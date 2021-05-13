Successfully reported this slideshow.
Reumatoidni artritis - interna medicina

U ovoj prezentaciji opisane su karakteristike reumatoidnog artritisa; njegova etiologija, patogeneza, klinička slika obolelog, testovi za utvrđivanje ove bolesti kao i njena terapija.

Reumatoidni artritis - interna medicina

  1. 1. Reumatoidni artritis By: Maljik Miloš
  2. 2. Pojam i karakteristike • Oboljenje koje spada u grupu sistemskih zapaljenskih reumatskih oboljenja. • Ima hroničan tok. • Češće se javlja kod žena nego kod muškaraca, i to u dobu između 20. i 45. godine života.
  3. 3. Etiologija reumatoidnog artritisa – Smatra se da su uzročnici u samom bolesniku, ali na razvoj bolesti deluju i spoljašnji faktori – Od unutrašnjih činilaca genetski faktori imaju veliku ulogu u nastajanju reumatoidnog artritisa. Smatra se da mnogobrojni endokrini, biohemijski i metabolički činioci mogu učestvovati u nastajanju bolesti. – Imunološka zbivanja igraju najveću ulogu u patogenezi i etiologiji bolesti. – U spoljašnje faktore spadaju infektivni agensi (Epstain-Barr-ov virus) – Hladnoća, vlaga, stres i mikrotraume – Osobe koje imaju genetsku predispoziciju za reumatoidni artritis ga najčešće dobijaju.
  4. 4. Patogeneza reumatoidnog artritisa – U osnovi sistemskih bolesti vezivnog tkiva jasna je patogeneza autoreaktivnosti imunokompetentnih ćelija. Osnovni supstrat predstavlja imuni kompleks nastali vezivanjem antitela za autoantigen – Ova antitela nazivaju se reumatoidni faktori. Kako imunoglobulini (IgG) koji su deo samog organizma postaju antigeni tuđi organizmu, nije poznato. – Imuna reakcija između promenjenih IgG i autoantitela (reumatoidnog faktora) dovodi do stvaranja imunih kompleksa, dolazi do manifestacie karakterističnih simptoma za reumatoidni artritis
  5. 5. Patološka anatomija • Na zglobovima se razvija zapaljenje sinovije-sinovitis. Proces počinje na sinovinskoj kapsuli zgloba. Dolazi do pojačane eksudacije i ćelijske infiltracije plazmocita, neutrofila, eozinofila... • Stvara se i buja granulaciono tkivo koje raste prema unutrašnjosti zgloba, oštećuje hrskavicu i stvara priraslice. • U suphondralnoj kosti nastaje osteoporoza, a zatim granulaciono tkivo razara i kost i dovodi do erozija i stvaranja uzura i cista
  6. 6. Klinička slika – Počinje postepeno, umorom, malaksalošću, jutarnjom ukočenošću zglobova. – Javljaju se bolovi i otoci zglobova koji su obično simetrični i zahvataju sitne zglobove šaka (proksimalne interfalangealne i metakarpofalangealne) – Dolazi do deformiteta prstiju – ulnarna devijacija, deformitet u vidu slova Z, a ostali prsti se deformišu u obliku labudovog vrata. Zahvaćeni su i zglobovi ručja, lakta i ramena. Dolazi do promene i na zglobovima stopala, kolena, a kasnije i kukovima. – Od viscelarnih promena moguće su promene na srcu (perikarditis), fibroze pluća (granulomatozne lezije), slezini i očima (episkleritis)
  7. 7. Deformiteti zglobova šake Deformitet u obliku vrata labuda Deformitet u obliku slova Z
  8. 8. Dijagnostika reumatoidnog artritisa – Laboratorijska ispitivanja (nespecifični infikatori): SE (ubrzana), Fibrinogen (povišen), Fe (serumsko gvožđe sniženo), leukociti (normalni, kasnije leukocitoza). Zbog snižene vrednosti serumskog gvožđa razvija se hipohromna anemija. – Potrebno je dokazati prisustvo reumatoidnog faktora (RF). Rade se Latex test i Waaler-Rose test. – Latex test: ako se uzmu čestice poliestera (lateksa) obložene F II gama-globulinom, to je Latex test. Dodavanjem različitih razblaženja bolesnikovog seruma (1:8, 1:16) određuje se najveće razblaženje koje će dati pozitivnu reakciju i zaključuje se o kojoj se količini RF radi, tj. Koliki je titar RF. – Latex test je pozitivan kod 60-80% bolesnika sa reumatoidnim artritisom
  9. 9. Pozitivan (levo) i negativan (desno) Latex test
  10. 10. Stadijumi reumatoidnog artritisa (prema štajnbrokeru) Anatomski stadijumi Funkcionalni stadijumi I stadijum – periartikularni otoci mekog tkiva, nema destruktivnih promena kostiju, laka osteoporoza I stepen – bolesnik bez smetnji obavlja sve poslove II stadijum – osteoporoza sa manjom destrukcijom suphondralne kosti i suženje zglobnog prostora II stepen – umereno ograničenje sposobnosti zbog bolova i smanjene pokretljivosti jednog ili više zglobova III stadijum – znaci destrukcije hrskavice i kostiju (erozije, ciste), deformacije zglobova – subluksacije i devijacije III stepen – znatno ograničenje sposobnosti – bolesnik je sposoban samo za neke aktivnosti iz dnevnog života IV stadijum – ima sve karakteristike III stadijuma (devijacije, subluksacije), ali sa koštanim i fibroznim ankilozama IV stepen – vezanost za postelju ili invalidska kolica, nesposobnost je potpuna ili u velikoj meri
  11. 11. Juvenilni (dečiji) reumatoidni artritis Reumatoidni artritis na stopalu
  12. 12. Lečenje – U lečenju reumatoidnog artritisa najvažniji cilj jeste očuvanje funkcije zglobova, osim u slučajevima kad su visceralne manifestacije bolesti veoma izražene. – Omogućiti bolesniku odmor i mirovanje u postelju – Kada prođe akutna faza, uključuje se kineziterapija – Lečenje može biti simptomatsko nesteroidnim antiflogisticima, bazičnom terapijom, kortikosteroidima, fizikalnom terapijom i hirurški. – Bitno je i vaspitanje i edukacija bolesnika
  13. 13. Simptomatska terapija – Delovanje nesteroidnih antireumatika je nespecifično, analgetsko i antiinflamatorno. Primenjuju se: 1. Salicilati 2. Derivati propionske kiseline (brufen) 3. Diklofenak – natrijum (voltaren) 4. Derivati pirazolona (fenilbutazon) – imaju odlično analgetsko, antipiretičko i antiinflamatorno dejstvo, ali i toksičan efekat na GIT, jetru, kostnu srž...
  14. 14. Voltaren i brufen
  15. 15. Bazična terapija – Lekovi koji imunodulacijom mogu da utiču na aktivnost bolesti, da je uspore ili u potpunosti zaustave. 1. Soli zlata 2. Sintetski antimalarici 3. D – penicilamin 4. Citostatici
  16. 16. Soli zlata – Koriste se u lečenju reumatoidnog artritisa, a mehanizam delovanja nije sasvim poznat. – Kontraindikacije za njihovu primenu jesu oboljenja jetre, bubrega, teški dijabetes, oboljenje hematopoeznih organa – Daju se najčešće intramuskularno (Tauredon)
  17. 17. Soli zlata
  18. 18. D-penicilamin – Daje se u slučajevima fibrozno – proliferativnih promena. – Kontraindikacije su mu alergija (zajednička i prema penicilinu), oboljenja bubrega i jetre, hematopoeze, sumnja na sistemski lupus i trudnoća. – Pri davanju D-penicilamina treba kontrolisati krvnu sliku i mokraću na nedelju dana, a zatim na 14 dan
  19. 19. D-penicilamin
  20. 20. Sintetski antimalarici i citostatici – Resochin, Chemochin – Kontraindikovani su kod psorijaze, jer dovode do pogoršanja promene na koži. – Jedna od ozbiljnih komplikacija jeste retinopatija i zato je potrebna stalna kontrola oftalmologa. – Od citostatika daje se Metotrexat – Sprečavaju deobu ćelija, imaju antiinflamatorni efekat i imunomodularni efekat. – Neželjeni efekti jesu leukopenija, megaloblastna anemija, aplazija kostne srži. – Kombinacija Metotrexata, Antimalarika i Sufosalazina je najefikasnija
  21. 21. Resochin i Metotrexat

