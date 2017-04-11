Vendbanimet Cka janë vendbanimet? Disa funksione si: Banim Banim në bashkësi Furnizim Argëtim etj Edukim
  1. 1. Vendbanimet Cka janë vendbanimet? Disa funksione si: Banim Banim në bashkësi Furnizim Argëtim etj Edukim
  2. 2. Vendbanimet Kur linden vendbanimet?
  3. 3. Vendbanimet - ndarja 3 lloje? Fshatra Qytete Të përziera
  4. 4. Fshatrat Në fshatrat dhe llojet e tyre ndikojnë: Pozita Relievi Klima Ujërat Tipi i ekonomisë etj. Fshatrat e shpërndara
  5. 5. Fshatrat Tipi në mahalla Tipi I dendur
  6. 6. Fshatrat Tipi I planifikuar (në formë të zgarës)
  7. 7. Fshatrat sipas popullsisë 1- 500 = fshatra të vogla 501 – 1000 = fshatra të mesme Mbi 1000 = fshatra të mëdha Sipas numrit të banorëve fshatrat ndahen në :
  8. 8. Vendbanimet sipas kohëzgjatjës Të përkohshme (nomade) Sezonale (stanet) Të përhershme Disaditëshe
  9. 9. Vendbanimet sipas funksionit Zejtar Bujqësor Tregtar Fetar etj Universitar Xehetar Turistik
  10. 10. Qytetet Qytetet të vjetra sa vetë njerzimi! Vendbanim me shumë funksione? Rritja e tyre lidhet me revolucionin industrial!
  11. 11. Megalopoliset Rritja horizontale dhe vertikale
  12. 12. Qyetetet sipas nr. të banorëve • Qytete xhuxhe nën 2000 banorë • Qyteza 2000 – 5000 banorë • Qytete të vogla 5000 – 20 000 banorë • Qytete të mesme 20 000 – 100 000 banorë • Qytete të mëdha mbi 100 000 banorë • Qytete milionëshe mbi 1milion banorë
  13. 13. Urbanizmi Rritja e popullsisë urbane! Si përcaktohet qyteti? Me akte juridike Me nr. e popullsisë % e popullsisë bujqësore Dendësia e popullsisë Distanca mes shtëpive etj Industrializimi Në vitin 1800 shkalla e urbanizmit 3.6% Në vitin 1850 6% Në vitin 1900 12% Në vitin 1950 30% Në vitin 2000 50%

