﻮﻣﺮاﻫﺎ‬‫ﺣﻮﺿﻪ‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫از‬ ‫ﺧﺎرج‬ ‫و‬‫ﺣﻮﺿﻪ‬‫ا‬‫ي‬
  12. 12. ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻟﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM ٩ ‫از‬ ‫ﺧﺎرج‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮕﻠﻮﻣﺮاﻫﺎ‬‫ﺣﻮﺿﻪ‬‫ا‬‫ي‬:‫)ﻣﻌﻤﻮﻟ‬ ‫ارﺗﻮ‬‫ﯽ‬(‫ﺑ‬‫ﺎ‬15%<‫ﻣﺎﺗﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮑﺲ‬‫؛‬‫ارﺗﻮﮐﻮارﺗﺰ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺖ‬‫)ﻣ‬‫ﻧﺎﭘﺎ‬ ‫ﻮاد‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐ‬ ‫ﺪار‬(‫ﻢ‬‫ﭘﺘﺮوﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮑ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬‫)ﻣ‬‫ﻮاد‬ ‫ﻧﺎﭘﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ز‬ ‫ار‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬.(‫د‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺧﺎرج‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮕﻠﻮﻣﺮاﻫﺎ‬‫ﺣﻮﺿﻪ‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﭘﺎرا‬15%>‫ﻣﺎﺗﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮑﺲ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮕﻠﻮﻣﺮا‬ ‫ﭘﺎرا‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻼ‬‫ﯾ‬:‫ﺖ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺨﭽﺎﻟ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﭘﻠﻮد‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺗ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠﻮﺋ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻏ‬ :‫ﺪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺨﭽﺎﻟ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔﺮوﻟﺘ‬.‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﭘﺘﺮوﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮑﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺗﺸﮑ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯿ‬‫از‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺟﻨﺲ‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫اﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮕﻮﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮑﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮏ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣﻮﻧﻮژ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮏ‬ ‫ﭘﺘﺮوﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮑﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬‫ﺗﺸﮑ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺟﻨﺲ‬ ‫ﭼﻨﺪ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﭘﻠ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮑﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮏ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﭘﻠ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ژ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮏ‬ ‫ﺗ‬‫ﯿ‬:‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ارﺗﻮ‬‫ﯿ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬ :‫ﻞ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺨﭽﺎﻟ‬‫ﯽ‬‫درﺟﺎ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﭘﺎرا‬‫ﯿ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬ :‫ﻞ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺨﭽﺎﻟ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﺎﺑﺮﺟﺎ‬ :‫اﻧﻔﺼﺎل‬ ‫اﻧﻮاع‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮕﻠﻮﻣﺮا‬‫ي‬‫ﺳﺎزﻧﺪ‬ ‫درون‬‫ي‬‫دارا‬‫ي‬‫اﻫﻤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮐﻤﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺖ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮕﻠﻮﻣﺮا‬‫ي‬‫ﻗﺎﻋﺪه‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫د‬‫ارا‬‫ي‬‫اﻫﻤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺸﺘﺮ‬‫ﭘ‬ ‫ﻧﺸﺎﻧﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺸﺮو‬‫ي‬ ‫ﺑﺮش‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﮐﺎﺗﺎ‬‫ﮐﻼﺳﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺗﮑﺘﻮﻧ‬ ‫ﺣﺮﮐﺖ‬ :‫ﮏ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮑ‬‫ﯽ‬،‫ﭘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮوﮐﻼﺳﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻋﻤﻞ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬ :‫ﮏ‬‫آﺗﺶ‬‫ﻓﺸﺎن‬ ‫اﭘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﻼﺳﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫)ﻋ‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬ ‫ﻮاﻣﻞ‬‫ﯽ‬(: ‫ﻣﺤ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺧﺎرج‬‫ﯿ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬ ‫ﻂ‬‫ﯽ‬‫اﮐﺴﺘﺮاﮐﻼﺳﺖ‬ : ‫ﻣﺤ‬ ‫داﺧﻞ‬‫ﯿ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬ ‫ﻂ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ا‬ :‫ﯾ‬‫ﻨﺘﺮ‬‫ا‬‫ﮐﻼﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﭘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮوﮐﻼﺳﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮏ‬‫)ﻋ‬‫وﻟﮑﺎﻧ‬ ‫ﻮاﻣﻞ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮑ‬‫ﯽ‬(: ‫وﻟﮑﺎﻧ‬ ‫ﺑﺮش‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫)ﺑ‬‫ﻠﻮ‬(‫ك‬‫ﺟﺎﻣﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﻮاد‬ ‫ﺧﺮوج‬ ‫آﮔﻠﻮﻣﺮا‬‫)ﺑ‬‫ﻤ‬(‫ﺐ‬‫ﻣﺬاب‬ ‫ﺧﺮوج‬ ‫ﮐﺎﺗﺎ‬‫ﮐﻼﺳﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮏ‬‫)ﻋ‬‫ﺗﮑﺘﻮﻧ‬ ‫ﻮاﻣﻞ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮑ‬‫ﯽ‬(‫ﭼ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺣﺎﺻﻞ‬ ‫ﺑﺮش‬ :‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﮔﺴﻞ‬ ،،‫زﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﻟﻐﺰش‬‫وار‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺰه‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ز‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺮدر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬،‫اﻧﺤﻼل‬،‫ﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠﻮﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬.‫ﺖ‬ ‫ﻃﺒﻘﻪ‬‫ﺑﻨﺪ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣﺪ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰر‬ ‫ﭘﻬﻨﻪ‬‫ي‬: 1-‫ز‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬ :‫ﻓﻼﺳﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎد‬‫ﻣﺤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫آﺷﻔﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﻂ‬ 2-‫ﻋﺪﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ز‬ ‫ﮔﻞ‬ :‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎد‬‫ﻣﺤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫آرام‬ ‫ﻂ‬ 3-‫ﻣﻮﺟ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬ :‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎﻧﻪ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻂ‬‫واﺳﻂ‬ ‫ﺣﺪ‬ ‫ﻃﺒﻘﻪ‬‫ﺑﻨﺪ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫و‬‫ﺗﻘﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻢ‬‫ﺑﻨﺪ‬‫ي‬‫ﻓﺮﻋ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫آرﻧﺎ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫)ﭘ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺟﺎن‬1987(:
  13. 13. ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻟﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM ١٠ ‫ﻃﺒﻘﻪ‬‫ﺑﻨﺪ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ﺗﺮﮐ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻓﺖ‬ ‫اﺳﺎس‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺐ‬‫ﮐﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫آ‬‫ن‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫اﺳ‬ ‫ﮔﺮﻓﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﺻﻮرت‬.‫ﺖ‬ ‫ﭘﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬:‫ﺟﺎن‬ 1-‫ﻣﺎﺗﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮑﺲ‬15%-0‫آرﻧﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﺖ‬ 2-‫ﻣﺎﺗﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮑﺲ‬75%-15%‫وﮐ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬ 3-‫ﻣﺎﺗﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮑﺲ‬75%>‫ﮔﻞ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﺎدﺳﺘﻮن‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻧﮑﺘﻪ‬1‫ﭘﺘ‬ ‫درروش‬ (‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﻮﭼﮑﺘﺮ‬ ‫ذرات‬ ‫ﺟﺎن‬‫از‬30‫ﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣﺎﺗﺮ‬ ‫ﮑﺮون‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮑﺲ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﺎﺷﻨﺪ‬. ‫ﻧﮑﺘﻪ‬2‫ﭘﺘ‬ (‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﺤ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺟﺎن‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻂ‬‫رﺳﻮب‬‫ﮔﺬار‬‫ي‬‫اوﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺛﺎﻧﻮ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣﺎﺗﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﺪون‬ ‫ﻪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺟﺰء‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﭼﺮت‬ ‫و‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻧﮑﺮده‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺟﻪ‬ ‫ﮑﺲ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﮏ‬ ‫ﮔﺮﻓﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﻈﺮ‬ ‫در‬‫ﺑﻌﻀ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﻮاﻗﻊ‬ ‫از‬‫آن‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ﺛﺎﻧﻮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫اوﻟ‬ ‫ﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﻫﺴﺘﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬.‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﮑﺘﻪ‬3‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬ ‫در‬ (‫ﯿ‬‫آرﻧﺎ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﺖ‬،‫ﺑﺮﺣﺴﺐ‬‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﮐﻪ‬‫ﺧﺮده‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ﻣﻨﺸﺄ‬‫آﺗﺶ‬‫ﻓﺸﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬،‫دﮔﺮﮔﻮﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫و‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬ ‫داﺷﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﻓﺮﻋ‬ ‫ﻣﺜﻠﺚ‬ ‫از‬‫ﯽ‬‫اﺳﺘﻔﺎده‬ ‫ﮐﻮﭼﮏ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﻮد‬‫درﺻﺪ‬ ‫ﺣﺴﺐ‬ ‫وﺑﺮ‬‫ﺧﺮده‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫از‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺟﻮد‬‫واژه‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫وﻟﮑﺎﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮏ‬ ‫آرﻧﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺖ‬)VRF(،‫ﻓ‬‫ﯿ‬‫آرﻧﺎ‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﻠﮑﻠ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻔﺎده‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﻮ‬.‫د‬ ‫ﻃﺒﻘﻪ‬‫ﺑﻨﺪ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫)ا‬‫ﻓﻮﻟﮏ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻗﺘﺒﺎس‬،1974(:
  14. 14. ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻟﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM ١١ ‫ﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫آرﻧﺎ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮔﺮ‬ ‫ﺳﺎب‬ = ‫ﺖ‬‫ي‬‫وﮐ‬‫ﯽ‬‫دارا‬ ‫ﻧﻤﻮﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﺗﻨﻬﺎ‬ =‫ي‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫زﺋﻮﻟ‬ ‫ﻤﺎن‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫ‬ =‫ﯿ‬‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻣﭽﻮر‬ ‫ﺳﻮﭘﺮ‬ ‫وﻗﺖ‬ ‫ﭻ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺴ‬.‫ﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﺑﺨﺶ‬x+y‫آرﮐﻮز‬‫ﯾ‬‫آرﻧﺎ‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺰ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔﻮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻨﺪ‬. ‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﻃﺒﻘﻪ‬‫ﺑﻨﺪ‬‫ي‬‫ﺗﺮﮐ‬ ‫اﺳﺎس‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺐ‬‫ﮐﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ذرات‬‫ﺗﺸﮑ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻞ‬‫دﻫﻨﺪه‬‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫اﺳ‬ ‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫ﺑﻨﺎ‬.‫ﺖ‬ ‫ﻧﮑﺘ‬‫ﻪ‬‫رأس‬ ‫در‬ :Q‫)ﮐ‬‫ﻮارﺗ‬(‫ﺰ‬‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﮐﻮارﺗﺰ‬ ‫اﻧﻮاع‬ ‫ﺗﻤﺎم‬‫ﮐﻮارﺗﺰ‬ ‫ﻣﺘﺎ‬ ‫ﺟﻤﻠﻪ‬ ‫ز‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻗﺮار‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮد‬‫)ﭼ‬‫رأس‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺮت‬R‫ﻣﻨ‬‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫ﺘﻘﻞ‬ ‫اﺳ‬.(‫ﺖ‬‫رأس‬F‫)ﻓ‬‫ﻠﺪﺳﭙﺎ‬(‫ت‬‫ﻓﻠﺪﺳﭙﺎﺗﻬﺎ‬ ‫اﻧﻮاع‬ ‫ﺷﺎﻣﻞ‬‫ي‬‫ﭘﺘﺎﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﭘﻼژ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻢ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻮﮐﻼز‬‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﻋﻼوه‬‫ﺧﺮده‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﮔﺮاﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔﻨﺎ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫اﺳ‬.‫ﺖ‬‫رأس‬R‫)ﺧ‬‫ﺳﻨ‬ ‫ﺮده‬(‫ﮓ‬‫ﻧﻈ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﺧﺮده‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫آﺗﺶ‬‫ﻓﺸﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬،‫دﮔﺮﮔﻮﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯽ‬‫)ﭼ‬‫ﺮت‬،‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬،‫ﺷ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫آﻫ‬(‫ﮏ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺷﺎﻣﻞ‬ ‫را‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﻮ‬.‫د‬ :‫ﺗﻮﺟﻪ‬‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺑﺎﻓﺘ‬ ‫واژه‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫ﯽ‬‫اﺳ‬‫ﺗﺮﮐ‬ ‫ﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﯽ‬)mm625/0-mm2(. ‫ﻃﺒﻘﻪ‬‫ﺑﻨﺪ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬: ‫ﭘ‬ ‫روش‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫اﻫﻤ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻓﺖ‬ ‫ﺟﺎن‬‫ﯿ‬‫دار‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫د‬‫ﺗﻮﺻ‬ ‫ﻓﻮﻟﮏ‬ ‫روش‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﯽ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬. ‫ﻧﺎم‬‫ﮔﺬار‬‫ي‬‫ﭘﻨﺞ‬‫ﮔﺎﻧﻪ‬:‫ﻓﻮﻟﮏ‬ ‫ﻓﻮﻟﮏ‬‫ﺑﺮا‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﺘﻘﺪ‬‫ي‬‫ﻧﺎم‬‫ﮔﺬار‬‫ي‬‫دﻗ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﮐﺎﻣﻞ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻖ‬‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ﺑﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺪ‬‫و‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮋﮔ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﭘﻨﺞ‬‫ﮔﺎﻧﻪ‬‫ﺗﺮﺗ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫آن‬‫ﯿ‬‫ز‬ ‫ﺐ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎن‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﺷﻮد‬‫ﮐﻪ‬‫ﻋﺒﺎرت‬‫اﻧﺪ‬‫از‬: 1-‫داﻧﻪ‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬ 2-‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤﺎن‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬ 3-‫ﻣﭽﻮر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﺎﻓﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬
  15. 15. ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻟﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM ١٢ 4-‫ﻧﻈ‬ ‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫ﺣﻤﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﺘﻔﺮﻗﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﻮاد‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮔﻼﮐﻮﻧ‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬،‫ﻓﺴﻔﺎت‬،‫ﻓﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫و‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﻏ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮه‬ 5-‫اﺻﻠ‬ ‫ﻧﺎم‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫ذﮐ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻻزم‬‫ﮔﻼﮐﻮﻧ‬ ‫ﻣﺘﻔﺮﻗﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﻮاد‬ ‫ﭼﻨﺎﻧﭽﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺮاﺳﺖ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬،‫ﻓﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻏ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺮه‬‫ﯿ‬‫از‬ ‫ﺶ‬1‫ﺗﺎ‬2‫ﺗﺸﮑ‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫درﺻﺪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫دﻫﺪ‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺪ‬ ‫در‬‫ﻧﺎم‬‫ﮔﺬار‬‫ي‬‫ﭘﻨﺞ‬‫ﮔﺎﻧﻪ‬‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ﺷﻮ‬ ‫آورده‬.‫د‬ ‫ﺧﺼﻮﺻ‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﻧﻮاع‬ ‫ﺎت‬‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬: 1-‫آرﻧﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﻮارﺗﺰ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺖ‬:95%>‫ﮐﻮ‬‫ارﺗﺰ‬،‫ﻣﭽﻮر‬ ‫ﺳﻮﭘﺮ‬،‫ﻣﺎﺗﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺻ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﮑﺲ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ر‬‫وﺟﻮد‬ ‫ت‬ً‫ﺎ‬‫ﺣﺘﻤ‬‫اوﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻪ‬،‫ﻣﻨﻮﮐﺮ‬ ً‫ﺎ‬‫ﻋﻤﺪﺗ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺴﺘﺎﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﻣﻮﺷ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﺴﺘﻘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻢ‬،‫ﺗﺸﮑ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣﺤ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻧﺎآرا‬ ‫ﻂ‬‫م‬‫ﺗﮑﺘﻮﻧ‬ ‫ﺣﺮﮐﺎت‬ ‫و‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﻢ‬‫)ا‬‫ﺗﻮﮐﺘﻮ‬(‫ن‬‫ﻫﻮا‬ ‫و‬‫ي‬‫ﻣﺮﻃﻮب‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﮔﺮم‬،‫از‬ ‫دورﺗﺮ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺸ‬‫ﺄ‬‫ﺗﺸﮑ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﻮ‬.‫د‬ :‫ﺗﻮﺟﻪ‬ 1-‫ﮐﻮارﺗﺰ‬ ‫ارﺗﻮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺖ‬‫)ﮐ‬‫آرﻧﺎ‬ ‫ﻮارﺗﺰ‬‫ﯾ‬(‫ﺖ‬‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺧﺎﻟﺺ‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺗﺮ‬ :‫ﺗﻮﺟﻪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮑﺲ‬ ‫اوﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﭘﺮوﺗﻮﻣﺎﺗﺮ‬ :‫ﻪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮑﺲ‬ ‫ﺛﺎﻧﻮ‬‫ﯾ‬:‫ﻪ‬1-‫ارﺗﻮ‬:‫ﮐﺎﻧ‬ ‫ﻣﺠﺪد‬ ‫ﺗﺒﻠﻮر‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬،2-‫اﭘ‬‫ﯽ‬:‫دﮔﺮﺳﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫د‬ ‫و‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻧﺎﭘﺎ‬ ‫ذرات‬ ‫ﺎژﻧﺰ‬‫ﯾ‬،‫ﺪار‬3-‫ﺻﻔﺤﻪ‬ ‫ذرات‬ ‫ﺷﺪن‬ ‫ﺧﺮد‬ :‫ﺳﻮدو‬ ‫ا‬‫ي‬‫ﭘﻠﺘ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﺎﻣﻘﺎوم‬ 2–‫دارا‬ :‫آرﮐﻮز‬‫ي‬25%>‫ﻓ‬‫ﺑﺎﻻ‬ ‫ﮐﻮارﺗﺰ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻠﺪﺳﭙﺎت‬.‫اﺻﻠ‬ ‫ذرات‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﻮارﺗﺰ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﺎﺷﻨﺪ‬.‫ازﻟﺤﺎظ‬‫ﺑﺎﻓﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫و‬ ‫ﻣﭽﻮر‬‫ازﻟﺤﺎظ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻤﻤﭽﻮر‬‫اﺳﺖ‬.‫ﺻﻮرﺗ‬ ‫رﻧﮓ‬‫ﯽ‬‫آن‬ ‫ﻗﺮﻣﺰ‬ ‫رﻧﮓ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻓﻠﺪﺳﭙﺎت‬ ‫وﺟﻮد‬ ‫ﻋﻠﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫آن‬‫ﻋﻠﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬‫اﮐﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫آﻫ‬ ‫ﺪ‬‫ﻦ‬3 Fe )‫ﻓﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮏ‬(‫اﺳﺖ‬. :‫آرﮐﻮز‬ ‫اﻧﻮاع‬ 1-‫ﻫﻮا‬ ‫و‬ ‫آب‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﻓﻠﺪﺳﭙ‬‫ﺣﺪاﻗﻞ‬ ‫ﺎت‬40%‫ﻣ‬‫ﭽﻮر‬ 2-‫ﺗﮑﺘﻮﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺣﺪاﻗﻞ‬ ‫ﻓﻠﺪﺳﭙﺎت‬50%‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻤﻤﭽﻮر‬ 3-‫ﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘﺎرﻧﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫دارا‬ :‫ﺖ‬‫ي‬‫ز‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫ﺧﺮده‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎد‬،‫دارا‬‫ي‬15%<‫ﻣﺎﺗﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫و‬ ‫ﮑﺲ‬25%>‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﻗﻄﻌﺎت‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬.‫ﮏ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘﺎرﻧﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺖ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮔﺮ‬ ‫ﺳﺎب‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ي‬ ‫وﮐ‬‫ﯽ‬)‫ﻫ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﭻ‬‫وﻗﺖ‬‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻣﭽﻮر‬ ‫ﺳﻮﭘﺮ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺴ‬.(‫ﺖ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺗﺸﮑ‬ ‫ﻂ‬‫ﯿ‬‫در‬ ‫و‬ ‫رودﺧﺎﻧﻪ‬ ‫آن‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬. 4-‫ﮔﺮ‬‫ي‬:‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫وك‬)‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﮐﺜ‬‫ﯿ‬(‫ﻒ‬ ‫دارا‬‫ي‬15%>‫ﻣﺎﺗﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮑﺲ‬،‫ﻣﻬﻢ‬‫ﺗﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺗﺸﮑ‬ ‫ﻣﮑﺎن‬‫ﯿ‬:‫ﻞ‬‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺗﻮرﺑ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬،‫ﺗﺸﮑ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮐﻮﻫﺰا‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﺰﻣﺎن‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬. ‫ﻣﺤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺗﺸﮑ‬ ‫ﻂ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮔﺮ‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ي‬:‫وﮐﻬﺎ‬ 1-‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﮐﻮارﺗﺰ‬‫ي‬‫ﮐﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﺘﻮن‬‫ي‬‫ﭘﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺪار‬ 2-‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﮐﻮارﺗﺰ‬،‫ﻓﻠ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﺳﭙﺎﺗ‬‫ﯽ‬‫آﻣﺪن‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻻ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬‫ﭘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ 3-‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻓﻠﺪﺳﭙﺎﺗ‬‫ﯽ‬،‫ﺧﺮده‬‫ﺳﻨﮕ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﺎﮔﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﻗﻮس‬ ‫در‬‫ﯾﯽ‬ 4-‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻓﻠﺪﺳﭙﺎﺗ‬‫ﯽ‬،‫ﺧﺮده‬‫ﺳﻨﮕ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﻮﻫﺰا‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﻣﺠﺪد‬ ‫ﭼﺮﺧﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﻘﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻢ‬‫ﺑﻨﺪ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣﺎﺗﺮ‬ ‫اﻧﻮاع‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﭘﺘ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺳﻂ‬ ‫ﮑﺲ‬‫ﯽ‬:‫ﺟﺎن‬
  16. 16. ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻟﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM ١٣ 1-‫ﻣﺎﺗﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫آو‬ ‫ﮑﺲ‬‫ار‬‫ي‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﭘﺮﺗﻮﻣﺎﺗﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣﺤ‬ ‫ﺧﺎرج‬ ‫از‬ ‫ذرات‬ :‫ﮑﺲ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻂ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫آ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻨﺪ‬ 2-‫ﻣﺎﺗﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻏ‬ ‫ﮑﺲ‬‫ﯿ‬‫آوار‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣﺎﺗﺮ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺳﻮد‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣﺤ‬ ‫داﺧﻞ‬ ‫در‬ :‫ﮑﺲ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻂ‬ :‫ﻧﮑﺎت‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬ ‫در‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫اﻓﺰا‬‫ﯾ‬‫اﻓﺰا‬ ‫و‬ ‫اﻧﺤﻼل‬ ‫ﮐﺎﻫﺶ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺟﺐ‬ ‫ﺣﺮارت‬ ‫ﺶ‬‫ﯾ‬‫اﻓ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺟﺐ‬ ‫ﻓﺸﺎر‬ ‫ﺶ‬‫ﺰا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﻠﺴ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺑﻨﺎت‬ ‫اﻧﺤﻼل‬ ‫ﺶ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻢ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﺷﻮد‬. ‫ﮐﻠﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬‫ﺑﺮﺧﻼف‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﻓﺰا‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺲ‬‫ﯾ‬‫رﺳﻮب‬ ‫ﺣﺮارت‬ ‫ﺶ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﻨﺪ‬،‫ﻣﺤ‬ ‫در‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﺳ‬ ‫ﻂ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ي‬‫اﻓﺰا‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣﺤﻠﻮل‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺶ‬PH‫ﺗﻪ‬‫ﻧﺸ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﺷﻮ‬.‫د‬ ‫ﻃﺒﻘﻪ‬‫ﺑﻨﺪ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺟﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺳ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ذرات‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬ ‫اﺳﺎس‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫ﺪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﺳ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫ﻤﺎن‬.‫ﺖ‬ ‫ﻃﺒﻘﻪ‬‫ﺑﻨﺪ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻗﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯽ‬‫اﺻﻠ‬ ‫ذرات‬ ‫اﺳﺎس‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺗﺸﮑ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻞ‬‫دﻫﻨﺪه‬‫آن‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫اﺳ‬.‫ﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬: 1-‫ﮐﺮ‬ ‫در‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺑﺎﻻ‬ ‫ﮐﻮارﺗﺰ‬ :‫ﺘﻮﻧﻬﺎ‬ 2-‫درر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻔﺖ‬‫ﻗﺎره‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫ﺑﺎﻻ‬ ‫ﻓﻠﺪﺳﭙﺎت‬ : 3-‫در‬‫ﻗﻮس‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ﺧﺮده‬ :‫ﺑﺎﻻ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫ﺗﻘﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻢ‬‫ﺑﻨﺪ‬‫ي‬‫ﻟﻮﺗﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﮔﻞ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫آوار‬‫ي‬‫داﻧﻪ‬‫ر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺰ‬: ‫ﺣﺪود‬45%‫ﺗﺎ‬55%‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺗﺸﮑ‬ ‫را‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻞ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫دﻫﺪ‬،‫اﺻﻠ‬ ‫اﺟﺰاء‬‫ﯽ‬‫آن‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ﮐﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫رﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﻮارﺗﺰ‬ ‫و‬‫ي‬‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺣﺪ‬ ‫در‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠﺖ‬ ‫ﻫﺴﺘﻨ‬.‫ﺪ‬‫ﺗ‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﭙ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮏ‬‫آن‬‫ﻫﺎ‬)‫ﮐﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫رﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬(mm2‫اﺳ‬.‫ﺖ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﮔﻠ‬‫ﯽ‬: 1-‫ﺑﺪو‬‫ﻣﺎدﺳﺘﻮن‬ :‫ﺗﻮرق‬ ‫ن‬ 2-‫دارا‬‫ي‬‫ﺷ‬ :‫ﺗﻮرق‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ 3-‫ﮔﻠ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ :‫ﻣﺎرن‬‫ﯽ‬‫آﻫﮑ‬‫ﯽ‬ :‫ﺗﻮﺟﻪ‬‫را‬ ‫ﺳﺘﻮن‬ ‫ﻣﺎد‬‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﻋﻨﻮان‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﻠ‬ ‫اﺳﻢ‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﺮا‬‫ي‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫رﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺗﻮان‬‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﮑﺎر‬.‫د‬
  17. 17. ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻟﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM ١٤ ‫اﻧﻮاع‬‫ﮔﻞ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬: 1-‫ﮔﻠ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ :‫ﻣﺎدﺳﺘﻮن‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﻠﻮﮐ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺗﻮرق‬ ‫ﺑﺪون‬ ‫و‬ 2-‫ﺷ‬‫ﯿ‬:‫ﻞ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫آوار‬‫ي‬‫داﻧﻪ‬‫ر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺰ‬‫دارا‬‫ي‬‫ﺧﺎﺻ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺗﻮرق‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻓ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬ 3-‫آرژ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬:‫ﺖ‬‫ﮔﻠﺴﻨﮓ‬ ‫ﭼﻨﺎﻧﭽﻪ‬‫ﺗﺤﺖ‬‫ﻓﺸﺎر‬‫ﮔ‬ ‫ﻗﺮار‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻻ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮد‬‫وﺟﻮد‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫آ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﺷ‬ ‫واﺳﻂ‬ ‫ﺣﺪ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯽ‬‫اﺳﻠ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯿ‬‫دﮔﺮﮔﻮﻧ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫اﺳ‬.‫ﺖ‬ 4-‫ﮔﻠ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ :‫ﻣﺎرن‬‫ﯽ‬‫آﻫﮑ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﻃﺒﻘﻪ‬‫ﺑﻨﺪ‬‫ي‬‫ﺳ‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﯽ‬‫آوار‬‫ي‬‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫ﺳﺨﺖ‬،‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺪار‬ ‫اﺳﺎس‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬،‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫رس‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫)ا‬‫ﺗﺎﮐﺮ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻗﺘﺒﺎس‬،1991:( ‫ﺗﻮﺟﻪ‬: ‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫آرﺳ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮔﻠ‬ ‫ﺗﺮك‬ :‫ﺲ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ز‬‫ﯾ‬‫آﺑ‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯽ‬ :‫ﮐﺮك‬ ‫ﻣﺎد‬‫ﮔﻠ‬ ‫ﺗﺮك‬‫ﯽ‬‫آب‬ ‫ﺧﺎرج‬ ‫رﻧﮓ‬‫ﮔﻞ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬: 1-‫آﻟ‬ ‫ﻣﻮاد‬‫ﯽ‬‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫رﻧ‬ ‫ﺠﺎد‬‫ﮓ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎه‬ 2-‫ﻫﻤﺎﺗ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻗﺮﻣﺰ‬ ‫رﻧﮓ‬ ‫ﺠﺎد‬ 3-‫ﮔﻮﺗ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫رﻧﮓ‬ ‫ﺠﺎد‬‫ﻗﻬﻮه‬‫ا‬‫ي‬ 4-‫ﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤﻮﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫زرد‬ ‫رﻧﮓ‬ ‫ﺠﺎد‬ ‫اﺟﺰاء‬‫ﺗﺸﮑ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻞ‬‫دﻫﻨﺪه‬‫ﮔﻞ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬: ‫ﮐﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫رﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬: ‫ﺳﺎﺧﺘﻤﺎن‬‫دوﻻ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻪ‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫ﮐﺎﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬ :‫ﯾ‬‫ﺖ‬،‫ﮐﺎﺋﻮﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫)ﺑ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯽ‬‫آ‬،(‫ب‬‫ﻫﺎﻟﻮﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫)آﺑﺪا‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ر(؛‬‫ﺳﻪ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﺧﺘﻤﺎن‬‫ﻻ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻪ‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫اﺳﻤﮑﺘ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬ :‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬ ‫ﻓﺎﺻﻠ‬‫ﻪ‬‫ﺑﻨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎد‬‫ي‬: 1-‫ﮐﺎﺋﻮﻟ‬ ‫در‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬A 27 /‫)آﻧﮕﺴﺘﺮوم‬(
  18. 18. ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻟﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM ١٥ 2-‫ﮐﺎﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬ ‫در‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺖ‬A 7‫)آ‬‫ﻧﮕﺴﺘﺮو‬(‫م‬‫دوﻻ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻪ‬‫ا‬‫ي‬ 3-‫اﺳﻤﮑﺘ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬ ‫در‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬A 14‫)آ‬‫ﻧﮕﺴﺘﺮو‬(‫م‬‫ﺳﻪ‬‫ﻻ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻪ‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫اﮐﺘﺎﺋﺪر‬ ،‫)ﺗﺘﺮاﺋﺪر‬،‫ﺗﺘﺮاﺋﺪ‬(‫ر‬ ‫ﭘﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺪارﺗﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﮐﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫رﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬: 1-‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬:‫ﺖ‬‫ﻣﺸﺨﺺ‬‫ﮐﻨﻨﺪه‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎ‬‫در‬ ‫ت‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬ 2-‫ﮐﻠﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺧﺸﮑ‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬ ‫ﮐﻨﻨﺪه‬ ‫ﻣﺸﺨﺺ‬ :‫ﺖ‬‫ﯽ‬ :‫ﺗﻮﺟﻪ‬ 1-‫ﮐﺎﺋﻮﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑ‬ :‫ﺖ‬‫ﻪ‬‫ﮐﺘﺎﺑ‬ ‫ﻓﺮم‬‫ﯽ‬،‫وﻟ‬ ‫ﺗﺨﻠﺨﻞ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رو‬‫ي‬‫ﻧﻔﻮذﭘﺬ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬‫اﺛﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﻧﺪارد‬ 2-‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑ‬ :‫ﺖ‬‫ﻪ‬‫ﺷﻌﺎﻋ‬ ‫ﻓﺮم‬‫ﯽ‬‫و‬‫رﺷﺘﻪ‬‫ا‬‫ي‬،‫ﻧﻔﻮذﭘﺬ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﮐﺎﻫﺶ‬ ‫را‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫دﻫﺪ‬
  19. 19. ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻟﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM ١٦ 3-‫ﻻﻣﻮﻧﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫از‬ :‫ﺖ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﭘﺘﺎﻧﺴ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﻧﺪه‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﻗﺘﺼﺎد‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣﺨﺎزن‬ ‫ﺑﻨﺘﻮﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺣﻔﺎر‬ ‫ﮔﻞ‬ :‫ﺖ‬‫ي‬ ‫ﺧﺎﺻ‬ ‫ﻧﻮع‬‫ﯽ‬‫از‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫رﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺗﻘﺮ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬‫ﯾ‬ً‫ﺎ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﻃﻮر‬‫ﻣﻮﻧ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﮐﺎﻣﻞ‬‫ﺘﻤﻮر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻮﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﺳ‬ ‫ﺖ‬.‫ﺖ‬‫ﺑﻨﺘﻮﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﭘﺎﻟﺌﻮزوﺋ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ا‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺸﺘﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫و‬ ‫ﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻧﺘﻤﻮر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻮﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﺳ‬ ‫ﺖ‬.‫ﺖ‬‫ﻣﻨﺸﺄ‬‫ﺗﺠﺰ‬ ‫آن‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺧﺎﮐﺴﺘﺮﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﻪ‬‫ي‬‫آﺗﺶ‬‫ﻓﺸﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫اﺳ‬.‫ﺖ‬ ‫اﻧﻮاع‬‫ﮔﻞ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬: ‫ﮔﻞ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫در‬ ‫ﺟﺎزا‬ ‫در‬‫ﺧﺎك‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻗﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫رو‬ ‫ﻤﻪ‬‫ي‬‫ﻧﺎﭘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻮﺳﺘﮕ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫د‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺪه‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﻮﻧﺪ‬. ‫ﮔﻞ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫)ﻣ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫دﻟﺘﺎ‬ ‫ﻂ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬:(‫ﻻ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻪ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻻ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫زﻏﺎﻟ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬‫ﺗﻮﻧﺴ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﮐﺎﺋﻮﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﯿ‬.‫ﺖ‬ ‫ﻻ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﭘﺎ‬ ‫ﻪ‬‫ﯾﯿ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﯽ‬‫زﻏﺎﻟ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬‫ﻧﺴﻮز‬ ‫ﺧﺎك‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻧﺸ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤﻨﮕﺎﻫ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﮔﻞ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﭘﺎﻟﺌﻮزوﺋ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ز‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﭘﺮﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯾ‬‫ا‬ ‫از‬ ً‫ﺎ‬‫ﻋﻤﺪﺗ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮐﻠﺮ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺖ‬‫اﺳﺖ‬. ‫ﮔﻞ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫آﺗﺶ‬‫ﻓﺸﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬: 1-‫ﺑﻨﺘﻮﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣﻮﻧﺘﻤﻮر‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻣﺘﺸﮑﻞ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻮﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬‫)آ‬‫ذر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺑﺎز‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬.(‫ﮏ‬ 2-‫ﺗﻮﻧﺴ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮐﺎﺋﻮﻟ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻣﺘﺸﮑﻞ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬‫)آ‬‫ذر‬‫ﯾ‬‫اﺳ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ي‬( :‫ﺗﻮﺟﻪ‬2‫د‬ ‫ﻣﻬﻢ‬ ‫ﻋﺎﻣﻞ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎژﻧﺰ‬‫ﮔﻞ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ﺣﺮارت‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻓﺸﺎر‬‫اﺳﺖ‬.‫ﻃ‬ ‫در‬‫ﯽ‬‫د‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎژﻧﺰ‬‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮐﻠﺮ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺳﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫وﮐﻠﺮ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯾ‬‫در‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺖ‬ ‫ﻧﻬﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺳﺮﺳ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺗﺒﺪ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﻮ‬.‫د‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﯽ‬‫)ﺷ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬–‫ز‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺴﺖ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬( 1-:‫اوﭘﺎل‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﮑﻞ‬‫ا‬ ‫و‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺰوﺗ‬‫ﺮ‬) ‫وپ‬A‫ﻏ‬ ‫آﺑﺪار‬ ‫اﭘﺎل‬ :‫ﯿ‬‫ﭘﺎ‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣﺘﻌﻠﻖ‬ ‫ﺪار‬‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﺣﺎﺿﺮ‬ ‫ﻋﻬﺪ‬‫؛‬CT‫ﮐﺮ‬ ‫اﭘﺎل‬ :‫ﯾ‬‫ﺴﺘﻮﺑﺎﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬،‫ﺗﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻤﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺴﺘﻮﺑﺎﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬(‫ﺖ‬ 2-‫ر‬ ‫ﮐﻮارﺗﺰ‬ :‫ﮐﺎﻟﺴﺪوﺋﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺑﻠﻮر‬ ‫ﺰ‬‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﺻﻮرت‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺒﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺷﻌﺎﻋ‬‫ﯽ‬ 3-:‫ﮐﻮارﺗﺰ‬‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﺻﻮرت‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﮑﻞ‬)50-10‫ﻣ‬ (‫ﯿ‬‫ﮑﺮون‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﯽ‬:‫اوﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻪ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫و‬‫ﺛﺎﻧﻮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻪ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫اوﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻪ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬:‫ﺷﺎﻣﻞ‬ 1-‫راد‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻮﻻر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺣﺎو‬ :‫ﺖ‬‫ي‬‫راد‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻮﻻرﻫﺎ‬ 2-‫د‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎﺗﻮﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬-‫ﺳﻼﻧ‬ ‫ﭘﻮر‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺟﻼ‬ :‫ﺖ‬‫ي‬‫ﭘﻮرﺳ‬‫ﻼﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬ 3-‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫آﻣﻮرف‬ :‫اﭘﺎل‬ 4-‫اﺳﭙ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮑﻮﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫در‬ :‫ﺖ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺷ‬ ‫آب‬ ‫ﺎﭼﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬ 5-‫ﻧﻮاﮐﻮﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﭼﺮت‬ :‫ﺖ‬‫ﻻ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻪ‬‫ﻻ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﺛﺎﻧﻮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻪ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬:‫ﺷﺎﻣﻞ‬ 1-‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﻧﻮدول‬‫ي‬‫ﭼﺮﺗ‬‫ﯽ‬ 2-‫اوﻟ‬ ‫ﭼﺮت‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻪ‬ 3-‫ﻧﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﭼﺮت‬‫ﯾﯽ‬ 4-‫د‬ ‫ﭼﺮت‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎژﻧﺰ‬‫ي‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬:
  20. 20. ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻟﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM ١٧ 1-‫ﻣﻌﺎد‬ :‫ﭼﺮت‬‫ﻓﻠ‬ ‫ل‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻨﺖ‬‫ﯾ‬‫زﻧﻪ‬ ‫آﺗﺶ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫ﺎ‬،‫ﻣﺘﺮاﮐﻢ‬،‫دارا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺳﺨﺖ‬‫ي‬‫ﺷﮑﺴﺘﮕ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫ﺻﺪﻓ‬‫ﯽ‬Si‫ﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﮑﻞ‬: 2-‫از‬‫اردوو‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫راد‬ :‫ﺣﺎل‬ ‫ﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻮﻟ‬‫ﺮﻫﺎ‬ 3-‫ازژوراﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫د‬ :‫ﺣﺎل‬ ‫ﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﺎﺗﻮﻣﻪ‬‫)د‬‫ﺷ‬ ‫آب‬ ‫ر‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬(‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﻧﺪوﻟ‬ ‫ﭼﺮت‬‫ﯽ‬:‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫آﻫﮑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔﻠ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯽ‬،‫ﺗﺒﺨ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬‫)رﺳﻮﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬(‫ﻓﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻨﺖ‬ ‫ﭼﺮت‬‫ﻻ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻪ‬‫ﻻ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻪ‬‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﺮاه‬ :‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫وﻟﮑﺎﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﻮاﮐﻮﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬ ‫ﻓﻠ‬ ( ‫اﻟﻒ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻧﺪوﻟ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﺧﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﭼﺮت‬ :‫ﻨﺖ‬‫ﯽ‬‫در‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬‫ﮔﻞ‬‫ﺳﻔ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﮐﺮﺗﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺎﻓﺖ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﻮد‬ ‫رﻧﮓ‬ ‫ﻗﺮﻣﺰ‬ ‫ﭼﺮت‬ :‫ژاﺳﭗ‬ ( ‫ب‬‫)ﻫ‬‫ﻤﺎﺗ‬‫ﯿ‬(‫ﺖ‬ ‫ﻧﻮواﮐﻮﻟ‬ ( ‫ج‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﭼﺮت‬ :‫ﺖ‬‫ﺳﻔ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪرﻧﮓ‬‫ﻻ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣﺘﺮاﮐﻢ‬ ‫و‬ ‫دار‬ ‫ﻪ‬‫)ﻣ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻂ‬‫ﮐﻢ‬‫ﻋﻤﻖ‬( 2-‫ﭘﻮرﺳﻼﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ :‫ﺖ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﯽ‬‫دارا‬‫ي‬‫رﺳ‬ ‫ﻧﺎﺧﺎﻟﺺ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺮﺑﻨﺎت‬ ‫ﺎ‬ 3-‫ﺗﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﭙﻮﻟ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ :‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺣﻔﺮه‬‫د‬‫ار‬ 4-‫راد‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻮﻻر‬‫ﯾ‬:‫ﺖ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﯽ‬‫راد‬ ‫رﺳﻮب‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻣﺘﺸﮑﻞ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻮﻟﺮﻫﺎ‬ 5-‫د‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎﺗﻮﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬:‫ﺖ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﯽ‬‫د‬ ‫رﺳﻮب‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻣﺘﺸﮑﻞ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﺎﺗﻮﻣﻪ‬ 6-‫اﺳﭙ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮑﻮﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺧﺎرﻫﺎ‬ :‫ﺖ‬‫ي‬‫اﺳﻔﻨﺞ‬‫دار‬‫ﻣﺤ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺘﻌﻠﻖ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺷ‬ ‫آب‬ ‫ﻂ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫ﻧﻤﻮﻧﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﯽ‬: ‫اوﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺳ‬ :‫ﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠﮑﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺖ‬‫)ﺧ‬‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﺎك‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﯽ‬(‫ﻣﺤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻗﻠ‬ ‫ﻂ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬ ‫ﺛﺎﻧﻮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎ‬ :‫ﻪ‬‫ﻟﮑﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺖ‬‫)ﺧ‬‫آﻫﮑ‬ ‫ﺎك‬‫ﯽ‬(‫ﻣﺤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫د‬ ‫ﻂ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎژﻧﺰ‬‫ي‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬‫آﻫﻦ‬‫دار‬:‫)آ‬‫آن‬ ‫ﻫﻦ‬15%>(. ‫ﮐﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫در‬ ‫آﻫﻦ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬: ‫ﻃﺒﻘﻪ‬‫ﺑﻨﺪ‬‫ي‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬‫آﻫﻦ‬‫دار‬:
  21. 21. ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻟﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM ١٨ 1-‫ﺳﺎزﻧﺪﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫آﻫﻦ‬‫دار‬‫ﭘﺮﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﺑﻮط‬‫ﯾ‬‫)اوا‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﭘﺮﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬( 2-‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫آﻫﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫آﻫﻦ‬‫دار‬‫ااﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻓﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﺑﻮط‬‫ﻧﺰوزوﺋ‬‫ﯿ‬‫از‬ :‫ﻣﺮﺣﻠﻪ‬ ‫دو‬ ‫ﺷﺎﻣﻞ‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠﻮر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺮﺑﻮﻧ‬ ‫ﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ژوراﺳ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻔﺮ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮏ‬ ‫اﺳ‬.‫ﺖ‬ 3-‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬‫آﻫﻦ‬‫دار‬‫ﻣﺮداﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺣﺎﺿﺮ‬ ‫ﻋﻬﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺘﻌﻠﻖ‬ ‫ﻓﺎﻧﺮوزوﺋ‬ ‫آﻫﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮏ‬‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﺻﻮرت‬‫ﻟ‬ ‫اا‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫)ﻣ‬‫آﻟ‬ ‫ﻮاد‬‫ﯽ‬( ‫آﻫﻦ‬‫ﭘﺮﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﻣﺎﺑ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﻻ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻪ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﭼﺮﺗ‬‫ﯽ‬)2Co( ‫ﺷﺮا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﭘﺎ‬ ‫ﻂ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺪار‬‫ي‬: 1-3 Fe:‫اﮐﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ي‬–‫ﻗﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫د‬‫ﻣﺤ‬ ‫ر‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻃﺒ‬ ‫ﻂ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻓﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬‫م‬ 3oHFe‫ﻧﺎﻣﺤﻠﻮل‬ 2-2 Fe:‫اﺣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬–‫اﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ي‬‫د‬‫ﻣﺤ‬ ‫ر‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻃﺒ‬ ‫ﻂ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻓﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬‫م‬ 3oHFe‫ﻣﺤﻠﻮل‬ :‫ﺗﻮﺟﻪ‬ 1-‫ﻣﺰوزوﺋ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮏ‬‫ﮔﻮﺗ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬ 2-‫ﭘﺎﻟﺌﻮزوﺋ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮏ‬‫ﻫﻤﺎﺗ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬)‫ﭘﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺪوده‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺪار‬‫ي‬‫ﮔﺴﺘﺮد‬(‫ه‬ 3-‫ﭘﺮﮐﺎﻣﺒﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﻣﮕﻨﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬‫)ﻫ‬‫ﭼﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﻤﺮاه‬(‫ت‬ ‫ﺷﺮا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻂ‬‫رﺳﻮب‬‫ﮔﺬار‬‫ي‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬:‫آﻫﻦ‬ ‫اﻓﺰا‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺶ‬‫ﺗﻪ‬‫ﻧﺸﺴﺖ‬‫آﻫﻦ‬Fe‫ﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫آوار‬ ‫ﻣﻮاد‬ ‫ﺰان‬‫ي‬‫ﮐﻠﺴ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺑﻨﺎت‬ ‫و‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮐﺎﻫﺶ‬ ‫ﻢ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎﺑﺪ‬.‫ﮔﻠﻮﮐ‬‫ﻮﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻟ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤﻮﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬‫ﻋﻠﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﻋﺪم‬ ‫ﭘﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺪار‬‫ي‬‫ﻗﺪ‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬ ‫در‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻤﻪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎﻓﺖ‬‫ﻧﻤ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﻮﻧﺪ‬. ‫ﻧﻬﺸﺘﻪ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻓﺴﻔﺎت‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬ ‫دار‬‫ﯽ‬‫)ﻓ‬‫ﺴﻔﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬(‫ﺖ‬ ‫ﻓﺴﻔﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺳﻨﮕ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺣﺪاﻗﻞ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬20%‫ﻓﺴﻔﺮ‬‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﺻﻮرت‬52oP‫دار‬.‫د‬ ‫ﮐﻠﻮﻓﺎن‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﻠﻮﻓﺎﻧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮐﺎﻧ‬ :‫ﺖ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﮑﻞ‬‫ﮐﻠﺴ‬ ‫ﻓﺴﻔﺎت‬‫ﯿ‬‫آﺑﺪار‬ ‫ﻢ‬،‫آﭘﺎﺗ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫زﻣﺎن‬ ‫ﻃﻮل‬ ‫در‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺗﺒﺪ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﻮ‬.‫د‬ ‫ﻓﺮاﻧﮑﻮﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬) ‫ﺖ‬1%>‫ﻓﻠﻮر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺮﺑﻨﺎ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻦ‬،(‫ت‬‫داﻣﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬) ‫ﺖ‬1%<‫ﻓﻠﻮﺋﻮر‬.( ‫ﭘﺮﻧﺪﮔﺎن‬ ‫ﻣﺪﻓﻮع‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻓﺴﻔﺎت‬ ‫ﺗﺠﻤﻊ‬ :‫ﮔﺮاﻧﻮ‬‫)ﺣ‬‫ﺪود‬2%(. ‫ﮐﻮﭘﺮوﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣﺪﻓﻮع‬ :‫ﺖ‬‫ﻣﻬﺮه‬‫داران‬‫در‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﺣﺎو‬‫ي‬‫ﻓﺴﻔﺎت‬ ‫ﻗﺎﺑﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﻓﺰا‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﻓﺴﻔﺎت‬ ‫اﻧﺤﻼل‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯾ‬‫و‬ ‫ﺣﺮارت‬ ‫درﺟﻪ‬ ‫ﺶ‬PH‫ﮐﺎﻫﺶ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎﺑﺪ‬. ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺗﺒﺨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﻏ‬‫ﯿ‬‫از‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﮐﺮﺑﻨﺎت‬‫ﻫﺎ‬: ‫ﺗﺄﺛ‬ ‫ﺗﺤﺖ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻓﺮآ‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻨﺪﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﺗﺸﮑ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺗﺸﮑ‬ ‫در‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻞ‬‫آن‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ﻓﺮآ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻨﺪﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ز‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺴﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﺪار‬ ‫ﻧﻘﺶ‬ ً‫ﻼ‬‫اﺻ‬.‫د‬‫ﻣﺤ‬ ‫در‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻗﻠ‬ ‫ﻂ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫اﻧﺠﻤﺎد‬ ‫اﺛﺮ‬‫آب‬‫ﻧﻤﮏ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ﺗﻪ‬‫ﻧﺸ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﻮد‬،‫ﭘﺲ‬‫واژه‬‫ﺑﺮا‬ ‫ﺑﻬﺘﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫اﺷﺒﺎﻋ‬‫ﯽ‬‫اﺳ‬.‫ﺖ‬‫ﺗﺒﺨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ﭘﻮﺷﺶ‬ ‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﻣﺨﺎزن‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪروﮐﺮﺑﻨ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﺴﺘﻨﺪ‬‫ﻧﻮاﺣ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺟﻐﺮاﻓ‬ ‫ﻋﺮض‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺧﺸﮏ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﭘﺎﺋ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣﺤﺪو‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫د‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﻮﻧﺪ‬. ‫ﺳ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺗﺒﺨ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﭘﺲ‬ :‫ﮔﻔﺖ‬ ‫ﮕﻠﻮ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬9%-5%‫اوﻟ‬ ‫ﺣﺠﻢ‬‫ﯿ‬‫در‬ ‫آب‬ ‫ﻪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻫﺎﻟ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺗﺒﺨ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﭘﺲ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬19%‫ژ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﭙﺲ‬‫ﺗﻪ‬‫ﻧﺸ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﻮ‬.‫د‬ ‫ﺗﺮﺗ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺐ‬‫ﺗﻪ‬‫ﻧﺸﺴﺖ‬‫دوﻟﻮﻣ‬ ‫و‬ ‫آﻫﮏ‬ ‫اﺑﺘﺪا‬ :‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬ ‫و‬‫ژ‬‫ﯾ‬‫اﻧ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﭙﺲ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺖ‬،‫ﺳﭙﺲ‬‫ﻧﻤﮏ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺳﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫دا‬ ‫ﻢ‬‫ر‬‫)ﻫﺎﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬(‫ﺖ‬‫ﻧﻬﺎ‬ ‫در‬ ‫و‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺖ‬ ‫ﻧﻤﮏ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﭘﺘﺎﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫)ﺳ‬ ‫دار‬ ‫ﻢ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠﻮ‬‫ﯾ‬.(‫ﺖ‬ ‫ﻧﻤﮏ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫اﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺖ‬‫ژ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﭙ‬‫ﺲ‬‫دوﻟﻮﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬‫ﮐﻠﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬Mg‫ﮐﻠﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬gM‫آراﮔﻮﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬.
  22. 22. ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻟﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM ١٩ ‫ﻧﮑﺘﻪ‬1‫ژ‬ :‫ﯾ‬‫اﻧ‬ ‫و‬ ‫آﺑﺪار‬ ‫ﭙﺲ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯽ‬‫اﺳ‬ ‫آب‬.‫ﺖ‬‫اﻧ‬ ً‫ا‬‫اﮐﺜﺮ‬ ‫اﻋﻤﺎق‬ ‫در‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪر‬‫ﯾ‬‫دار‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯾ‬.‫ﻢ‬‫ﺑﺮا‬‫ي‬‫ﺗﺸﮑ‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﻧ‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪر‬‫ﯾ‬‫و‬ ‫ﺣﺮارت‬ ‫درﺟﻪ‬ ‫ﺖ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻏﻠﻈﺖ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺸﺘﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﺳ‬ ‫ﺎز‬.‫ﺖ‬ ‫ﻧﮑﺘﻪ‬2:‫ﮐﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻧﻤﮏ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﭘﺘﺎﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣﻨ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻢ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺰ‬‫ﯾ‬‫دارا‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫دار‬ ‫ﻢ‬‫ي‬‫ﻗﺎﺑﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑﺎﻻ‬ ‫اﻧﺤﻼل‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﻃﺒ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻫﺴﺘﻨﺪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺣﻔﻆ‬ ‫ﮐﻤﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺖ‬ ‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﻮﻧﺪ‬‫ﺛﺎﻧﻮ‬ ً‫ﺎ‬‫ﻋﻤﻮﻣ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻫﺴﺘﻨ‬ ‫ﻪ‬.‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻧﮑﺘﻪ‬3‫آر‬ :‫ا‬‫ﮔﻮﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫دارا‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ي‬Sr,gM‫اﺳﺖ‬. ‫در‬ ‫آب‬ ‫ﺷﻮر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬: 1-‫ﻏﻠﻈﺖ‬2‫ﻓﻌﻠ‬ ‫ﺑﺮاﺑﺮ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺗﻪ‬‫ﻧﺸﺴﺖ‬‫آراﮔﻮﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬ 2-‫ﻏﻠﻈ‬‫ﺖ‬5‫ﻓﻌﻠ‬ ‫ﺑﺮاﺑﺮ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ژ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﭙﺲ‬ 3-‫ﻏﻠﻈﺖ‬12-10‫ﻓﻌﻠ‬ ‫ﺑﺮاﺑﺮ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﺎﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬ 4-‫ﻏﻠﻈﺖ‬90-70‫ﻓﻌﻠ‬ ‫ﺑﺮاﺑﺮ‬‫ﯽ‬2442 ,,, MgclkclMgsosoK ‫ﺗﺸﮑ‬ :‫ﺗﻮﺟﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻞ‬‫ﺗﺒﺨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫؛‬ ‫ﻣﺮﻏ‬ ‫ﻻﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻓﺖ‬‫ﯽ‬: 1-‫اﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯽ‬‫آ‬‫ب‬Upper supratidal 2-‫ژ‬‫ﯾ‬‫اﻧ‬ + ‫ﭙﺲ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺖ‬e supratidallMidd‫)ﻣ‬‫ﺗﺸﮑ‬ ‫ﺤﻞ‬‫ﯿ‬‫دوﻟﻮﻣ‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻫﺎﻟ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻓﻌﻠ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯽ‬( ‫ژ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﭙﺲ‬‫آب‬‫دار‬Lower supratidal ‫ﻣﺮﻏ‬ ‫ﻻﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻓﺖ‬‫ﯽ‬)Chicken Wire‫در‬ (Middles‫ﻋﻠﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﺗﺒﺨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺠﺎد‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﻮ‬.‫د‬ ‫اﻧﺘﺮوﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﻧ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺳﻂ‬ ‫آب‬ ‫ﺟﺬب‬ :‫ﺖ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺖ‬‫ا‬ ‫و‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺠﺎد‬‫ﭼ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻨﻬﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﮔﻮ‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﻧﺎزك‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻨ‬.‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﻔﮑ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣﺤ‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫ﯿ‬‫در‬ ‫ﻂ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﻏ‬ ‫از‬‫ﯿ‬‫در‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﺑﻪ‬‫وﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠﻪ‬Br: 1-‫در‬ ‫آب‬ ‫در‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬ppm65 2-‫ﻏ‬ ‫آب‬ ‫در‬‫ﯿ‬‫در‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬ppm50 ‫ﺗﺒﺨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫در‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﮐ‬ :‫ﯿ‬‫ﺰ‬‫ر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺖ‬–‫ﭘﻠ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﺎﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬ ‫ﺗﺒﺨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻏ‬‫ﯿ‬‫در‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﮔﻠﻮﺑﺮ‬ :‫ﯾ‬‫ﺖ‬–‫ﮔﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻠﻮز‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺖ‬ ‫ﺑ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺸﺘﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫در‬ ‫آب‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬ CL‫ﺑ‬ ‫و‬ ‫؛‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺸﺘﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫رودﺧﺎﻧﻪ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻦ‬ 3Hco ‫ژ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺛﺎﻧﻮ‬ ‫ﭙﺲ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﭘﻮرﻓ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻣﺘﺸﮑﻞ‬ ‫ﻪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮوﺗﻮﭘﻬﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ژ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺑﺰرگ‬ ‫ﺑﻠﻮر‬ :‫ﭙﺲ‬ ‫ژ‬‫ﯾ‬‫آﻻﺑﺎﺳﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﭙﺲ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﻮﭼﮏ‬ ‫ﺑﻠﻮر‬ :‫ﻦ‬‫ﺑﺰرگ‬ ‫ﺗﺎ‬‫)ﺧ‬‫ﺎﻣﻮﺷ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﺎﻣﻨﻈ‬(‫ﻢ‬
  23. 23. ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻟﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM ٢٠ ‫ﻃﺮح‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﮐﻠ‬‫ﯽ‬‫از‬‫رﺧﺴﺎره‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﺗﺒﺨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬: ‫ﮔﺎو‬ ‫ﭼﺸﻢ‬ ‫ﻃﺮح‬‫ي‬)‫ﺣﻮﺿﻪ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬(‫ﺑﺴﺘﻪ‬ ً‫ﻼ‬‫ﮐﺎﻣ‬ ‫اﺷﮑ‬ ‫ﻗﻄﺮه‬ ‫ﻃﺮح‬‫ﯽ‬‫)ﺗ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﭙ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮏ‬‫ﺣﻮﺿﻪ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣﺤﺪود‬‫ﺗﻘﺮ‬ ‫ارﺗﺒﺎط‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫اﻗ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻗﺖ‬ ً‫ﺎ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺎﻧﻮس‬(‫ز‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫آذرآوار‬‫ي‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﭘ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮوﮐﻼﺳﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮑ‬‫ﯽ‬: ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫آذرآوار‬‫ي‬‫ﭘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮوﮐﻼﺳﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬:‫ﮏ‬‫ﻓﻮران‬‫آﺗﺶ‬‫ﻓﺸﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫و‬‫ﺗﻪ‬‫ﻧﺸﺴﺖ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬)‫ﻣﻨﺸﺄ‬‫آذر‬‫ﯾ‬(‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫آذرآوار‬‫ي‬‫وﻟﮑﺎﻧ‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﮐﻼﺳﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬:‫ﮏ‬‫ذرات‬‫ﺧﺸﮑ‬ ‫و‬ ‫آب‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺘﻌﻠﻖ‬ ‫آن‬‫ﯽ‬)‫ﻣﻨﺸﺄ‬‫آذر‬‫ﯾ‬(‫ﻦ‬ 1-‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﭘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮوﮐﻼﺳﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑﻪ‬ :‫ﮏ‬‫ﭘﺮﺗﺎب‬ ‫ﻫﻮا‬‫در‬ ‫و‬‫رﺳﻮب‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺘﻘﻞ‬ ‫ﻓﻀﺎ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﻨﺪ‬. -‫ﻣﺮا‬ ‫آﮔﻠﻮ‬‫ي‬‫آﺗﺶ‬‫ﻓﺸﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫از‬ ‫ﺑﺰرﮔﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﻗﻄﻌﺎت‬ :mm32‫ﻣﺠﺘﻤﻊ‬ ‫دارﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﻧﺎم‬ ‫ﺑﻤﺐ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﻮﻧﺪ‬. -‫از‬ ‫ﮐﻮﭼﮑﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﻗﻄﻌﺎت‬ :‫ﺗﻮﻓﻬﺎ‬mm32)‫ﺷ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺸﻪ‬‫ا‬‫ي‬،‫ﺑﻠﻮر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬،‫ﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬(‫ﮏ‬ 2-‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫اﭘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﻼﺳﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬:‫ﮏ‬‫ﻣﻨﺸﺄ‬‫ﻓﺮﺳﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫دارد‬ ‫ﺶ‬،‫دو‬ ‫از‬‫ﻣﻨﺸﺄ‬: -‫ﻣﻮاد‬ ‫اﻧﺘﻘﺎل‬‫آﺗﺶ‬‫ﻓﺸﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻓﺮﺳﺎ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣﺤ‬ ‫در‬ ‫آن‬ ‫ﺶ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺗﺸﮑ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﭘﺲ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣﺨﺘﻠﻒ‬ ‫ﻂ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ -‫ﺧﺮد‬‫ﻓﺮ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺷﺪن‬‫ﺳﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺶ‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫آذر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺗﺸﮑ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣﺠﺪد‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﺗﻔﺮا‬ ‫اﻧﺪازه‬ ‫اﺻﻄﻼﺣﺎت‬‫)ﻓ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺸﺮ‬1966،‫راﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﮐﺘﺎب‬،1997(:
  24. 24. ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻟﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM ٢١ ‫ﮐﻠ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ :‫ﺗﻔﺮا‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣﻮاد‬ ‫ﻪ‬‫آﺗﺶ‬‫ﻓﺸﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺗﻮﺟﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺪون‬‫ﺑﻪ‬‫اﻧﺪازه‬‫آن‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ﺗﻔﺮا‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔﻮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻧﮕﺎﻫ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔﺬﺷﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﻓﺼﻞ‬ ‫ﻧﮑﺎت‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬‫)ﻏ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻫ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺑﻨﺎﺗﻪ‬ ‫ﺮ‬(‫ﺎ‬: ‫ﻣﭽ‬‫ﻮر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬: ‫د‬‫ﯾ‬:‫ﺎژﻧﺰ‬ ‫)ﺑ‬‫ﺳﻄ‬ ‫ﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﻢ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﻖ‬ ‫اﺳﺎس‬ ‫ﺮ‬(‫ﺢ‬ 1-‫اﺋﻮژﻧﺰ‬‫ﻣ‬‫د‬ ‫ﻌﺎدل‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﻢ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﻖ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﺎژﻧﺰ‬ 2-‫ﻣﺰوژﻧﺰ‬‫د‬‫ﯾ‬‫دﻓﻨ‬ ‫ﺎژﻧﺰ‬‫ﯽ‬ 3-‫ﺗﻠﻮژﻧﺰ‬‫ﻫ‬) ‫رﺳﻮب‬ ‫آﻣﺪن‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻻ‬ ‫ﻨﮕﺎم‬Uplifting( :‫داﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﺘﺎﮐﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﻀ‬‫ﺮﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﺤ‬‫ﺪب‬–‫ﻣﻘﻌﺮ‬‫ﻣﺴﺘﻘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻢ‬‫ﻣﻤﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬ ‫اﻓﺰا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻋﻤﻖ‬ ‫ﺶ‬ ‫ﻣﺤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺗﮑﺘﻮﻧ‬ ‫ﻂ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫آرام‬-‫ﭘﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺪا‬‫ر‬‫ﮐﻮارﺗﺰ‬ ‫ﻣﺤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺗﮑﺘﻮﻧ‬ ‫ﻂ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫آﺷﻔﺘﻪ‬-‫ﻧﺎﭘﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺪار‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻠﺪﺳﭙﺎت‬ ‫دﮔﺮﺳﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫وﻟﮑﺎﻧﻮﮐﻼﺳﺘ‬ ‫ﻣﻮاد‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮏ‬،‫ﺑﻨﺘﻮﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬‫ﻣﻮر‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻧﺖ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻮﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑﺎﻻ‬ ‫ﺖ‬ ‫دﮔﺮﺳﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫وﻟﮑﺎﻧﻮﮐﻼﺳﺘ‬ ‫ﻣﻮاد‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮏ‬،‫ﺗﻮﻧﺸﺘﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﮐ‬‫ﺑﺎﻻ‬ ‫ﺎﺋﻮﻟﻦ‬ ‫آرﻧﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﻮارﺗﺰ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺖ‬:‫ﻣﻨﺸﺄ‬‫ﮐﻢ‬‫ﻋﻤﻖ‬‫در‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﺳﻔ‬ :‫ﯿ‬‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺧﺎﮐﺴﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﭼﺮ‬ ‫و‬ ‫)ﮐﻮارﺗﺰ‬‫ت(؛‬‫ﻣﻨﺸﺄ‬‫ﺑﺎد‬‫ي‬‫رﻧﮓ‬ ‫ﻗﺮﻣﺰ‬ :‫)ﻫ‬‫ﻤﺎﺗ‬‫ﯿ‬(‫ﺖ‬ ‫آرﮐﻮزﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﺪه‬F(K))‫ﺻﻮرﺗ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﻧﮓ‬(‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﻋﻠﺖ‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺎوﻣﺖ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻫﻮا‬ ‫و‬ ‫آب‬ ‫آرﮐﻮز‬ ‫ﺸﺘﺮ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫)ﺧ‬‫ﺸ‬(‫ﮏ‬‫ﻣﭽﻮ‬.‫ر‬ ‫ﺗﮑﺘﻮﻧ‬ ‫آرﮐﻮز‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫)ﻧ‬‫ﺎﭘﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬(‫ﺪار‬‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻤﻤﭽﻮ‬.‫ر‬ ‫آب‬‫وﻫﻮا‬‫ي‬‫ﺧﺸﮏ‬‫ﻣﺎﺗﺮ‬ ‫ﻓﺎﻗﺪ‬ :‫آرﮐﻮز‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮑﺲ‬،‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ز‬ ‫ﻤﺎن‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎد‬ ‫آب‬‫وﻫﻮا‬‫ي‬‫ﻣﺮﻃﻮب‬‫آرﻧﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﻮارﺗﺰ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻣﺎﺗ‬ :‫ﺖ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ز‬ ‫ﮑﺲ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎد‬،‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻓﺎﻗﺪ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤﺎن‬ :‫رﺳﻮب‬ ‫ﻣﺤﻞ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﺋﻮﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻧﺰد‬ :‫ﺖ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺳﺎﺣﻞ‬ ‫ﮏ‬‫ﻏ‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬ ‫در‬‫ﯿ‬‫در‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﻓﺮاوان‬ ‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮐﻠﺮ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺳﺎﺣﻞ‬ ‫از‬ ‫دورﺗﺮ‬ :‫ﺖ‬‫در‬ ‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬ ‫در‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﻓﺮاوان‬
  25. 25. ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻟﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM ٢٢ ‫ﻣﻮﻧﺘﻤﻮر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻮﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻧﻮاﺣ‬ :‫ﺖ‬‫ﯽ‬‫در‬ ً‫ﻼ‬‫ﮐﺎﻣ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﭽﻮر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﺎﻓﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫)ﻣ‬‫ﺎﺗﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮑﺲ‬،‫ﺷﺪﮔ‬ ‫ﺟﻮر‬‫ﯽ‬،‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﮔﺮد‬‫ﺪﮔ‬‫ﯽ‬( ‫ﻣﭽﻮر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫)ﻗ‬‫ﻧﺎﻣﻘﺎو‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺎوم‬ ‫ﻄﻌﺎت‬(‫م‬ ‫اﺗﺼﺎل‬ ‫از‬4‫وﺟﻬ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬)T(‫و‬8‫وﺟﻬ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬)o(‫ﮐﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫رﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺣﺎﺻﻞ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﻮﻧﺪ‬: 1-‫ﻣﺪل‬O–T‫ﮐﺎﺋﻮﻟ‬ ‫ﻣﺜﻞ‬ :‫ﯿ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬0 7A 2-‫ﻣﺪل‬T-O-T‫ا‬ ‫ﻣﺜﻞ‬ :‫ﯾ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﺳﻤﮑﺘ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬0 10A 3-‫ﻣﺪل‬O-T-O-T‫ﮐﻠﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﺜﻞ‬ :‫ﯾ‬‫ﺖ‬0 14A ‫اﻓﺰا‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫اﻧﺮژ‬ ‫ﺶ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣﺤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻂ‬‫داﻧﻪ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ﮔﺮد‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﻮﻧﺪ‬‫داﻧﻪ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ﺟﻮر‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﻮﻧﺪ‬‫ا‬‫ﻣﺎﺗﺮ‬ ‫ﺣﺬف‬ ‫ﺑﺘﺪا‬‫ﯾ‬.‫ﮑﺲ‬ ‫ﻃﺒﻘﻪ‬‫ﺑﻨﺪ‬‫ي‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫رﺳﻮﺑ‬‫ﯽ‬: 1-‫ﮔﺮاﺑ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ژﻧﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﯾ‬‫زا‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﯽ‬ 2-‫ﮐﺮ‬‫و‬‫ﻣﺒ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻮﺻ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﯽ‬‫)ر‬‫ﺗﺮﮐ‬ ‫ﺳﻮب‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻋﻨﺼﺮ‬ ‫دو‬ ‫از‬‫ﯾﯽ‬( 3-‫ﻓﻮﻟﮏ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻮﺻ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﯽ‬–‫ژﻧﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮑ‬‫ﯽ‬‫)ز‬‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﯽ‬( ‫ارﺗﻮ‬‫ﻓﺮاوان‬ ‫داﻧﻪ‬ :‫ﮐﻨﮕﻠﻮﻣﺮا‬‫درﺷﺖ‬‫ﺟﺮ‬ ‫ﺣﺎﺻﻞ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎن‬‫رودﺧﺎﻧﻪ‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫ﻏ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫رودﺧﺎﻧﻪ‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫اﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮕﻮﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮑﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮏ‬ ‫ﭘﺎرا‬‫ﻓﺮاوان‬ ‫ﮔﻞ‬ :‫ﮐﻨﮕﻠﻮﻣﺮا‬‫ر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺰ‬‫ﺗﻮرﺑ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮔﻠ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﭘﻠ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮑﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬.‫ﺖ‬ :‫رﺳﻮﺑﺎت‬ 1-‫اﭘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﻼﺳﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣﻮاد‬ :‫ﮏ‬‫وﻟﮑﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺣﺮﮐﺖ‬ ‫دوﺑﺎره‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬‫ﮐﺮده‬‫اﻧﺪ‬ 2-‫اﺗﻮﮐﻼﺳﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺗﺸﮑ‬ :‫ﮏ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺣ‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻻوا‬ ‫ﺣﺮﮐﺖ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ 3-‫ﭘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮوﮐﻼﺳﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮏ‬‫ﻣﺠﺮا‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺗﻔﺮا‬ ‫ﭘﺮﺗﺎب‬ ‫ﺣﺎﺻﻞ‬ : 4-‫ﻫ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺪروﮐﻼﺳﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻻوا‬ :‫ﮏ‬‫ي‬‫ﻗﻄﻌﻪ‬‫ﻗﻄﻌﻪ‬‫آب‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺧﻮرد‬ ‫اﺛﺮ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﺷﺪه‬ :‫اﭘﺎل‬ 1-A‫ز‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺴﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬:13%‫آب‬ 2-A‫ﻏ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ز‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺴﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﻢ‬ ‫ﮔﺴﺘﺮش‬ : 3-C:‫ﻣﻨﺸﺄ‬‫ﻏ‬‫ﯿ‬‫آﻟ‬ ‫ﺮ‬‫ﯽ‬)‫ز‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺮدر‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬( 4-CT‫آﺑﺪار‬ :Tri‫و‬Cri :‫ﻣﻮازﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﻖ‬ ‫اﻓﺰا‬ ‫اﺳﺎس‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻋﻤﻖ‬ ‫ﺶ‬ 1-ACD:‫آراﮔﻮﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬m1000 2-CCD‫ﮐﻠﺴ‬ :‫ﯿ‬‫ﺖ‬m4500-4000 3-SCD‫ﺳ‬ :‫ﯿ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺲ‬m6000> 4-OCD‫اﭘﺎل‬ :m6000> :‫ﺗﻮﺟﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮕﻠﻮﻣﺮا‬‫ي‬‫ﻗﺎﻋﺪه‬‫ا‬‫ي‬‫ﭘ‬ ‫ﺑﺮاﺛﺮ‬ :‫ﯿ‬‫ﺸﺮو‬‫ي‬‫در‬ ‫آب‬‫ﯾ‬‫وﻗﻔﻪ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫رﺳﻮب‬‫ﮔﺬار‬‫ي‬‫ﺗﺸﮑ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻞ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﻮﻧﺪ‬. ‫ﮐﻨﻠﮕﻮﻣﺮا‬‫ي‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺗﺸﮑ‬ ‫ﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻼﺗ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺗﺸﮑ‬ :‫ﯿ‬‫ﻞ‬‫آن‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ﺗﺸﮑ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﺰﻣﺎن‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻃﺒﻘﺎت‬ ‫ﻞ‬‫درﺑﺮﮔ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮﻧﺪه‬‫آن‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫اﺳ‬.‫ﺖ‬
  26. 26. ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫رﺳﻮﺑﯽ‬‫ﺻﻤﺪي‬ ‫راﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫دﮐﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻟﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ي‬‫و‬ ‫ﺟﺰوات‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮐﺎرﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮑﻮر‬ ‫ﮋه‬‫ﯽ‬‫ارﺷﺪ‬‫دﮐﺘﺮي‬ ‫و‬WWW.ZAMINAZMOON.COM ٢٣ ‫ﺑﺎﻓﺘ‬ ‫آرﮐﻮز‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﭽﻮر‬ : ‫آرﮐﻮز‬‫ﮐﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ا‬ :‫ﯾ‬‫ﻤﻤﭽﻮر‬ ‫ﺗﻘﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻓﻮﻟ‬ ‫ﻤﺎت‬‫ﮏ‬: ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺣﺪاﮐﺜﺮ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻣﺎﺗﺮ‬ ‫ﺰان‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮑﺲ‬‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬ ‫در‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫اﺳ‬ ‫درﺻﺪ‬ ‫ﭼﻨﺪ‬‫ﺖ‬50% ‫از‬ ‫ﺑﺰرﮔﺘﺮ‬ ‫ذرات‬ ‫ﺣﺪاﻗﻞ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮕﻠﻮﻣﺮا‬ ‫در‬mm230% ‫ﺳﺎﺧﺘﻤﺎن‬‫ﮐﺎﻧ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫رﺳ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﻨ‬ :‫ﺷﺎﻣﻞ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺗﺘﺮاﺋﺪ‬ ‫ﺎن‬‫ﺑﺮوﺳ‬ + ‫اﮐﺘﺎﺋﺪر‬ + ‫ر‬‫ﯿ‬) ‫ﺖ‬iS(. ‫ﻃﺒﻘﻪ‬‫ﺑﻨﺪ‬‫ي‬‫زا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﯽ‬‫)ﮔﺮاﺑ‬(‫ﻮ‬ ‫اﮔﺰوژﻧﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮏ‬‫ﯾ‬‫آوار‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﯾ‬‫آﻟﻮژﻧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮏ‬‫ﯾ‬‫اﻧﺘﻘﺎﻟ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯽ‬‫د‬‫ارا‬‫ي‬‫ﻣﻮرب‬ ‫ﻃﺒﻘﺎت‬ ‫آﻧﺪوژﻧﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮏ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﯾ‬‫اﺗﻮژﻧ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮏ‬‫ﯾ‬‫درﺟﺎزا‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﮐﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫ﻣﺘﺼﻞ‬ ‫ﻫﻢ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺴﺘﺎل‬ :‫ﮔﺮاﺑﻮ‬ 1-‫رودا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺖ‬‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﺟﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﮔﺮاول‬ 2-‫آرﻧﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺖ‬‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﺟﺎ‬‫ي‬‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬ 3-‫ﻟﻮﺗﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺖ‬‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﺟﺎ‬‫ي‬‫رس‬ :‫ﻓﻮﻟﮏ‬ ‫اﺟﺰا‬‫ي‬‫آوار‬‫ي‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺗﺮ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺠﻨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻮس‬‫)ﮐ‬‫ﻼﺳﺘ‬‫ﯿ‬(‫ﮏ‬‫ﺗﺨﺮ‬ :‫ﯾ‬‫ﻓﺮﺳﺎ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺐ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺧﺸﮑ‬ ‫ﻣﻮاد‬ ‫ﺶ‬‫ﯽ‬. ‫اﺟﺰا‬‫ي‬‫آﻟﻮﮐﻤ‬‫ﯿ‬:‫ﮑﺎل‬‫ﻣﻨﺸﺄ‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﺎ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻮﺷ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﯾﯽ‬،‫)د‬‫ﺗﺸﮑ‬ ‫ﺣﻮﺿﻪ‬ ‫اﺧﻞ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﮐﺮد‬ ‫ﺣﺮﮐﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﺠﺪد‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻞ‬.(‫ه‬ ‫اﺟﺰا‬‫ي‬‫ﮐﻤ‬ ‫ارﺗﻮ‬‫ﯿ‬‫اﺳ‬ ‫ﻣﺠﺪد‬ ‫ﺣﺮﮐﺖ‬ ‫ﻓﺎﻗﺪ‬ ‫و‬ ‫رﺳﻮب‬ ‫ﺣﻮﺿﻪ‬ ‫درون‬ :‫ﮑﺎل‬.‫ﺖ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬‫ﻫﺎ‬‫ي‬‫داﻧﻪ‬‫درﺷﺖ‬: 1-‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﮔﺮاول‬‫ﯿ‬‫از‬ ‫ﺸﺘﺮ‬80%‫ﻣﺮا‬ ‫ﮐﻨﮕﻠﻮ‬ : 2-‫ﻣﺎﺗﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬ ‫ﮑﺲ‬‫ي‬‫ﮐﻨﮕﻠﻮﻣﺮا‬ :‫ي‬‫ا‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ي‬ 3-‫ﻣﺎﺗﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬ ‫ﮑﺲ‬‫ي‬‫ﮔﻠ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﻨﮕﻠﻮﻣﺮا‬ :‫ي‬‫ا‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺳﻪ‬‫ي‬‫ﮔﻠ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﮔﺮاول‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬80%-30% 4-‫ﻣﺎﺗﺮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﮔﻠ‬ ‫ﮑﺲ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﻨﮕﻠﻮﻣﺮا‬ :‫ي‬‫ﮔﻠ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﮔﺮاول‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬80%-30% ‫از‬ ‫ﺑﺰرﮔﺘﺮ‬ ‫ذرات‬ ‫ﺣﺪاﻗﻞ‬mm2:‫ﮐﻨﮕﻠﻮﻣﺮا‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻃﺒﻘﻪ‬‫ﺑﻨﺪ‬‫ي‬‫و‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻠﻤ‬‫ﻦ‬50% ‫ﻃﺒﻘﻪ‬‫ﺑﻨﺪ‬‫ي‬‫ﭘﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺟﺎ‬‫ن‬10% ‫ﻃﺒﻘﻪ‬‫ﺑﻨﺪ‬‫ي‬‫ﻓﻮﻟ‬‫ﮏ‬30%‫)ﻗ‬‫ﻗﺒﻮ‬ ‫ﺎﺑﻞ‬(‫ل‬

×