CONNECTING THE UNCONNECTED WITH PYTHON

Aug. 28, 2022
CONNECTING THE UNCONNECTED WITH PYTHON

Aug. 28, 2022
Technology

Workshop on CONNECTING THE UNCONNECTED WITH PYTHON.

These Slides cover Basics concepts of IoT, such as Things, Networks and People involved in the Technology, the Internet of Things. And also it'll describe the role of Python Programming Language in IoT.

Workshop on CONNECTING THE UNCONNECTED WITH PYTHON.

These Slides cover Basics concepts of IoT, such as Things, Networks and People involved in the Technology, the Internet of Things. And also it'll describe the role of Python Programming Language in IoT.

Technology

CONNECTING THE UNCONNECTED WITH PYTHON

  1. 1. CONNECTING THE UNCONNECTED WITH PYTHON
  2. 2. Hii there !!! I'm MUTHUKUMARAN SINGARAVELU WHOAMI? Programming Lover Someone try to learn new thing everyday
  3. 3. Table Of Content Internet of Things Common Starter Kits IoT Architecture IoT - Use Cases Where Python is Applicable?
  4. 4. INTERNET OF THINGS
  5. 5. INTERNET OF THINGS THINGS CONNECTIVITY PEOPLE & PROCESS
  6. 6. Things SENSORS COMPUTING POWER ACTUATORS NETWORK INTERFACE POWER SOURCE
  7. 7. CONNECTIVITY PAN LAN WAN MAN ETHERNET NFC 6LOwpan ZIGBEE Z-WAVE BLUETOOTH WIFI WIMAX 2G - GSM/EDGE, CDMA,EVDO 3G - GPS/GPRS Cellular 4G - LTE LTE Advanced
  8. 8. PEOPLE & PROCESS
  9. 9. How People Do IoT?
  10. 10. Common Starter Kits
  11. 11. Sketch
  12. 12. MicroPython
  13. 13. Common Starter Kits
  14. 14. What Is IoT Architecture?
  15. 15. IoT architecture consists of the devices, network structure, and cloud technology that allows IoT devices to communicate with each other. A basic IoT architecture consists of three layers: Perception (the sensors, gadgets, and other devices) Network (the connectivity between devices) Application (the layer the user interacts with)
  16. 16. Components of IoT Architecture
  17. 17. Layers of IoT Architecture
  18. 18. IoT Architecture Overview of the IoT Architecture
  19. 19. MQTT
  20. 20. Message Queuing Telemetry Transport
  21. 21. low-bandwidth high-latency environments it is an ideal protocol for machine-to-machine (M2M) communication
  22. 22. IoT Architecture - Use Cases
  23. 23. IoT in Healthcare Real-time patient health monitoring and alerts through IoT health sensors. Equipment and inventory tracking with GPS/Bluetooth- enabled sensors. Preventive maintenance with IoT sensors that automatically create work orders. Remote surgeries through IoT-enabled robotic equipment.
  24. 24. IoT in Manufacturing Measuring change over time through short-range IoT sensors. Developing demand forecasts by monitoring production rate in real time. Tracking the cycle time to understand your baseline efficiency. Monitoring fluid levels, conductivity, and other data points for preventive maintenance.
  25. 25. IoT in Agriculture Monitoring soil temperature to plant crops as early as possible. Using autonomous tractors and farmer equipment powered by GPS. Finding the root cause of machinery issues with root cause analysis via a mobile app. Automatically adjusting water, temperature, and humidity levels for indoor growing operations.
  26. 26. Programming Languages for IoT
  27. 27. Why Choose Python in IoT?
  28. 28. Low entry threshold Well-designed Easy-to-read syntax Portability
  29. 29. Where Python is Applicable?
  30. 30. Application Side
  31. 31. Data Processing & Machine Learning
  32. 32. Python Packages/Libraries used for IoT?
  33. 33. sockets mysqldb numpy matplotlib pandas opencv tkinter tensorflow requests paho-mqtt etc..,

