SIMSTRATEGIC INTERVENTION MATERIALS Prepared by: MEJICANO F. QUINSAY,JR. Teacher II ARALING PANLIPUNAN 8 Second Quarter
Table of Contents  Guide Card  Activity Card  Assessment Card  Enrichment Card  Answer Card  Reference Card  Descri...
Guide Card Ang mga sumusunod na gawain ay naglalayong higit na mapalalim pa ang pag-unawa sa aralin tungkol sa Kabihasnang...
Activity Card 1 PANUTO:Ayusin ang scrambled letters para makabuo ng salita o pangalan. 1. RECEGE 2. ENAGEA 3. TEREC 4. YEN...
Activity Card 2 PANUTO: Isulat ang mga titik MF kung tama ang isinasaad ng pangungusap at QJ naman kung mali. ___1.Ang Kab...
Assessment Card 1 Hanay A __1.Makapangyarihang lungsod na sumalakay sa Crete __2.Kauna-unahang kabihasnang Aegean __3.Kabi...
Assessment Card 2 PANUTO: Isulat ang sa pangungusap na naglalarawan sa mga Minoans at kung hindi tumutukoy sa mga Minoans ...
Enrichment Card 1 PANUTO:Piliin sa loob ng kahon ang salitang kukumpleto sa mga pangungusap. 1.Ang karagatang ___ ang nagi...
Enrichment Card 2 PANUTO:Punan ang mga patlang ng mga titik para makilala ang mga bumubuo sa lipunang Minoan at uri ng kab...
Reference Card  K12 Curriculum Guide Araling Panlipunan  Araling Panlipunan Kasaysayan ng Daigdig –Kagamitan ng Mag-aara...
Descriptive Rating For Correct Response SCORE PASSING SCORE SCORE PASSING SCORE DESCRIPTIVE RATING 5 5 10 10 Outstanding 4...
Author: MEJICANO F. QUINSAY, JR. is a graduate of Bachelor of Secondary Education major in Social Studies at the Ramon Mag...
A.P 8 SIM 2nd Quarter Kabihasnang Minoans

STRATEGIC INTERVENTION MATERIAL FOR LEAST LEARNED SKILLS IN A.P 8

A.P 8 SIM 2nd Quarter Kabihasnang Minoans

