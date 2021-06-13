Successfully reported this slideshow.
Python Media Library
Python is a very powerful language that can accomplish many tasks such as image manipulation(The process of editing an ima...
Pillow is built on top of PIL (Python Image Library). PIL is one of the important modules for image processing in Python. ...
This method is used to display the image. For displaying the image Pillow first converts the image to a .png format (on Wi...
from PIL import Image img = Image.open(r“pic1.png") #Open image img.show() #Display image
To resize an image, you call the resize() method on it, passing in a two-integer tuple argument representing the width and...
from PIL import Image size = (40, 40) img = Image.open(r“pic1.png") img1 = img.resize(size) img1.show() Example
Image rotation is done by specific angles and for that again specific keywords need to passed. You can rotate image 90 deg...
Rotated image
It applies a blurring effect on to the image as specified through a specific kernel or a convolution matrix. Syntax filter...
#Import required Image library from PIL import Image, ImageFilter OriImage = Image.open('girl.jpg') OriImage.show() blurIm...
While using the save() method Destination path must have the image filename and extension as well. The extension could be ...
from PIL import Image size = (40, 40) img = Image.open(r“pic1.png") r_img = img.resize(size, resample = Image.BILINEAR) # ...
Show Image Resize Image Rotate Image Blured Image Pillow Library allow you to perform difference task such show image, res...
OpenCV VideoCapture OpenCV provides the VideoCature() function which is used to work with the Camera. We can do the follow...
The cv2.imwrite() function is used to save the video into the file. First, we need to create a VideoWriter object. Then we...
import cv2 import numpy as np cap = cv2.VideoCapture(0) while(True): ret, frame = cap.read() # Capture image frame-by-fram...
import numpy as np import cv2 cap = cv2.VideoCapture(0) fourcc = cv2.VideoWriter_fourcc(*'XVID') out = cv2.VideoWriter('ou...
MoviePy MoviePy is a Python module for video editing, which can be used for basic operations (like cuts, concatenations, t...
We will load the video and we will cut a clip from the whole video then we will add text in the video, in this example we ...
from moviepy.editor import * clip = VideoFileClip("dsa_v.webm“) # loading video dsa gfg intro video # getting video for on...
Python offers multiple libraries to ease our work. Here we will learn how to take a screenshot using Python. Python provid...
import pyscreenshot # To capture the screen image = pyscreenshot.grab() #To display the captured screenshot image.show() #...
Here is the simple Python program to capture the part of the screen. Here we need to provide the pixel positions in the gr...
For more presentation in any subject please contact us raginijain0208@gmail.com
  1. 1. Python Media Library
  2. 2. Python is a very powerful language that can accomplish many tasks such as image manipulation(The process of editing an image is called image manipulation). Processing a video means, performing operations on the video frame by frame. Frames are nothing but just the particular instance of the video in a single point of time.
  3. 3. Pillow is built on top of PIL (Python Image Library). PIL is one of the important modules for image processing in Python. Pillow supports a large number of image file formats including BMP, PNG, JPEG, and TIFF. It incorporates lightweight image processing tools that aids in editing, creating and saving images. Python Imaging Library
  4. 4. This method is used to display the image. For displaying the image Pillow first converts the image to a .png format (on Windows OS) and stores it in a temporary buffer and then displays it.
  5. 5. from PIL import Image img = Image.open(r“pic1.png") #Open image img.show() #Display image
  6. 6. To resize an image, you call the resize() method on it, passing in a two-integer tuple argument representing the width and height of the resized image.
  7. 7. from PIL import Image size = (40, 40) img = Image.open(r“pic1.png") img1 = img.resize(size) img1.show() Example
  8. 8. Image rotation is done by specific angles and for that again specific keywords need to passed. You can rotate image 90 degree, 45 degree, 180 degree etc. Rotating Images Example from PIL import Image # Open image using Image module n= Image.open(“girl.jpg”) # Show actual image n.show() #show rotated image n =n.rotate(45) n.show()
  9. 9. Rotated image
  10. 10. It applies a blurring effect on to the image as specified through a specific kernel or a convolution matrix. Syntax filter(ImageFilter.BLUR) Blurred Image
  11. 11. #Import required Image library from PIL import Image, ImageFilter OriImage = Image.open('girl.jpg') OriImage.show() blurImage = OriImage.filter(ImageFilter.BLUR) blurImage.show() #Save blurImage blurImage.save(‘girl.jpg') Example
  12. 12. While using the save() method Destination path must have the image filename and extension as well. The extension could be omitted in Destination path if the extension is specified in the format argument.
  13. 13. from PIL import Image size = (40, 40) img = Image.open(r“pic1.png") r_img = img.resize(size, resample = Image.BILINEAR) # resized_test.png => Destination_path r_img.save("resized_pic1.png") # Opening the new image img = Image.open(r"resized_pic1.png“) print(img.size)
  14. 14. Show Image Resize Image Rotate Image Blured Image Pillow Library allow you to perform difference task such show image, resize image, rotate image, blurred image etc.
  15. 15. OpenCV VideoCapture OpenCV provides the VideoCature() function which is used to work with the Camera. We can do the following task: Read video, display video, and save video. Capture from the camera and display it.
  16. 16. The cv2.imwrite() function is used to save the video into the file. First, we need to create a VideoWriter object. Then we should specify the FourCC code and the number of frames per second (fps). The frame size should be passed within the function. Saving a Video
  17. 17. import cv2 import numpy as np cap = cv2.VideoCapture(0) while(True): ret, frame = cap.read() # Capture image frame-by-frame # Our operations on the frame come here gray = cv2.cvtColor(frame, cv2.COLOR_BGR2GRAY) cv2.imshow('frame',gray) # Display the resulting frame if cv2.waitKey(1) & 0xFF == ord('q'): break # When everything done, release the capture cap.release() cv2.destroyAllWindows() Example
  18. 18. import numpy as np import cv2 cap = cv2.VideoCapture(0) fourcc = cv2.VideoWriter_fourcc(*'XVID') out = cv2.VideoWriter('output.avi',fourcc, 20.0, (640,480)) while(cap.isOpened()): ret, frame = cap.read() if ret==True: frame = cv2.flip(frame,0) # write the flipped frame out.write(frame) cv2.imshow('frame',frame) if cv2.waitKey(1) & 0xFF == ord('q'): break else: break cap.release() out.release() cv2.destroyAllWindows() Saving a Video
  19. 19. MoviePy MoviePy is a Python module for video editing, which can be used for basic operations (like cuts, concatenations, title insertions), video compositing (a.k.a. non-linear editing), video processing, or to create advanced effects. It can read and write the most common video formats, including GIF.
  20. 20. We will load the video and we will cut a clip from the whole video then we will add text in the video, in this example we have to install ImageMagick otherwise it will not work. Example
  21. 21. from moviepy.editor import * clip = VideoFileClip("dsa_v.webm“) # loading video dsa gfg intro video # getting video for only starting 10 seconds clip = clip.subclip(0, 10) clip = clip.volumex(0.8) # Reduce the audio volume (volume x 0.8) # Generate a text clip txt_clip = TextClip(“RaginiTutorial", fontsize = 50, color = 'white‘) txt_clip = txt_clip.set_pos('center').set_duration(10) # Overlay the text clip on the first video clip video = CompositeVideoClip([clip, txt_clip])# showing video video.ipython_display(width = 280)
  22. 22. Python offers multiple libraries to ease our work. Here we will learn how to take a screenshot using Python. Python provides a module called pyscreenshot for this task. It is only a pure Python wrapper, a thin layer over existing backends. Performance and interactivity are not important for this library.
  23. 23. import pyscreenshot # To capture the screen image = pyscreenshot.grab() #To display the captured screenshot image.show() # To save the screenshot image.save(“schreenshot2.png") Example
  24. 24. Here is the simple Python program to capture the part of the screen. Here we need to provide the pixel positions in the grab() function. We need to pass the coordinates in the form of a tuple. import pyscreenshot image=pyscreenshot.grab(bbox=(10,10,500, 500)) image.show() # To view the screenshot image.save(“screenshot1.png“) Example
  25. 25. For more presentation in any subject please contact us raginijain0208@gmail.com

