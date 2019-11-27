Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
2:4 Decoder CODE: LIBRARY IEEE; USE IEEE.STD_LOGIC_1164.ALL; ENTITY MUX8_1 IS PORT(DIN:IN STD_LOGIC_VECTOR(7 DOWNTO 0);SEL...
OUTPUT:
8:1 Multiplexer CODE: LIBRARY IEEE; USE IEEE.STD_LOGIC_1164.ALL; ENTITY MUX8_1 IS PORT(DIN:IN STD_LOGIC_VECTOR(7 DOWNTO 0)...
Output:
HARDWARE: Input switches: J15=I(0) L16=I(1) M13=I(2) R15=I(3) R17=I(4) T18=I(5) U18=I(6) R13=I(7) T18=N.A Select Lines: U8...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Design of Mux and decoder using VHDL

35 views

Published on

Design of Mux and decoder using FPGA and vivado software.

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Design of Mux and decoder using VHDL

  1. 1. 2:4 Decoder CODE: LIBRARY IEEE; USE IEEE.STD_LOGIC_1164.ALL; ENTITY MUX8_1 IS PORT(DIN:IN STD_LOGIC_VECTOR(7 DOWNTO 0);SEL:IN STD_LOGIC_VECTOR(2 DOWNTO 0);DOUT:OUT STD_LOGIC); END MUX8_1; ARCHITECTURE BEH123 OF MUX8_1 IS BEGIN PROCESS(DIN,SEL) BEGIN CASE SEL IS WHEN"000"=>DOUT<=DIN(0); WHEN"001"=>DOUT<=DIN(1); WHEN"010"=>DOUT<=DIN(2); WHEN"011"=>DOUT<=DIN(3); WHEN"100"=>DOUT<=DIN(4); WHEN"101"=>DOUT<=DIN(5); WHEN"110"=>DOUT<=DIN(6); WHEN"111"=>DOUT<=DIN(7); WHEN OTHERS=>DOUT<='Z'; END CASE; END PROCESS; END BEH123;
  2. 2. OUTPUT:
  3. 3. 8:1 Multiplexer CODE: LIBRARY IEEE; USE IEEE.STD_LOGIC_1164.ALL; ENTITY MUX8_1 IS PORT(DIN:IN STD_LOGIC_VECTOR(7 DOWNTO 0);SEL:IN STD_LOGIC_VECTOR(2 DOWNTO 0);DOUT:OUT STD_LOGIC); END MUX8_1; ARCHITECTURE BEH123 OF MUX8_1 IS BEGIN PROCESS(DIN,SEL) BEGIN CASE SEL IS WHEN"000"=>DOUT<=DIN(0); WHEN"001"=>DOUT<=DIN(1); WHEN"010"=>DOUT<=DIN(2); WHEN"011"=>DOUT<=DIN(3); WHEN"100"=>DOUT<=DIN(4); WHEN"101"=>DOUT<=DIN(5); WHEN"110"=>DOUT<=DIN(6); WHEN"111"=>DOUT<=DIN(7); WHEN OTHERS=>DOUT<='Z'; END CASE; END PROCESS; END BEH123;
  4. 4. Output:
  5. 5. HARDWARE: Input switches: J15=I(0) L16=I(1) M13=I(2) R15=I(3) R17=I(4) T18=I(5) U18=I(6) R13=I(7) T18=N.A Select Lines: U8=S0 R16=S1 T13=S2 Output LED: H17

×