Project Report: Task Scheduler Rajbir Singh • 2017-06-22
Overview What is Task Scheduler? A simple app to assign tasks to people. Basic Features Assign a task with a deadline. See...
Tools - Angular and Moment Angular Studied TS, Angular, Angular Style guides and Flex layout. Picked up angular/cli as my ...
Tools - ngrx/store Study Used to manage state. Had a bit difficulty in understanding directory structure for it. Implement...
Screenshots Add New Task View Added Task
Screenshots Another Task Added Task Details
Screenshots Task Marked Finished (Dashboard View) Search Tasks
Screenshots Task Deleted
Schedule
2017-06-09 Started working on the Task Scheduler 2017-06-12 Implemented the CRUD operations (with some bugs) 2017-06-13 St...
Next steps Write a backend for App Will work on backend after this presentation. Store Data in Database Will be using Mong...
Goals for next meeting 1. Implement all the things discussed in Next Steps. 2. Study Ionic Framework and develop a demo ap...
Task Scheduler Presentation

Presentation on Task Scheduler. It is based on a mini project that I developed during SBCamp 2017.

