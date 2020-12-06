Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Approach to a child with bleeding disorder DR NEHAL SHAH PGR peads ii Services hospital lahore
Normal hemostasis is to arrest bleeding by formation of a thrombus Functions • To maintain the blood in fluid state • To p...
Bleeding or hemorrhaging, is the escape of blood from the circulatory system. Bleeding can occur • – internally • – extern...
INJURY VESSEL WALL+PLATELET FORMATION OF PLT PLUG ACTIVATION OF PLASMA COAGULATION FACTORS FORMATION OF STABLE FIBRIN CLOT...
Bleeding disorders Vessel wall disorder Platelet disorder Coagulation factor defect
Vessel wall disorder Congenital HEREDITARY HEMORRHAGIC TELENGIECTASIA EHLERS DANLOS SYNDROME Acquired SENILE PURPURA VASCU...
Platelet disorder quantitativequalitative
platelet disorders Qualitative • Glanzman Thrombasthenia • Bernard soulier syndrome • Quantitative THROMBOCYTOPENIA
Coagulation factor abnormalities Hereditary • HEMOPHILIA A(factor VIII deficiency) • HEMOPHILIA B(factor IX deficiency) • ...
INHERITED DISORDERS • Early age of presentation • Family history positive • More severe • Bleeding is the dominant feature...
Approach includes: • History • Clinical Examination • Laboratory Findings
History Site of bleeding, The severity and duration of hemorrhage, and The age at symptom onset. • –Spontaneous or after t...
• A history of anemia and/or previous treatment with iron • Joint pain, swelling or limitation of movement • Bleeding from...
• Menstrual history (in post pubertal females) • Medications ( NSAIDs, anticonvulsant , antihistamin, or herbal medication...
FAMILY HISTORY consanguinity >> autosomal recessive bleeding disorder Known bleeding disorder or other heritable medical d...
Epistaxis-symptom of platelet disorders & vWD Gingival hemorrhage- platelet disorders & vWD Oral mucous membrane bleeding-...
• If child bleeds from injury ,does the bleeding stop and resume(DIC) • If child bleeds from superficial cut with profuse ...
Examination
The examination should determine the presence of : • petechiae, • ecchymosis, • hematomas, • hemarthroses, • mucous membra...
Look for hepatosplenomegaly Do a rectal exam for evidence of GI bleeding Look for physical signs and symptoms of diseases ...
• Individuals with disorders of the collagen matrix and vessel wall may have loose joints and lax skin associated with eas...
manifestations in thrombocytopenia • Petechiae • Bruises or purpura • Bleeding from mucous membranes: epistaxis, gingival ...
manifestations in hemophilia • Bleeding In soft Tissue ,GI ,Hip, elbow , and ankle Joint. • Spontaneous joint bleeding occ...
Investigations
Lab investigations • Full blood count and blood film • Bleeding time • Prothrombin time with INR – measure factors II, V,V...
1st line investigation • Test for platelets • Platelet count • Bleeding Time(BT) • Test for coagulation factors • Prothrom...
Bleeding Time (BT) Significance • Assess primary haemostatic defect • vessel wall or platelet interaction. • Dependent on ...
Interpretation Causes of prolonged BT Thrombocytopenia VWD Platelet function disorder Disorder of blood vessels.
Prothrombin Time(PT) Reflects overall activity of the Extrinsic Pathway. Most sensitive to changes in Factor V,VII,X. Less...
Interpretation Causes of prolonged PT • Deficiency of Factor VII,X,V,II,I • Vit K deficiency • Liver disease Oral anticoag...
Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time (aPTT) Significance • Reflects activity of Intrinsic Pathway. • Sensitive to changes...
Causes of prolonged aPTT • Deficiency of Factor VIII (Haemophilia A). • Deficiency of Factor IX (Haemophilia B). • Heparin...
Thrombin Time(TT) Significance • Asses the final step of coagulation, i.e. conversion of fibrinogen to • fibrin in presenc...
Causes of prolonged TT Disorders of fibrinogen- • Afibrinogenaemia. • Hypofibrinogenaemia • Dysfibrinogenaemia. Liver dise...
2nd line investigations Carried out with each of the patterns of abnormalities in first line tests • Mixing test. • Factor...
• Mixing test • – If prolong. PT, PTT, or TT Normal plasma + patient's plasma, and the PT or PTT is repeated. Correction o...
• If the clotting time is not corrected or only partially corrected, an inhibitor • – chemical similar to heparin that del...
Treament OF bleeding disorders ITP Intravenous immunoglobulins Steroids Anti D immunoglobulins platelet transfusion (for l...
DIC • Fresh frozen plasma • Platelet and packed red blood cell transfusion.
Platelet disorders Platelet transfusion(for life threatening Hemorrhage HSP Steroids Vonwillbrand diseases Desmopressin ac...
Easy bruising- Ehlers-Danlos syndrome Excessive bleeding in response to razor nicks =platelet disorders or von Will brand ...
Approach to a child with bleeding disorder
Approach to a child with bleeding disorder
Approach to a child with bleeding disorder
Approach to a child with bleeding disorder
Approach to a child with bleeding disorder
Approach to a child with bleeding disorder
Approach to a child with bleeding disorder
Approach to a child with bleeding disorder
Approach to a child with bleeding disorder
Approach to a child with bleeding disorder
Approach to a child with bleeding disorder
Approach to a child with bleeding disorder
Approach to a child with bleeding disorder
Approach to a child with bleeding disorder
Approach to a child with bleeding disorder
Approach to a child with bleeding disorder
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Approach to a child with bleeding disorder

27 views

Published on

approach to a child with bleeding disorder

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Approach to a child with bleeding disorder

  1. 1. Approach to a child with bleeding disorder DR NEHAL SHAH PGR peads ii Services hospital lahore
  2. 2. Normal hemostasis is to arrest bleeding by formation of a thrombus Functions • To maintain the blood in fluid state • To prevent clots in intact vessels • To arrest bleeding in injured vessels • Components Blood vessels Platelets Plasma coagulation factors Fibrinolytic system
  3. 3. Bleeding or hemorrhaging, is the escape of blood from the circulatory system. Bleeding can occur • – internally • – externally bleeding is due to a functional impairment of the normal hemostatic process.
  4. 4. INJURY VESSEL WALL+PLATELET FORMATION OF PLT PLUG ACTIVATION OF PLASMA COAGULATION FACTORS FORMATION OF STABLE FIBRIN CLOT DISSOLUTION OF FIBRIN CLOT BY FIBRINOLYSIS
  5. 5. Bleeding disorders Vessel wall disorder Platelet disorder Coagulation factor defect
  6. 6. Vessel wall disorder Congenital HEREDITARY HEMORRHAGIC TELENGIECTASIA EHLERS DANLOS SYNDROME Acquired SENILE PURPURA VASCULAR PURPURA
  7. 7. Platelet disorder quantitativequalitative
  8. 8. platelet disorders Qualitative • Glanzman Thrombasthenia • Bernard soulier syndrome • Quantitative THROMBOCYTOPENIA
  9. 9. Coagulation factor abnormalities Hereditary • HEMOPHILIA A(factor VIII deficiency) • HEMOPHILIA B(factor IX deficiency) • von WILLEBRAND DISEASE • DISORDERS OF FIBRINOGEN
  10. 10. INHERITED DISORDERS • Early age of presentation • Family history positive • More severe • Bleeding is the dominant feature • Single factor defect ACQUIRED DISORDERS • Later age of presentation • Family history usually negative • Less severe • Clinical picture is dominated by the • underlying disorder e g. DIC • Multiple hemostatic defect
  11. 11. Approach includes: • History • Clinical Examination • Laboratory Findings
  12. 12. History Site of bleeding, The severity and duration of hemorrhage, and The age at symptom onset. • –Spontaneous or after trauma • – Previous personal or family history of similar problems? • – Recent transfusion
  13. 13. • A history of anemia and/or previous treatment with iron • Joint pain, swelling or limitation of movement • Bleeding from umbilical stump • Previous surgery or significant dental procedures, • was there any increased bleeding? • Delayed or slow healing of superficial injuries
  14. 14. • Menstrual history (in post pubertal females) • Medications ( NSAIDs, anticonvulsant , antihistamin, or herbal medications cause thrombocytopenia • Nutritional Hx to assess the likelihood of vt k & C deficiency
  15. 15. FAMILY HISTORY consanguinity >> autosomal recessive bleeding disorder Known bleeding disorder or other heritable medical disorder that may predispose to bruising (eg, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome). • Male relatives affected (Hemophilia, X-linked Recessive trait) • Female relatives - Menstrual and Obstetric Hx • males and females affected >>an autosomal disorder such as von Willebrand factor deficiency • autosomal dominant traits such as hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia
  16. 16. Epistaxis-symptom of platelet disorders & vWD Gingival hemorrhage- platelet disorders & vWD Oral mucous membrane bleeding- severe thrombocytopenia Skin hemorrhage ( petechiae and ecchymoses)- common manifestations of hemostatic & nonhemostatic disorders Hemarthroses- hallmark abnormality in the hemophilia’s, severe factor VII deficiency
  17. 17. • If child bleeds from injury ,does the bleeding stop and resume(DIC) • If child bleeds from superficial cut with profuse bleed(platelet disorder • If fever and neurological manifestations(Meningococcemia) • If history of viral prodrome (ITP/HUS) • If patient taking aspirin , ibuprofen,antibiotics (Drug related purpura) • If patient is neonate , and mother took phenytoin ( Vit K Deficiency)
  18. 18. Examination
  19. 19. The examination should determine the presence of : • petechiae, • ecchymosis, • hematomas, • hemarthroses, • mucous membrane bleeding.
  20. 20. Look for hepatosplenomegaly Do a rectal exam for evidence of GI bleeding Look for physical signs and symptoms of diseases related to capillary fragility: Lymphadenopathy + hepatosplenomegaly • Leukemia • Lymphoma • Infection
  21. 21. • Individuals with disorders of the collagen matrix and vessel wall may have loose joints and lax skin associated with easy bruising (Ehlers- Danlos syndrome). • Deep Bleed (muscle or joints) Individuals with a clotting factor deficiency of factor VIII or IX (hemophilia A or B) • Symmetric Purpura on Legs and buttocks( Henoch–schonlein Purpura) • Ecchymotic Lesions Extensive and in various stages of revolutions (Physical Abuse)
  22. 22. manifestations in thrombocytopenia • Petechiae • Bruises or purpura • Bleeding from mucous membranes: epistaxis, gingival bleeding • Acute gastrointestinal bleeding • Hematuria • Acute CNS hemorrhage: the rarest consequence of low platelets
  23. 23. manifestations in hemophilia • Bleeding In soft Tissue ,GI ,Hip, elbow , and ankle Joint. • Spontaneous joint bleeding occur when child begin to walk • Intracranial hemorrhage uncommon (important cause of death) • Petechiae usually do not occur in patients with hemophilia
  24. 24. Investigations
  25. 25. Lab investigations • Full blood count and blood film • Bleeding time • Prothrombin time with INR – measure factors II, V,VII, X. • Activated Partial thromboplastin time measures II, V, VIII, IX, X, XI and XII. • Mixing studies • Thrombin Time • Quantitative fibrinogen assay • D-Dimers • Biochemical Screen for renal and Liver function tests • Platelet aggregation studies
  26. 26. 1st line investigation • Test for platelets • Platelet count • Bleeding Time(BT) • Test for coagulation factors • Prothrombin Time(PT) • Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time(aPTT) • Thrombin Time(TT) • Fibrinogen assay
  27. 27. Bleeding Time (BT) Significance • Assess primary haemostatic defect • vessel wall or platelet interaction. • Dependent on adequate functioning of – Platelets – Blood Vessels. Range 4-8 min
  28. 28. Interpretation Causes of prolonged BT Thrombocytopenia VWD Platelet function disorder Disorder of blood vessels.
  29. 29. Prothrombin Time(PT) Reflects overall activity of the Extrinsic Pathway. Most sensitive to changes in Factor V,VII,X. Lesser to Factor I & II. Normal range 12-15 seconds
  30. 30. Interpretation Causes of prolonged PT • Deficiency of Factor VII,X,V,II,I • Vit K deficiency • Liver disease Oral anticoagulants
  31. 31. Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time (aPTT) Significance • Reflects activity of Intrinsic Pathway. • Sensitive to changes in Factor VIII,IX,XI,XII. • Also sensitive to heparin & circulating anticoagulants. • The test measures the clotting time of plasma after the activation of contact Normal range 26 to 40 seconds.
  32. 32. Causes of prolonged aPTT • Deficiency of Factor VIII (Haemophilia A). • Deficiency of Factor IX (Haemophilia B). • Heparin therapy. • Circulating anticoagulants. • Liver disease.
  33. 33. Thrombin Time(TT) Significance • Asses the final step of coagulation, i.e. conversion of fibrinogen to • fibrin in presence of thrombin. • Bypasses Extrinsic & Intrinsic pathway. Principle • Thrombin is added to plasma and the clotting time is measured. • TT is affected by the concentration and reaction of fibrinogen and by the presence of inhibitory substances. • Normal range • • 15–19 sec, Times of 20 s and longer are definitely abnormal
  34. 34. Causes of prolonged TT Disorders of fibrinogen- • Afibrinogenaemia. • Hypofibrinogenaemia • Dysfibrinogenaemia. Liver disease. heparin therapy
  35. 35. 2nd line investigations Carried out with each of the patterns of abnormalities in first line tests • Mixing test. • Factor VII assay. • Liver function test.
  36. 36. • Mixing test • – If prolong. PT, PTT, or TT Normal plasma + patient's plasma, and the PT or PTT is repeated. Correction of PT or PTT => def. of a clotting factor (because a 50% level of individual clotting proteins is sufficient to produce normal PT or PTT)
  37. 37. • If the clotting time is not corrected or only partially corrected, an inhibitor • – chemical similar to heparin that delays coagulation or • – an antibody directed against a specific clotting factor.(MC- VIII, IX, or XI, may be present) or the phospholipids used in clotting tests is usually present
  38. 38. Treament OF bleeding disorders ITP Intravenous immunoglobulins Steroids Anti D immunoglobulins platelet transfusion (for life threatening hemorrhage)
  39. 39. DIC • Fresh frozen plasma • Platelet and packed red blood cell transfusion.
  40. 40. Platelet disorders Platelet transfusion(for life threatening Hemorrhage HSP Steroids Vonwillbrand diseases Desmopressin acetate (DDAVP
  41. 41. Easy bruising- Ehlers-Danlos syndrome Excessive bleeding in response to razor nicks =platelet disorders or von Will brand disease. Hemoptysis- haemostatic disorders in URT. Hematemesis- haemostatic disorders in upper GI Hematuria- hemophilia's & haemostatic disorders Rectal bleeding -in normal-hemorrhoids- von Willebrand disease and platelet disorders Melena Postpartum hemorrhage -DIC Habitual spontaneous abortions- quantitative or qualitative abnormality of fibrinogen.

×