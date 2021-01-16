Successfully reported this slideshow.
HOW TO GAIN MORE MARKET SHARE WITH DEEP SEGMENTATION & OPTIMIZATION Manh Phan
…growth hacking? …gain more share?
Customers just simply pick the better options in the maket. More market share? - Just be simply better.
“The difference between something good and something great is attention to detail.” - Charles R. Swindoll
5 APPSFLYER/ ADJUST/ KOCHAVA Business view Ques: HOW CAN WE ALLOCATE THE MINIMUM BUDGET TO ACHIEVE THE MAXIMUM KPIs? HCM/ ...
Trigger App Launch Order success Using Reorder “Everybody has a different taste of beauty, humor and interest.” Challenges...
Suggested Models & Use cases
Cash vouchers?
Does your app work as a functional app or habitual app?
Neighborhood-based Collaborative Filtering Linear Discriminant Analysis (LDA)
Myers-Briggs type Big Five personality traits
The nine Enneagram type
Psychographic + Demographic = Persona(s)
Limited resources!
21 “The Peak-end Rule says that people judge an experience based on how they felt at its peak and its end, not the average...
Thanks Manhphan.xiii@gmail.com
Segmentation desk in Vietnam Mobile Day 2020
  5 APPSFLYER/ ADJUST/ KOCHAVA Business view Ques: HOW CAN WE ALLOCATE THE MINIMUM BUDGET TO ACHIEVE THE MAXIMUM KPIs? HCM/ HANOI DATA WARE HOUSEAPP/WEB Facebook/ Google/… Or organically AMPLITUDE/ FB ANALYTICS,.. BIG QUERY, DATA STUDIO,.. If the conversion rate is the same, how much money are we going to spend? - Organic vs inorganic - CPI of Facebook & Google - Cost per submitted order - … How can we increase the delivered orders & the conversion rate of the funnel? - Taxonomy - Conversion rate - Cancelation rate - Cost per delivered order How can we boost the under-performance people? - RFM - Personalized coupons • ORDER • REVENUE • PROFIT Fat people
  Trigger App Launch Order success Using Reorder "Everybody has a different taste of beauty, humor and interest." Challenges: + 46 notifications / day + fb: 1 ads every 3 posts + Balanced between keeping our brand characteristics and following the trends. "That's all I can buy dude! I have the smaller food wallet size than that girl has. Hey, but then what is the best 50k food?" Challenges: + Difference in income and 'Wallet size for shopping' + Group order + Perceived wait times feel longer than actual wait times. + 'Reorder' or 'try-new-one' recommendation system. "Then why should I share? And actually, what is the thing that I want to share with others? My taste? Brands? Or even coupon?" Challenges: + Peak-End rules + Core values – what we are trying to stand for. + They complain online, but compliment offline. "I'm a Shopaholic, then what is the actual thing that give me interest while surfing? Coupon? New nearby stores? Trendy stuff?.." Challenges: + Placing an order is boring. + Install 60 – 90 apps but spend 77% time on top 3 apps.* + are you a functional app or habitual app? + Returning users have the same view as new users do. User Experience view Ques: WHAT IS THE VALUE THAT WE ARE TRYING TO CREATE? Healthy and balanced 'Flirting stage' 'Dating stage' 'In-a-relationship stage' 'Marriage stage' Like, love, hate Window shopping experience Order & Waiting experience Unboxing & sharing experience
  characteristics performance willing to share Psychographic segment (Personas) + Treatment searcher + Celebration creator + Netflix and eat guy + … ÞMyers-Briggs type/ Big Five personality traits / The nine Enneagram type RFM segment + Champions + Need our attention + Hibernating +… => By our empty hands and brains or python library maybe 🤖 'Net Promoter Score' segment + Detractors + Passive + Promoter => In-app survey or branding research. stickiness Behavioral segment + 3 min searching before order + Love seeing promotion + Make-it-quick person : order in 2 min => Machine learning for clustering by using K means, Neighborhood-based Collaborative Filtering Trigger App Launch Order success Using Reorder Healthy and balanced 'Flirting stage' 'Dating stage' 'In-a-relationship stage' 'Marriage stage' Like, love, hate Window shopping experience Order & Waiting experience Unboxing & sharing experience User Experience view Ques: WHAT IS THE VALUE THAT WE ARE TRYING TO CREATE?
  characteristics performance willing to share Psychographic segment (Personas) + Treatment searcher + Celebration creator + Netflix and eat guy + … RFM segment + Champions + Need our attention + Hibernating +… 'Net Promoter Score' segment + Detractors + Passive + Promoter stickiness Behavioral segment + 3 min searching before order + Love seeing promotion + Make-it-quick person : order in 2 min Trigger App Launch Order success Using Reorder Healthy and balanced 'Flirting stage' 'Dating stage' 'In-a-relationship stage' 'Marriage stage' Like, love, hate Window shopping experience Order & Waiting experience Unboxing & sharing experience User Experience view THEN, WHERE SHOULD WE START FIRST?
