Group #5 Group Members Nimra khan (L) Kashmala Laiba Iqra Shiasta Taqdees
Cell CYCLE . Cell cycle is a series of events that take place in a cell leading to duplication of its DNA and division of ...
Phases of Cell Cycle Cell Cycle consists of two phases:  Interphase  Mitotic phase Interphase: It is a period of great b...
INTERPHASE : G1 PHASE  Cell metabolically active and grows continuously S PHASE:  DNA synthesis occurs  Chromosome numb...
MITOTIC PHASE:  “Mitosis is a type of cell division that ensures same number of chromosomes in daughter cells as that of ...
PROPHASE : • Chromatin material condenses • Chromosomes becomes visible • Nuclear envelope disappears • Nuclear material i...
METAPHASE: • The kinetochore fibers of spindle attach to kinetochore region of chromosomes • Chromosomes line up at the eq...
ANAPHASE : • Critical phase of mitosis • Kinetochore fibers contract towards their respective poles • Chromatids separate ...
TELOPHASE: • Chromosomes decondense due to unfolding • Chromosomes disappears as chromatin • Mitotic apparatus disorganize...
CYTOKINESIS: “Cytokinesis is division of protoplast of cell into two daughter cells”  Astral Microtubules send signals to...
Importance of Mitosis:
MEIOSIS  A kind of cell division in which number of chromosomes in daughter cells is reduced to half as compared to paren...
MEIOSIS II:  Phases of meiosis II are similar to phases of mitosis  In meiosis II two daughter cells are formed  Cytoki...
Symptoms: Female appearance Short strature Webbed neck Without ovaries Complete absence of germ cells
