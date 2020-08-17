Webinar Exploration Valuation And Decision Analysis

Successfully reported this slideshow.
17-Aug-20 1 EXPLORATION VALUATIONS AND DECISION ANALYSIS WEBINAR (ECO 702) SUN, AUGUST 16, 2020 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM GMT DR. ...
17-Aug-20 2 Exploration is betting on geology Babak Jafarizadeh EXPLORATION VAL & DA 3 Multimillion-dollar gambles Data av...
17-Aug-20 3 Data available at www.npd.no 1951 Exploration Wells 1248 Wildcat Wells 523 Discoveries (Years 1966–2018) (Succ...
17-Aug-20 4 In any economic decision, if Benefits Babak Jafarizadeh EXPLORATION VAL & DA 7 Costs We create value. Expected...
17-Aug-20 5 Babak Jafarizadeh EXPLORATION VAL & DA 9 An uncertain investment Oil Dry $ Reward $ Drilling Cost COS 1-COS Dr...
17-Aug-20 6 Value vs. Volume Babak Jafarizadeh EXPLORATION VAL & DA 11 Most companies are about running a business. For th...
17-Aug-20 7 A Two-Well Problem α β NPVSuccess: $60 Million NPVFailure: -$35 Million Chance of Success: 35% NPVSuccess: $15...
17-Aug-20 8 Drill α Drillβ Success Dry Hole SuccessDryHole 65%35% 0.231 0.258 0.118 0.393 51%49% Babak Jafarizadeh EXPLORA...
17-Aug-20 9 Drilling Strategy α βDrill Drill Stop Success Dry Hole Extensions 17 18
17-Aug-20 10 Consider Larger Problems α β γ δ 𝜌 𝛼,𝛽 ε 𝜌 𝛼,𝜀 𝜌 𝛼,𝛿 𝜌𝜀,𝛿 𝜌𝜀,𝛾 𝜌𝜀,𝛽 𝜌 𝛽,𝛾 𝜌 𝛽,𝛿 𝜌 𝛾,𝛿 Solution: Estimating th...
17-Aug-20 11 Solution: Estimating the Joint Distribution + Dynamic Programming Oil Price Uncertainty Solution: Estimating ...
17-Aug-20 12 Solution: Estimating the Joint Distribution + Dynamic Programming Oil Price Uncertainty α β γ δ ε 𝑡1 𝑡2 𝑡3 𝑡4...
17-Aug-20 13 Solution: Estimating the Joint Distribution + Dynamic Programming Oil Price Uncertainty α β γ δ ε 𝑡1 𝑡2 𝑡3 𝑡4...
17-Aug-20 14 Solution: Estimating the Joint Distribution + Dynamic Programming Oil Price Uncertainty α β γδε 𝑡1 𝑡2 𝑡3 𝑡4 𝑡...
  1. 1. 17-Aug-20 1 EXPLORATION VALUATIONS AND DECISION ANALYSIS WEBINAR (ECO 702) SUN, AUGUST 16, 2020 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM GMT DR. BABAK JAFARIZADEH PH.D. IN PETROLEUM INVESTME NT AND DECISION ANALYSIS Exploration Valuation INTRODUCTION TO ANALYSIS BABAK JAFARIZADEH 1 2
  2. 2. 17-Aug-20 2 Exploration is betting on geology Babak Jafarizadeh EXPLORATION VAL & DA 3 Multimillion-dollar gambles Data available at www.npd.no 1951 Exploration Wells 1248 Wildcat Wells 523 Discoveries (Years 1966–2018) 3 4
  3. 3. 17-Aug-20 3 Data available at www.npd.no 1951 Exploration Wells 1248 Wildcat Wells 523 Discoveries (Years 1966–2018) (Success Rate: 42%) 507 Wells 303 Wildcats 96 Discoveries (Years 1966–1985) (Success Rate: 32%) 819 Wells 560 Wildcats (Years 2000–2018) (Success Rate: 49%) 272 Discoveries Success Rate has increased, How about value creation? Making money grow Increasing firm size Increasing stock prices 5 6
  4. 4. 17-Aug-20 4 In any economic decision, if Benefits Babak Jafarizadeh EXPLORATION VAL & DA 7 Costs We create value. Expected Benefits Expected Costs www.petro-teach.com Exploration is about placing large bets Babak Jafarizadeh EXPLORATION VAL & DA 8 7 8
  5. 5. 17-Aug-20 5 Babak Jafarizadeh EXPLORATION VAL & DA 9 An uncertain investment Oil Dry $ Reward $ Drilling Cost COS 1-COS Drill Drop $ 0 Time Amount($Million,mmboe) Develop. Cost Variable OPEX and Taxes Revenue: 𝑃𝑟𝑜𝑑𝑢𝑐𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 × E 𝑆𝑡 Production Profile Fixed OPEX Babak Jafarizadeh EXPLORATION VALUATION & DECISION ANALYSIS 10 Net Present Value: $ Reward ෍ 𝑡=0 𝑛 𝐶𝑎𝑠ℎ 𝐹𝑙𝑜𝑤 (1 + 𝑟) 𝑡 9 10
  6. 6. 17-Aug-20 6 Value vs. Volume Babak Jafarizadeh EXPLORATION VAL & DA 11 Most companies are about running a business. For them, value matters! Time Production Time Production Expected Ultimate Recovery Creating value in follow-up bets 11 12
  7. 7. 17-Aug-20 7 A Two-Well Problem α β NPVSuccess: $60 Million NPVFailure: -$35 Million Chance of Success: 35% NPVSuccess: $15 Million NPVFailure: -$20 Million Chance of Success: 49% Babak Jafarizadeh EXPLORATION VALUATION & DECISION ANALYSIS 13 Prospect α Oil Dry $60 million -$35 million 35% 65% Drill Drop $ 0 Oil Dry $15 million -$20 million 49% 51% Drill Drop $ 0 Prospect β EV: -$2 million EV: -$3 million Babak Jafarizadeh EXPLORATION VALUATION & DECISION ANALYSIS 14 www.petro-teach.com 13 14
  8. 8. 17-Aug-20 8 Drill α Drillβ Success Dry Hole SuccessDryHole 65%35% 0.231 0.258 0.118 0.393 51%49% Babak Jafarizadeh EXPLORATION VALUATION & DECISION ANALYSIS 15 Shared geological features Babak Jafarizadeh EXPLORATION VALUATION & DECISION ANALYSIS 16 Oil Dry $75 million $40 million 66% 65% Oil Dry -$20 million -$55 million 40% 60% Oil Dry $75 million -$20 million 47% 53% Oil Dry $40 million -$55 million 23% 77% Drill β Drop Drill α Drop Drill β Drop Drill α Drop -$20 million0 Drill α Drill β Oil Dry Oil Dry 35% 49% 51% 34% Expected Value: $2 million Drop 15 16
  9. 9. 17-Aug-20 9 Drilling Strategy α βDrill Drill Stop Success Dry Hole Extensions 17 18
  10. 10. 17-Aug-20 10 Consider Larger Problems α β γ δ 𝜌 𝛼,𝛽 ε 𝜌 𝛼,𝜀 𝜌 𝛼,𝛿 𝜌𝜀,𝛿 𝜌𝜀,𝛾 𝜌𝜀,𝛽 𝜌 𝛽,𝛾 𝜌 𝛽,𝛿 𝜌 𝛾,𝛿 Solution: Estimating the Joint Distribution + Dynamic Programming 19 20
  11. 11. 17-Aug-20 11 Solution: Estimating the Joint Distribution + Dynamic Programming Oil Price Uncertainty Solution: Estimating the Joint Distribution + Dynamic Programming Oil Price Uncertainty α β γ δ ε 21 22
  12. 12. 17-Aug-20 12 Solution: Estimating the Joint Distribution + Dynamic Programming Oil Price Uncertainty α β γ δ ε 𝑡1 𝑡2 𝑡3 𝑡4 𝑡5 Solution: Estimating the Joint Distribution + Dynamic Programming Oil Price Uncertainty α β γ δε 𝑡1 𝑡2 𝑡3 𝑡4 𝑡5 23 24
  13. 13. 17-Aug-20 13 Solution: Estimating the Joint Distribution + Dynamic Programming Oil Price Uncertainty α β γ δ ε 𝑡1 𝑡2 𝑡3 𝑡4 𝑡5 Solution: Estimating the Joint Distribution + Dynamic Programming Oil Price Uncertainty α β γ δε 𝑡1 𝑡2 𝑡3 𝑡4 𝑡5 25 26
  Solution: Estimating the Joint Distribution + Dynamic Programming Oil Price Uncertainty α β γδε 𝑡1 𝑡2 𝑡3 𝑡4 𝑡5 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 110 120 2020 2021 2023 2024 2025 OilPrice(USD/bbl)

