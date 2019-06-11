A.P 10 SIM 1st Quarter Kultura

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SIMSTRATEGIC INTERVENTION MATERIALS ARALING PANLIPUNAN 10 First Quarter Prepared by: MEJICANO F. QUINSAY,JR. Teacher II
Table of Contents  Guide Card  Activity Card  Assessment Card  Enrichment Card  Answer Card  Reference Card  Descri...
Guide Card Ang mga sumusunod na gawain ay naglalayong higit na mapalalim pa ang pag-unawa sa aralin tungkol sa Kultura Lea...
Activity 1 PANUTO: Ayusin ang scrambles letters para mabuo ang mga salita. 1. RUTALUK 2. NILAPAWAIN 3. PAGALAGAPHAPA 4. MO...
Activity 2 PANUTO:Sagutin ng TAMA o MALI ___1. Ang ginagawa natin sa ating pang-araw-araw na pamumuhay mula paggising hang...
Assessment Card 1 Hanay A __1. Ang paglalapat ng kahulugan sa isang bagay ng mga taong gumagamit ditto __2.Tumutukoy ito s...
Assessment Card 2 PANUTO: Isulat ang MF kung ang salita ay materyal na kultura at QJ kung di materyal na kultura. __1. Pap...
Enrichment Card 1 PANUTO: Ayusin ang scrambles letters para mabuo ang sagot sa bawat pangungusap. 1. Kung walang simbolo, ...
Enrichment Card 2 PANUTO: Piliin sa loob ng panaklong ang tamang sagot 1.Ang (materyal, hindi materyal, elemento) na kultu...
Enrichment Card 3 PANUTO: Salungguhitan ang hindi kabilang sa bawat bilang 1.Uri ng norms (folkways, mores, simbolo) 2.Ele...
Reference Card  K12 Curriculum Guide Araling Panlipunan  Araling Panlipunan Mga Kontemporaryong Isyu – Kagamitan ng Mag-...
Descriptive Rating For Correct Response SCORE PASSING SCORE SCORE PASSING SCORE DESCRIP TIVE RATING 5 5 10 10 Outstanding ...
Author: MEJICANO F. QUINSAY, JR. is a graduate of Bachelor of Secondary Education major in Social Studies at the Ramon Mag...
  1. 1. SIMSTRATEGIC INTERVENTION MATERIALS ARALING PANLIPUNAN 10 First Quarter Prepared by: MEJICANO F. QUINSAY,JR. Teacher II
  2. 2. Table of Contents  Guide Card  Activity Card  Assessment Card  Enrichment Card  Answer Card  Reference Card  Descriptive Rating for Correct Response
  3. 3. Guide Card Ang mga sumusunod na gawain ay naglalayong higit na mapalalim pa ang pag-unawa sa aralin tungkol sa Kultura Least Mastered Skill:  Nasusuri ang kultura bilang mahalagang bahagi ng pag-aaral ng lipunan Magandang araw! Ako si Jacob, tulungan mo naman ako sa aking takdang aralin, maaari ba?
  4. 4. Activity 1 PANUTO: Ayusin ang scrambles letters para mabuo ang mga salita. 1. RUTALUK 2. NILAPAWAIN 3. PAGALAGAPHAPA 4. MORNS 5. LOOBMIS
  5. 5. Activity 2 PANUTO:Sagutin ng TAMA o MALI ___1. Ang ginagawa natin sa ating pang-araw-araw na pamumuhay mula paggising hanggang bago matulog ay bahagi ng ating kultura. ___2. Hindi nag-iiba ang paglalarawan ng bawat lipunan batay na rin sa kultura nito. ___3. Maituturing ang paniniwala bilang batayan ng isang grupo o ng lipunan sa kabuuan kung ano ang katanggap-tanggap at kung ano ang hindi ___4. Ang kawalan ng batayan ng pagkilos sa isang lipunan ay maaaring magdulot ng kaayusan. ___5. Sa isang lipunan, binibigyang-katwiran ng kultura ang maganda sa hindi, ang tama sa mali at ang mabuti sa masama.
  6. 6. Assessment Card 1 Hanay A __1. Ang paglalapat ng kahulugan sa isang bagay ng mga taong gumagamit ditto __2.Tumutukoy ito sa mga asal, kilos, o gawi na binuo at nagsisilbing pamantayan sa isang lipunan __3.Tumutukoy sa mas mahigpit na batayan ng pagkilos. __4. Ang pangkalahatang batayan ng kilos ng mga tao sa isang grupo o sa isang lipunan sa kabuuan __5. Batayan ito kung ano ang tama at mali, maganda at kung ano ang nararapat at hindi nararapat Hanay B a. Mores b. Pagpapahalaga c. Folkways d. Norms e. Simbolo PANUTO: Pagtapatin ang Hanay A sa Hanay B. Isulat ang titik ng tamang sagot.
  7. 7. Assessment Card 2 PANUTO: Isulat ang MF kung ang salita ay materyal na kultura at QJ kung di materyal na kultura. __1. Papel __9. tulay __2. cellphone __10. hikaw __3. kasabihan __4. sepilyo __5. batas __6. gawi __7. paaralan __8. paniniwala
  8. 8. Enrichment Card 1 PANUTO: Ayusin ang scrambles letters para mabuo ang sagot sa bawat pangungusap. 1. Kung walang simbolo, walang magaganap na NOYMUKOSAKNI at hindi rin magiging posible ang interaksiyon ng mga tao sa lipunan 2. Ang paglabag sa mga mores ay magdudulot ng mga legal na RASUPA 3. Ang mga halimbawa ng simbolo ay IKAW, mga pagkumpas (gestures), at iba pang bagay na nauunawan ng mga miyembro ng isang lipunan. 4. Kapag ang isang situwasyon o gawain ay labag sa mga pagpapahalaga, itinuturing ito na isyu o NOGHAM NANUNAPLIP 5. Ang mga norm ang nagsisilbing batayan ng mga IGULA, SONYKA, at pakikitungo ng isang indibiduwal sa lipunang kaniyang kinabibilangan.
  9. 9. Enrichment Card 2 PANUTO: Piliin sa loob ng panaklong ang tamang sagot 1.Ang (materyal, hindi materyal, elemento) na kultura ay mga bagay na nakikita at nahahawakan at gawa o nilikha ng tao. 2. Ang mga (elemento ng kultura, institusyong panlipunan, kultura) ay tumutukoy sa mga istruskturang bumubuo sa isang lipunan 3.Ang (simbolo, folkways, kultura) ay tumutukoy sa kahulugan at paraan ng pamumuhay ng mga mamamayan sa isang lipunan. 4.Tumutukoy ang (paniniwala, pagpapahalaga, norms) sa mga kahulugan at paliwanag tungkol sa pinaniniwalaan at tinatanggap na totoo 5.Ang hindi materyal na kultura ay maaaring ( mahawakan, maobserbahan, malalasahan)
  10. 10. Enrichment Card 3 PANUTO: Salungguhitan ang hindi kabilang sa bawat bilang 1.Uri ng norms (folkways, mores, simbolo) 2.Elemento ng kultura (edukasyon, paniniwala, pagpapahalaga) 3.Materyal na kultura (laptop, pamahiin, ipad) 4.Uri ng kultura ( hindi materyal, ispiritwal, materyal) 5.Hindi materyal na kultura (kasabihan, larawan, ordinansa)
  11. 11. Activity 1 PANUTO: Ayusin ang scrambles letters para mabuo ang mga salita. 1.KULTURA 2.PANINIWALA 3.PAGPAPAHALAGA 4.NORMS 5.SIMBOLO ANSWER CARD
  12. 12. Activity 2 PANUTO:Sagutin ng TAMA o MALI TAMA 1. Ang ginagawa natin sa ating pang-araw-araw na pamumuhay mula paggising hanggang bago matulog ay bahagi ng ating kultura. MALI 2. Hindi nag-iiba ang paglalarawan ng bawat lipunan batay na rin sa kultura nito. (Nag-iiba) MALI 3. Maituturing ang paniniwala bilang batayan ng isang grupo o ng lipunan sa kabuuan kung ano ang katanggap-tanggap at kung ano ang hindi (Pagpapahalaga) MALI 4. Ang kawalan ng batayan ng pagkilos sa isang lipunan ay maaaring magdulot ng kaayusan. (kaguluhan) TAMA 5. Sa isang lipunan, binibigyang-katwiran ng kultura ang maganda sa hindi, ang tama sa mali at ang mabuti sa masama. ANSWER CARD
  13. 13. Assessment Card 1 Hanay A E 1. Ang paglalapat ng kahulugan sa isang bagay ng mga taong gumagamit ditto D 2.Tumutukoy ito sa mga asal, kilos, o gawi na binuo at nagsisilbing pamantayan sa isang lipunan A 3.Tumutukoy sa mas mahigpit na batayan ng pagkilos. C 4. Ang pangkalahatang batayan ng kilos ng mga tao sa isang grupo o sa isang lipunan sa kabuuan B 5. Batayan ito kung ano ang tama at mali, maganda at kung ano ang nararapat at hindi nararapat Hanay B a. Mores b. Pagpapahalaga c. Folkways d. Norms e. Simbolo PANUTO: Pagtapatin ang Hanay A sa Hanay B. Isulat ang titik ng tamang sagot. ANSWER CARD
  14. 14. Assessment Card 2 PANUTO: Isulat ang MF kung ang salita ay materyal na kultura at QJ kung di materyal na kultura. MF 1. Papel MF 9. tulay MF 2. cellphone MF 10. hikaw QJ 3. kasabihan MF 4. sepilyo QJ 5. batas QJ 6. gawi MF 7. paaralan QJ 8. paniniwala ANSWER CARD
  15. 15. Enrichment Card 1 PANUTO: Ayusin ang scrambles letters para mabuo ang sagot sa bawat pangungusap. 1. Kung walang simbolo, walang magaganap na KOMUNIKASYON at hindi rin magiging posible ang interaksiyon ng mga tao sa lipunan 2. Ang paglabag sa mga mores ay magdudulot ng mga legal na PARUSA 3. Ang mga halimbawa ng simbolo ay WIKA, mga pagkumpas (gestures), at iba pang bagay na nauunawan ng mga miyembro ng isang lipunan. 4. Kapag ang isang situwasyon o gawain ay labag sa mga pagpapahalaga, itinuturing ito na isyu o HAMONG PANLIPUNAN 5. Ang mga norm ang nagsisilbing batayan ng mga UGALI, AKSYON, at pakikitungo ng isang indibiduwal sa lipunang kaniyang kinabibilangan. ANSWER CARD
  16. 16. Enrichment Card 2 PANUTO: Piliin sa loob ng panaklong ang tamang sagot 1.Ang (materyal, hindi materyal, elemento) na kultura ay mga bagay na nakikita at nahahawakan at gawa o nilikha ng tao. 2. Ang mga (elemento ng kultura, institusyong panlipunan, kultura) ay tumutukoy sa mga istruskturang bumubuo sa isang lipunan 3.Ang (simbolo, folkways, kultura) ay tumutukoy sa kahulugan at paraan ng pamumuhay ng mga mamamayan sa isang lipunan. 4.Tumutukoy ang (paniniwala, pagpapahalaga, norms) sa mga kahulugan at paliwanag tungkol sa pinaniniwalaan at tinatanggap na totoo 5.Ang hindi materyal na kultura ay maaaring ( mahawakan, maobserbahan, malalasahan) ANSWER CARD
  17. 17. Enrichment Card 3 PANUTO: Salungguhitan ang hindi kabilang sa bawat bilang 1.Uri ng norms (folkways, mores, simbolo) 2.Elemento ng kultura (edukasyon, paniniwala, pagpapahalaga) 3.Materyal na kultura (laptop, pamahiin, ipad) 4.Uri ng kultura ( hindi materyal, ispiritwal, materyal) 5.Hindi materyal na kultura (kasabihan, larawan, ordinansa) ANSWER CARD
  18. 18. Reference Card  K12 Curriculum Guide Araling Panlipunan  Araling Panlipunan Mga Kontemporaryong Isyu – Kagamitan ng Mag-aaral pahina 22-24 Maraming salamat kaibigan sa tulong mo. Hanggang sa muli. Paalam!
  19. 19. Descriptive Rating For Correct Response SCORE PASSING SCORE SCORE PASSING SCORE DESCRIP TIVE RATING 5 5 10 10 Outstanding 4 4 8-9 8-9 Very Satisfactory 3 5-7 Satisfactory 0-2 0-4 Did Not Meet the Expectations
  20. 20. Author: MEJICANO F. QUINSAY, JR. is a graduate of Bachelor of Secondary Education major in Social Studies at the Ramon Magsaysay Technological University. He also earned his 36 units of Master of Arts in Education major in Social Studies and 6 units of Master of Arts in Education major in Educational Management in the said university. He has been in the teaching profession for 12 years handling Social Studies.

