Python Libraries and Modules

Python Library and Modules
A library is a collection of modules. It is a reusable chunk of code that you may want to include in your programs/project...
pyttsx3 wikipedia Pandas Nampy Some python libraries are:-
Numpy is considered as one of the most popular machine learning library in Python. Array interface is the best and the mos...
import numpy as np arr = np.array([1, 2, 3, 4, 5]) print(arr) print(type(arr)) Output- [1 2 3 4 5] <class 'numpy.ndarray'>...
import numpy as np arr = np.array([[1, 2, 3], [4, 5, 6]]) print(arr) Output- [[1 2 3] [4 5 6]] Example 2-
Pandas is a Python library used for working with data sets. It has functions for analyzing, cleaning, exploring, and manip...
import pandas as pd data = {'Name':[' Janny ', 'Amit',’Suji‘] 'Age':[28,34,29,42]} df = pd.DataFrame(data) print df Its ou...
pyttsx3 is a text-to-speech conversion library in Python. Unlike alternative libraries, it works offline. import pyttsx3 e...
Wikipedia is a Python library that makes it easy to access and parse data from Wikipedia. Search Wikipedia, get article su...
Example1 import wikipedia # finding result for the search # sentences = 2 refers to numbers of line result = wikipedia.sum...
A python module can be defined as a python program file which contains a python code including python functions, class, or...
Some Python Modules are:- datetime 1 webbrowser 2 OS 3 Tkinter 4 random 5
The datetime module supplies classes for manipulating dates and times. The datetime module has many methods to return info...
import datetime x = datetime.datetime.now() print(x.year) print(x.strftime("%A")) Output-2021 Sunday 15 Example- Return th...
The webbrowser module includes functions to open URLs in interactive browser applications. The module includes a registry ...
import webbrowser webbrowser.open('http://docs.python.org/lib/module-webbrowser.html') Example- To open a page in the brow...
The OS module in Python provides functions for interacting with the operating system. OS comes under Python’s standard uti...
1. os.remove() - os.remove() method in Python is used to remove or delete a file path. This method can not remove or delet...
3. os.listdir()- os.listdir() method in Python is used to get the list of all files and directories in the specified direc...
Tkinter is a graphical user interface (GUI) module for Python, you can make desktop apps with Python and can develop GUI a...
Tkinter provides various controls, such as buttons, labels and text boxes used in a GUI application. These controls are co...
Important method of Tkinter This method is used to start the application. The mainloop() function is an infinite loop whic...
Random The random module is a built-in module to generate the pseudo random variables. It can be used to perform some acti...
Method of Random seed()- It initialize the random number generator. getstate()- It returns the current internal state of t...
Method of Random choices()- It returns a list with a element from the given sequence. randint()- It returns a random numbe...
  Python Library and Modules
  2. 2. A library is a collection of modules. It is a reusable chunk of code that you may want to include in your programs/projects.
  3. 3. pyttsx3 wikipedia Pandas Nampy Some python libraries are:-
  4. 4. Numpy is considered as one of the most popular machine learning library in Python. Array interface is the best and the most important feature of Numpy. This interface can be utilized for expressing images, sound waves, and other binary raw streams as an array of real numbers in N-dimensional.
  5. 5. import numpy as np arr = np.array([1, 2, 3, 4, 5]) print(arr) print(type(arr)) Output- [1 2 3 4 5] <class 'numpy.ndarray'> Example 1-
  6. 6. import numpy as np arr = np.array([[1, 2, 3], [4, 5, 6]]) print(arr) Output- [[1 2 3] [4 5 6]] Example 2-
  7. 7. Pandas is a Python library used for working with data sets. It has functions for analyzing, cleaning, exploring, and manipulating data. Its allows us to analyze big data and make conclusions based on statistical theories. It can clean messy data sets, and make them readable and relevant.
  8. 8. import pandas as pd data = {'Name':[' Janny ', 'Amit',’Suji‘] 'Age':[28,34,29,42]} df = pd.DataFrame(data) print df Its output is as follows − Age Name 0 28 Janny 1 34 Amit 2 29 Suji Example1
  9. 9. pyttsx3 is a text-to-speech conversion library in Python. Unlike alternative libraries, it works offline. import pyttsx3 engine = pyttsx3.init() engine.say("I will speak this text") engine.runAndWait()
  10. 10. Wikipedia is a Python library that makes it easy to access and parse data from Wikipedia. Search Wikipedia, get article summaries, get data like links and images from a page, and more.
  11. 11. Example1 import wikipedia # finding result for the search # sentences = 2 refers to numbers of line result = wikipedia.summary("India", sentences = 2) # printing the result print(result)
  12. 12. A python module can be defined as a python program file which contains a python code including python functions, class, or variables. In other words, we can say that our python code file saved with the extension (.py) is treated as the module. Python Modules
  13. 13. Some Python Modules are:- datetime 1 webbrowser 2 OS 3 Tkinter 4 random 5
  14. 14. The datetime module supplies classes for manipulating dates and times. The datetime module has many methods to return information about the date object. datetime
  15. 15. import datetime x = datetime.datetime.now() print(x.year) print(x.strftime("%A")) Output-2021 Sunday 15 Example- Return the year and name of weekday
  16. 16. The webbrowser module includes functions to open URLs in interactive browser applications. The module includes a registry of available browsers, in case multiple options are available on the system. It can also be controlled with the BROWSER environment variable. webbrowser
  17. 17. import webbrowser webbrowser.open('http://docs.python.org/lib/module-webbrowser.html') Example- To open a page in the browser, we use open() function.
  18. 18. The OS module in Python provides functions for interacting with the operating system. OS comes under Python’s standard utility modules. This module provides a portable way of using operating system-dependent functionality. OS
  19. 19. 1. os.remove() - os.remove() method in Python is used to remove or delete a file path. This method can not remove or delete a directory. 2. os.mkdir() - os.mkdir() method in Python is used to create a directory named path with the specified numeric mode. The *os* and *os.path* modules include many functions to interact with the file system. Some functions are-
  20. 20. 3. os.listdir()- os.listdir() method in Python is used to get the list of all files and directories in the specified directory. If we don’t specify any directory, then list of files and directories in the current working directory will be returned.
  21. 21. Tkinter is a graphical user interface (GUI) module for Python, you can make desktop apps with Python and can develop GUI applications like calculator, login system, text editor, etc. Tkinter
  22. 22. Tkinter provides various controls, such as buttons, labels and text boxes used in a GUI application. These controls are commonly called widgets. Tkinter Widgets
  23. 23. Important method of Tkinter This method is used to start the application. The mainloop() function is an infinite loop which is used to run the application, it will wait for an event to occur and process the event as long as the window is not closed. 2. The mainloop() Function:- This method is mainly used to create the main window. 1. Tk(screenName=None, baseName=None, className='Tk', useTk=1) :-
  24. 24. Random The random module is a built-in module to generate the pseudo random variables. It can be used to perform some action randomly such as to get a random number, selecting a random elements from a list, shuffle elements randomly, etc.
  25. 25. Method of Random seed()- It initialize the random number generator. getstate()- It returns the current internal state of the random number generator. setstate()- It restores the internal state of the random number generator.
  26. 26. Method of Random choices()- It returns a list with a element from the given sequence. randint()- It returns a random number between the given range.
