Tst powerpoint

THE FOUR MAIN SPHERES OF THE EARTH. 1. THE HYDROSPHERE 2. THE ATMOSPHERE 3. THE LITHOSPHERE 4. THE BIOSPHERE
1. THE HYDROSPHERE  Hydro means water.  The hydrosphere is made up of water in all form.  Water exists in form of ice, ...
2. THE ATMOSPHERE  Atmos means air.  The atmosphere is a blank of air surrounding the earth.  It consists of 21% oxygen...
3.THE LITHOSPHERE  The lithosphere, sometimes called the geosphere is made up of hard rocks and soil.  It is the land in...
THE BIOSPHERE Bio means life. It includes animals, humans, plants and the microorganisms. Since life exists on the grou...
the four main spheres of the earth

