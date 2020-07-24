Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
COMPANY PROFILE CV BINA MAJU UTAMA CV BINA MAJU UTAMA Jl. Beruang Raya Blok A3 no 36, Cikarang Baru, Bekasi Telp/Fax 021 8...
1. Kata Pengantar Di wilayah Cikarang terdapat tidak kurang dari lima kawasan industri besar seperti Jababeka, MM 2100, EJ...
2. Identitas Perusahaan Nama : CV Bina Maju Utama Direktur : Emir Sadikin Julisman Alamat : Jl. Beruang Raya Blok A3 no 36...
3. Alat Laboratorium Refurbished/Second Bergaransi seperti spectro, AAS, GC dll 4. Meja Kursi Sekolah mulai dari PAUD, SD,...
4. Pengalaman Pekerjaan A. Konstruksi Daftar pekerjaan yang sudah ditangani oleh Bp. Julisman, Direktur CV Bina Maju Utama...
Pekerjaan lain-lain No Tanggal SPK Pemberi Kerja Jenis Pekerjaan Nilai Pekerjaan 1 14/01/2010 CV Mattrasindo Abadi Konstru...
No Tanggal SPK Pemberi Kerja Jenis Pekerjaan Nilai Pekerjaan 31 8/7/2011 PT Paxar Indonesia Renovasi bangunan 57,400,000 3...
B. Pengadaan Barang-barang Consumable dan Safety 1. PT KIT Megadaya 2. PT Jaeil Indonesia 3. PT Necco Manufacturing Indone...
17. PT Keihin Indonesia 18. PT Cikarang Listrindo 19. PT Jotun Indonesia 20. Fave Hotel 21. Hotel Grand Zuri 22. Java Pala...
TERIMA KASIH
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

pusat jasa kontraktor deltamas cikarang pusat53

19 views

Published on

Hubungi kami sekarang juga. MITRACO TEKNIK, Jl. Beruang Raya Blok A3-36, Cikarang Baru, Bekasi. Mobile 0812 8472 9304, 0878 0006 2236. Email : emirsadikin@yahoo.com.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

pusat jasa kontraktor deltamas cikarang pusat53

  1. 1. COMPANY PROFILE CV BINA MAJU UTAMA CV BINA MAJU UTAMA Jl. Beruang Raya Blok A3 no 36, Cikarang Baru, Bekasi Telp/Fax 021 89144218, Mobile 081284729304, WA 087800062236 Blog: www.bina-maju-utama.blogspot.com Email: emirsadikin@yahoo.com
  2. 2. 1. Kata Pengantar Di wilayah Cikarang terdapat tidak kurang dari lima kawasan industri besar seperti Jababeka, MM 2100, EJIP, Delta Silicon dan GIIC dengan ribuan pabrik di dalamnya. Keberadaan ribuan perusahaan industri tersebut tentu saja memberikan stimulus yang besar terhadap pergerakan roda perekonomian karena timbulnya supply dan demand. Salah satu demand yang kami lihat adalah adanya kebutuhan terhadap pekerjaan konstruksi seperti renovasi bangunan, perbaikan bangunan, penambahan bangunan dan pembuatan bangunan baru. Kebutuhan lainnya adalah barang-barang consumable yang diperlukan dalam proses produksi. Selain itu ada juga kebutuhan pengurusan perizinan seperti IMB, UKL UPL dan berbagai perizinan lainnya. Dengan adanya demand tersebut maka kami mendirikan CV Bina Maju Utama untuk dapat memberikan pilihan lain kepada perusahaan industri yang membutuhkan jasa pekerjaan konstruksi, pengadaan barang-barang consumable dan perizinan. CV Bina Maju Utama didirikan oleh kami Emir Sadikin dan Bp. Julisman. Kami adalah mantan Senior Manager di PT Jababeka, Tbk yang telah menangani operasional kawasan industri selama 20 tahun. Bp. Julisman juga sudah menangani kawasan industri selama 17 tahun. Lima tahun terakhir dia sudah menangani lebih dari 60 proyek konstruksi di perusahaan industri di Cikarang. Kami percaya bahwa pengalaman panjang kami di dunia kawasan industri tersebut dapat memberikan nilai tambah tersendiri bagi jasa konstruksi dan perizinan yang kami tawarkan. Namun di atas semuanya, nilai dasar yang selalu kami pegang adalah menjaga kepercayaan. Pada akhirnya kami berharap dapat bekerja sama dan memberikan yang terbaik kepada perusahaan industri yang telah memberikan kepercayaannya. Cikarang, Februari 2017 Emir Sadikin Direktur
  3. 3. 2. Identitas Perusahaan Nama : CV Bina Maju Utama Direktur : Emir Sadikin Julisman Alamat : Jl. Beruang Raya Blok A3 no 36, Cikarang Baru, Bekasi Telepon : 021 89144218 Fax : 021 89144218 Mobile : 081284729304, 087800062236 Email : emirsadikin@yahoo.com SIUP : 503.09/1-1704/BPPT/PK-00/IX/2012 TDP : 100734610104 NPWP : 31.591.519.9-414.000 3. Apa yang kami tawarkan? A. Construction 1. Membangun gedung baru 2. Renovasi bangunan 3. Penambahan bangunan 4. Fasilitas penunjang B. Trading 1. Barang Kebutuhan Industri (barang safety dan consumable) seperti sepatu safety, masker, sarung tangan, helmet, rompi, lap majun dll. 2. Barang dan Peralatan Kebutuhan Pengolahan Air (PDAM) seperti meter air, box meter air, sambungan rumah, tube settler, filter nozzle, pasir silika dll.
  4. 4. 3. Alat Laboratorium Refurbished/Second Bergaransi seperti spectro, AAS, GC dll 4. Meja Kursi Sekolah mulai dari PAUD, SD, SMP sampai SMA C. Consulting 1. Perizinan Perusahaan - Surat Keterangan Domisili (SKD) - Tanda Daftar Perusahaan (TDP) - Surat Izin Usaha Perdagangan (SIUP) - Nomor Pokok Wajib Pajak (NPWP) - Izin Mendirikan Bangunan (IMB) - Izin Usaha Industri (IUI) - Izin Tenaga Kerja Asing - Dan perizinan perusahaan lainnya 2. Dokumen Lingkungan - Dokumen Pengelolaan Lingkungan Hidup (DPLH) - Upaya Pengelolaan Lingkungan dan Upaya Pemantauan Lingkungan (UKL UPL) - Rencana Pengelolaan Lingkungan dan Rencana Pemantauan Lingkungan (RKL RPL) - Analisis Mengenai Dampak Lingkungan (AMDAL) - Izin Limbah B3 (penyimpanan, transportasi, pengolahan) - Dan dokumen lingkungan lainnya 3. Sertifikasi ISO - Sertifikasi ISO 9001 - Sertifikasi ISO 14001 - Sertifikasi OHSAS 18001 - Sertifikasi SMK3 4. Konsultan Pajak - Jasa Pelaporan SPT (Tax Return Service) - Jasa Konsultasi Pajak (Tax Advisory Service) - Jasa Analisa Pajak (Tax Review Service) - Jasa Perencanaan Pajak (Tax Planning Service) - Jasa Pelatihan Pajak (In House Tax Training)
  5. 5. 4. Pengalaman Pekerjaan A. Konstruksi Daftar pekerjaan yang sudah ditangani oleh Bp. Julisman, Direktur CV Bina Maju Utama Pekerjaan Utama No Tanggal SPK Pemberi Kerja Jenis Pekerjaan Nilai Pekerjaan 1 10/5/2010 PT T Rad Indonesia Renovasi bangunan 343,900,000 2 7/6/2010 PT Paxar Indonesia Renovasi bangunan 392,050,000 3 10/6/2010 PT Avery Dennison Packaging Pembuatan ruangan 424,050,000 4 19/7/2010 PT Paxar Indonesia Renovasi lantai dan instalasi listrik 422,410,000 5 26/7/2010 PT Avery Dennison Packaging Pembangunan kantor 446,410,000 6 2/12/2010 PT Astra Nissan Diesel Indonesia Pemasangan atap 233,619,000 7 22/12/2010 PT Pacific Label Indonesia Renovasi kantor project 1 2,869,200,000 8 25/1/2011 PT Pacific Label Indonesia Renovasi kantor project 3 894,726,000 9 20/10/2011 CV Mattrasindo Abadi Konstruksi baja 265,000,000 10 23/12/2011 PT Sankyu Indonesia International Pembuatan atap 271,480,000 11 31/1/2012 PT Sankyu Indonesia International Kantor sementara 250,000,000 12 31/1/2012 PT Sankyu Indonesia International Pembongkaran dan cor baru lantai 1,245,000,000 13 01/03/2013 Yayasan Annajma Pembangunan gedung SD 800,000,000 14 15/07/2013 PT Berlina Epoxy Lantai 770,000,000 15 02/10/2013 PT Sankyu Indonesia International Konstruksi baja 531,000,000 16 03/10/2013 Yayasan Tekhnikon Pembangunan gedung SMK 1,750,000,000 17 29/12/2014 PT OM Indonesia Pembangunan pabrik 8,960,000,000 18 15/09/2015 Yayasan Tekhnikon Pembangunan gedung SMK thp 2 890,000,000
  6. 6. Pekerjaan lain-lain No Tanggal SPK Pemberi Kerja Jenis Pekerjaan Nilai Pekerjaan 1 14/01/2010 CV Mattrasindo Abadi Konstruksi baja 80,200,000 2 12/4/2010 PT Berlina, Tbk Pembuatan ruangan 102,600,000 3 14/04/2010 PT Tekpak Indonesia Pembuatan ware house 192,000,000 4 10/5/2010 PT T Rad Indonesia Renovasi bangunan 343,900,000 5 19/05/2010 PT Paxar Indonesia Pembuatan dudukan mesin 91,035,000 6 4/6/2010 PT Sankyu Indonesia International Pembuatan dudukan mesin 25,800,000 7 7/6/2010 PT Paxar Indonesia Renovasi bangunan 392,050,000 8 10/6/2010 PT Avery Dennison Packaging Pembuatan ruangan 424,050,000 9 1/7/2010 PT T Rad Indonesia Epoxy lantai 188,819,040 10 13/7/2010 PT Cheh Hwa Indonesia Pengecoran lantai beton 34,740,000 11 19/7/2010 PT Paxar Indonesia Renovasi lantai dan instalasi listrik 422,410,000 12 26/7/2010 PT Avery Dennison Packaging Pembangunan kantor 446,410,000 13 29/7/2010 PT Berlina, Tbk Instalasi chiller pipe 120,000,000 14 20/8/2010 PT Tekpak Indonesia Pembuatan kanopi 75,670,000 15 31/8/2010 PT Cheh Hwa Indonesia Cor lantai 45,000,000 16 15/10/2010 PT T Rad Indonesia Epoxy lantai 67,600,000 17 20/10/2010 PT Astra Multi Trucks Indonesia Pemasangan insulation 24,000,000 18 12/11/2010 PT T Rad Indonesia Tempat parkir 80,000,000 19 2/12/2010 PT Astra Nissan Diesel Indonesia Pemasangan atap 233,619,000 20 22/12/2010 PT Pacific Label Indonesia Renovasi kantor project 1 2,869,200,000 21 25/1/2011 PT Pacific Label Indonesia Renovasi kantor project 3 894,726,000 22 6/4/2011 PT Cheh Hwa Indonesia Perbaikan pagar belakang 48,168,450 23 6/4/2011 PT Cheh Hwa Indonesia Perbaikan pagar samping 49,054,500 24 7/5/2011 PT T Rad Indonesia Epoxy lantai 38,074,500 25 23/5/2011 PT D&D Packaging Indonesia Renovasi 70,500,000 26 23/5/2011 PT T Rad Indonesia Monitor air circulation 41,200,000 27 8/6/2011 PT Sankyu Indonesia International Pembuatan toilet 35,000,000 28 16/6/2011 PT T Rad Indonesia Epoxy lantai 30,000,000 29 5/7/2011 PT T Rad Indonesia Pembuatan jalan 64,000,000 30 5/7/2011 PT Esitas Pacific Renovasi pabrik 58,980,000
  7. 7. No Tanggal SPK Pemberi Kerja Jenis Pekerjaan Nilai Pekerjaan 31 8/7/2011 PT Paxar Indonesia Renovasi bangunan 57,400,000 32 20/7/2011 PT T Rad Indonesia Rolling door 49,000,000 33 21/7/2011 PT Polyoshika Renovasi bangunan 61,000,000 34 20/10/2011 CV Mattrasindo Abadi Konstruksi baja 265,000,000 35 19/11/2011 PT T Rad Indonesia Epoxy lantai 52,812,000 36 10/10/2011 PT AZ Tecs Indonesia Pembuatan kanopi 14,806,000 37 12/10/2011 PT AZ Tecs Indonesia Renovasi ruangan 19,690,000 38 14/10/2011 PT AZ Tecs Indonesia Rangka baja 30,470,000 39 10/10/2011 PT Astra Multi Trucks Indonesia Pembuatan gudang 83,000,000 40 22/11/2011 PT Astra Multi Trucks Indonesia Renovasi 80,000,000 41 13/12/2011 PT Sankyu Indonesia International Pondasi kontainer 115,000,000 42 19/12/2011 PT Pacific Label Indonesia Pembuatan area parkir 31,966,000 43 22/12/2011 PT Esitas Pacific Renovasi pabrik 20,000,000 44 23/12/2011 PT AZ Tecs Indonesia Pekerjaan kanopi dan lantai 27,000,000 45 23/12/2011 PT Sankyu Indonesia International Pembuatan atap 271,480,000 46 26/12/2011 PT Pacific Label Indonesia Perubahan instalasi pipa 20,300,000 47 31/1/2012 PT Sankyu Indonesia International Kantor sementara 250,000,000 48 31/1/2012 PT Sankyu Indonesia International Pembongkaran dan cor baru lantai 1,245,000,000 49 27/1/2012 PT Sankyu Indonesia International Ruang nitrogen dan fondasi mesin 84,700,000 50 23/2/2012 PT Sankyu Indonesia International Floor hardener 230,400,000 51 1/3/2012 PT Sankyu Indonesia International Pembuatan kanopi 130,000,000 52 9/3/2012 PT Sankyu Indonesia International Area parkir 135,500,000 53 29/3/2012 PT Sankyu Indonesia International Lisplang dan kisi-kisi 35,000,000 54 4/4/2012 PT Sankyu Indonesia International Pengecoran lantai beton 99,000,000 55 17/4/2012 PT Sankyu Indonesia International Pengecatan dinding 45,000,000 56 15/5/2012 PT Ekomaster Buana Lestari Renovasi bangunan 133,651,250 57 22/5/2012 PT Sankyu Indonesia International Penambahan kanopi 110,550,000 58 19/6/2012 PT Berlina, Tbk Renovasi gedung 58,137,000 59 5/7/2012 PT Sankyu Indonesia International Pembuatan pintu dan ventilasi 23,300,000 60 27/7/2012 PT Sankyu Indonesia International Fondasi mesin 89,000,000 61 30/7/2012 PT Sankyu Indonesia International Cor lantai 32,300,000 62 31/7/2012 PT Sukses Abadi Engineering Renovasi ruangan 10,288,850
  8. 8. B. Pengadaan Barang-barang Consumable dan Safety 1. PT KIT Megadaya 2. PT Jaeil Indonesia 3. PT Necco Manufacturing Indonesia 4. PT Adyawinsa 5. PT Alfa Fikrindo 6. PT Aptar 7. PT Capsugel 8. PT Daisho 9. PT Pembangunan Deltamas 10. PT Indoseiki 11. PT Kandenko 12. PT Jababeka Infrastruktur 13. PT Kanefusa 14. PT Kojima 15. PT Mitrapak 16. PT Satyamitra 17. PT Sehyun 18. PT Standard 19. PT Winsheng C. Perizinan Pengurusan IMB 1. PT Katsushiro Indonesia 2. PT Mattel Indonesia 3. PT Kao Indonesia 4. PT Chang Chun Indonesia 5. PT Fuji Seimitsu Indonesia 6. PT Trimitra Citrahasta 7. PT Frigorex Indonesia 8. PT Ferrron Pharmaceutical 9. PT Ochiai Menara Indonesia 10. PT Matsumotoyushi Indonesia 11. PT Dexa Medica 12. PT Showa Indonesia 13. PT Chemco Harapan Nusantara 14. PT Bukit Baja 15. PT Fanita Estetika 16. PT Toyota Astra Motor
  9. 9. 17. PT Keihin Indonesia 18. PT Cikarang Listrindo 19. PT Jotun Indonesia 20. Fave Hotel 21. Hotel Grand Zuri 22. Java Palace Hotel 23. Metropark Condominium 24. PT Samsung Electronics Indoesia 25. PT Pyoo Joon Indonesia 26. PT Dong Ill Indonesia 27. PT Hesindo Sumber Kimia UKL UPL 1. PT Sham Purnah Mas 2. PT Hesindo Sumber Kimia 3. PT Adhi Chandra Jaya 4. PT Elo Dunia Manufacturing Indonesia 5. PT Fajar Cahaya Cemerlang 6. PT Megatama Spring
  10. 10. TERIMA KASIH

×