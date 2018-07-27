Unit 3: Market Research

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Market Research www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
www.igcsebusiness.co.uk Objectives • Appreciate the need for marketresearch • Understand how abusinesscarries out market r...
Market Researchconnectives This activity shall help you develop important analysisand evaluation skills. Onthe next slides...
www.igcsebusiness.co.uk Market Research is the process of gaining information about customers, products,competitors etc th...
www.igcsebusiness.co.uk Primary data is data that is original and has been collected firsthand. The benefit of using prima...
www.igcsebusiness.co.uk Quantitative researchis data about facts that canbe statistically analysed and/or expressed asnumb...
www.igcsebusiness.co.uk TheNeed for Market Research What we needto do/find out. Why we need todo this? How will thishelp t...
Market Researchprocess Produce a flow chart describing the processof gathering data fromcustomers. This activity needs to ...
Stagesof market research Designing the research – primary or secondary? Carrying out research– Faceto face, online, teleph...
Market research methods & keywords In small groups, design amindmap that shows the types of market research available to o...
Market research methods & keywords Surveys Discussions Interviews FocusGroups Observations Mystery shoppers qualitative ww...
Primary research • Complete the worksheet on primaryresearch. • Shareyour answers with the class. www.igcsebusiness.co.uk ...
www.igcsebusiness.co.uk Sampling Smallsection of population is askedanumber of questionsor is given opportunity to useasam...
Secondary research Doyou know what the possible sourcesof secondary research could be? • Completwewthwe.sigeccosnedbaursyi...
www.igcsebusiness.co.uk Issuesof conducting MarketResearch In pairs, list asmany potential problems a businessmay have whe...
Plenary • “You Say,WePay” • Two teams • Eachteam nominates a captain • The captain comes up to the front of the class and ...
www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
w w.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Unit 3: Market Research

100 views

Published on

Source: https://www.igcsebusiness.co.uk/uploads/2/6/7/8/26787454/market_research_presentation_notes.pdf

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Unit 3: Market Research

  1. 1. Market Research www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
  2. 2. www.igcsebusiness.co.uk Objectives • Appreciate the need for marketresearch • Understand how abusinesscarries out market research • Limitatiownswowf.migacrskeebturessineeasrcsh.co.uk • Appreciate the reasons why marketresearch data might be inaccurate or of limiteduse
  3. 3. Market Researchconnectives This activity shall help you develop important analysisand evaluation skills. Onthe next slides I shall begin an examination answer and you complete itwiwnwyo.iugrcoswebnuwsoinredss.s.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
  4. 4. www.igcsebusiness.co.uk Market Research is the process of gaining information about customers, products,competitors etc through the collection of primary (field) and secondary (desk) data. The result of carrying out research is However, the problem with market researchis www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
  5. 5. www.igcsebusiness.co.uk Primary data is data that is original and has been collected firsthand. The benefit of using primary datais www.igcsebusiness.co.uk Secondary data is data that already exists and was collected by someone else. The benefitof using secondary datais
  6. 6. www.igcsebusiness.co.uk Quantitative researchis data about facts that canbe statistically analysed and/or expressed asnumbers. Quantitative researchallows companies to Qualitative data is data about opinions. This is alsoused by businessesbecause www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
  7. 7. www.igcsebusiness.co.uk TheNeed for Market Research What we needto do/find out. Why we need todo this? How will thishelp the company? GroupActivity: Youare launching anew brand of kids sweets. What do you need to do aspart of your market research and why? Copyanwdwcwom.ipglcesteetbhuisstianbelessin.ctooy.uoukrbook.
  8. 8. Market Researchprocess Produce a flow chart describing the processof gathering data fromcustomers. This activity needs to be completedindividually. Youmayspwewakwt.oigtchseepbeurssionnensse.xctot.ouykou. www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
  9. 9. Stagesof market research Designing the research – primary or secondary? Carrying out research– Faceto face, online, telephone, discussions etc Analysing the information– qualitative or quantative www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
  10. 10. Market research methods & keywords In small groups, design amindmap that shows the types of market research available to organisation and why these methods areused. www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
  11. 11. Market research methods & keywords Surveys Discussions Interviews FocusGroups Observations Mystery shoppers qualitative www.igcsebusiness.co.uk Methods www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
  12. 12. Primary research • Complete the worksheet on primaryresearch. • Shareyour answers with the class. www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
  13. 13. www.igcsebusiness.co.uk Sampling Smallsection of population is askedanumber of questionsor is given opportunity to useasample of product to indicate what whole population would think about product • Methods – Quota sampling – asking people who have certain characteristics (e.g. agedwbwetwwe.eing1c8s-2e5)business.co.uk – Random sampling – everyone hasan equal chance of being askeda question – Stratified sampling – population is segmented by acommon characteristic – Cluster sampling – target population is divided into groups (normally by geographical region) and random sampletaken from thesegroups
  14. 14. Secondary research Doyou know what the possible sourcesof secondary research could be? • Completwewthwe.sigeccosnedbaursyinreessesa.crcoh.uwkorksheet. • Shareyour answers. www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
  15. 15. www.igcsebusiness.co.uk Issuesof conducting MarketResearch In pairs, list asmany potential problems a businessmay have when completing market research. www.igcsebusiness.co.uk Can you offer any solutions to theseproblems?
  16. 16. Plenary • “You Say,WePay” • Two teams • Eachteam nominates a captain • The captain comes up to the front of the class and stands with their back to theboard • Therest of the team hasto make captainguessthe word on the board • Eachteam has1 minute to get asmany correct answers aspossible www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
  17. 17. www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
  18. 18. www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
  19. 19. www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
  20. 20. w w.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
  21. 21. www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
  22. 22. www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
  23. 23. www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
  24. 24. www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
  25. 25. www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
  26. 26. www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
  27. 27. www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
  28. 28. www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
  29. 29. www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
  30. 30. www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
  31. 31. www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
  32. 32. www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
  33. 33. www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk
  34. 34. www.igcsebusiness.co.uk www.igcsebusiness.co.uk

×