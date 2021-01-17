Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
HISTOLOGY OF KIDNEY Dr Iram Tassaduq
GENERAL ORGANIZATION OF RENAL STRUCTURE  Capsule  Cortex • Cortical labryinth • Medullary rays  Medulla • renal pyramid...
LOBES AND LOBULES  Each kidney lobe consists of a medullary pyramid and its associated cortex.  A renal lobule is define...
BLOOD SUPPLY
RENAL CAPSULE  Comprised of 2 layers  Outer mainly consist of collagen fibers  Inner mainly has myofibroblast
URINEFEROUS TUBULE  Nephron  Collecting tubule
PARTS OF NEPHRON
RENAL CORPUSCLE
CORTICAL LABYRINTH  Renal corpuscle  Convoluted tubule
BOWMANS CAPSULE
GLOMERULUS
MESENGIAL CELLS  found within the glomerulus. These cells secrete a matrix of basement membrane-like material to support ...
PROXIMAL CONVULATED TUBULE  Longest and tortous part of nephron  Commences at urinary pole  Occupies major part of cort...
LOOP OF HENLE  The thin segment of Henle's loop leads into the straight part of the distal tubule, which is formed by low...
DISTAL CONVULATED TUBULE  Slightly tortous  Lined by simple cuboidal epithelium  Absorption of sodium and chloride
COLLECTING DUCT  Excretory ducts  Present in medullary ray  Lined by simple cuboidal epithelium  Transport urine from ...
MEDULLARY RAYS  Formed of straight tubules and collecting duct
JUXTA GLOMERULAR COMPLEX
MACULA DENSA  Specialized region of DCT  Cells are tall columnar  Closely packed nuclei  Thin and discontinuous basal ...
JUXTA GLOMERULAR CELLS  Present adjacent to macula densa  Epithelioid cells in tunica media  Large in size  Internal e...
EXTRA GLOMERULAR MESENGIAL CELLS  Form a cushion of cells between afferent and efferent arteriole  Structurally resemble...
Histology of kidney
Histology of kidney
Histology of kidney
Histology of kidney
Histology of kidney
Histology of kidney
Histology of kidney
Histology of kidney
Histology of kidney
Histology of kidney
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Histology of kidney

97 views

Published on

Histology of kidney

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Histology of kidney

  1. 1. HISTOLOGY OF KIDNEY Dr Iram Tassaduq
  2. 2. GENERAL ORGANIZATION OF RENAL STRUCTURE  Capsule  Cortex • Cortical labryinth • Medullary rays  Medulla • renal pyramids • cortical/renal columns  Renal pelvis  Major and minor calyxes
  3. 3. LOBES AND LOBULES  Each kidney lobe consists of a medullary pyramid and its associated cortex.  A renal lobule is defined as a portion of the kidney containing those Nephrons that are served by a common collecting duct.
  4. 4. BLOOD SUPPLY
  5. 5. RENAL CAPSULE  Comprised of 2 layers  Outer mainly consist of collagen fibers  Inner mainly has myofibroblast
  6. 6. URINEFEROUS TUBULE  Nephron  Collecting tubule
  7. 7. PARTS OF NEPHRON
  8. 8. RENAL CORPUSCLE
  9. 9. CORTICAL LABYRINTH  Renal corpuscle  Convoluted tubule
  10. 10. BOWMANS CAPSULE
  11. 11. GLOMERULUS
  12. 12. MESENGIAL CELLS  found within the glomerulus. These cells secrete a matrix of basement membrane-like material to support the structure of the glomerulus.
  13. 13. PROXIMAL CONVULATED TUBULE  Longest and tortous part of nephron  Commences at urinary pole  Occupies major part of cortex  Lined by low columnar epithelium  Show brush border  Absorb sodium
  14. 14. LOOP OF HENLE  The thin segment of Henle's loop leads into the straight part of the distal tubule, which is formed by low cuboidal cells without a brush border. A few short microvilli are present  Epithelial cells in the ascending parts of the intermediate and straight distal tubules cells transport chloride (active) and sodium ions (passive) out of the tubular lumen into the surrounding peritubular space.  The epithelium can not be penetrated by water. Consequently, the transport of ions over the epithelium sets up a gradient in osmotic pressure, which serves as driving force in the further concentration of the urine.
  15. 15. DISTAL CONVULATED TUBULE  Slightly tortous  Lined by simple cuboidal epithelium  Absorption of sodium and chloride
  16. 16. COLLECTING DUCT  Excretory ducts  Present in medullary ray  Lined by simple cuboidal epithelium  Transport urine from nephron to renal pelvis
  17. 17. MEDULLARY RAYS  Formed of straight tubules and collecting duct
  18. 18. JUXTA GLOMERULAR COMPLEX
  19. 19. MACULA DENSA  Specialized region of DCT  Cells are tall columnar  Closely packed nuclei  Thin and discontinuous basal lamina  Release renin
  20. 20. JUXTA GLOMERULAR CELLS  Present adjacent to macula densa  Epithelioid cells in tunica media  Large in size  Internal elastic lamina is absent
  21. 21. EXTRA GLOMERULAR MESENGIAL CELLS  Form a cushion of cells between afferent and efferent arteriole  Structurally resemble intraglomerular cells  Functional significance not clear

×