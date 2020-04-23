RHCE I Essential book by Moamen Hany

Successfully reported this slideshow.
RHCE RHCE ~ Red Hat Certified Engineer Administration I - Essential Book Author : Mo‟men Hany © 2012
RH033 - Red Hat Linux Essentials RHCE
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © RH033 - Red Hat Linux Essentials RHCE Contents Copyright Unit1:History For UNIX & LINUX Unit2:Linux E...
Copyright N P F L The contents of this book are copyright © March 2012 , Engineer Mo‟men Hany Mohamed. Does not allow the ...
RH033 - Red Hat Linux Essentials RHCE
Unit1: History For UNIX & LINUX
Module Overview o What is O.S ? o What is Kernel ? o UNIX History ? o LINUX History ? o What about Red Hat ? o Linux Distribution‟s .
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Operation System An operating system is a progra...
Kernel • kernel is the central core of operating system. • it does not interact with user , rather it interact with shell as well as with hardware devices. http://www.kernel.org/
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com UNIX History Year Event 1957 Bell Labs found the...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com UNIX History Year Event 1971 First edition of Un...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com LINUX History Year Event 1991 Linux is introduce...
Red Hat http://www.redhat.com/about/company/history.html Best Company in the world introduced Linux Red Hat and Fedora O.S Dist. That has Support and Training for Red hat products .
Linux Distribution‟s http://distrowatch.com/ Famous Dist.
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L
RH033 - Red Hat Linux Essentials RHCE
Unit2: Linux Enveronment
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Module Overview o Linux 4 User & Linux 4 Server‟...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Client & Server Environment‟s ● Linux Distributi...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com File Structure / root home usr dev mnt etc var b...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Shell Shell Name Ash Bourne Bash (Bourne Again) ...
Disk & Partitioning Primary v.s Extended Linux File System Partition Leased SWAP Partition
Installation Go To Lab Install Linux O.S Red Hat & Fedora :-
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Window System Two desktop environments provided ...
Virtual Consoles and Graphic Console Switch among virtual consoles by typing: Ctrl-Alt-F[1-6] Access the graphical console by typing: Ctrl-Alt-F7
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L
RH033 - Red Hat Linux Essentials RHCE
Unit3: Using The System
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Module Overview o Log in and out of the system. ...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Log in and out of the system Linux is Multi-user...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Log in and out of the system N P F L
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Log in and out of the system Switching between v...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com State the structure of Linux commands Command Pr...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com State the structure of Linux commands Linux Comm...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com State the structure of Linux commands RIGHT 1. S...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Execute basic Linux commands passwd: Change your...
Execute basic Linux commands The date Command __________________ date shows the current date and time $ date Fri Jun 6 11:15:10 CET 2003
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Execute basic Linux commands The cal Command ___...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Execute basic Linux commands Who Is on the Syste...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Execute basic Linux commands Finding Information...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Execute basic Linux commands The clear, echo, wr...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Execute basic Linux commands Talk with Another U...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Execute basic Linux commands The mesg Command Th...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Execute basic Linux commands • <backspace>, <ctr...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Execute basic Linux commands • <arrow up> • <arr...
Change your password To change your password using GNOME, navigate to System->Preferences->About Me and then click Password. ● To change your password from a terminal:passwd
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Use the command history Command History ________...
Use the keyboard and mouse effectively Go To Lab
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L
RH033 - Red Hat Linux Essentials RHCE
Unit4: Working with Files and Directories
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Module Overview o Describe the different file ty...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the different file types N P F L
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the different file types Linux Filename...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Absolute and Relative Pathnames ________________...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Current Working Directory ______________________...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Create, delete, copy, move and list directories ...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Create, delete, copy, move and list directories ...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Create, delete, copy, move and list directories ...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Create, delete, copy and move files The touch Co...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Create, delete, copy and move files Remove File ...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Create, delete, copy and move files and Director...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Create, delete, copy and move files and Director...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Create, delete, copy and move files File Link __...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Create, delete, copy and move files Show File Co...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com View the content of both text and binary files D...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Splitting File Splitting Files ___________ You c...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com RH033 - Red Hat Linux Essentials RHCE N P F L
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Unit5: File and Directory Permissions N P F L
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Module Overview o Explain the Linux security mod...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Explain the Linux security model Access Level Pe...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Explain the Linux security model Permissions Not...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com List the permissions required to perform several...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Change permissions using symbolic and octal nota...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Change permissions using symbolic and octal nota...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Change permissions using symbolic and octal nota...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe how default permissions are calculated ...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe how default permissions are calculated ...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe how default permissions are calculated ...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com RH033 - Red Hat Linux Essentials RHCE N P F L
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Unit6: Linux Documentation & Help N P F L
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Module Overview o Describe the use of man o Desc...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the use of man The man Command ________...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the use of man $ man finger NAME finger...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the use of man Manual pages are divided...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the use of man $ man –a passwd  Show c...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the use of Info The info Command ______...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the use of help The --help Option _____...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the use of whatis The whatis Option ___...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the documentation Location Usually stor...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com RH033 - Red Hat Linux Essentials RHCE N P F L
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Unit7: Tour Through Linux N P F L
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Module Overview o Describe the structure of the ...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the structure of the filesystem N P F L
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the structure of the filesystem /bin, /...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the structure of the filesystem /Boot _...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the structure of the filesystem /dev __...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the structure of the filesystem /etc __...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the structure of the filesystem /home _...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the structure of the filesystem /mnt __...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the structure of the filesystem /proc _...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the structure of the filesystem /root _...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the structure of the filesystem /tmp __...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the structure of the filesystem /usr __...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the structure of the filesystem /var __...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the structure of the filesystem /lost+f...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the structure of the filesystem Other D...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Mount and unmount Devices The mount Command ____...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Mount and unmount Devices The umount Command ___...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com The /etc/fstab File _________________ • /etc/fst...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com RH033 - Red Hat Linux Essentials RHCE N P F L
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Unit8: Editing Files N P F L
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Module Overview o Determine the type of file usi...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Determine the type of file using file Editing Fi...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Edit text files with vi The vi text editor _____...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Edit text files with vi vi Modes vi knows three ...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Edit text files with vi $ vi myfile.txt Cursor M...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Edit text files with vi Editing Text in Command ...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Edit text files with vi Switching to Edit Mode _...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Edit text files with vi Searching for mhany ____...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Edit text files with vi Cut, Copy and Paste ____...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Edit text files with vi N P F L
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Other Editors ___________ A typical Linux distri...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com RH033 - Red Hat Linux Essentials RHCE N P F L
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Unit9: Shell Basics N P F L
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Module Overview o Explain the function of the sh...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Explain the function of the shell The Shell The ...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Discuss metacharacters and reserved words Metach...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Use wildcards to access files with similar names...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Use redirection and pipes File Descriptors • Eve...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Input Redirection STDIN redirected from file: $ ...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Use redirection and pipes Output Redirection $ l...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Use redirection and pipes Error Redirection $ ls...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Use redirection and pipes Pipes A sequence of tw...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Common Filters expand, unexpand: Change tabs to ...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Use redirection and pipes Split Output The tee c...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Use command substitution Command Substitution Co...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Use command substitution Command Grouping Multip...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Work with shell variables Shell Variables Variab...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Work with shell variables $ x=6 $ echo „my numbe...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Work with shell variables Standard Shell Variabl...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Work with shell variables Return Codes from Comm...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Use aliases Aliases The alias command allows you...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Create Scripts $ vi momenscript >ls >date :wq --...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com RH033 - Red Hat Linux Essentials RHCE N P F L
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Unit10: Working with Processes N P F L
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Module Overview o Define a Linux process o Descr...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Define a Linux process What Is a Process? • A pr...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the relationship between parent and chi...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the relationship between parent and chi...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the relationship between parent and chi...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Start foreground and background processes Starti...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Start foreground and background processes Foregr...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Explain the concept of signals and use them to t...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Explain the concept of signals and use them to t...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Explain the concept of signals and use them to t...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Explain the concept of signals and use them to t...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Explain the concept of signals and use them to t...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Explain the concept of signals and use them to t...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Manage processes using GUI N P F L
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com RH033 - Red Hat Linux Essentials RHCE N P F L
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Unit11: Linux Utilities N P F L
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Module Overview o Use the find and locate comman...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com The find Command $ find path expression N P F L
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com The find Command $ find . -name phone  Search a...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com The Cut Command The cut Command Pull selected co...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com The grep Command The grep Command Searches one o...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com The grep Command The grep Command $ fgrep  Fast...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L The head and tail Commands The head comm...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L The Sort Command The Sort Command The so...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L The type, which and whereis commands The...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L The file Command The file Command With t...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L The join command The Join Command The jo...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L The join commands (3) $ join one two A x...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L Compress The File The gzip, gunzip and z...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com RH033 - Red Hat Linux Essentials RHCE N P F L
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Unit12: Shell Scripts N P F L
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Module Overview o Create a Scripts N P F L
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Create Scripts $ vi momenscript >ls >date :wq --...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com RH033 - Red Hat Linux Essentials RHCE N P F L
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Unit13: Linux GUI N P F L
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Module Overview o Components of the X Window Sys...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L The Linux Graphical User Interface • The...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L The function of the X Server
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L X Components An X Server • Controls keyb...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L XFree86 Configuration XFree86 needs to b...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L X Servers in Linux Most distributions us...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L Desktop Environments Examples: • GNOME (...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L Switch between GNOME and KDE
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com RH033 - Red Hat Linux Essentials RHCE N P F L
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Unit14: Basic System Configuration Tool N P F L
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Module Overview o List the order of login script...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L List the order of login scripts Customiz...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L Discuss System Management tools List set...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L Install and uninstall additional softwar...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L Install and uninstall additional softwar...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L Install and uninstall additional softwar...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L X Install and access webmin To access we...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L Configure a printer To access Printer Ma...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L Configure a Network and Sound card Confi...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L Configure a Network and Sound card Confi...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L Certification Information • The Red Hat ...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L Certification Information  UnitedLinux ...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Certification Information N P F L The LX02 (Linu...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Certification Information N P F L The LX24 (Linu...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Certification Information N P F L
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L Copyright © March 2012 , Engineer Mo‟men...
By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L
White Board Last Viewed Copyright © March 2012 , Engineer Mo‟men Hany Mohamed
  1. 1. RHCE RHCE ~ Red Hat Certified Engineer Administration I - Essential Book Author : Mo‟men Hany © 2012 Copyright © March 2012 , Engineer Mo‟men Hany Mohamed
  2. 2. RH033 - Red Hat Linux Essentials RHCE N P F L Welcome in Copyright © March 2012 , Engineer Mo‟men Hany Mohamed
  3. 3. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © RH033 - Red Hat Linux Essentials RHCE Contents Copyright Unit1:History For UNIX & LINUX Unit2:Linux Environment Unit3:Using The System Unit4:Working with Files and Directories Unit5:File and Directory Permissions Unit6:Linux Documentation & Help Unit7:Tour Through Linux Unit8:Editing Files Unit9:Shell Basic‟s Unit10:Working with Processes Unit11:Linux Utilities Unit12:Shell Scripting Unit13:Linux GUI Unit14:Basic System Configuration Tool Certification Information N P F L Copyright © March 2012 , Engineer Mo‟men Hany Mohamed
  4. 4. Copyright N P F L The contents of this book are copyright © March 2012 , Engineer Mo‟men Hany Mohamed. Does not allow the amendment in this book , A free copy of any one. The Instructors also have the right to be assisted in this book in their own explanations and labs. Been used to create this book with Eng.M-Hany Experience , IBM, red hat and general books. Contact book owner : - Mobil: (Egypt) +2 011 437 395 45 Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com http://www.facebook.com/MomenHanyFP Copyright © March 2012 , Engineer Mo‟men Hany Mohamed By Eng Mo‟men Hany ©
  5. 5. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com RH033 - Red Hat Linux Essentials RHCE N P F L
  6. 6. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Unit1: History For UNIX & LINUX N P F L
  7. 7. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Module Overview o What is O.S ? o What is Kernel ? o UNIX History ? o LINUX History ? o What about Red Hat ? o Linux Distribution‟s . N P F L
  8. 8. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Operation System An operating system is a program designed to run other programs on a computer. A computer‟s operating system is its most important program. It is considered the backbone of a computer, managing both software and hardware resources. Hardwar O.S N P F L
  9. 9. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Kernel • kernel is the central core of operating system. • it does not interact with user , rather it interact with shell as well as with hardware devices. http://www.kernel.org/ N P F L
  10. 10. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com UNIX History Year Event 1957 Bell Labs found they needed an operating system for their computer center that at the time was running various batch jobs. The BESYS operating system was created at Bell Labs to deal with these needs. 1965 Bell Labs was adopting third generation computer equipment and decided to join forces with General Electric and MIT to create Multics (Multiplexed Information and Computing Service). 1969 Withdrawn Ken Thompson and Dennis Ritchie needed to rewrite an operating system in order to play space travel on another smaller machine, The result was a system that a punning colleague called UNICS (UNiplexed Information and Computing Service) 1969 Summer 1969 Unix was developed. 1969 Linus Torvalds is born. N P F L
  11. 11. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com UNIX History Year Event 1971 First edition of Unix released 11/03/1971. The first edition of the "Unix PROGRAMMER'S MANUAL [by] K. Thompson [and] D. M. Richard Stallman. It includes over 60 commands like: b (compile B program); boot (reboot system); cat (concatenate files); chdir (change working directory); chmod (change access mode); chown (change owner); cp (copy file); ls (list directory contents); mv (move or rename file); roff (run off text); wc (get word count); who(who is one the system). The main thing missing was pipes. (GNU Project) 1972-1975 Second to Sixth edition of Unix released. 1977 1BSD released late 1977. 1978 -1980 2-4BSD released mid. 1985 Eighth edition of Unix released February 1985. ---- More “SGI-Ultrix-HP-UX-Ninth-Sun-IBM For IAX-NetBSD -..” N P F L
  12. 12. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com LINUX History Year Event 1991 Linux is introduced by Linus Torvalds, a student in Finland. That was Developed Linus to Support (Multi Tasking ) woooooo. -- It was licensed under GNU General Public License(GPL), thus ensuring that the source codes will be free for all to copy, study and to change. Students and computer programmers grabbed it. 1994 Red Hat Linux is introduced. ----- Red Hat , Caldera, and some other companies gained substantial amount of response from the users worldwide. While these were commercial ventures, dedicated computer programmers created their very own volunteer-based distribution, the famed Debian. With the new Graphical User Interfaces (like X-window System, KDE, GNOME)the Linux distributions became very popular. N P F L
  13. 13. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Red Hat http://www.redhat.com/about/company/history.html Best Company in the world introduced Linux Red Hat and Fedora O.S Dist. That has Support and Training for Red hat products . N P F L
  14. 14. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Linux Distribution‟s http://distrowatch.com/ Famous Dist. N P F L
  15. 15. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L
  16. 16. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com RH033 - Red Hat Linux Essentials RHCE N P F L
  17. 17. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Unit2: Linux Enveronment N P F L
  18. 18. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Module Overview o Linux 4 User & Linux 4 Server‟s . o File Structure . o Shell Prompt . o Disk & Partitioning . o Install Red Hat Enterprise 6 . *Master Boot Record (MBR)+Dual Boot. o Window System “Desktop” . o Virtual Consoles and Graphic Console . N P F L
  19. 19. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Client & Server Environment‟s ● Linux Distribution‟s are OS‟s based on the Linux kernel. ● Red Hat Enterprise Linux • Stable, thoroughly tested software. • Professional support services. • Centralized management tools for large networks. ● The Fedora Project • More, newer applications. • Community supported (no official Red Hat support). • For personal systems. N P F L
  20. 20. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com File Structure / root home usr dev mnt etc var boot bin sbin opt Admin Home Directory User Home Directory System Executable Files Special Files For Devices Other Mount Devices Service Config Files Variable Files Boot Files “MBR” User Executable Files Admin only Executable Files Third Party App N P F L
  21. 21. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Shell Shell Name Ash Bourne Bash (Bourne Again) Korn C-shell T-shell Zsh Author Kenneth Almquist Brian Fox/Chet Ramey Eric Gisin William Joy Paul Falstad Binary ash sh Bash ksh csh tcsh zsh Default Prompt $ $ $ % % N P F L
  22. 22. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Disk & Partitioning Primary v.s Extended Linux File System Partition Leased SWAP Partition N P F L
  23. 23. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Installation Go To Lab Install Linux O.S Red Hat & Fedora :- N P F L
  24. 24. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Window System Two desktop environments provided by Red Hat: • GNOME: the default desktop environment. • KDE: an alternate desktop environment. Note:- “A typical Linux system will run six virtual consoles and one graphical console” N P F L
  25. 25. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Virtual Consoles and Graphic Console Switch among virtual consoles by typing: Ctrl-Alt-F[1-6] Access the graphical console by typing: Ctrl-Alt-F7 N P F L
  26. 26. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L
  27. 27. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com RH033 - Red Hat Linux Essentials RHCE N P F L
  28. 28. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Unit3: Using The System N P F L
  29. 29. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Module Overview o Log in and out of the system. o State the structure of Linux commands. o Execute basic Linux commands. o Change your password. o Use the command history. o Use the keyboard and mouse effectively. N P F L
  30. 30. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Log in and out of the system Linux is Multi-user and Multitasking Linux is a multi-user, multitasking operating system Multiple users can run multiple tasks simultaneously, independent of each other. Always need to "log in" before using the system Identify yourself with username, password Multiple ways to log in to the system • Console: Directly attached keyboard, mouse, monitor • Serial terminal • Network connection N P F L
  31. 31. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Log in and out of the system N P F L
  32. 32. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Log in and out of the system Switching between virtual consoles and the graphical environment ● A typical Linux system will run six virtual consoles and one graphical console • Server systems often have only virtual consoles • Desktops and workstations typically have both ● Switch among virtual consoles by typing: Ctrl-Alt-F[1-6] ● Access the graphical console by typing Ctrl- Alt-F7 N P F L
  33. 33. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com State the structure of Linux commands Command Prompt Examples: [user@host ~]$ [root@host ~]# $ # • The dollar ($) usually means: "logged in as regular user" • The hash (#) usually means: "logged in as root" N P F L
  34. 34. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com State the structure of Linux commands Linux Command Syntax $ command option(s) argument(s) $ ls just command $ ls -l command and option $ ls /dev command and argument $ ls -l /dev command, option and argument $ ls –I I node , index number of file N P F L
  35. 35. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com State the structure of Linux commands RIGHT 1. Separation $ mail -f personal $ who -u 2. Order $ mail -s test root $ who -u 3. Multiple options $ who -m -u $ who –mu WRONG 1. Separation $ mail - f personal $ who-u 2. Order $ mail test root -s $ -u who 3. Multiple options $ who -m-u $ who -m u Command Format Examples N P F L
  36. 36. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Execute basic Linux commands passwd: Change your password mkpasswd: Generate a random password date, cal: Find out today's date and displays a calendar who, finger: Find out who else is active on the system clear: Clear the screen echo: Write a message to your own screen write: Write a message to other screens wall: Write a message to all screens talk: Talk to other users on the system mesg: Switch on/off reception of write, wall and talk messages N P F L
  37. 37. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Execute basic Linux commands The date Command __________________ date shows the current date and time $ date Fri Jun 6 11:15:10 CET 2003 N P F L
  38. 38. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Execute basic Linux commands The cal Command ________________ cal shows a calendar Synopsis: cal [Month] [Year] $ cal 6 2003 June 2003 Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 $ N P F L
  39. 39. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Execute basic Linux commands Who Is on the System _____________________ who shows who is logged onto the system $ who root tty1 Mar 5 11:10 User1 tty2 Mar 5 11:04 $ who am i host!User1 tty2 Mar 5 11:04 But: $ whoami user1 N P F L
  40. 40. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Execute basic Linux commands Finding Information about Users _____________________________ The finger command shows info about other users Synopsis: finger [user][@host] $ finger Login Name Tty Idle Login Time User1 Tux (1) 2 Mar 5 11:04 root root *1 7 Mar 5 11:10 $ finger User1 Login: User1 Name: Tux (1) Directory: /home/User1 Shell: /bin/bash On since Fri Mar 5 11:04 (CET) on tty2 No mail. No plan. N P F L
  41. 41. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Execute basic Linux commands The clear, echo, write, and wall Commands _______________________________________ The clear command clears your screen $ clear The echo command writes messages to your own screen $ echo Who wants to go to lunch? Who wants to go to lunch? Use write to display a text message on a user's terminal $ write user2 Message <ctrl-d> Use wall to place a message on all logged in user's displays $ wall I'm back <ctrl-d> N P F L
  42. 42. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Execute basic Linux commands Talk with Another User _____________________ If Ahmed wants to talk with Momen, Ahmed enters: $ talk Momen If Momen also wants to talk with Ahmed, Momen enters: $ talk Ahmed N P F L
  43. 43. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Execute basic Linux commands The mesg Command The mesg command controls whether other users can send messages to you with the write, wall or talk command or through output redirection. User User1 at user1: $ mesg n User User1 at User2: $ write User1 User1 write: User1 has disabled messages on User1 $ mesg y N P F L
  44. 44. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Execute basic Linux commands • <backspace>, <ctrl-h> • <ctrl-c> • <ctrl-d> • <ctrl-s> • <ctrl-q> • <ctrl-w> • <ctrl-u> • <tab> • Corrects mistakes • Terminates the current command and returns to the shell • End of transmission • Temporarily stops output to the screen • Resumes output • Erase last word • Erase the entire line • Command or filename completion N P F L
  45. 45. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Execute basic Linux commands • <arrow up> • <arrow down> • <arrow left> • <arrow right> • <shift page-up> • <shift page-down> • <Ctrl-R> • Previous command • Next command • One character to the left • One character to the right • Look at the output of previous commands • Look at the output of later commands; eventually gets youback to the command prompt • Search for a command in thecommand history N P F L
  46. 46. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Change your password To change your password using GNOME, navigate to System->Preferences->About Me and then click Password. ● To change your password from a terminal:passwd N P F L
  47. 47. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Use the command history Command History _______________ Command history also can be viewed with history command $ history 5 99 clear 999 wc .bash_profile 1000 wc .bash_profile 1001 wc .bash_profile 1000 history $ !! Run last command $ !-3 Run last 3 command N P F L
  48. 48. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Use the keyboard and mouse effectively Go To Lab N P F L
  49. 49. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L
  50. 50. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com RH033 - Red Hat Linux Essentials RHCE N P F L
  51. 51. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Unit4: Working with Files and Directories N P F L
  52. 52. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Module Overview o Describe the different file types o Describe file and pathnames o Create, delete, copy, move and list directories o Create, delete, copy and move files o View the content of both text and binary files N P F L
  53. 53. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the different file types N P F L
  54. 54. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the different file types Linux Filenames _______________ • Should be descriptive of the content • Should use only alphanumeric characters:UPPERCASE, lowercase, number, @, _ • Should not include embedded blanks • Should not contain shell metacharacters:* ? > < / ; & ! [ ] | ' " ( ){} • Should not begin with + or - sign • Are case-sensitive • Filenames starting with a . are hidden • The maximum number of characters for a filename is 255 N P F L
  55. 55. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Absolute and Relative Pathnames ______________________________ Absolute pathnames • Begin with a forward slash “/” • Complete "road map" to file location • Can be used anytime you wish to specify a file name Relative pathnames • Do not begin with a slash • Specify location relative to your current working directory • Can be used as a shorter way to specify a file name Describe file and pathnames N P F L
  56. 56. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Current Working Directory _______________________ ● Each shell and system process has a current working directory (cwd) ● pwd Displays the absolute path to the shell's cwd Describe file and pathnames N P F L
  57. 57. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Create, delete, copy, move and list directories Change Current Directory _________________________ With the cd (change directory) command: $ cd dir_name $ cd doc (relative) $ cd /home/user1/doc (full& absolute) $ cd ~user1/doc (home) $ cd (Go to your home directory) $ cd .. (Go one directory up) $ cd - (Go to previous directory) N P F L
  58. 58. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Create, delete, copy, move and list directories Listing Directory Contents ● Lists the contents of the current directory or a specified directory ● Usage: • ls [options] [files_or_dirs] ● Example: • ls -a (include hidden files) • ls -l (display extra information) • ls -R (recurse through directories) • ls -ld (directory and symlink information) N P F L
  59. 59. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Create, delete, copy, move and list directories Working with Multiple Directories _____________________________ Create and remove multiple directories simultaneously with the –p flag $ mkdir -p dir1/dir2/dir3 $ rmdir -p dir1/dir2/dir3 $ rmdir doc test rmdir: doc: Directory not $ directory must be empty! N P F L
  60. 60. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Create, delete, copy and move files The touch Command __________________ The touch command creates an empty file, or updates the modification time of an existing file. $ ls -l -rw-rw-r-- 1 tux1 penguins 512 Feb 24 11:10 docs $ touch docs $ ls -l -rw-rw-r-- 1 tux1 penguins 512 Mar 5 15:37 docs $ touch new $ ls -l -rw-rw-r-- 1 tux1 penguins 512 Mar 5 15:37 docs -rw-rw-r-- 1 tux1 penguins 0 Mar 5 15:37 new N P F L
  61. 61. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Create, delete, copy and move files Remove File or Directory __________________ $ rm dir $ rm –p /dir1/dir2/dir3 Remove more Director's $ rm –p dir1/dir2/dir3 $ rm –f dir1/dir2/dir3 Force Remove Dir If Empty or no $ rm –p file1/dir4/file7/dir7 $ rmdir –r dir2 Remove Dire and sub Director's and Files $ mkdir -p dir1/dir2/dir3 $ rmdir -p dir1/dir2/dir3 N P F L
  62. 62. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Create, delete, copy and move files and Directory‟s Copying Files and Directory's __________________________ The cp command copies files and directory’s : cp source[s] [target] $ cp –r dir1 /home/user1/myfiles $ cp –r .dir1 /home/user1/myfiles/momendir Copy Hidden Dir with new name N P F L
  63. 63. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Create, delete, copy and move files and Directory‟s Moving Files and Directory's _________________________ The mv command move files and directory’s: . mv <source> <Destination> $ mv file1 /home/user1 $ mv file1 dir1 /home/user1 Move multi file‟s and Dir $ mv dir11 /home/user1/dir12 Move Dir with new name _____________________________________________________ Hide File or Directory‟s ____________________ $ mv file1 .file1 $ mv dir4 .dir4 N P F L
  64. 64. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Create, delete, copy and move files File Link ________ File Link Type: • Hard Link – you can store mirrored file in another location that has every changed in the master file “File Synchronization” “Foul tolerance” • Sof Link – as short cut file $ ln file1 /home/user1/file1 you can create with different name (Hard Link) $ ln file1-s /home/user file1 (Soft Link) N P F L
  65. 65. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Create, delete, copy and move files Show File Contents _______________ $ cat File2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- File Details _________ $ wc file1 show n of line , carachters , word’s N P F L
  66. 66. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com View the content of both text and binary files Displaying Files Page by Page __________________________ With the more or less commands: $ less File1 $ more File1 Displaying Binary Files ___________________ With the od command $ od File1  Display File as Binary $ od -c File1  Display File as Decimal $ od –h File1  Display File as Hexadecimal N P F L
  67. 67. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Splitting File Splitting Files ___________ You can split a file into a smaller files with the split command split -b <Bytes> file [prefix] $ Split –b 1024 File1 Filexs  Split File1 to more Files each spitted File is <1024> Join Smaller Files into Large File ____________________________ $ cat filexsa filexsb filexsc >output file name Or $ cat filexs* >output file name N P F L
  68. 68. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L
  69. 69. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com RH033 - Red Hat Linux Essentials RHCE N P F L
  70. 70. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Unit5: File and Directory Permissions N P F L
  71. 71. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Module Overview o Explain the Linux security model o List the permissions required to perform several common commands o Change permissions using symbolic and octal notation o Describe how default permissions are calculated N P F L
  72. 72. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Explain the Linux security model Access Level Permission User & Owner Group Other -rw-r--r-- 1 user2 sales 171 Jun 4 10:23 file2 drwxr-xr-x 2 user1 hr 512 Jun 7 11:13 mydir File Type Permi -ssion Link Counter Owner Group Size Modification Time Name N P F L
  73. 73. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Explain the Linux security model Permissions Notation ___________________ rwx rwx rwx User group other regular files: r file is readable w file is writeable x file is executable ( if in an executable format ) directories: r contents of directory can be listed (ls) w contents can be modified (add/delete files) x change into directory is possible (cd) r read w write x execute N P F L
  74. 74. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com List the permissions required to perform several common commands $ ls –l -rw-r--r-- 1 user2 sales 171 Jun 4 10:23 file2 drwxr-xr-x 2 user1 hr 512 Jun 7 11:13 mydir N P F L
  75. 75. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Change permissions using symbolic and octal notation Assign Permission Symbolic Method Numeric & Octal Method N P F L
  76. 76. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Change permissions using symbolic and octal notation Assign Permission by Symbolic Method:- __________________________________ $ chmod ugo+rwx file1 Full control 4 user group and other $ chmod a+rwx dir1 Full control 4 user group and other $ chmod o-wx dir2  Deny permission write and execute to other + add permission - Remove Permission U = User & Owner G = Group O = Other A = All <u+g+o> N P F L
  77. 77. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Change permissions using symbolic and octal notation User group other r w x r w x r w x 4 2 1 4 2 1 4 2 1 ------ ------- ------- 7 7 7 =Full Control 4 (U+G+O) R  22 = 4 W  21 = 2 X  20 = 1 -  0 = 0 --------------------- 7 Example:- $ chmod 764 file1 N P F L
  78. 78. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe how default permissions are calculated Any New File Or Directory Crated by default Has default permission from System. N P F L
  79. 79. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe how default permissions are calculated Dir : 777 - 022 = 755 ( rwx rw- rw-) Example:- I need when create any new Directory the default permission is { rw- r– r--} (644) Net permission – Full permission = umask 644 - 777 = 133 ? UMASK is 133 $ umask 133 N P F L
  80. 80. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe how default permissions are calculated Change UMASK using Symbolic Method: ______________________________________ $ umask u=rwx,g=rw,o=r  Set umask by symbolic $ umask –S  Show Symbolic umask 4 all users Note: If Machine Restarted the umask change to default (022,002) $ cat /etc/bashrc  edit umask in this file by root 4 force umask constant on all users umask 022 N P F L
  81. 81. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L
  82. 82. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com RH033 - Red Hat Linux Essentials RHCE N P F L
  83. 83. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Unit6: Linux Documentation & Help N P F L
  84. 84. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Module Overview o Describe the use of man o Describe the use of info o Describe the use of whatis o Describe the use of help o Describe the documentation Location N P F L
  85. 85. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the use of man The man Command _________________ With the man command you can read the manual page of commands. Manual pages are stored in /usr/share/man The manual page consists of: Name The name of the command and a one-line description Synopsis The syntax of the command Description Explanation of how the command works and what it does Options An explanation of the options Files The files used by the command Bugs Known bugs and errors See also Other commands related to this one N P F L
  86. 86. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the use of man $ man finger NAME finger - user information lookup program SYNOPSIS finger [-lmsp] [user ...] [user@host] DESCRIPTION The finger command displays information about the system users. Options are: -s Finger displays the user's login name,: : The -k option of the man command or the apropos command prints out a description of all entries which match the given keyword $ man –k print N P F L
  87. 87. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the use of man Manual pages are divided in 9 sections: _________________________________ 1. User commands 2. System calls 3. Libc calls 4. Devices 5. File formats and protocols 6. Games 7. Conventions, macro packages and so forth 8. System administration 9. Kernel Certain subjects appear in multiple sections To select correct section, add section number: man 1 passwd (about the passwd command) man 5 passwd (about the passwd file) N P F L
  88. 88. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the use of man $ man –a passwd  Show command Section page by page $ man –w passwd  Command File Path $ man –k list  search about <list> in entire manual N P F L
  89. 89. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the use of Info The info Command ______________________ Sometimes a replacement for manual pages Widely used by the GNU project Information for info is stored in /usr/share/info Some info commands: space next screen of text del or bs previous screen of text n next node p previous node q quit info / or s search about word $ info pwd N P F L
  90. 90. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the use of help The --help Option ________________ Another way of getting help about a command Help is built in the command itself (if supported) $ who --help Usage: who [OPTION]... [ FILE | ARG1 ARG2 ] -h, --heading print line of column headings -m only hostname and user associated with stdin -q, --count all login names and number of users logged in --help display this help and exit --version output version information and exit N P F L
  91. 91. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the use of whatis The whatis Option ________________ Another way of getting help about a command $ whatis pwd N P F L
  92. 92. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the documentation Location Usually stored in /usr/share/doc/<programname> N P F L
  93. 93. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L
  94. 94. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com RH033 - Red Hat Linux Essentials RHCE N P F L
  95. 95. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Unit7: Tour Through Linux N P F L
  96. 96. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Module Overview o Describe the structure of the filesystem o Mount and unmount Devices N P F L
  97. 97. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the structure of the filesystem N P F L
  98. 98. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the structure of the filesystem /bin, /lib, /sbin ____________ • /bin contains executables for every user • /sbin contains system administration executables • /lib contains libraries • Should always be available  At system boot  In single user mode  When booting from rescue disk N P F L
  99. 99. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the structure of the filesystem /Boot _____ The /boot directory contains the kernel images, some other things related to these images and the files needed for the bootloader (LILO or GRUB). N P F L
  100. 100. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the structure of the filesystem /dev ____ Contains special files that represent hardware devices Block special device, for example, a hard disk Character special device, for example, mouse and keyboard N P F L
  101. 101. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the structure of the filesystem /etc ___ • Contains system-wide configuration files • Some subsystems have multiple files and therefore use a separate directory /etc/X11 contains X Window System configuration /etc/skel contains default user configuration files /etc/sysconfig contains system configuration N P F L
  102. 102. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the structure of the filesystem /home _____ Home directories of users N P F L
  103. 103. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the structure of the filesystem /mnt ____ Mount points for other filesystems N P F L
  104. 104. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the structure of the filesystem /proc _____ • Virtual filesystem • Represents kernel and process information N P F L
  105. 105. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the structure of the filesystem /root ____ Home directory of the root user N P F L
  106. 106. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the structure of the filesystem /tmp ____ • Temporary storage space for programs, users • Usually automatic cleanup mechanism active N P F L
  107. 107. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the structure of the filesystem /usr ___ • UNIX System Resources • Contains all programs, libraries and so on which are not • essential for system boot and emergency operations /usr/local intended for programs not in the distribution Locally developed Locally compiled N P F L
  108. 108. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the structure of the filesystem /var ____ • Files of variable size Logfiles Lockfiles • Directories with variable content Mail Scheduling Printing • Temporary storage space, longer than /tmp N P F L
  109. 109. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the structure of the filesystem /lost+found __________ • Exists in every filesystem • Place where lost+found files are stored after a crash recovery by fsck. N P F L
  110. 110. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the structure of the filesystem Other Directories in / ____________________ • /opt: used for some software from external providers Separate filesystem advisable • Whatever you create yourself. N P F L
  111. 111. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Mount and unmount Devices The mount Command ____________________ The mount command mounts a filesystem Makes it part of the unified filesystem structure mount [-t type] [-o opts] device mountpnt $ mount /dev/hda5 /usr N P F L
  112. 112. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Mount and unmount Devices The umount Command _____________________ The umount command unmounts a filesystem Takes it out of the unified filesystem structure Filesystem should not be busy umount {device|mountpnt} $ umount /dev/hda5 - OR - $ umount /usr N P F L
  113. 113. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com The /etc/fstab File _________________ • /etc/fstab lists all known filesystems on the system Mount and unmount Devices N P F L
  114. 114. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L
  115. 115. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com RH033 - Red Hat Linux Essentials RHCE N P F L
  116. 116. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Unit8: Editing Files N P F L
  117. 117. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Module Overview o Determine the type of file using file o Edit text files with vi o Discuss other text file editors such as kedit N P F L
  118. 118. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Determine the type of file using file Editing Files __________ Use file command to determine the content of a file To edit text files, use an editor Non-text files can only be changed using the application that created them, or with a hex editor But most configuration files under Linux are text files $ file /etc/passwd N P F L
  119. 119. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Edit text files with vi The vi text editor ______________ • Default editor in all UNIX operating systems • Usually the only editor available in emergencies • Relatively hard to learn, but really powerful • As a Linux user, you should be able to use vi for basic editing tasks -But it's OK if you prefer another editor for daily work • vi in Linux is usually vim (vi improved): • Syntax highlighting • Arrow keys, Del, BS work in insert mode • Multi level undo • Mouse support N P F L
  120. 120. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Edit text files with vi vi Modes vi knows three modes of operation Command mode (for simple, one-letter commands) Edit mode (insert text) ex mode (for complicated commands) Can easily change between modes N P F L
  121. 121. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Edit text files with vi $ vi myfile.txt Cursor Movement in Command Mode _________________________________ N P F L
  122. 122. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Edit text files with vi Editing Text in Command Mode ____________________________ To delete a single character under cursor x To delete a single character left of cursor X To replace a single character r Undo the last change u To repeat last command . To join two lines together J N P F L
  123. 123. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Edit text files with vi Switching to Edit Mode ____________________ • To insert text at begin of line I • To insert text before cursor i • To append text after cursor a • To append text at end of line A • To go back to command mode <ESC> N P F L
  124. 124. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Edit text files with vi Searching for mhany ___________________ To search for a pattern (in command mode): /<mhany> Replacing Patterns _________________ Advanced search and replace can be done in ex mode: To replace old with new: :1,$s /old/new/g N P F L
  125. 125. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Edit text files with vi Cut, Copy and Paste ___________________ • To cut a whole line into buffer: dd • To copy a whole line into buffer: yy • To paste contents of buffers here: p • To cut, copy multiple lines, proceed command by number: 3dd, 8yy Exiting vi__ • To save and exit in command mode ZZ • To save in ex mode :w • To forcefully save file in ex mode :w! • To quit without saving in ex mode :q • To forcefully exit in ex mode :q! • To save and exit in ex mode (recommended) :wq • To save and exit in ex mode, shorter :x N P F L
  126. 126. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Edit text files with vi N P F L
  127. 127. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Other Editors ___________ A typical Linux distribution comes with a large number of editors. Examples: Text mode editors pico (really simple) Original vi emacs (even more powerful and complicated than vi) Graphical mode editors kedit, kwrite gedit Hex editors allow you to change non-text files if you know the internal structure khexedit N P F L
  128. 128. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L
  129. 129. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com RH033 - Red Hat Linux Essentials RHCE N P F L
  130. 130. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Unit9: Shell Basics N P F L
  131. 131. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Module Overview o Explain the function of the shell o Discuss metacharacters and reserved words o Use wildcards to access files with similar names o Use redirection and pipes o Use command substitution o Work with shell variables o Use aliases o Create Scripts N P F L
  132. 132. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Explain the function of the shell The Shell The "shell" is the user interface to Linux N P F L
  133. 133. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Discuss metacharacters and reserved words Metacharacters and Reserved Words Metacharacters are characters that the shell interprets as having a special meaning. Reserved words are words that the shell interprets as special commands. Examples: < > | ; ! ? * [ ] $ " ' ` ~ ( ) { } Examples: case do done elif else esac fi for function if in select then until while N P F L
  134. 134. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Use wildcards to access files with similar names $ echo *[1-5]  get all file that have no – 1 to 5 test1 test2 $ echo [!t]*  get all files exception have (t) Myfile $ echo ?[!y]*[2-5]  non have (y) but have 2 to 5 test2 test1 N P F L
  135. 135. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Use redirection and pipes File Descriptors • Every program has a number of file descriptors associated with it • Three descriptors are assigned by the shell when the program starts (STDIN, STDOUT and STDERR) • Other descriptors are assigned by the program when it opens files N P F L
  136. 136. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Input Redirection STDIN redirected from file: $ cat < file1 Hi Welcome Etc Use redirection and pipes N P F L
  137. 137. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Use redirection and pipes Output Redirection $ ls > fileb $ cat > new_filex Save this line <Ctrl-D> N P F L
  138. 138. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Use redirection and pipes Error Redirection $ ls-l 2> errorfile $ cat errorfile Ls-l command not found ---------------------------------------------------------------- Redirect and append errors to a file: $ cat-a 2>> errorfile N P F L
  139. 139. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Use redirection and pipes Pipes A sequence of two or more commands separated by a vertical bar (|) is called a pipe or pipeline $ ls –l | wc -l N P F L
  140. 140. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Common Filters expand, unexpand: Change tabs to spaces and vice versa sed: Allows string substitutions awk: Pattern scanning and processing fmt: Insert line wraps so text looks pretty tac: Display lines in reverse order tr: Substitute characters grep: Only displays lines that match a pattern nl: Number lines pr: Format for printer sort: Sort the lines in the file $ tr filea Use redirection and pipes N P F L
  141. 141. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Use redirection and pipes Split Output The tee command reads standard input and sends the data to both standard out and a file. $ ls | tee ls1.save | wc -l 3 $ cat ls1.save file1 file2 file3 N P F L
  142. 142. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Use command substitution Command Substitution Command Substitution allows you to use the output of a command as arguments for another command. $ echo there are $(cat filea | wc –l) N P F L
  143. 143. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Use command substitution Command Grouping Multiple commands can be entered on the same line, separated by a semicolon (;) $ echo my date is ; date ; cat filea ; ls $ date ; pwd N P F L
  144. 144. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Work with shell variables Shell Variables Variables are part of the environment of a process A variable has an unique name The first character must not be a digit To assign a value to a variable use: variable=value $ VAR1=“Welcome in Linux“ $ echo $VAR1 Welcome in Linux $ VAR2=50 $ echo $VAR2 50 N P F L
  145. 145. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Work with shell variables $ x=6 $ echo „my number is $x‟ My number is $x $ echo “my number is $x” My number is 6 N P F L
  146. 146. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Work with shell variables Standard Shell Variables The shell uses several shell variables internally These variables are always written in uppercase Example: $: PID of current shell PATH: Path which is searched for executable’s PS1: Primary shell prompt PS2: Secondary shell prompt PWD: Current working directory HOME: Home directory of user LANG: Language of user N P F L
  147. 147. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Work with shell variables Return Codes from Commands A command returns a value to the parent process. By convention, zero means success and a non-zero value means an error occurred. A pipeline returns a single value to its parent The environment variable ? contains the return code of the previous command. $ ls Fiel1 file2 dir1 dir2 $ echo $? 0 $ cat fileab cat: filea: No such file or directory $ echo $? 1 N P F L
  148. 148. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Use aliases Aliases The alias command allows you to set up aliases for often-used commands Examples: $ alias ll='ls -l' $ alias rm='rm -i' To show all currently defined aliases: $ alias To delete an alias: $ unalias ll $ ll bash: ll: command not found N P F L
  149. 149. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Create Scripts $ vi momenscript >ls >date :wq --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $ chmod 700 momenscript $ ls –l momenscript $ bash momenscript $ source momenscript $ sh momenscript $ . momenscript N P F L
  150. 150. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L
  151. 151. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com RH033 - Red Hat Linux Essentials RHCE N P F L
  152. 152. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Unit10: Working with Processes N P F L
  153. 153. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Module Overview o Define a Linux process o Describe the relationship between parent and child processes o Explain the purpose of a shell o Start foreground and background processes o Explain the concept of signals and use them to terminate processes o Manage processes using GUI N P F L
  154. 154. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Define a Linux process What Is a Process? • A program is an executable file • A process is a program which is being executed • Each process has its own environment: To see the PID of your current shell process type: $ echo $$ N P F L
  155. 155. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the relationship between parent and child processes All processes are started by other processes Parent/Child relationship $ ls -l A process can be terminated because of two reasons: • The process terminates itself when done • The process is terminated by a signal from another process N P F L
  156. 156. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the relationship between parent and child processes Monitoring Processes The ps command displays process status information ps supports a large number of options - you typically use ps aux: • a all processes attached to a terminal • x all other processes • u provides more columns N P F L
  157. 157. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Describe the relationship between parent and child processes Viewing Process Hierarchy pstree shows process hierarchy Or $ top N P F L
  158. 158. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Start foreground and background processes Starting Processes Foreground Processes Background Processes N P F L
  159. 159. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Start foreground and background processes Foreground Processes $ find / -name README Foreground processes are invoked by simply typing a command at the command line. Background Processes $ find / -name README & Background processes are invoked by putting an "&" at the end of the command line. N P F L
  160. 160. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Explain the concept of signals and use them to terminate processes Job Control in the Bash Shell <ctrl-z> suspends foreground task jobs lists background or suspended jobs fg resume suspended task in the foreground bg resume suspended task in the background N P F L
  161. 161. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Explain the concept of signals and use them to terminate processes Kill Signals Several signals can be sent to a process Using keyboard interrupts (if foreground process) $ kill -9 5698 Using the kill command Synopsis: kill -signal PID Using the killall command to kill all named apps Synopsis: killall -signal application N P F L
  162. 162. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Explain the concept of signals and use them to terminate processes Running Long Processes The nohup command stops a process from being killed if you log off the system before it completes, by intercepting and ignoring the SIGHUP and SIGQUIT (hangup and quit) signals. $ nohup ls –l  Run command $ logout  Logout from system  Login  login to system $ cat nohup.out  if you need to show last run command result N P F L
  163. 163. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Explain the concept of signals and use them to terminate processes N P F L
  164. 164. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Explain the concept of signals and use them to terminate processes The nice Command The nice command is used to start a process with a user defined priority nice [-n <value>] <original command> $ nice –n 11 ls –l  Run (ls –l)command with priority <11> N P F L
  165. 165. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Explain the concept of signals and use them to terminate processes The renice Command The renice command is used to change the priority of a currently running process renice <new_priority> <PID> $ renice 7 6593  Change pritority value 4 PID 6593 to <7> N P F L
  166. 166. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Manage processes using GUI N P F L
  167. 167. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L
  168. 168. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com RH033 - Red Hat Linux Essentials RHCE N P F L
  169. 169. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Unit11: Linux Utilities N P F L
  170. 170. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Module Overview o Use the find and locate command to search for files o Use the cut command to list specific columns of a file o Use the grep command to search text files for patterns o Use the head and tail commands to view specific lines in a file o Use the sort command to sort the contents of a file o Use the type, which and whereis commands to find commands o Use the file command to find out the content of a file o Use the join commands to combine files o Comprise the files N P F L
  171. 171. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com The find Command $ find path expression N P F L
  172. 172. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com The find Command $ find . -name phone  Search about phone in current directory $ find . -name phone –print  Search and print path $ find . -name 'b*' -exec ls -i {} ;  search any file have (B) and execute as ls -l $ find . -name b* -ok rm {} ;  search any file have (B) and remove file by file $ find . -name b* -exec rm {} ;  search any file have (B) and remove all file $ find . -perm 764  Search by permision 764 $ find . -name 's*' -type f -a -size +2  Search by size +2 k locate Command locate allows you to quickly find a file on the system, based on simple criteria $ updatedb $ locate README N P F L
  173. 173. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com The Cut Command The cut Command Pull selected columns or fields from one or more files. Syntax: cut -f(ields) -d(elimiter) file(s) cut -c(haracters) file(s) $ cut –f 1,3,4,7,9 –d: /etc/passwd $ cut –f 1-18 –d /etc/passwd > outputfile $ cat outputfile N P F L
  174. 174. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com The grep Command The grep Command Searches one or more files or standard input for lines matching pattern Simple match or Regular Expression Syntax grep [options] pattern [file1 ...] $ grep root /etc/passwd  get number of (root) word in etc/passwd file Option‟s: -c “root$”  get but root must existing in last line -c “root^”  get but root must existing in first line N P F L
  175. 175. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com The grep Command The grep Command $ fgrep  Faster can‟t use Metacharacters (* / -) $ egrep  search about more than word‟s in file such as < $ grep „test1 ; phone „ $ zgrep  Search in Compressed file (file.tar.gz or file.bz2) Note:- You can search about paragraph in file by „paragraph‟ N P F L
  176. 176. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L The head and tail Commands The head command can be used to view the first few lines of a file or files. The command syntax is: $ head [-lines] file(s) $ head -4 /etc/passwd  Show only first 4 lines in passwd file --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The tail command displays the last few lines of a file or files. The command syntax is: $ tail [{-lines|+lines|}] file(s) $ tail -4 /etc/passwd  Show only last 4 lines in passwd file $ tail -4 | head -4 The head and tail Command
  177. 177. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L The Sort Command The Sort Command The sort command sorts the lines in the file specified and writes the result to standard output. $ sort /etc/passwd  Sort file from A-Z $ sort –n /etc/passwd  Sort file by number from 1-9 $ sort –r /etc/passwd  Sort file by reverse viewer
  178. 178. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L The type, which and whereis commands The type, which and whereis Commands To find out what the path to a command is, use type $ type ls date echo --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- To find out where the binary is located, use which $ which ls date echo --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- To locate the binary, source and manual page files of a command, use whereis $ whereis ls date echo
  179. 179. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L The file Command The file Command With the file command, you can find out what the type of data in the file is. $ file /etc/passwd $ file /lib/cpp
  180. 180. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L The join command The Join Command The join and paste commands allow you to merge files together. (1) $ vi one A xxx B xxx C xxx :wq (2) $ vi two A yyy B yyy C yyy :wq
  181. 181. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L The join commands (3) $ join one two A xxx yyy B xxx yyy C xxx yyy -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Output this value $ join one two > mergedfile
  182. 182. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L Compress The File The gzip, gunzip and zcat Commands To compress or uncompress files use gzip, gunzip or zcat $ gzip fileneme  Compress File $ gunzip filename  Un Compress file $ zcat file.gz  Show compressed file $ zgrep file.gz $ zless file.gz $ zmore file.gz
  183. 183. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L
  184. 184. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com RH033 - Red Hat Linux Essentials RHCE N P F L
  185. 185. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Unit12: Shell Scripts N P F L
  186. 186. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Module Overview o Create a Scripts N P F L
  187. 187. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Create Scripts $ vi momenscript >ls >date :wq --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $ chmod 700 momenscript $ ls –l momenscript $ bash momenscript $ source momenscript $ sh momenscript $ . momenscript N P F L
  188. 188. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L
  189. 189. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com RH033 - Red Hat Linux Essentials RHCE N P F L
  190. 190. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Unit13: Linux GUI N P F L
  191. 191. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Module Overview o Components of the X Window System o The function of the X Server o The main characteristics of Desktop Environments o Switch between GNOME and KDE N P F L
  192. 192. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L The Linux Graphical User Interface • The "X Window System" is the GUI of Linux • Developed at MIT in 1984 • Current standards body: X Consortium Shortname: X ( XI Graphic & Xfree Graphic) X uses client-server model with network connections • Highly flexible • Easy exchange of components • Supports networked applications and sessions, independent of • the OS Components of the X Window System
  193. 193. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L The function of the X Server
  194. 194. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L X Components An X Server • Controls keyboard, mouse and one or more screens • Controls resolution, refresh rate and color depth • Allows simultaneous access by several clients • Performs basic graphic operations • Forwards keyboard and mouse events to the correct clients An X Client • Is for instance an application • Receives keyboard and mouse inputs from server • Sends output to be displayed to server A Window Manager • Is a special X Client • Performs "windows dressing" on other clients • Allows other client windows to be moved, iconified and so forth Components of the X Window System
  195. 195. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L XFree86 Configuration XFree86 needs to be configured for your hardware Keyboard Mouse Graphical adapter Monitor Things to configure: refresh rate, resolution, color depth Config file: /etc/X11/XF86Config X
  196. 196. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L X Servers in Linux Most distributions use XFree86 (www.xfree86.org) as their X Server • Open Source • Supports most video adapters Other X Servers for Linux are available as well • Metro-X (http://www.metrolink.com) • Xi Graphics (http://www.xig.com) X
  197. 197. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L Desktop Environments Examples: • GNOME (GNU Network Object Model Environment) • KDE (K Desktop Environment) The main characteristics of Desktop Environments
  198. 198. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L Switch between GNOME and KDE
  199. 199. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L
  200. 200. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com RH033 - Red Hat Linux Essentials RHCE N P F L
  201. 201. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Unit14: Basic System Configuration Tool N P F L
  202. 202. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Module Overview o List the order of login scripts o Discuss System Management tools o Install and uninstall additional software o Configure a printer o Configure a Network and sound card N P F L
  203. 203. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L List the order of login scripts Customizing User Environment Bash Initialization /etc/profile  Contain system administrator processes $ HOME/.bash_profile  Contain User processes $ HOME/.bash_login  Contain Login User Configuration $ HOME/.profile $ HOME/.bash_logout  Contain Logout User Configuration $ HOME/.bash_history  Save all Command history. $ HOME/.bashrc  Contain Alias Command # cat .bash_history
  204. 204. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L Discuss System Management tools List setup command (TUI Tool) # setup List system-config-<tab> command (GUI Tool) # system-config-<press tab> GUI  System Administration
  205. 205. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L Install and uninstall additional software Adding/Removing Software Using RPM Use rpm to install or upgrade software packages Common options: -i : installing new packages -U : upgrading existing packages -e : removing packages -h : Shows a progress bar $ rpm -ihv momenpro.i386.rpm momenpro ###############.... $ rpm -Uhv momenpro.i386.rpm momenpro ###############..... $ rpm -e momenpro RPM Red hat Package Management
  206. 206. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L Install and uninstall additional software You can Donwload any RPM pachage using Linux Tools such as , wget : # wget <download link> #wget http://www.download.org/rpmpackages/webmin.rpm 30% Webmin.rpm ###############.... 70kbp/s Total Size 16MB Use rpm Command # rpm –i packagename # rpm –ivh packagename  install package with show information and progress # rpm –Uvh Packagename  upgradeing with show info and progress # rpm –q packagename  Quarry about packagename
  207. 207. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L Install and uninstall additional software Install tar package and compressed file: # tar –zxf packagename.tar.gz  ( z ) for gzip  ( x ) for tar package extension  ( f ) for file
  208. 208. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L X Install and access webmin To access webmin interface http://localhost.localdomain:10000
  209. 209. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L Configure a printer To access Printer Manager Console http://localhost:631 Add New Printer ? Add New Class ? Manage Permission ? ….
  210. 210. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L Configure a Network and Sound card Configure Network Card : # ifconfig  for show ethernet configuration in tur # neat  for show ethernet configuration in GUI # ifconfig eth0  select and edite in eth0 # system-config-network -()()()()()()-
  211. 211. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L Configure a Network and Sound card Configure Sound card : # system-config-soundcard -GUI System Administration Sound card detection
  212. 212. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L
  213. 213. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L Certification Information • The Red Hat (http://www.redhat.com) is the distributor of Red Hat Linux, one of the leading commercial Linux distributions. As part of their service organization they have developed their own education leading to the Red Hat Certified Technician and Red • Hat Certified Engineer exams. In contrast to the other Linux exams, the RHCT and RHCE exams are performance based, which means that the examinee takes place behind an actual Red Hat Linux system and needs to demonstrate his/her skills on this system. The practical components of the RHCT exam takes about 2.5 hours, while the practical components of the RHCE exam take about five hours. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- • Linux Professional Institute (http://www.lpi.org) is an organization run by volunteers with the sole purpose of implementing a vendor-neutral certification program for Linux. They are sponsored by a number of Linux- related companies, among which IBM. The certification tests are delivered by VUE (Virtual University Enterprises) (http://www.vue.comLPI aims to implement three levels of certification, of which the first two levels are currently ready.
  214. 214. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L Certification Information  UnitedLinux (the consortium of Linux distributors SUSE, SCO, TurboLinux and Conectiva, http://www.unitedlinux.com) has announced a UnitedLinux certification, which will be an extension of the LPI certification. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- • CompTIA (http://www.comptia.org) is the organization that has, in the past, already developed a number of certifications that are aimed mostly at helpdesk personnel and hardware engineers. Recently CompTIA introduced the Linux+ exam, which is aimed at Linux Professionals with 6 months of experience with Linux. CompTIA tests are also delivered by VUE, and by Prometric (http://www.prometric.com).
  215. 215. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Certification Information N P F L The LX02 (Linux Power User) is the entry course in the IBM/Linux curriculum. Its aim is to teach a Linux novice to install and configure Linux so that he/she is able to run Linux on his/her personal workstation or home system in an environment that is mostly based on MS-Windows. The LX03 (Linux System Administration I: Implementation) is the main system administration course. Its aim is to teach a Linux user the techniques and practices used in installing, configuring, running and maintaining a Linux-based server. The LX07 (Linux Network Administration I: TCP/IP and TCP/IP Services) is the main network administration course. Its aim is to teach a Linux system administrator how to configure TCP/IP and various TCP/IP services that run on Linux. The LX22 (Linux Perl Programming) is the course that covers Perl programming. The LX23 (Linux Bash Programming) is the course that covers Bash shell programming and the various programs that are typically used in shell programs, such as grep, awk and sed.
  216. 216. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Certification Information N P F L The LX24 (Linux Network Administration II: Network Security and Firewalls) covers the configuration of a full-function firewall under Linux. As such, it also covers a number of security aspects of Linux that are not particularly related to firewalls, but apply to any networked system. The LX25 (Linux as a Web server - Apache) is the course which covers Apache, the most commonly used Web server on Linux and other UNIX platforms. The LX26 (Linux integration with Windows - Samba) is the course which covers Samba, the product which emulates a networked Windows NT server to the network.
  217. 217. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com Certification Information N P F L
  218. 218. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L Copyright © March 2012 , Engineer Mo‟men Hany Mohamed
  219. 219. By Eng Mo‟men Hany © Mobil: 01143739545 ^ Email: IT.momenhany@hotmail.com N P F L
  220. 220. White Board Last Viewed Copyright © March 2012 , Engineer Mo‟men Hany Mohamed

×