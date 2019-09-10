Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Talent Acquisition and management Talent acquisition and management process as an ongoing strategic initiative Our focus i...
2. Program Assessment A thorough process that builds awareness of your firm and its talent needs, challenges, values, and ...
3. Research discussion For each engagement,we work with our clients to develop a Research Project Document (RPD) which def...
5. Candidate Development ,discussions between our consultants, candidates, and clients that result in a refined search pro...
7. Assessment Once a candidate meets the initial criteria for the position as defined in the TDD and our client indicates ...
8. The Candidate Assessment Team (C.A.T.) candidate engaged, challenged, and qualified. The facilitation of an interview p...
10. Feedback • Review Processes and Activities with Senior Management • Assess Candidate Acquisition Team (CAT) Performanc...
12. Offer & Close Proper coordination during this critical phase of the process should facilitate a win win for candidates...
• Regular Communications With Top Talent • Periodic Talent Message Management • Candidate Acquisition Team (CAT) Reviews •...
talent aqusitionand managment studies by praveen b.com svr college of commerce and management studies
talent aqusitionand managment studies by praveen b.com svr college of commerce and management studies
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

talent aqusitionand managment studies by praveen b.com svr college of commerce and management studies

16 views

Published on

Praveen. G
B.COM. MBA
S. V. R college of commerce management studies bangalour INDIA..

Published in: Recruiting & HR
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

talent aqusitionand managment studies by praveen b.com svr college of commerce and management studies

  1. 1. Talent Acquisition and management Talent acquisition and management process as an ongoing strategic initiative Our focus is on mid and senior level management positions with an objective of attraction, assessment, and acquisition as a top business acquisition as a top business. process imperative. 1. Program Launch We work with our clients to build and communicate a clear understanding of the necessary process for hiring the best possible talent • Process Review, Culture Overview, Values Overview, Technology Integration
  2. 2. 2. Program Assessment A thorough process that builds awareness of your firm and its talent needs, challenges, values, and organization dynamics Current Staff Assessment, Position Reviews, Candidate Acquisition Teams, Establish Initial Action Plan 3. Engagement Refinement Talent Detail Document (TDD). Commencing with Research, this guides our attraction, assessment, and acquisition of talent • Talent Detail Document (TDD) Development & Review • Develop Competitive Research Strategies • Web Marketing Strategies
  3. 3. 3. Research discussion For each engagement,we work with our clients to develop a Research Project Document (RPD) which defines the research sources we will employ to mine our current database, subscribedto databases, and to generate new candidates from competitors •Fundamental Industry Research (IRP) •Research Principal Competitors (CRP) •Development of Research Project Document (RPD) •Internet Research Strategies •Primary and Secondary Competitor Mapping
  4. 4. 5. Candidate Development ,discussions between our consultants, candidates, and clients that result in a refined search process and sustained candidate relationships. • Candidate Development and Screening • Candidate Research Feedback • Candidate Perception and Motivations Analysis 6. Soft Qualify, assessment leads to a higher quality, We transform the pool of qualified professionals identified via our research process to a short list of highly- qualified candidates appropriate to the needs of your firm. • Discussion of Candidates’ Motivations • Initial Assessment Commentary
  5. 5. 7. Assessment Once a candidate meets the initial criteria for the position as defined in the TDD and our client indicates an interest in pursuing them further, we complete a thorough, person-to-person assessment that goes beyond a review of their professional qualifications to create a clear picture of the candidate’s • Complete Candidate Assessment Document • Extensive Person-to-Person Candidate Interaction • Informal Reference Checks • Determination of Interview We then present the top candidates to the client and determine those that are appropriate to interview
  6. 6. 8. The Candidate Assessment Team (C.A.T.) candidate engaged, challenged, and qualified. The facilitation of an interview process in which each interviewer focuses on a different aspect of candidate qualification allows for an in-depth picture of the candidate to emerge • Interview Training • Interviewing Objectives • C.A.T. Members Post-Interview 9. Expediting Candidates and insures a smooth process. We alleviate many of the “headaches” associated with interviewing by facilitating Communication with Candidates and Interviewers Implementing Travel Plans Directing Transportation To and From the Interview Meeting Coordinatio
  7. 7. 10. Feedback • Review Processes and Activities with Senior Management • Assess Candidate Acquisition Team (CAT) Performance • Refinement of Approaches and Strategies • Candidate Feedback 11. Negotiations & Administration composing an offer to the candidate on behalf of clients • Review Compensation Worksheet • Facilitate relocation package, when applicable • Candidate and Client Expectations Management Proper coordination during this critical phaseof the process should facilitate a winwin for candidates and clients.
  8. 8. 12. Offer & Close Proper coordination during this critical phase of the process should facilitate a win win for candidates and clients. 1. Foreseeing Any Challenges to Candidate Acceptance 2. Timely Extension of Official Offer 3. Agreement to Close by Candidate and Client 13. Talent Relationship Management We insure that our clients are competitively positioned to attract, acquire, and retain the best possible talent by identifying the right candidate for the right position at the right company •Regular Communications With Top Talent •Periodic Talent Message Management •Candidate Acquisition Team (CAT) Reviews
  9. 9. • Regular Communications With Top Talent • Periodic Talent Message Management • Candidate Acquisition Team (CAT) Reviews • Review and Analysis of Metrics 14. Talent Acquisition In order to maximize your return on investment in the talent acquisition process, we continuously work with our clients to understand how the industry and candidates perceive their company and importance of talent acquisition as a top business initiative. •Workforce Planning •Industry Perception Management •Sustained Talent Sales and Marketing StrategiesRefine Employee Value Proposition (EVP) •Continuous Talent Acquisition Process Improvement

×