PSO &C(Lect 11).pptx

Jan. 21, 2023
Jan. 21, 2023
  1. 1. POWER SYSTEM OPERATION AND CONTROL STABILITY STUDIES LECTURE 11
  2. 2. CONTENTS •Stability , Numerical Solution of Nonlinear Equations; •Numerical Solution of Swing Equation
  3. 3. NUMERICAL SOLUTION OF NONLINEAR EQUATIONS
  4. 4. NUMERICAL SOLUTION OF NONLINEAR EQUATIONS
  5. 5. NUMERICAL SOLUTION OF NONLINEAR EQUATIONS
  6. 6. NUMERICAL SOLUTION OF NONLINEAR EQUATIONS
  7. 7. NUMERICAL SOLUTION OF NONLINEAR EQUATIONS
  8. 8. NUMERICAL SOLUTION OF NONLINEAR EQUATIONS
  9. 9. NUMERICAL SOLUTION OF NONLINEAR EQUATIONS
  10. 10. NUMERICAL SOLUTION OF SWING EQUATION
  11. 11. NUMERICAL SOLUTION OF SWING EQUATION
  12. 12. NUMERICAL SOLUTION OF SWING EQUATION
  13. 13. NUMERICAL SOLUTION OF SWING EQUATION
  14. 14. ASSIGNMENT •Solve Example 11.6 by hand and submit by next week through email

