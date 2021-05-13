Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 13, 2021

Hronična mijeloidna i limfatična leukemija - interna medicina

U narednoj prezentaciji opisane su hronična mijeloidna leukemija i hronična limfatična leukemija; njihova etiologija, patogeneza, klinička slika, terapija, dijagnostika.

  1. 1. Hronična mijeloidna leukemija (Leucaemia granulocytica chronica) By: Miloš Maljik
  2. 2. Pojam i karakteristike hronične mijeloidne leukemije • Čini 20% svih leukemija i javlja se kod ljudi između 50. i 60. godine života • Simptomi jesu: 1. Malaksalost 2. Noćno znojenje 3. Mršavljenje usled ubrzanog metabolizma 4. Bleda koža, vidljive sluznice, dispneja, lupanje srca – posledice anemije 5. Može doći do krvarenja iz nosa, menoragije i metroragije 6. Karakteristično je i uvećanje slezine - splenomegalija
  3. 3. Krvna slika kod hronične mijeloidne leukemije • Pregled periferne krvi ukazuje na uvećan broj leukocita (100-200 x 109/L) • U leukocitnoj formuli javljaju se mijelociti, metamijelociti, promijelociti i mijeloblasti • Kostna srž je hipercelularna, javlja se predominacija patološki izmenjenih ćelija granulocitne loze. • Citogenetska ispitivanja u 90% slučajeva ukazuju na filadelfija-hromosom (RH) (delecija hromosoma 22-og para i transplantacija na 9-om paru)
  4. 4. Izgled krvi kod hronične mijeloidne leukemije
  5. 5. Podela HGL: • Klasičan oblik, sa pozitivnim filadelfija – hromosomom • Atipični oblik – bez pozitivnog filadelfija – hromosoma • Juvenilni (dečiji) oblik • Hronične monocitne leukemije
  6. 6. Tok bolesti • Usmeren ka nastanku blastnog preobražaja • Vreme od početka bolesti do blastnog preobražaja je različito i ukrazuje na brzi razvoj bolesti i lošu prognozu
  7. 7. Lečenje
  8. 8. Lekovi • Lečenje HGL u hroničnoj fazi treba da odloži blastnu krizu i sprovodi se: 1. Busulfanom – svakodnevno 4-6mg, potom smanjivati dozu paralelno sa smanjivanjem broja leukocita, nastavi se sa davanjem intermitentnim lečenjem malim dozama 2. Hidroksiureja – 150-200mg na dan, doza održavanja je 500mg dnevno. Prosečan vek bolesnika (medijana preživljavanja) je 40-50 meseci 3. Citostatici – u lečenju akutne faze (blastnog preobražaja), koriste se velike doze kombinovanih citostatika, kao i radioterapija, nažalost sa kratkotrajnim poboljšanjem.
  9. 9. Hronična limfatična leukemija – Letalna, progrelijentna bolest neprimetnog početka, koja se najčešće javlja između 45. i 70. godine života. – Monoklonska bolest nastal malignom proliferacijom B-limfocita kod 95% i T- limfocita kod 5% bolesnika. – Benigni (neaktivni) oblik počinje postepeno, bez simptoma, sa povećanjem apsolutnog broja limfocita u perifernoj krvi, uz uvećanje limfnih čvorova i slezine ili bez toga. – Agresivni (aktivni) oblik počinje anemijom i mršavljenjem, uvećanjem limfnih čvorova i slezine, broja limfocita u krvi, razvoj trombocitopenije, granulocitopenije i učestalost infekcija sa povišenom temperaturom
  10. 10. Krvna slika kod hronične limfatične leukemije
  11. 11. Dijagnoza i tok – Dijagnoza se postavlja na osnovu pregleda periferne krvi: broj limfocita je veći od 10 x 109/L, a u leukocitarnoj formuli ne sme biti više od 5% limfoblasta. Kostna srž je hipercelularna, sa više od 30% limfocita. – Radi se sternalna punkcija (aspiracija kostne srži) – Tok HLL je različit, a dužina zavisi od trajanja neaktivnog oblika i od reakcije bolesnika na primenjeno lečenje. Nepovoljno utiču komplikacije: infekcije, autoimuni poremećaji
  12. 12. Aspiracija kostne srži
  13. 13. Lečenje – Akutni oblik leči se hlorambutilom u dozi od 4mg/m² do smanjenja leukocita na 10 x 109/L, a potom se lečenje obustavlja na intermitentno lečenje 7-14 dana u mesecu. Jednom broju bolesnika sa uvećanim limfnim čvorovima i slezinom treba dodati i prednizon u dozi od 0,5 – 1,0m/kg telesne mase. – Poboljšanje je postignuto ozračenjem celog tela i medijastinuma. Splenektomija (vađenje slezine) ne menja tko bolesti, ali je treba uraditi kod nekih bolesnika. – Nega – u početku se leči u bolnicama, a posle ambulantno

