Basic bsc nursing important exam question

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
COPYRIGHT RESERVED BBN(I)— Nutri.a Biochem (2) Sec. 2018(A) Time : 3 hours FullMarks : 75 Pass Marks: 38 Candidates are re...
(c) ManifestationOfvitaminA deficiency (d) Rote of nurse in management of Dehydration Prevention of food adulterationAct. ...
2. Name the essential amino acids, Why are histidineand arginine called semi essential amino acids ? Describe urea cycle. ...
COPYRIGHT RESERVED BBN(2) comm. Heal. Nurs. 2019(A) Time: 3 hours Full Marks : 75 Pass Marks: 38 Candidates are required t...
(b) Woman empowerment (c) Stroke (d)Malnutntion Food Hygine (f) Tuberculosis (g)Cholera (h) Diptheria 10 4. Write downthe ...
COPYRIGHT RESERVED BBN(I) Psy (4) 2019 (A) Time : 3 hours Full Marks : 75 Pass Marks: 38 Candidates are required togive th...
Group B Answer any five shortessays of thefollowing 2. (a) (b) (c) (d) (e) (f) -25 Relevance of psychology tonursing Role ...
COPYRIGHT RESERVED BBN(2)—soc (1) 2019(A) Time: 3 hours Full Marks : 75 Pass Marks : 38 Candidates are required to give th...
3. DefineMarriage.Discuss theproblemsrelated Essential and Non-essential Functions of to family and marriage in India and ...
COLLEGE OF NURSING,RIMS, RAXCIII 3RD '1EAR BASIC B.SC. Nt RSING 2017-21BATCH UNVERSITh FINAL EXAMIXATIO'•, SUB- INTRODUCTI...
ll. l)cfinc the f0110" ing terms:- 200=20 1. Variables Ifipothcsis 3. Data 4. Operational Definition 5. Concept 6. Constru...
COPYRIGHT RESERVED & Edu. Tech. (5) 2019(A) Time : 3 hours Full Marks : 75 Pass Marks: 38 Candidates are required to give ...
3 (a) tea&ng 5 Explain the principles and maximsof 10 4 (a) What is the purpose of evaluation and assessment ? 5 How you a...
OV RSING. EAR BASIC n.s€ . st B. COMMI Time- 3 Hours Instructions: a, This question paper contains two sections A B. b. ou...
COPYRIGHT RESERVED BBN(2)— Pharma. & Patho. & Gene. (3) 2019(A) Time: 3 hours FullMarks : 75 Pass Marks : 38 -9 Candidates...
(b) Malaria (c) Tuberculosis (d) Gout Peptic Ulcer 2. Write important therapeutic uses and adverse effects of the followin...
(c) Whichof the Kala azar ? I-ver (iii) Lymph node (tv) Bone marrow is most affected in COPYRIGHT RESERVED BBN(I) Micro.(5...
4. Write short notes on four of thefollowing 5x4 = 20 (a) Needlestick injunes (b) VDRL test (c) Bacterialspores (d) Labora...
BBN(I) Eng (6) COPYRIGHT RESERVED 2018(A) Time: 3 hours Full Marks : 75 Pass Marks: 38 Candidates are required to give the...
and ruled itwisely. He dug wells, plantedtrees and educatedhis people.He even triedto educate women. He sent out missionar...
5. Transcribe the following words into phonetics symbols : Ix5=5 Hat (b)Happy (c) Yes (d) Come tp/ Pleasure IT/ 6. Substit...
(Ot.1,EGCOF s , EAR BASIC NURSING 201721 ION 2019 Time-3 Ilours Total Marks-75 Instructions: a. his question contains sect...
hoiee ( Attempt indes to:- days No ("qahled people it' a country free d'€al'ilit.s (d) I iCeespectnncy 2.Indo id"Alsufferi...
(e) RBC countis more in males than females due to homone. (0 T-wave in ECG is due to venticular (g) Pupillary is seen in r...
(b) Bicep bracchii (c) Hamstnng muscles 2. Wrrteshort notes on the following (d) Addudor canal (e) Synovial joint (f) Appe...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
42 views
Jun. 17, 2021

Basic bsc nursing important exam question

important questions for exam
for 1st year
2nd year
3rd year
4th year

thanks for the support.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Basic bsc nursing important exam question

  1. 1. COPYRIGHT RESERVED BBN(I)— Nutri.a Biochem (2) Sec. 2018(A) Time : 3 hours FullMarks : 75 Pass Marks: 38 Candidates are required togive theiranswets in theirown wordsas faras practicable. The figures in the margin indicate fullmarks. Answer all questions fromboth the Sections. Section —A (Nutrition) Full Marks : 38 Pass Marks: 19 1. Write brieflyon any seven of the following 4x7 = 28 Common nutritionalprobbrn in India Ab) Classify carbohydrates UD- 16/3 ( Tum over )
  2. 2. (c) ManifestationOfvitaminA deficiency (d) Rote of nurse in management of Dehydration Prevention of food adulterationAct. National Iodine Deficiency Disorder Control Programme(NlDDCP). (g) Calculationof balance diet of different category of people. Essential ofAminoAcid (i) Function and source of calciuma 311) Beneficiaries of Integrated Child DevelopmentScheme (ICDS) 2. WriteTrue or False against the following statements Ixi0=10 (a) Rickets is due todeficiencyof vitaminA. (b) Body Mass Index(BMl)is calculated by Weigh Kg/height(m)2. 4 (c) Egg is deficient in vitamin'C'. (d) LinolenicAcid is an essential fattyacid. UD-16/3 (2) Contd. (e) (f) (g) (h) (j) Recommended iodinecontextof Iodinesalt in India is 15ppm at consumer level. Head quarter of Food Agriculture Organization (FAO) is at Hyderabad. Recommendeddaily allowanceof total proteinduringpregnancy is 78gm/day WHO Guideline fordefining anaemia during pregnancy when haemoglobin conæntration is belowllgm/dl. Goitre is due to excess in take of iodine. Endemicflarosis is due deficiencyof flurorine. Section —B (Biochem.) Full Marks : 37 Pass Marks: 19 1. Draw a flow chart of glycolysis. How is it regulated? UD- 16/3 (3) 5+2 = 7 ( Tum over )
  3. 3. 2. Name the essential amino acids, Why are histidineand arginine called semi essential amino acids ? Describe urea cycle. What is its cmponance. 2+1+5+2 10 3. Writeshort notes on thefollowing 5x4 = 20 (a) VitaminC (b) Calcium (c) Translation (d) . Polysaccharide UD - 16/3(350) (4) Biochem (2) Sec. A & B
  4. 4. COPYRIGHT RESERVED BBN(2) comm. Heal. Nurs. 2019(A) Time: 3 hours Full Marks : 75 Pass Marks: 38 Candidates are required to givetheiranswers in their own words as far as practicable. The figures in the margin indicate fullmarks. Answer al/ questions. 1_/(å) Define communicable disease. P) Describe theChiken poxindetail.3+12 = 15 2.z(aY DefineHealth. (b) Write down the concept, dimentionand promotions of Health. c) Write down the role of Nurse. 2+6+7 =15 3. Writeshort notes on any six of the following 5x6 = 30 9) Populationexplosion IR - 16/2 ( Turn over)
  5. 5. (b) Woman empowerment (c) Stroke (d)Malnutntion Food Hygine (f) Tuberculosis (g)Cholera (h) Diptheria 10 4. Write downthe definition (a) AIDS (b) Mumps (c) Malaria Ad) Dengue (e) Diabetes Mellitus Fill inthe blanks Ix5=5 (a) Inyear MTP act passed. (b) Full formofHIV is (c) BCG vocunationis given at (d) The causative agent of small pox is (e) Full formof DOTs is LR-16/2(400) (2) BBN(2) — Comm. Heal. Nurs. —l(4)
  6. 6. COPYRIGHT RESERVED BBN(I) Psy (4) 2019 (A) Time : 3 hours Full Marks : 75 Pass Marks: 38 Candidates are required togive their answers in theirown wordsas faras practicable. The figures in the margin indicate full madcs. Answer fromall the Groups as directed. Group — A 1. Answer any longessay type questions of the following: 15x2 = 30 (a) Define intelligence. Explain theories of intelligence. (b) Defineleaming and explainteamingtheories (c) Define perception and describe the principlesof perceptual organization. PQ— 18/1 (Tum over )
  7. 7. Group B Answer any five shortessays of thefollowing 2. (a) (b) (c) (d) (e) (f) -25 Relevance of psychology tonursing Role of Heredityand environmentinshaping behaviour Aptitude Types of thinking Types of conflict Psychosexual stages ofdevelopment Group —C (Compulsory) (o) (f) (g) (h) (j) The mentalage and chronologicalago ore same. thon IQ if,110. Attitudesare innate. The general adaptationsyndromewas doscribod by Hull Neonatal period rofers tofirst4 weeks after birth. The aim ofprimarrypreventionis reducing the incidence of mental illness. Individualdifferences mean individualsdiffer fromeach other. 3. State true or false for the following statements : 2x10 = 20 (a) Sigmund Frued is thefatherof Psychology. (b) Psychology is definedas the scientificstudy of Mentaldisorders. (c) The groupis an experimentthatreceives treatment is called the experimental group. (d) The Zygote contains23 chromosomes. PO —18/1 (2) Contd. PO —18/1(200) (3) BBN(I) Psy (4)
  8. 8. COPYRIGHT RESERVED BBN(2)—soc (1) 2019(A) Time: 3 hours Full Marks : 75 Pass Marks : 38 Candidates are required to give their answers in their own words as far as practicable. The figures in the margin indicate fullmarks. Answer fromall the Pads as directed. Part—A Answer any two essay type quesrtionsof the following 15x2 = 30 Whatdo you mean by Socialization ? Discuss the various factors of process of Socialization and also aboutthe agents of Socialization. Define primaryand secondary groups. Explain the classification of the groups with suitable examples. LR- 13/2 (Turn over )
  9. 9. 3. DefineMarriage.Discuss theproblemsrelated Essential and Non-essential Functions of to family and marriage in India and way to Family. eliminatethe problem. Conflict and Competition Part-B 4. Crowd and Mob Write short nots on any five of tie following 5. Admissilation and Accommodation 5x5 = 25 Social Mobility Social Change Ekments ofSocial System 4. Ewlutbn of Culture AJcoholistnand its Heatt) c-x8<S0dal Organization Pan-C Write the differences betvæen the 4x5 = 20 Class System and Caste System LR- 13/2 (2) LR- 13/2(400) BBN(2) —soc(l)
  10. 10. COLLEGE OF NURSING,RIMS, RAXCIII 3RD '1EAR BASIC B.SC. Nt RSING 2017-21BATCH UNVERSITh FINAL EXAMIXATIO'•, SUB- INTRODUCTION TO NURSIXG RESEARCH & STATISTICS Time- 3 Ilours Date-21/01/2021 TotalMarks- 75 SECTION A I. Long Question:- (Answer any THREE) (a) Define Nursing Research. (b) List the Characteristics of good research. (c) Describe the importanceof Nursing Research. 2. (a) Define review of literature. (b) List the sourcesof reviewof literature. (c) Explainthe stepsof reviewof literature. Scores 20-22 17-19 14-16 8-10 5-7 3 6 8 9 6 6 2 40 (a) Find the mean and median. (b) (b) Draw a frequencypolygon. (c) Complete the median by putting the values in the formula. ox3=30 2+4+4= I O 2+4+4=10 4+2+4
  11. 11. ll. l)cfinc the f0110" ing terms:- 200=20 1. Variables Ifipothcsis 3. Data 4. Operational Definition 5. Concept 6. Construct 7. Population S. Assutnption O.Sample 10. Linlitations Ill. Short Notes ( any TIIREE) 3x5=15 (a) Role of research in improong Nursing Services. (b) Ethics in nursing research. (c) lethod of acquiring ledge (d) Use Ofstatistics in nursing research. (e) Importance of review of literature SECTION- B IV. Multiple choice question- 10x1=10 1.The ultimate purpose of all nursing research is to: a. Stimulate more research in nursino b. Improve care of patients c. Broaden one's knowledge base d. Discover explanations to theories 2 of the following is NOT a building block of theory? a. Concept b. Construct c. Theoretical Propositions d. Conceptual definition 3. The literature reviewshould occur a. Near the end of the research process b. Shortlybeforethe analysisof the problem c. Early in the research process d. None of the above 4. Astatement of the expected relationship between two or more variables is known as the a.Concept definition b. Hypothesis c. Problem statement d. Research question A conåitionthat can take on different values or categories is called as a. Consfant b. Variable c. Cause-and-effect relationship d. Descriptiverelationship 6. The small groupselected from large group to participate in a study is known as a. Study population b. Sample population c. Sample d. Element 7. The most essentialparts of the research problem statement are:- a. The problem md outcome b. Variable and population c. Theoryand concept d. Interventionand outcome 8. Which scientific method is a top down or confirmatory approach? a. Deductive Method b. Inductive Method c. Hypothesis Method d. Pattern Method What it is called when the participant are not revealedto anyonebut researcherand staff? a. Confidentrality b. Anonymity c. Ethics d. Discretion 10. hich of the following is not data base contairnog information to used during the literature review? a. ERIC b. PsychlNFO c. SocioFILE d. Text B00K
  12. 12. COPYRIGHT RESERVED & Edu. Tech. (5) 2019(A) Time : 3 hours Full Marks : 75 Pass Marks: 38 Candidates are required to give their answers in theirown words as far as practicable. The figures in the margin indicate fullmarks. Answer any five qttestions. (a) DefineCommunication. 3 (b) List the barrier of Communication. 7 (c) Describe the method of over-coming listed barriers. 5 (a) Definethetermquidance and counselling.3 (b) Describe the types of counsellingand approaches in nursingservices. 12 LR-17/2 ( Turn over )
  13. 13. 3 (a) tea&ng 5 Explain the principles and maximsof 10 4 (a) What is the purpose of evaluation and assessment ? 5 How you assess knowledge,skill and attitude ? 10 S (a) Enltst the vanous methods of teaching. 5 (b) Describe, in detail, Lecture methodof 10 Explain Heath Education. 5 (b) you communicate health massages to individual, groups and communities ? 10 7 Write short notes on any three ofthefollowing 15 a) Lessonplan (b) Bloom's taxonomy LR- 17/2 (2) (c) Objective structured Cline-al examination OSCE (d) Human relations incontextofNursr9 Group Dynamtcs (f) IdeaVtsm LR - 17/2(400) (3) BBN(2) — Comm. & Edu. Tech. (5)
  14. 14. OV RSING. EAR BASIC n.s€ . st B. COMMI Time- 3 Hours Instructions: a, This question paper contains two sections A B. b. our should bc specific to the questions asked, c. Ans»er per instruction of questions d. This question paper consistsof pages Section Acontains: l. questions(Attempt any questions) ll. Short Question (Attempt an.' 10questions Section B contains: Ill. Multiple choice questions . Fill in the blanks I. LongEssay(Ans»cr all the Ouestions):- Q.1. (a) DefineEducation? (F) rite the function of the education? (c) Explainthe purpose of lesion plan? OR Q. I . (a) Define Obiective O (b) List the characteristics of Educational Objective. (c) Discuss the various types of educational objectives? Q. 2. (a) Define A.v. AIDS. (b) State the purpose of A.V. Aids. (c) Explain the principlesof making effective A.V. Aids. Q. 3. (a) DefineTeaching. (b) Write about maxims of teaching.. (c) Discuss in detail the principles of teaching. Q. 4. Define the following (Any TEN):- (a) Microteaching (f) Conference (k) Chart (b) Works not (c) Symposium (g) Roleplay (h) Simulation •SECTION- "B" Q.5. Multiple Choice Questions:- in educational objectives refers to Totøl &lørks- (2+5+8=15) 15) (2+5+8=15) (2+5+8=15) (2x10=20) (d) Learning (e)Naturalism (i) Nursing•round(i) Bed sideclinic ( 1x5=5) 1.The cognitive domain (a) Knowledge (b) Attitude (c) Skills (d) Behavior 2.It is the exact written report of the conversation between the Nurse and Patient (a) Case analysis (b) anecdotal (c) Nurses record (d) Process recording 3.The panel discussion teaching was developed in the year (a) 1929 (b) 1955 (c) 1973 (d) 1992 4.Demonstration and return demonstration are essential of acquisition of (a) Knowledge (b) Skills (c) Attitude (d) Aptitude 5.Collectionof real object for instruction use are (a) Exhibits (b) Objects (c) Specimen (d) Model
  15. 15. COPYRIGHT RESERVED BBN(2)— Pharma. & Patho. & Gene. (3) 2019(A) Time: 3 hours FullMarks : 75 Pass Marks : 38 -9 Candidates are required to give their answers in their own words as far as practicable. The figures in the margin indicate fullmarks. Answer from both the Sections as directed. Section —A (Pharma) FM -38 PM-19 Answer all questions . 1. Write Pharmacotherapy of the following condition and Rationaleforthe drugs prescribed 4x5 = 20 (a) AnaphylacticShock LR —15/4 (Turn over
  16. 16. (b) Malaria (c) Tuberculosis (d) Gout Peptic Ulcer 2. Write important therapeutic uses and adverse effects of the followingdrugs 3x6= 18 (a) Metronidazole (b) Paracetamol (c)Furosemide (d) Levodopa Glyceryl Trinitrate (f) Oseltamivir Section —B Answer from boththe Groups. Group — A (Patho.) FM-25 PM-13 1. Writeshort notes about any two ofthefollowing 2*x2 = 5 (a) Define necrosis and enumeratetypes of necrosis. 15/4 (2) Contd. (b) Hypertrophy (c) Granuloma 2. 1. Write briefly about any four of the following (b) (c) (d) 5x4 = 20 Oedema Rheumatic heartdisease Method of collection of blood specimen for various pathological test Short note on pneumonia Malaria Group —B (Genetic) FM -12 PM -6 Describe briefly about the following 12 (a) Neural tube defect and role offolicacid in lowering the risk (b) Down syndrome (Trisomy 21) (c) Role of nurse ingenetic counselling LR- 15/4(40 Patho. &Gene.
  17. 17. (c) Whichof the Kala azar ? I-ver (iii) Lymph node (tv) Bone marrow is most affected in COPYRIGHT RESERVED BBN(I) Micro.(5) 2018(A) Time: 3 hours Full Marks: 75 Pass Marks: 38 Candidates are required to give their answers in (d) Fungi thatdo nothave sexual stage is classifiedas (i) Zygomycota (ii) Ascomycota (iii) Basidiomycota (tv) Fungi imperfecti (e) Which specimen should never be refrigerated ? (i) Urine (ii) *uttrn (iii)CSF (M) Pus UD- (350) (4) BBN(I) Micro. (5) 1. 2. 3. theirown words as faras practicable. The figures in the margin indicate fullmarks. Answer all questions. Discuss the*aulding's classification of medical equipments.Describe the methodof cleaning. Disinfectionand sterilizationof Critical Items 3+7 = 10 Discuss the mode of transmission and laboratorydiagnosis of pulmonarytuberculosis. 3+3+4 10 Enurneratethe intestinal Nematodes. Discuss the life cycle and Lab diagnosis of Ascaris lumbricoides. 3+4+3= 10 I-JD-18/2 (Turn over )
  18. 18. 4. Write short notes on four of thefollowing 5x4 = 20 (a) Needlestick injunes (b) VDRL test (c) Bacterialspores (d) Laboratory diagnosis of typhoidfever (e) Oral poliovaccine (e) jgM 5. Write very briefly on each of thefollowing 3x5 = 15 (a) Hanging droppreparation (b) Dermatophytes (c) immuneresponse (d) Conjugation (e) Bacteriophage 6. Markthe followingstatementswithresponse as True False Ix5=5 (a) lg E class of immunoglobulinis heatstable UD-18/2 (2) Contd. (b) Drug of choice for the treatmentof Mycoplasma infectionis penicellin. (c) India ink preparationis done to visualize the capsule in a microorganism (d) HRP 2 is detectedby antigen detectiontest ised fordiagonsis of P. falciparum. Motility of bacteria can be demonstrat by hanging drop preparation. 7. Pick up the most appro te optionsfor the following 05=5 (a) Whichanti y can cross placenta? lii) lgM (iv) lgE (b) Most common cause of pharyngitis in chilerenis (iii) (iv) UD - 18/2 S. pyogenes S. aureus Candida Herpes simplex virus (3) ( Turn over )
  19. 19. BBN(I) Eng (6) COPYRIGHT RESERVED 2018(A) Time: 3 hours Full Marks : 75 Pass Marks: 38 Candidates are required to give their answers in their own words as far as practicable. The figures in the margin indicate fullmarks. Answer all questions. 1. Read the passage carefullyand answer the questions that follows Unlikethe great conquerors is history, Ashoka seemed to have realized the suffering thatwar involved. He was a devout Budhhist and wanted to make other Buddists, too. But he did notspread whathe believedby violentmeans. So he gave upwar.He kepthis empireat peace UD-19/3 (Turn over )
  20. 20. and ruled itwisely. He dug wells, plantedtrees and educatedhis people.He even triedto educate women. He sent out missionaries to spread theteachings of Buddha all overAsia and into Europe. While doingthese good things he met withopposition of the priests. Priests were annoyed, since Buddhism teaches thatmen can become good by their own conduct withoutthe aid of priests. The new religionthreatened the very existence of the priestswhileall other religions recognized in them the link between men and God (a) What dis Ashoka realize ? 2 (b) What sortof a kindwas he ? 2 (c) How did he spread the message of Buddhism ? 3 (d) Why did the priests get annoyedwith Ashoka ? 3 2. Write a letterto your fatherdescribing howyou enjoyed your last educational trip Q 10 UD- 19/3 (2) Contd. 3. 4. Writeanessay on any one topicin 300 words 15 (a) A visitto a historicalplace (b) Myschoollife (c) Populationexplosion Make precis of thefollowingpassage and assign suitable titleto it 15 Ours is a historyof and respect for various religjpns, faiths and ideologieswhich have prospered inthis country We should well be proudof this heritage. Over the centuries we have acknowledged the underlyingunityin the teachings of all religions and have realisedthatbasically it a truth.Religion enjoys a special place inthe life of our people. It is of relevance today also because abstract rationalismis extremelydifficult to conceive, appreciate and Imbibe.We are fortunateto have a deeply religious heritage. I for one, wouldlike itto be preserved and enriched further. UD 19/3 (3) ( Tum over )
  21. 21. 5. Transcribe the following words into phonetics symbols : Ix5=5 Hat (b)Happy (c) Yes (d) Come tp/ Pleasure IT/ 6. Substitute one word forthe following: Ix5 = 5 (a) A place were birds,animaletc are kept. (b) Wori( forwhich no salary is paid. (c) People at a match or a show. (d) One who cannot read orwrite. One who speaks for others. 7. Fill in the blanks withsuitable preposition (d) You haveno pity the poor (e) They went the house. 8. Fill inthe blanks withsuitable articles: Ix5 = 5 (a) (b) (c) (d) watchyou gave to me is lost son shouldobey his parents. rich are not always happy. apple a day keeps doctor away. Hindus respect the Vedas. 9. Make the sentences using the following pharses . (a) (b) (c) (d) Ix5=5 Of greatpromise 072 JIB k) Inthe long run ke Keepfrom C JOD) Withall my heart ptpv— dill Infront of Subke (a) A scooterran (b) They walked (c) I have nofaith (JD-19/3 (4) Ix5=5 a bus. the riverside. him. Contd. UD- 19/3(350) (5) BBN(I)
  22. 22. (Ot.1,EGCOF s , EAR BASIC NURSING 201721 ION 2019 Time-3 Ilours Total Marks-75 Instructions: a. his question contains sectionsA B. b. our nnsssers should bc specificto the questions nsl«cd. c. as per instruction of questions d. his question paper consists of pages Section contains: l. I ong questions (A-C; attempt any 2 questions) —ll.Short Oucstion (a-c; attempt any 4 questions) Section B contains: ill. Villin the blanks ISVMatch the Column Multiplc choicc questions SECTION A l. Question (Answer any two):- (15x2=30) (A) 1.List domi the common cause of blindness? 2. Discuss the role of nurse in preventing vitamin A deficiency? (B) l. Definemeasles. 2. Explain the clinical manifestation of measles. 3. As a community health nurse how will you control and prevent spreadof measles in the Community. (C) l. Describe the mode of transmission of cholera. (15) 2. Explain the control and preventive measure ofcholera. 3. What health education you would give to this community to avoid spread of cholera. Il. Short Question:- (Answerany Four) (4x5=20) a. Define health. What are the causes of poor health? b. Write a note on oral rehydration. c. Write a note on weaning diet. d. Describe the general measures of controlling communicable disease. e. Describe epidemiology and management of malaria. SECTION B 111.Fillin the blanks:-(Attempt all questions) (10x1=10) l. b&nedisease are cholera,jaundice, typhoid and poliomyelitis. 2. The effects of noise can cause 3. Immunization is which level of prevention 4. Fomites are 5. BCG vaccine should be stored temperature. 6. Malaria is caused by the bit of mosquito. 7. World AIDS day is celebrated on 8. is the ability of a personto resist the infection or two overcome it. 9. BCGvaccine is given to prevent . 10. Rat fleas transmit the disease known as IV. Match the following:-(Attempt all questions) (5x1=5) ColumnA l. Rabies 2. Tetanus 3. Mum s 4. Den ue 5. STD a. b. c. d. e. Column B Muscularrigidity Parotid Gland Syphilis H dro hobia ArthropOd borne
  23. 23. hoiee ( Attempt indes to:- days No ("qahled people it' a country free d'€al'ilit.s (d) I iCeespectnncy 2.Indo id"Alsuffering from an impairment nnd disability is called aq:- (a) Disability (b) Handicap (c) Impairment (d) Disorder S An infection transmitted through animals to man is:- (a) Mycosis (b) loonosis (c) Anthropology (d) Intestinal 4. The transporting and storing system of saccine is kno"n as:- (a) Cold chain (b) Refrigerator (c) Hot chain worker (d) Cold boxes S.Tertiary of pro ention is:- (a) Health promotion (b) Chemoprophylaxis (c) Rehabilitation (d) Earlydiagnosis and treatment 6. Pap smear is an example Of (a) Primary level of prevention (c) Tertiary level of prevention (b) Secondarylevel of prevention (d) None of the above 7. The last case of small pox in Somalia was seen in the year :- (a) 1978 (b) 1977 (c) 1970 (d) 1972 S. One to one relationship between the causal agent and disease is explained in:- (a) Epidemiological triad (b) Germtherapy of disease (c) eb of causation (d) MultifactorialCausation 9. The most effective method for sterilization of dressing material is:- (a) Sun light (c) Radiation 10.Koplik's spots are seen in:- (a) Rubella (b) Rubeola (b) Hot air (d) Potassiumpermanganatesolution (c) Typhoid (d) Measles Page-2-
  24. 24. (e) RBC countis more in males than females due to homone. (0 T-wave in ECG is due to venticular (g) Pupillary is seen in response to bright lights. UD- 15/2(350) (4) BBN(I) —Anat. & Physio. (1) Sec. B COPYRIGHTRESERVED BBN(I) —Anat. & Physio. (1)Sec. B 2018(A) Time: 3 hours FullMarks : 75 Pass Marks: 38 Candidates are required to give their answers in theirown words as far as practicable. The figures in the margin indicate fullmarks. Answer all questions fromboth the Sections. Section — A (Anatomy) F. M.- 38 P. M. -19 1. Write short notes on the following 5+5+6= 16 (a) Blood supply of heart UD-15/2 (Tum over )
  25. 25. (b) Bicep bracchii (c) Hamstnng muscles 2. Wrrteshort notes on the following (d) Addudor canal (e) Synovial joint (f) Appendix 3. Fill in the blanks of the following 5x3 = 15 Ix7=7 (a) The type ofjoint associated withthe shoulder (b) CSF is producedby the (c) layer ofthe meanings is closest to the skull bone ? (d) pairs of cranial nerves does the human body contain? Muscle is the strongest flexor of the elbow ? (f) Deltoidmuscle is innervatedby (g) Left common carotid artery is branch of Contd. 1. 2. 3. Section —B (Psychology) F. M.- 37 P. M. 19 Write, in brief, the following (a) Hypoxia (b) Glomerular filteration rate (c) Oedema Write short notes on the following Neuromuscular (b) Blood groups (c) T&ry Fill in the blanks of the following 5x3 = 15 5x3 = 15 Ix7 = 7 (a) Myasthenia gravis is a disorder of (b) Site of absorption of iron in GIT is (c) Fast pain is carried by fibres. (d) Platelet deficiency prolongs the 15/2 (3) (Tum over ) 00-15/2 (2)

×