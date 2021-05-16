Successfully reported this slideshow.
SEZ vs EPZ Prepared By: Mohd. Shahnawaz (Assistant Professor) MBA (UGCNET-Management) MA (UGCNET-Education) B.Ed.
SEZ Special Economic Zone  SEZ or Special Economic Zone is an area in a country that is selected by the government for it...
EPZ Export Processing Zone  EPZ or Export Processing Zone is just like SEZ whose economic laws are different from the law...
Purpose of SEZ and EPZ  SEZ and EPZ were created by the governments of various countries with certain aims in mind like ...
Differences between SEZ and EPZ  SEZ are much larger in geographical size than EPZ.  SEZ has much larger scope of busine...
 The benefits of SEZ are more towards the growth of domestic business where as EPZ has the main objective of developing e...
THANK YOU
Education
May. 16, 2021

SEZ and EPZ By Shahnawaz

This presentation describe about Export Processing Zone and Special Economic Zone. It points out the key difference between them and the purpose of establishing them.

SEZ and EPZ By Shahnawaz

