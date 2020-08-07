Successfully reported this slideshow.
Consultant and Guest Feedback June- August Feedback
Consultant and Guest Feedback CONFIDENTIAL 2 • We have run user research with both Pampered Chef familiar and non-Pampered...
Setting and Meeting Guest’s Expectations
Guests expect more structure and a curated experience • Provide a theme to curate the products and recipes to that theme •...
Set expectations on the party length CONFIDENTIAL 5 • Guests aren’t clear on the format and length of the party. • They ar...
Some guests want to see the virtual catalog CONFIDENTIAL 6 • Add a button to the virtual catalog or share a link in a post
Guests want it to be clear who is the consultant and who is the host CONFIDENTIAL 7 • Add the host’s profile picture in th...
Engagement CONFIDENTIAL 8
Engagement may not be as critical on this platform but there are still ways to invite engagement • Many guests have said t...
Guests want to see you use the products CONFIDENTIAL 10 • Share pictures and videos of you using the products or cooking a...
Party length should not be more than 7 days CONFIDENTIAL 11 • We have seen 1 day to 7 days, but beyond that participation ...
Have pre-loaded content CONFIDENTIAL 12 • Regardless of the type of party on this site it is best to have some content loa...
Host coaching, invitation, and reminder CONFIDENTIAL 13
Host coaching is a blend between In- Person parties and Virtual parties • Like in-person parties you will want to coach yo...
Make the invitation clear and informative CONFIDENTIAL 15 • Let guests know why they should join, what to expect, how to j...
Don’t rely exclusively on email to remind guests to return. CONFIDENTIAL 16 • Make sure you have your host reach out to th...
VIP groups can be a good place to hold your first party CONFIDENTIAL 17 • Some consultants choose to have their first part...
Consultant and Guest feedback Pampered Chef Platform June- August

Based on consultant and guest feedback we have learned some new feedback and tips

Consultant and Guest feedback Pampered Chef Platform June- August

