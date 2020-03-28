Chapter 1 energy causes change

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Chapter One: Energy Causes Change
What is Energy? - Energy is the ability to cause change. - All forms of energy have one thing in common: They all cause ch...
Big Question - Where can we observe evidence of energy causing change ?
  1. 1. Chapter One: Energy Causes Change
  2. 2. What is Energy? - Energy is the ability to cause change. - All forms of energy have one thing in common: They all cause changes to occur.
  3. 3. Big Question - Where can we observe evidence of energy causing change ?

